Vote Now For Best Of Louisville 2017

For over three decades, Louisville Magazine has hosted Best of Louisville, honoring the best restaurants, businesses and culture in Louisville. Now, it's finally time to vote in the 32nd Annual Best of Louisville Awards, presented by Hilliard Lyons! This year, the categories have changed a bit, allowing voters to nominate their favorite restaurants based on neighborhoods as well as type. Write in your favorites for each category, and stay tuned to find out who the finalists will be.

Each year, Louisville Magazine announces the winners in the July issue and hosts their Best of Louisville event later that month to celebrate. Last year's top picks included River House (Best New Restaurant), Against the Grain (Best Brewery), 8UP (Best Cocktail Bar), Scott Reynolds and Dawne Gee (Best TV Anchor: Male and Female), Headliners (Best Place To Hear Live Music) and so many more!

Check out the highlights from last year's Best of Louisville here.

Stay up-to-date with Best of Louisville on by following Louisville Magazine on Facebook and Twitter.