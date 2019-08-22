Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville August 23 — 25

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Old Lou Brew Craft Beer Festival

Enjoy local beers from some of Kentucky’s finest craft brewers, live music from Bridge 19 and Scott T, Smith, food trucks and summertime outdoor entertainment. Family and pet friendly. Proceeds benefit the OLNC, the non-profit organization representing the 15 neighborhood associations of Old Louisville.



When: Friday, August 23, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville's Central Park, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: Old Lou Brew Fest

Cost: $10; free for children 12 and under



Coat Check Pool Party Season Finale

The season five finale of the summer pool parties is here, and this one is gonna have it all. Music from Sam Sneed and McKinley Moore, alongside DJ Hi Def and DJ Roya. 21+ only.



When: Friday, August 23, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: American Turners-Louisville, 3125 River Road

Website: Coat Check

Cost: $15



Kentucky State Fair | Expo Center

Colossal cattle, trotting horses, handcrafted heirlooms, flashy games, novelty foods and dizzying rides. These are the constants of the Kentucky State Fair. They are the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes that the visitors to the Fair encountered in 1902, and they are still a major part of the fair experience today, more than one hundred years later.



When: Through Sunday, August 25

Where: Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Kentucky State Fair

Cost: $10 admission, $10 parking



August Flea Off Market in the Highlands | Highlands Community Campus

This weekend, the Flea Off Market is starting the weekend in the Highlands with a free movie night on Friday. Watch Valley Girl (1983) on a big screen on the lawn. Bar and snacks at 8 p.m.; film at 9 p.m. Then the market you all know and love pops up on Saturday and Sunday, with 100+ vendors, food trucks, craft beer, cocktails, entertainment, free concerts and more. On Saturday, enjoy another movie screening, with Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) at 9 p.m.



When: August 23, 8 p.m. & August 24-25, 11 a.m.

Where: Highlands Community Campus, 1228 E. Breckinridge St.

Website: Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



Acting Against Cancer and CirqueLouis Present: Pippin | Art Sanctuary

From the shadows beneath the circus tent, a group of players emerges to tell the story of Pippin, the son of Charlemagne in the Holy Roman Empire. The players showcase Pippin’s struggle to find meaning and fulfillment in his life as he explores war, flesh, politics and eventually the everyday ordinary.



When: August 23-24, 8 p.m. & August 25, 2 p.m.

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: Pippin

Cost: $22 adv; $24 atd

Umphrey's McGee | Iroquois Amphitheater

The music of Umphrey’s McGee unfolds like an unpredictable conversation between longtime friends. Its six participants know just how to communicate with each other on stage and in the studio. The conversation continues on their eleventh full-length album, it’s not us. See them at Iroquois this weekend.



When: August 23, 8 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Umphrey's McGee

Cost: $32.50



Umphrey's McGee After Party | Gravely

After Umphrey McGee's show at Iroquois Amphitheater, head over to Gravely for the official after party with Marcus Rezak, featuring Joel Cummins and Kris Myers of Umphrey's McGee, fresh off Rezak's debut release Gateway to the Galaxy.



When: August 23, 11:30 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: Gravely Brewing Co., 514 Baxter Ave

Website: Umphrey's McGee After Party

Cost: $15-$18



WFPK Live Lunch with Afrophysicists | Live Lunch Studio

Join the Afrophysicists for a Live Lunch peformance as they get ready for Louisville's WorldFest 2019 on Labor Day weekend. They're bringing new tunes and new faces. If you can't make it, tune in on the radio.



When: August 23, noon-1 p.m.

Where: WFPK Live Lunch, 619 S. Fourth St.

Website: Live Lunch

Cost: Free to attend



6th Annual SIPosium Conference | Seelbach Hotel

Spirited women from across the country will gather for the Bourbon Women Association’s sixth-annual SIPosium conference at the historic Seelbach Hotel. The weekend-long event provides informative workshops, meetings with industry leaders and tours of nearby distilleries.



When: August 23, noon-3 p.m.

Where: Seelbach Hilton Hotel, 500 S. Fourth St.

Website: SIPposium

Cost: $125+



Sunset Concert Series | Foxhollow Farm

Each summer, Foxhollow opens their farm to friends and neighbors to enjoy live music, local food and drinks, and good company. This event is family friendly and fun for all ages. This month's concert features the music of Magnolia Boulevard and the Dive. All shows are rain or shine. Bring blankets, chairs, friends, family and even pets (on leash).



When: August 23, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Foxhollow Farm, 8905 Hwy. 329, Crestwood

Website: Sunset Concert Series

Cost: $0-$16, family friendly

Movie Night: The Sandlot | Slugger Field

Movie night returns with a special screening of The Sandlot under the lights of Slugger Field. The first 500 attendees will receive a Louisville Slugger Movie Night mini bat.



When: August 23, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Movie Night

Cost: $3 ticket; free parking



Gavin DeGraw with Hannah Ellis | Paristown Hall

Gavin DeGraw is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter. His 2003 debut album, Chariot, sold more than one million copies, earned platinum certification and yielded three hit singles.



When: August 23, 8 p.m.

Where: Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

Website: Gavin DeGraw

Cost: $40-$70

SATURDAY

CONNECT at Bernheim

Celebrate the intersection of art, science and nature at CONNECT, Bernheim's only nighttime festival, where you can see the Forest Giants lit up under the night sky. There will be live music, art displays, interactive science and hands-on experiences.



When: August 24, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2499 Clermont Road

Website: CONNECT

Cost: Free for Bernheim members; $10 adults; $5 kids 15 and younger



Louisville Zombie Walk | Bardstown Road

Come join as over 45K zombies take over Bardstown Road. Complete with a zombie-themed festival featuring: live bands, entertainment, costume contest, food, zombie car show, zombie market and a zombie midway gaming area. Festival begins at 7 p.m., and the walk will commence at 8:30 p.m.



When: August 24, 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Where: Bardstown Road

Website: Zombie Walk

Cost: Free to attend



Zombie Market | Bardstown Road

When the zombies invade the Highlands on Saturday, all undead and living are invited to visit the Zombie Market. Browse this unique market and gathering of oddities, strange jewelry and artwork handmade from local artists in front of the old Highlands Buffalo Wild Wings building.



When: August 24, 7 p.m.

Where: The old Buffalo Wild Wings, 1055 Bardstown Road

Website: Zombie Market

Cost: Free to attend



Saturday Morning Yoga with Kittens | Purrfect Day Cat Cafe

Spend your Saturday with early morning exercise and cuddles at Purrfect Day Cafe's kitten yoga. Price includes a complimentary coffee, tea or soda.



When: August 24, 9-10:15 a.m.

Where: Purrfect Day Cat Cafe, 1741 Bardstown Road

Website: Yoga with Kittens

Cost: $22

Art in Speed Park

Artisans from across the nation will fill historic Speed Park with their original, handcrafted works in a wide variety of mediums. Guests can also enjoy live music, activities and crafts for kids, and a wine and craft beer garden.



When: August 24-25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Speed Park, 169 Indiana Ave., Sellersburg, Ind.

Website: Art in Speed Park

Cost: Free to attend

Food Truck Mash-Up | Waterfront Park

Kentucky food trucks will gather under the bridges at Waterfront Park to compete for title of Best Food Truck 2019. There will be music, games and giveaways, and all guests get to vote for their favorite food truck to determine the winner.



When: August 24, 1:30-7 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 501 River Road

Website: Food Truck Mash-Up

Cost: $5 GA; $10-$20 early access at noon

An Evening with Friends 2019 | Audubon Country Club

New this year, guests can take part in a cocktail hour with Chef Josh Moore of Volare, the 2019 winner of the Food Network's Chopped. The 4:30 p.m. cocktail hour includes drink tickets, appetizers on the patio and preview auction items. General admission opens at 5:30 p.m. and includes a buffet dinner, cash bar and live and silent auctions. All proceeds benefit Friend for Life Cancer Support Network, a Louisville non-profit that connects persons facing cancer with a trained survivor of a similar experience.



When: August 24, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Audubon Country Club, 3265 Robin Road

Website: An Evening with Friends

Cost: $75 GA; $100 cocktail hour with Chef Josh Moore

SUNDAY

Terrarium Class | Mahonia

Learn layering techniques and plant care tips as you build your own terrarium at Mahonia's class. You get to keep your creation!



When: August 25, 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Mahonia, 822 E. Market St.

Website: Terrarium Class

Cost: $50



Jazz in Central Park

Enjoy a free jazz concert in Central Park with music from NexLevel, Kim Scott, Maestro J and more.



When: August 25, 6 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville's Central Park, 4th & Magnolia

Website: Jazz in Central Park

Cost: Free to attend



Sunday Comedy Showcase | Aloft

Join Louisville Is Funny for its popular Sunday Comedy Showcase at Aloft Louisville Downtown, featuring Bryce Peter and several of our favorite stand-up comics. Also performing are Mike Fields, Terron Young, Jacob Thomas Emmanuel Reber, Creig Ewing and host Hillary Boston. Plus more surprises. Admission is free. Donations are accepted. Doors open at 7:30. Get there early and enjoy food and drinks at Corner Louisville and even join in the Marvel vs. DC trivia, which starts at 6 p.m.



When: August 25, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Aloft Louisville Downtown, 102 W. Main St.

Website: Sunday Comedy Showcase

Cost: Free to attend



Puppy Pool Party | Pet Wants on the Avenue

Bring your four-legged friend out to beat the heat at Pet Wants with a pool party and pawsicles.



When: August 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Pet Wants on the Avenue, 1718 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Puppy Pool Party

Cost: Free to attend