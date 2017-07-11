Vote for Your Favorite Cover Pet Finalists

You submitted more than 200 dogs, cats, pigs and yes, even a horse, in our 2017 Cover Pet Contest, presented by Feeders Supply. We've narrowed it down to twenty-one finalists, and now it's up to you!

Vote for which pet you think should be our September Cover Pet! Click on any of the pet pics to read more about their personalities and see larger images. If you're anything like us, you'll spend hours poring over these adorable pets. You can only vote once per day, so make it count! And there's no shame in telling your friends, relatives and Facebook fans to join in the fun — so let the voting begin!

To vote, you must have an account on Louisville.com and be logged in. To sign up for an account, click "Log In" in the top right of the screen. If you run into any trouble, feel free to send us an email by clicking here.

Voting ends at midnight on Sunday, July 23.

Check out last year's winner, runners-up and finalists here.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE



Cover Image: The 2016 Cover Pet Contest winner and runners-up.