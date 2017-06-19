U2 Joshua Tree Tour 2017: Louisville.com Photo Gallery

Expectations were high as U2 rolled into town for last Friday's show - and they were exceeded. Simple and powerful, they kicked off the show by walking out one by one onto the small Joshua Tree stage extension that reached into the crowd. Without a word, they began playing early classics, "Sunday Bloody Sunday," "New Years Day," "Bad," and "Pride (In the Name of Love)." By the time they finished, the sun had set, and as the band moved back to the main stage, the ultra hi-def video screen behind them lit up in red with the iconic Joshua Tree image. The band lined up in front of it, their silhouettes still recognizable as that iconic band from Dublin. With that the Edge started strumming the first song off The Joshua Tree, "Where The Streets Have No Name." With the video screen fully lit, the crowd roared, sang and basked in nostalgia for the rest of the night. And in keeping with his true fashion, Bono did as he has done over the years and invited a young woman up to dance on stage with him while he serenaded her and the rest of us with "With or Without You."

Though this was the 30 year reunion of their album and the band formed 39 years ago, they clearly have not lost it as they continue to deliver one of the most powerful live shows of any rock band. Check out the photos in the gallery below!



All photos by Glenn Hirsch

