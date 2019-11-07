Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville November 8 — 10

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.



FRIDAY

Louisville Fringe Fest | Various Locations

This festival showcases Louisville's weird and imaginative theatre community. With 11 days of shows lined up, Fringe Fest promises to establish a home for bold and fearless artists so they can continue to create bold and fearless work.

When: Thursday, November 6 — Saturday, November 16

Where: Various locations, see website for schedule

Website: Louisville Fringe Fest

Cost: $5 per show at the door



High Horse Bar Soft Opening

Butchertown's newest bar, High Horse, brings a casual 70s lounge vibe to the neighborhood. This weekend is your chance for a sneak peek.

When: November 8 & 9, 7 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: High Horse, 1032 Story Ave.

Website: High Horse Bar Soft Opening

Cost: Free to attend



Nick Offerman | Louisville Palace

An evening of deliberative talking and light dance that will compel you to chuckle whilst enjoining you to brandish a better side of humanity than the one to which we have grown accustomed.

When: November 8, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Nick Offerman

Cost: $50-$70



Glory Denied | The Brown Theatre

One of the most important new works of present-day opera follows the saga of Jim Thompson, America’s longest-held prisoner of war.

When: November 8, 8 p.m. & November 10, 2 p.m.

Where: The Brown Theatre, 315 W Broadway

Website: Glory Denied

Cost: $20-$100



Fires in the Mirror | Thrust Theatre

Fires in the Mirror is based on riots that occurred in the Crown Heights after a Hasidic man’s car jumped a curb, killing Gavin Cato, a black seven-year-old. Later, in what appeared to have been an act of retaliation, Yankel Rosenbaum, a Hasidic rabbinical student, was stabbed to death.

When: November 8 — November 17,

see website for specific dates and times

Where: Thrust Theatre, 2314 S. Floyd St.

Website: Fires in the Mirror

Cost: $10-$20



Tabletop Games for Trans Health | Safai Coffee Shop

Come out and play board games this weekend in support of Trans Health Advocacy. Games are free to play, and 20% of all sales for the night will go to Kentucky Health Justice Network's Trans Health Advocacy Program. KHJN will be tabling with stickers, zines, info and emergency contraceptive.

When: November 8, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Safai Coffee Shop, 1707 Bardstown Road

Website: Tabletop Games for Trans Health

Cost: Free to attend



LOOK Art Guide Launch Party | Art Sanctuary

LOOK: Louisville Art invites local art lovers to join in celebrating the release of the Eighth Edition of Louisville's award-winning Art Guide with a launch party.

When: November 8, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: LOOK Art Guide Launch Party

Cost: Free to attend



Art Opening Reception of Mark Albain & Andrew Cenci | O Art

Using photography to provide a tangible experience for ephemeral moments, Albain and Cenci explore the material quality of the photograph.

When: November 8, 5-9 p.m.

Where: O Art, 1000 Swan St #4

Website: Art Opening Reception

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

The Barrel Roll | Paristown

A unique tasting and pairing event integrating ingredients, processes, passion of spirits distillers, wine makers and brewers including party food and live music.

When: Saturday, November 9, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Paristown Hall, 711 Brent St.

Website: The Barrel Roll

Cost: $40-$85



NuLu's Annual Jingle Fest | The NuLu District

Kick off your holiday shopping in NuLu this weekend. Shop store specials and sales, get your picture with Santa and enjoy holiday carolers throughout NuLu.

When: Saturday, November 9, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: The NuLu district, 800 E. Market St.

Website: NuLu's Annual Jingle Fest

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Beer Run & Festival | Iroquois Park

This 5K run or walk has beer stops every .75 mile on the course. Registration includes the run/walk, beer on the course, a 16oz beer at the finish, a Louisville Beer Run t-shirt and beer glass, along with one amazing after-party and free festival including music, food and drinks. Don't miss out on one of the best runs in town.

When: November 8, 11 a.m.

Where: Iroquois Park, 2120 Rundill Road

Website: Louisville Beer Run & Festival

Cost: $40



Family STEAM Day | South Central Regional Library

A day full of fun exploring science, technology, engineering, at and mathematics for the whole family. The indoor planetarium is back, and the BYB Dinosaur will be on hand for photo-ops.

When: November 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: South Central Regional Library, 7300 Jefferson Blvd.

Website: Family STEAM Day

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Championship Arm Wrestling | Actors Theatre

Witness a tournament for the ages featuring LCAW's incomparable cast of competitors and maybe even a guest or two.

When: November 9, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.

Website: Louisville Championship Arm Wrestling

Cost: $10



5th Annual Veteran's Wellness Expo and Walk | Robley Rex VA Medical Center

As a part of the 2019 Mayor's Week of Valor celebration, this event will feature both VA and community partners who offer holistic health promotion.

When: November 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Robley Rex VA Medical Center, 800 Zorn Ave.

Website: 5th Annual Veteran's Wellness Expo and Walk

Cost: See site for details

SUNDAY

The Fly Market | Mellwood Ave.

This community parking lot flea market features vintage, antique, salvaged, artisan, crafted, baked, neighbors and more.

When: November 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: The Fly Market, 1728 Mellwood Ave.

Website: The Fly Market

Cost: Free to attend



The Muses Mouth: Female Youth Open Mic | Surface Noise

Attention Louisville Female/Fem Identifying/Non-Binary Youth, come join Surface Noise this Sunday for an open mic night! Subject matter and format are open. All ages under 21 welcome to sign up for the open mic.

When: November 10, 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Surface Noise, 600 Baxter Ave.

Website: The Muses Mouth: Female Youth Open Mic

Cost: Free to attend, all donations support Youth Build



9th Annual Tattoos Against Cancer | Tattoo Charlies

In an effort to raise money for Meghan's Mountain, a local charity that supports quality of life issues for children dealing with cancer, Tattoo Charlies will be providing ink and talent to create tattoos for a cause.

When: November 10, 9 a.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Tattoo Charlies, 7904 Preston Hwy.

Website: 9th Annual Tattoos Against Cancer

Cost: See site for details



Holiday Open House | Middletown Peddlers Mall

Come out to the Peddler's Mall for the holiday fun, featuring sales, door prizes, contests, refreshments and more.

When: November 10, noon-6 p.m.

Where: Middletown Peddlers Mall, 12405 Shelbyville Road

Website: Holiday Open House

Cost: Free to attend



Weekly Pinball Tournament | Recbar

Join the Recbar Pinball Crew in the quest for the pinball wizard this Sunday. Cheer on your friends or join in the fun.

When: November 10, 5:30-11 p.m.

Where: Louisville Ballet, 315 E. Main St.

Website: Recbar's Weekly Pinball Tournament

Cost: See site for registration details

Cover photo: Pexels.com