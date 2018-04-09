Weekend Diaries: Artist Kevin Warth

“Weekend Diaries” puts you in the shoes of another Louisvillian for the weekend. This week: a day in the life of local artist Kevin Warth, who works for the Kentucky Mueseum of Art and Craft. (The following notes have been edited for length and clarity.)



Saturday

9:00 a.m. Struggle to wake up for some reason.

9:04 a.m. Get up to feed Brando after he gives me the signals (incessant meowing, nibbling on my fingers, sitting on my chest).

9:05 a.m. Wonder why there’s snow on the ground in April.

9:05 a.m. Feed Brando tuna cat food.

9:07 a.m. Lay back down in bed even though I know it’s counterproductive.

9:24 a.m. Check email as if that were some substitute for productivity.

9:26 a.m. Finally decide to get ready; brush teeth, put on clothes that emphasize comfort (black acid wash t-shirt and jeans) and put hair in a bun.

9:31 a.m. Accidentally delete the note I’m writing this in, panic, and decide to give up.

9:32 a.m. Find a way to recover deleted notes — faith is restored.

9:38 a.m. Pack lunch.

9:40 a.m. Put on a coat in April, for some reason.

9:43 a.m. Scrape ice off car (in April).

9:45 a.m. Notify Kansas that I’m going to be late.

9:47 a.m. Head to work, listening to Herbie Hancock’s “Head Hunters.”

9:56 a.m. Actually arrive to KMAC on time.

10:07 a.m. Discuss the schism between artist intent and viewer perception with Luke.

10:29 a.m. Questionably wrap a gift for a customer.

10:38 a.m. Eat breakfast, which consists of a brownie and Mountain Dew.

11:09 a.m. Work on social media for KMAC.

11:27 a.m. Scroll through Instagram.

11:50 a.m. Jam to Flamingosis at the front desk.

12:18 p.m. Look at (my) “Cinema of Distraction” review on Ruckus (a Louisville-based art criticism website) and ask Luke to make a few edits.

12:22 p.m. Email Kentucky College of Art and Design staff that review is published.

12:26 p.m. Work on Ruckus social media.

1:09 p.m. Scroll through Facebook.

1:24 p.m. Discuss the weather (against my will) for the fiftieth time today.

1:34 p.m. Eat lunch — Hillshire small plates with prosciutto, white cheddar and toasted crackers (essentially an adult Lunchable); raspberry Greek yogurt; a chocolate pretzel granola bar and peanut butter on crackers.

2:16 p.m. Chat with a very excited British family.

2:40 p.m. Talk about the Ruckus submission process with Sara.

3:00 p.m. Agonize over how to respond to an email.

3:16 p.m. Learn about (South African artist) William Kentridge, put his name in my notes hoping to do actual research later.

3:42 p.m. Discuss art accessibility at the local level.

3:57 p.m. Receive a hilarious Portland Art Museum postcard from Kassie.

4:23 p.m. Have minor panic attack when child touches an artwork.

4:31 p.m. Read an article on WFPL about the public transportation system in Louisville, an important reminder that this city does not properly serve those living without a car (particularly poor, disenfranchised and disabled individuals).

4:59 p.m. Notice laptop is at 5 percent battery, ignore it.

5:17 p.m. Finally respond to the aforementioned email.

5:22 p.m. Laptop dies while I’m in the middle of updating the website.

5:45 p.m. Realize that I’ve been so focused on emails that I’ve done nothing to close the museum.

5:50 p.m. Count down cash drawer.

5:57 p.m. Update attendance and information spreadsheets.

6:00 p.m. Turn off galleries, stop for a moment to listen to a man describing his toes in great detail in Thaniel Ion Lee’s sound installation “Sound body [kmac mix].”

6:11 p.m. Head home, listening to a future funk playlist.

6:21 p.m. Get home, pet Brando and change into lazy clothes.

6:27 p.m. Feed Brando grilled salmon cat food.

6:30 p.m. Make plans with Sam.

6:32 p.m. Turn on Overwatch League and cheer on the Houston Outlaws (my favorite team by far). (Overwatch League is a global e-sports league for the video game Overwatch.)

7:07 p.m. Finalize dinner plans for tomorrow with Daniel and Donovan.

7:09 p.m. Take a quick shower.

7:37 p.m. Run into an acquaintance and regret looking as rough as I do.

7:39 p.m. Get takeout from Asian Wok - dumplings and kung pao chicken.

8:02 p.m. Hang out with Sam at my apartment.

8:10 p.m. Regret getting so much food.

9:16 p.m. Play Magic: the Gathering (a strategic fantasy card game).

9:50 p.m. Wonder if Brando is getting fat.

11:25 p.m. Advise Quinn on who to marry in Skyrim (a fantasy role-playing video game).

11:44 p.m. Look at pictures of Myanmar snub-nosed monkeys with Quinn and Sam, laughing to the point of crying.

12:17 a.m. Revisit old photos with Sam.

12:53 a.m. Take allergy medicine.

12:57 a.m. Play Skyrim, now consorting with Sanguine, the Daedric Prince of Debauchery.

2:12 a.m. Decide to go to bed now that I can barely able to keep my eyes open.