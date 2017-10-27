The Weekender, Oct. 27 - 29: Twisted Circus, Nightmare in NuLu and More

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every week, sign up for the Weekender here.

FRIDAY

The Twisted Circus

Come one, come all, and join the Twisted Circus!

This Halloween season, Fourth Street Live! will once again lead people on a journey into a bizarre world of jaw-dropping performances as the Twisted Circus blurs the lines between nightmare and reality. These two epic nights will be filled with fright and delight, as there will be ghoulish creatures and performers, fortunetellers, carnival games, bloodcurdling beats and bone-rattling sounds. Step right up, dance fans, because Friday will feature a live concert by EDM artist, Ookay. Saturday will have Louisville’s biggest costume contest, with $4,800 in prizes and performances by Eight Inch Elvis and DJ Syimone.

When: Oct. 27 & 28, see website for times

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 420 S. Fourth St.

Website: Twisted Circus

Cost: Friday: $5 in advance, $10 at door; Saturday: Free



Flea Off's 3rd Annual Fall Festival | Highlands Community Campus

The Flea Off Market will throw their third annual Fall Festival this weekend in the Highlands. Enjoy everything you love about the Flea Off Market, plus some extra celebration! Enjoy Squallis Puppeteers' Boo-Ball and the Fermentation Festival kickoff, and more! Check the website below for specific times.

When: Oct. 27-29

Where: Highlands Community Campus, 1228 E. Breckinridge St.

Website: Fall Festival

Cost: Free to attend



BooMAINia 2017 | Downtown Louisville

Bring the kids out for a scary good time in downtown Louisville! On Friday, enjoy midday trick-or-treating along Main Street, with plenty of candy and activities at multiple venues along the Fifth to Tenth Street blocks. For a full list of participating locations, click the link below.

When: Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Main Street Downtown, Fifth to Tenth Street

Website: BooMAINia

Cost: Free to attend



Boos and Brews Fundraiser | Copper & Kings

Head to Copper & Kings for the first-ever Boos and Brews! The event features activities and games, distillery tours, fabulous food, signature drinks and a costume contest. Each ticket includes admission, heavy hors d'oeuvres and two drink tickets. Cash bar also available. 21+ only. All proceeds benefit the children and families supported by Maryhurst, a nonprofit dedicated to ending the cycle of abuse in Kentucky.



When: Oct. 27, 6 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Boos and Brews

Cost: $45



Trick or Neat | Evan Williams Bourbon Experience

In the haunted Speakeasy of The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, enter the world of Prohibition-Era spooks and spirits! Tickets include spine-chilling signature cocktails, Halloween sweets, savory treats, petrifying parlor games and frightful fortune-telling by Madame Masina. You'll also enjoy silent horror film screenings and a phantom photo booth. The main attraction will be a delectable and devilish whiskey and chocolate pairing. 21+ only.

When: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Where: The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, 528 W. Main St.

Website: Trick or Neat

Cost: $35 per person



Artists in Our Midst: Opening Reception | Kaviar Gallery

Artists in Our Midst celebrates the diverse artistic heritage of Louisville and surrounding area. Observing 26 emerging and established local artists, this show is just a glimpse into the vibrancy of our homegrown talent. There is a great range of artistic vision to exemplify the vitality of the Louisville-area art scene, and works in this exhibition greatly vary in subject matter and media.



When: Oct. 27, 6 p.m.

Where: Kaviar Gallery, 147 Stevenson Ave.

Website: Artists in Our Midst

Cost: Free to attend



The Roast of Stephen King | The Bard's Town

Head to the Bard's Town to hear roasters take on Stephen King, the King of Horror himself, with his own guest creations like Pennywise, Cujo, Carrie, Andy Dufresne (The Shawshank Redemption), Annie Wilkes (Misery) and many more. There are two shows each night, at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

When: Oct. 27 & 28, 7:30 & 10 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Roast of Stephen King

Cost: $10 in advance; $15 at the door



The Local Lineup: Pleasure Boys | Against the Grain

Don't miss the final, mind-blowing concert in the Local Lineup series! Pleasure Boys is giving it to you straight this Friday. Happy hour is from 7-8 p.m., with DJ Sam Sneed coming on at 8 p.m. Pleasure Boys will take the stage at 9 p.m.



When: Oct. 27, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Against the Grain, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Pleasure Boys

Cost: Free to attend



Jack O'Lantern Spectacular | Iroquois Park

The Jack O'Lantern Spectacular returns! Head to Iroquois Park to see 5,000 illuminated pumpkins lining a quarter-mile trail, illuminated at night as an “art show” every day from dusk to 11 p.m. Over 100 pumpkins are carved into works of art, presented in themed scenes set to music. This remarkable event runs every day from

October 12 to November 5.



When: Oct. 12-Nov. 5, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Park, 2120 Rundill Road

Website: Jack O'Lantern Spectacular

Cost: $12 for adults; $9 for children

SATURDAY

Nightmare in NuLu

Celebrate Halloween in NuLu! During the day, stop by NuLu stores dressed in costume for trick-or-treating. Also, enjoy the neighborhood pumpkin decorating contest, where you get to be the judge! There will be face painting, pumpkin decorating, art, games and more in the kids section in The Green Building parking lot from 1-4 p.m. The official after-party will be at Galaxie, and costumes are encouraged!

When: Oct. 28, 1-11:30 p.m.

Where: NuLu Neighborhood, E. Market St.

Website: Nightmare in NuLu

Cost: Free to attend



Clueaville

Get ready for a unique scavenger hunt through the heart of NuLu and Butchertown! Starting at Louisville’s only brandy distillery, you and a team of friends will solve clues leading to some of the area’s best known landmarks. At the end, you'll end up back at Copper & Kings for a rockin’ after party, with food, drinks (including a signature cocktail) and live music by Thumper and the Plaid Rabbits! Best of all, proceeds benefit Home of the Innocents, Louisville’s open arms to kids in crisis.



When: Oct. 28, 5:30-10 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Clueaville

Cost: $45 all-inclusive; $30 for after-party only



Derby City Comic Con | Kentucky Expo Center

The Derby City Comic Con is this weekend! Head to the Expo Center Saturday and Sunday to enjoy one of the most diverse and exciting conventions around. Special events include a Halloween Costume Party, Sci Fi Speed Dating and costume contests. Featured guests include Michael Eklund, Stephen Green, Mike Grell and Kel Mitchell.

When: Oct. 28 & 29

Where: Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Derby City Comic Con

Cost: $20 single day pass; $30 weekend pass; free for children 10 and under



6th Annual BooLu in NuLu | Decca

Decca’s sixth annual costume party, BooLu in NuLu is this Saturday. Guests can dance and drink the night away with beats from DJ Sara Soltau and drink specials, including the infamous “Five Dolla Holla,” a shot of bourbon and a can of beer for $5. Spooky snacks will also be available for purchase throughout the evening. There is no cover, but costumes are highly encouraged.

When: Oct. 28, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Decca, 812 E. Market St.

Website: Decca

Cost: Free to attend



18th Century Market Fair | Locust Grove

Experience the 18th-century with all five senses! Join Locust Grove and the Illinois Regiment of Virginia to bring the spirit of the past alive at the Market Fair. Participate in 18th-century style entertainment; purchase replicas of 18th-century military and household items; see the pony cart, sheep and horses; and meet and converse with early Americans. Mock battles for our country’s independence will feature General George Rogers Clark’s own company, the Illinois Regiment of Virginia, as well as British Dragoons and Marines.



When: Oct. 28 & 29, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: 18th Century Market Fair

Cost: $8 for adults; $4 for children



Fright Light Halloween Party | Rauch Planetarium

Fiendish family fun abounds at the annual Fright Light Halloween Party in the Rauch Planetarium! There are plenty of activities and treats for the kids, and the fan-favorite Fright Light Laser Music Show makes this a ghoulishly good time.



When: Oct. 28, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium, University of Louisville

Website: Fright Light Halloween Party

Cost: $5 per person



The Corydon Fall Extravaganza | Harrison Co. Fairgrounds

Head to the Harrison County Fairgrounds for the Corydon Extravaganza, a market for the areas best vintage, antiques and arts! Enjoy a wide array of items from tons of local vendors as well as live music, food trucks and a wine garden.



When: Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. & Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Harrison County Fairgrounds, 341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon

Website: Corydon Fall Extravaganza

Cost: $3 admission; free for children



Chocolate Takeover | Liquor Barn

Calling all chocolate lovers! The Chocolate Takeover will celebrate National Chocolate Day, October 28th, by engaging with chocolate-loving consumers through tastings, demonstrations and education. There will be tastings and exhibits including Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey, West 6th Bourbon Barrel-Aged Cocoa Porter, Old 502 Winery, Rabbit Hole Distilling, Cellar Door Chocolates, Hi-Five Doughnuts, Steel City Pops, Chateau Bourbon, Bourbon Women and Apron Inc.

When: Oct. 28, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Liquor Barn, 4301 Town Center Drive

Website: Chocolate Takeover

Cost: See website



Trick Or Treat | Westport Village

Westport Village will be hosting Trick or Treat to allow families a safe, kid-friendly evening of trick-or-treating at Westport Village Shops. Throughout the evening, families are welcome to go door-to-door of each Westport Village shop to collect their favorite treats. There will also be a face painter on site, a kid-friendly Halloween movie and a costume contest.



When: Oct. 28, 5 p.m.

Where: Westport Village, 1315 Herr Lane

Website: Trick or Treat

Cost: Free to attend



The Boo Ball: Squallis Puppeteers' 20th Anniversary Celebration

Squallis Puppeteers turns 20 this Halloween! They're kicking off this anniversary with the first annual Boo Ball celebration. Enjoy an all ages dance party complete with big puppets, guest DJs, kids and adult costume contests, finger puppets and plenty of funky fun. All proceeds will support Squallis' general operating fund. A cash bar will be provided by the Flea Off Market. Don't miss this all ages Halloween event!

When: Oct. 28, 6 p.m.

Where: Squallis Puppeteers, 1228 E. Breckinridge St.

Website: The Boo Ball

Cost: $10 for adults; $5 for kids 18 and under



Disco is Dead Halloween Party | 8UP

Disco is dead, but the zombies are staying alive at 8UP’s Disco is Dead Halloween Party. On Saturday, zombies are invited to take over the rooftop as the DJ plays hits from the 70s and 80s. Guests can enjoy drink specials, a costume contest and zombie face painting. Tickets include admission, a welcome cocktail and light appetizers.



When: Oct. 28, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: 8UP, 350 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Disco is Dead

Cost: $20 in advance; $30 day of



Octo Claw's Bizarre Bazaar's Halloween Spooktacular | Galaxie

This Halloween, Octo Claw's Bizarre Bazaar is bringing you a circus night of foul, foxy and fiendish fun! Burlesque and belly dancers, magicians, clowns, drag kings and queens, sideshow critters and fire artists are invading Galaxie this Saturday. There will be blood wrestling at intermission, grotesque art vendors and prizes for the top three costumes, so come decked out! Stay tuned for Part Two at The Cure Lounge on Halloween night!

When: Oct. 28, 11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Galaxie, 732 E. Market St.

Website: Halloween Spooktacular

Cost: Free to attend



Boo La La Halloween Ball | The Gillespie

This Sunday, The Gillespie will host the Olmsted Parks Conservancy's annual Halloween fundraiser party. The Boo La La Halloween Ball features dinner, cocktails, dancing and a costume contest. Cocktails will be served at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. The post-dinner party starts at 9 p.m., with plenty of cocktails and dancing. Come dressed in costume or black tie.

When: Oct. 28, 6 p.m.-midnight

Where: The Gillespie, 421 W. Market St.

Website: Boo La La

Cost: $250 for dinner; $75 for post-dinner party



Bullies and Brews | Apocalypse Brew Works

Join Fat Heads Bully Rescue for a family and pet friendly Halloween Party! Hosted at Apocalypse Brews, this is a party you and your pets don't want to miss. There will be local craft beer, costume contests for you and your pet, face painting, several bands, food trucks, crafts and vendors. Most importantly, there will be adoptable dogs and puppies from Fat Heads Rescue, a non-profit dog rescue serving the Southern Indiana area. All proceeds from this event will go to the continued care of their animals.



When: Oct. 28, 4-11 p.m.

Where: Apocalypse Brew Works, 1612 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Fat Heads Rescue

Cost: Free admission; donations of goods or funds appreciated

SUNDAY

Absinthe After Dark Tour | Copper & Kings

Halloween is the perfect season for celebrating spectral spirits and mysterious oddities. When day turns to night, what ephemeral alcohol comes to mind when mixing cocktails other than absinthe? Follow the Green Fairy to Copper & Kings where you'll learn about the distillation process and secrets unveiled about this botanically-infused liquor. Tickets include Absinthe- and botanical-focused distillery tour, Absinthe tasting and welcome cocktail. 21+ only.



When: Oct. 29, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Absinthe After Dark

Cost: $20



Lights, Camera, Levee: Halloween Edition | Levee at the River House

Levee at the River House and Louisville Film Society are partnering to host “Lights, Camera, Levee!” These movie nights will feature a series of outdoor film screenings that will take place on the expansive lawn and patio overlooking the river. This Sunday, enjoy a screening of Halloween (1978, rated R).



When: Oct. 29, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Levee at the River House, 3015 River Road

Website: Lights, Camera, Levee

Cost: Free to attend



3rd Annual Chunkin Pumpkins at Cancer | Captain's Quarters

Join Captain's Quarters for the third annual Chunkin Pumpkins at Cancer event. All proceeds from this great event will benefit Twisted Pink & Hope Scarves. Come down, purchase a pumpkin, write a note on it and send it flying from one of three trebuchets into the river. Hit a target and win a prize! There will also be kids' games, prizes, raffle and more. Enjoy live music from Handcar Prophets from 3-7 p.m.

When: Oct. 29, 1-7 p.m.

Where: Captain's Quarters, 5700 Captain's Quarters Road, Prospect

Website: Chunkin Pumpkins

Cost: Free to attend



Trunk or Treat | Park Terrace Health Campus

Head to Park Terrace for some Sunday Trunk or Treating! There will be live music and food beginning at 3 p.m., and then enjoy Trunk or Treat from 4-5 p.m. The Trilogy Food Truck will accept donations for food.

When: Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Park Terrace Health Campus, 9700 Stonestreet Road

Website: Trunk or Treat

Cost: Free to attend



Wedding Inspirations | Gardencourt

Meet and mingle with Louisville's premier wedding professionals who will be showcasing their services and offering creative ideas on everything from the gown to the honeymoon. Enjoy complimentary signature cocktails and elegant tastings of splendid cuisine while previewing couture bridal fashions, themed prop and event décor, specialty linens, floral designs and musical entertainment. Everything you need for the perfect wedding day!



When: Oct. 29, 12:30-4 p.m.

Where: Gardencourt, 1044 Alta Vista

Website: Wedding Inspirations

Cost: Complimentary admission for pre-registered engaged couples