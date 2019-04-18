Vome' Magazine Offers International Derby Experience



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Looking to diversify your Derby experience? Next Thursday, Vome' Magazine is kicking off their inaugural International Derby Experience, an event to illuminate the fashion, arts and culture, talents and beauty of Louisville's international community. Strut the red carpet into Encore on 4th, where you will sample delicious creations provided by African and international chefs, and dance the night away to the stylings of Louisville's premier dance music.

The International Derby Experience takes place on Thursday, April 25 from 7-10 p.m. at Encore on 4th (630 S. Fourth St.). VIP ticket-holders get early entry starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 each for general admission, and $50 for VIP. Part of the proceeds from this event will benefit the African Global Institute Inc., whose mission is to bridge the gap between Africans, Africans in the Diaspora and African Americans, by addressing the need for Education, Empowerment and Africa.