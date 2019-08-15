Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville August 16 — 19

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Kentucky State Fair

Colossal cattle, trotting horses, handcrafted heirlooms, flashy games, novelty foods and dizzying rides. These are the constants of the Kentucky State Fair. They are the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes that the visitors to the Fair encountered in 1902, and they are still a major part of the fair experience today, more than one hundred years later.



When: Thursday, August 15 — Sunday, August 25

Where: Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Kentucky State Fair

Cost: $10 admission, $10 parking



African Heritage Festival | Ben Washer Park

This festival is a celebration of unity, culture, art and history across the African Diaspora. It is a joyous event for the whole family with great food, music, dance, sports, fashion, cultural demonstrations, children’s activities, resources for healthy living and so much more.



When: August 16, 7:30-9:30 p.m. & August 17, noon-7 p.m.

Where: Ben Washer Park, 519 W. Kentucky St.

Website: African Heritage Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Gravely Turns Two with Juice Box Heroes

Celebrate Gravely's second anniversary with a free show by Juice Box Heroes and a special tapping of White Stripe, their limited release Witbier.



When: August 16, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Gravely Brewing, 514 Baxter Ave.

Website: Gravely Turns Two

Cost: Free to attend



After Hours at the Speed

On the third Friday of every month, the museum will be open until 10 p.m. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar and food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art. Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before.



When: August 16, 5 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: After Hours

Cost: Free for members



Summer Used Book Sale | Locust Grove

All the nooks and crannies of Locust Grove’s Audubon room will be filled with more than 23,000 books, sorted into 30-some categories. All proceeds from book sales support Locust Grove’s continued educational and preservation projects.



When: August 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. & August 17-18, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Summer Used Book Sale

Cost: Free to attend



Movies Under the Stars | Iroquois Amphitheater

Iroquois Amphitheater is screening free movies for the whole family this summer. This week, Instant Family, a couple find themselves in over their heads when they foster three children.



When: August 16, 8:30-11 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Movies Under the Stars

Cost: Free to attend



Friday Night Live | Woodford Reserve

Spend a warm evening in the Woodford County countryside enjoying bourbon, tours and live music at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. Each evening will feature tours, live music, and a dinner buffet.



When: August 16, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Woodford Reserve Distillery, 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles

Website: Woodford Reserve

Cost: $20 - $48



Rosé on the Rooftop | 8UP

8UP is offering half-priced bottles and $5 glasses of rosé, with complimentary hors d'ouevres and a live DJ.



When: August 16, 5-7 p.m.

Where: 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen, 350 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Rosé on the Rooftop

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Second Annual Dog Day of Summer & Louisville Silent Disco | Monnik

Bring your dogs down to Monnik for a canine block party. They will have treats, a dog show at 4 p.m. with prizes, water features for your furry friends, and, of course, food and beer. And don't forget about the silent disco!



When: Saturday, August 17, 2 p.m.-midnight

Where: Monnik Beer Co., 1036 E. Burnett Ave.

Website: Dog Day of Summer

Cost: Free to attend; $5 silent disco



6th Annual Bourbon Mixer | The Henry Clay

Two of Louisville’s most spirited social groups, the Whisky Chicks and the Bourbon Brotherhood, will once again join forces to host the 6th Annual Bourbon Mixer. This year’s event is themed “Havana Nights” and will feature festive Cuban style cocktails, replacing the rum with fine Kentucky Bourbon. Attendees will also enjoy live entertainment by 6-piece Latin jazz band Hermanos, Cuban cuisine, a silent auction and more.



When: August 17, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: The Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.

Website: Bourbon Mixer

Cost: $75-$125



Tuxes & Tails Gala | Louisville Marriott Downtown

The Kentucky Humane Society invites local animal lovers to Louisville’s premier event benefiting homeless pets. This year’s theme is “Catsino Royale: For Your Paws Only,” and features a silent auction, open bar, appetizers, casino tables, games and adoptable pets, followed by dinner and a spirited live auction, music by “From Paris” and an after party.



When: August 17, 6 p.m.

Where: Louisville Marriott Downtown, 280 W. Jefferson St.

Website: Tuxes & Tails

Cost: $200 Gala tickets; $75 Lounge tickets



Water Lantern Festival | Waterfront Park

Witness the magic and beauty of the river illuminated by hundreds of lanterns during this summer evening celebrating peace.



When: August 17, 5 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 129 River Road

Website: Water Lantern Festival

Cost: $25 in advance, $40 day of



17th Annual JDRF Awareness Ride

For the first time, the annual JDRF Awareness Ride will take place over two days. The ride will end at Rising Star Casino, with a stop at the Kentucky Speedway.



When: August 17, ride leaves at 10 a.m. & August 18, ride leaves at 11 a.m.

Where: Start at Bluegrass Harley on Saturday & Ford Kentucky Plant on Sunday

Website: JDRF Awareness RIde

Cost: $30



Improv 502 Presents: It's That Damn Good!

Two shows, one price. Louisville's only improv comedy school and troupe, Improv 502, is back with long form improv comedy from their Graduating Level One and Level Two students.



When: August 17, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Improv 502

Cost: $10

SUNDAY

Taste of Frankfort Avenue

This year's taste moves back to Frankfort Avenue to a new location. Enjoy tastings from over 20 Frankfort Avenue eateries, as well as drink samples

and local pop-up shops.



When: Sunday, August 18, 5-8 p.m.

Where: American Printing House for the Blind. 1839 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Taste of Frankfort Ave.

Cost: $45 GA, $100 VIP



Puppies and Pints Patio Party | The Hub

The Hub Louisville is teaming up with the Arrow Fund, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Pet Wants On The Avenue and Dog Hill Pawps to bring you another Sunday Patio Party. Bring your dog to the Hub patio for free samples of Pet Wants fresh dog food and drinks for a good cause. We will have doggy jerky and iced treats for four-legged friends and puppy-themed snacks and drink specials for two-legged friends. Proceeds benefit the Arrow Fund.



When: August 18, 3-5 p.m.

Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Puppies and Pints

Cost: Free to attend



Disney Drag Brunch | Le Moo

This Sunday, get ready for a Disney-themed drag show, featuring Delta Work (RuPaul's Drag Race), Chasity Marie (Cincinnati, OH) and Champagne (Louisville, KY). Seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. All ages welcome to this tribute to classic Disney characters.



When: August 18, 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road

Website: Disney Drag Brunch

Cost: $35



Represent! The Black Body on Page, Wall and Stage | Speed Art Museum

A diverse multi-generational mix of artists, organizers, administrators, educators and motivators converge and converse around the evocative work of Ebony G. Patterson and her solo exhibition, "Ebony G. Patterson…while the dew is still on the roses…" Led by Idris Goodwin, playwright, break beat poet, educator and Artistic Director of Stage One Family Theatre, these conversations bridge Ebony G. Patterson’s visions with the issues and ideas with which we wrestle every day.



When: August 18, 2:00-3:30 PM

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Represent!

Cost: Free to attend, reservations recommended



House is Home | ALEX&NDER

Celebrate one year of House is Home hosted by Rhythm Science Sound, featuring Scz and Yared Sound, with a special menu of great cocktails on our rooftop patio.



When: August 18, 4-7 p.m.

Where: ALEX&NDER at Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: House is Home

Cost: Free to attend



Salsa Sundays | Copper & Kings

Spice up your Sunday with a little salsa dancing in the Copper & Kings courtyard, with music by DJ Xavi. A guest instructor will be on hand to get you started. Enjoy margaritas, rosalitas and other cocktails, plus wine and beer on tap.



When: August 18, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Salsa Sundays

Cost: Free to attend