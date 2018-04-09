Weekend Diaries: Artist Kevin Warth

“Weekend Diaries” puts you in the shoes of another Louisvillian for the weekend. This week: a day in the life of local artist Kevin Warth, who works for the Kentucky Mueseum of Art and Craft. (The following notes have been edited for length and clarity.)
Saturday
9:00 a.m. Struggle to wake up for some reason.
9:04 a.m. Get up to feed Brando after he gives me the signals (incessant meowing, nibbling on my fingers, sitting on my chest).
9:05 a.m. Wonder why there’s snow on the ground in April.
9:05 a.m. Feed Brando tuna cat food.
9:07 a.m. Lay back down in bed even though I know it’s counterproductive.
9:24 a.m. Check email as if that were some substitute for productivity.
9:26 a.m. Finally decide to get ready; brush teeth, put on clothes that emphasize comfort (black acid wash t-shirt and jeans) and put hair in a bun.
9:31 a.m. Accidentally delete the note I’m writing this in, panic, and decide to give up.
9:32 a.m. Find a way to recover deleted notes — faith is restored.
9:38 a.m. Pack lunch.
9:40 a.m. Put on a coat in April, for some reason.
9:43 a.m. Scrape ice off car (in April).
9:45 a.m. Notify Kansas that I’m going to be late.
9:47 a.m. Head to work, listening to Herbie Hancock’s “Head Hunters.”
9:56 a.m. Actually arrive to KMAC on time.
10:07 a.m. Discuss the schism between artist intent and viewer perception with Luke.
10:29 a.m. Questionably wrap a gift for a customer.
10:38 a.m. Eat breakfast, which consists of a brownie and Mountain Dew.
11:09 a.m. Work on social media for KMAC.
11:27 a.m. Scroll through Instagram.
11:50 a.m. Jam to Flamingosis at the front desk.
12:18 p.m. Look at (my) “Cinema of Distraction” review on Ruckus (a Louisville-based art criticism website) and ask Luke to make a few edits.
12:22 p.m. Email Kentucky College of Art and Design staff that review is published.
12:26 p.m. Work on Ruckus social media.
1:09 p.m. Scroll through Facebook.
1:24 p.m. Discuss the weather (against my will) for the fiftieth time today.
1:34 p.m. Eat lunch — Hillshire small plates with prosciutto, white cheddar and toasted crackers (essentially an adult Lunchable); raspberry Greek yogurt; a chocolate pretzel granola bar and peanut butter on crackers.
2:16 p.m. Chat with a very excited British family.
2:40 p.m. Talk about the Ruckus submission process with Sara.
3:00 p.m. Agonize over how to respond to an email.
3:16 p.m. Learn about (South African artist) William Kentridge, put his name in my notes hoping to do actual research later.
3:42 p.m. Discuss art accessibility at the local level.
3:57 p.m. Receive a hilarious Portland Art Museum postcard from Kassie.
4:23 p.m. Have minor panic attack when child touches an artwork.
4:31 p.m. Read an article on WFPL about the public transportation system in Louisville, an important reminder that this city does not properly serve those living without a car (particularly poor, disenfranchised and disabled individuals).
4:59 p.m. Notice laptop is at 5 percent battery, ignore it.
5:17 p.m. Finally respond to the aforementioned email.
5:22 p.m. Laptop dies while I’m in the middle of updating the website.
5:45 p.m. Realize that I’ve been so focused on emails that I’ve done nothing to close the museum.
5:50 p.m. Count down cash drawer.
5:57 p.m. Update attendance and information spreadsheets.
6:00 p.m. Turn off galleries, stop for a moment to listen to a man describing his toes in great detail in Thaniel Ion Lee’s sound installation “Sound body [kmac mix].”
6:11 p.m. Head home, listening to a future funk playlist.
6:21 p.m. Get home, pet Brando and change into lazy clothes.
6:27 p.m. Feed Brando grilled salmon cat food.
6:30 p.m. Make plans with Sam.
6:32 p.m. Turn on Overwatch League and cheer on the Houston Outlaws (my favorite team by far). (Overwatch League is a global e-sports league for the video game Overwatch.)
7:07 p.m. Finalize dinner plans for tomorrow with Daniel and Donovan.
7:09 p.m. Take a quick shower.
7:37 p.m. Run into an acquaintance and regret looking as rough as I do.
7:39 p.m. Get takeout from Asian Wok - dumplings and kung pao chicken.
8:02 p.m. Hang out with Sam at my apartment.
8:10 p.m. Regret getting so much food.
9:16 p.m. Play Magic: the Gathering (a strategic fantasy card game).
9:50 p.m. Wonder if Brando is getting fat.
11:25 p.m. Advise Quinn on who to marry in Skyrim (a fantasy role-playing video game).
11:44 p.m. Look at pictures of Myanmar snub-nosed monkeys with Quinn and Sam, laughing to the point of crying.
12:17 a.m. Revisit old photos with Sam.
12:53 a.m. Take allergy medicine.
12:57 a.m. Play Skyrim, now consorting with Sanguine, the Daedric Prince of Debauchery.
2:12 a.m. Decide to go to bed now that I can barely able to keep my eyes open.