Southern Indiana Business Incubator Opens Test Kitchen to the Public for Cooking Series

Out in cozy Madison, Indiana, the Venture Out Business Center (VOBC) is dedicated to making a difference. This small business incubator is designed for start-ups, entrepreneurs and other growing companies. Now, they're opening up their shared use incubator test kitchen (est. 2005) up to the public for a series of cooking classes. Starting next Tuesday, this series kicks off with Baking for Beginners, where participants will learn the foundations of baking by creating carrot cake cupcakes from an old family recipe passed down since 1890. Next up in May, VOBC's Gourmet at Home: Mexican Cuisine is centered around recreating the art of fine dining and authentic Mexican cuisine at home.

Keep an eye out as additional classes are added to the schedule, which you can see here. All classes will be held at the Venture Out Business Center (975 Industrial Drive, Madison, Ind.). Tickets to Baking for Beginners (April 30, 6-8 p.m.) and Gourmet at Home: Mexican Cuisine (May 19, 3:30-5:30 p.m.) are $27.50 and can be purchased below.

Cover photo: Baking for Beginners // Facebook