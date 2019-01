Last August, Tyler Childers brought his band to Headliners, delivering a show that made an impact on everyone in the crowded venue. Then at the end of December, the eastern-Kentucky native returned to Derby City for two consecutive nights at the Louisville Palace (albeit with a slightly different look). Both shows sold out. Check out our gallery below, and then read our account of his August show at Headliners.

Photos by John Miller

johnjmillerphotography.com