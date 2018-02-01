Vote Now for Best of Louisville 2018

Add Event My Events Log In

    For over three decades, Louisville Magazine has hosted Best of Louisville, honoring the best restaurants, businesses and culture in Louisville. Now, it's finally time to vote in the 33rd Annual Best of Louisville Awards! In this year's categories, we have some returning favorites and exciting new additions! Write in your choices for each category before voting closes on April 15th, and stay tuned to find out who the finalists will be when they're announced on May 1st.

    Each year, Louisville Magazine announces the winners in the July issue and hosts their Best of Louisville event in July to celebrate. Last year's top picks included Brooklyn & the Butcher (Best New Restaurant), Against the Grain (Best Brewery), Revelry Boutique Gallery (Best Boutique), Red Hog (Best Butcher Shop), Nord's (Best Doughnuts) and so many more!

    Check out the highlights from last year's Best of Louisville.

    Stay up-to-date by following Best of Louisville on Facebook and Twitter.

