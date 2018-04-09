Weekend Diaries: Artist Kevin Warth

Add Event My Events Log In

    “Weekend Diaries” puts you in the shoes of another Louisvillian for the weekend. This week: a day in the life of local artist Kevin Warth, who works for the Kentucky Mueseum of Art and Craft. (The following notes have been edited for length and clarity.)


    Saturday
    9:00 a.m. Struggle to wake up for some reason.
    9:04 a.m. Get up to feed Brando after he gives me the signals (incessant meowing, nibbling on my fingers, sitting on my chest).
    9:05 a.m. Wonder why there’s snow on the ground in April.
    9:05 a.m. Feed Brando tuna cat food.
    9:07 a.m. Lay back down in bed even though I know it’s counterproductive.
    9:24 a.m. Check email as if that were some substitute for productivity.
    9:26 a.m. Finally decide to get ready; brush teeth, put on clothes that emphasize comfort (black acid wash t-shirt and jeans) and put hair in a bun.
    9:31 a.m. Accidentally delete the note I’m writing this in, panic, and decide to give up.
    9:32 a.m. Find a way to recover deleted notes — faith is restored.
    9:38 a.m. Pack lunch.
    9:40 a.m. Put on a coat in April, for some reason.
    9:43 a.m. Scrape ice off car (in April).
    9:45 a.m. Notify Kansas that I’m going to be late.
    9:47 a.m. Head to work, listening to Herbie Hancock’s “Head Hunters.”
    9:56 a.m. Actually arrive to KMAC on time.
    10:07 a.m. Discuss the schism between artist intent and viewer perception with Luke.
    10:29 a.m. Questionably wrap a gift for a customer.
    10:38 a.m. Eat breakfast, which consists of a brownie and Mountain Dew.
    11:09 a.m. Work on social media for KMAC.
    11:27 a.m. Scroll through Instagram.
    11:50 a.m. Jam to Flamingosis at the front desk.
    12:18 p.m. Look at (my) “Cinema of Distraction” review on Ruckus (a Louisville-based art criticism website) and ask Luke to make a few edits.
    12:22 p.m. Email Kentucky College of Art and Design staff that review is published.
    12:26 p.m. Work on Ruckus social media.
    1:09 p.m. Scroll through Facebook.
    1:24 p.m. Discuss the weather (against my will) for the fiftieth time today.
    1:34 p.m. Eat lunch — Hillshire small plates with prosciutto, white cheddar and toasted crackers (essentially an adult Lunchable); raspberry Greek yogurt; a chocolate pretzel granola bar and peanut butter on crackers.
    2:16 p.m. Chat with a very excited British family.
    2:40 p.m. Talk about the Ruckus submission process with Sara.
    3:00 p.m. Agonize over how to respond to an email.
    3:16 p.m. Learn about (South African artist) William Kentridge, put his name in my notes hoping to do actual research later.
    3:42 p.m. Discuss art accessibility at the local level.
    3:57 p.m. Receive a hilarious Portland Art Museum postcard from Kassie.
    4:23 p.m. Have minor panic attack when child touches an artwork.
    4:31 p.m. Read an article on WFPL about the public transportation system in Louisville, an important reminder that this city does not properly serve those living without a car (particularly poor, disenfranchised and disabled individuals).
    4:59 p.m. Notice laptop is at 5 percent battery, ignore it.
    5:17 p.m. Finally respond to the aforementioned email.
    5:22 p.m. Laptop dies while I’m in the middle of updating the website.
    5:45 p.m. Realize that I’ve been so focused on emails that I’ve done nothing to close the museum.
    5:50 p.m. Count down cash drawer.
    5:57 p.m. Update attendance and information spreadsheets.
    6:00 p.m. Turn off galleries, stop for a moment to listen to a man describing his toes in great detail in Thaniel Ion Lee’s sound installation “Sound body [kmac mix].”
    6:11 p.m. Head home, listening to a future funk playlist.
    6:21 p.m. Get home, pet Brando and change into lazy clothes.
    6:27 p.m. Feed Brando grilled salmon cat food.
    6:30 p.m. Make plans with Sam.
    6:32 p.m. Turn on Overwatch League and cheer on the Houston Outlaws (my favorite team by far). (Overwatch League is a global e-sports league for the video game Overwatch.)
    7:07 p.m. Finalize dinner plans for tomorrow with Daniel and Donovan.
    7:09 p.m. Take a quick shower.
    7:37 p.m. Run into an acquaintance and regret looking as rough as I do.
    7:39 p.m. Get takeout from Asian Wok - dumplings and kung pao chicken.
    8:02 p.m. Hang out with Sam at my apartment.
    8:10 p.m. Regret getting so much food.
    9:16 p.m. Play Magic: the Gathering (a strategic fantasy card game).
    9:50 p.m. Wonder if Brando is getting fat.
    11:25 p.m. Advise Quinn on who to marry in Skyrim (a fantasy role-playing video game).
    11:44 p.m. Look at pictures of Myanmar snub-nosed monkeys with Quinn and Sam, laughing to the point of crying.
    12:17 a.m. Revisit old photos with Sam.
    12:53 a.m. Take allergy medicine.
    12:57 a.m. Play Skyrim, now consorting with Sanguine, the Daedric Prince of Debauchery.
    2:12 a.m. Decide to go to bed now that I can barely able to keep my eyes open.

