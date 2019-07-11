Vote for Your Favorite 2019 Cover Pet Finalists

You submitted more than 250 furry friends to our 2019 Cover Pet Contest, presented by Feeders Supply. We've narrowed it down to twenty finalists, and now it's up to you!

You can only vote once per day, so make it count. To vote, you must have an account on Louisville.com and be logged in. To sign up for an account, click "Log In" in the top right of the screen. After signing up, you'll receive a verification email with a link to activate your account. If you don't see it in your inbox, check your spam folder. And if you run into any trouble, feel free to send us an email by clicking here.

Voting ends at midnight on Friday, July 26.

If you have any questions, please email us at info@louisville.com.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE