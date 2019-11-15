Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville November 15 — 17

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.
FRIDAY
Festival of Trees & Lights | Louisville Slugger Field
Marvel at the hundreds of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and décor, all of which are for sale to raise funds for Norton Children’s Hospital.
When: November 15 — November 17
Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 East Main St.
Website: Festival of Trees & Lights
Cost: $9 for adults, $6 for children
Main Street Progressive Dinner | Galt House
A dining experience to promote and advocate the uniqueness of Main Street, and the diverse historic, commercial, cultural, residential and educational assets of this neighborhood.
When: November 15, 6 p.m.
Where: Galt House Hotel, 140 N. Fourth St.
Website: Main Street Progressive Dinner
Cost: $150
Tim Northern and Shane Rhyne Live | Four Pegs
Join Louisville's Hillary Boston and host Alex Whittenburg in welcoming comics Tim Northern and Shane Rhyne to the stage for a night of laughs.
When: November 15, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Four Pegs Beer Lounge, 1053 Goss Ave.
Website: Tim Northern and Shane Rhyne Live
Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door
This Wonderful Life | The Bard's Town
Doug Schutte returns to the stage this holiday season to bring you one man's one-man show about one man's journey to understand the meaning of his life.
When: November 15 — November 30,
see website for specific dates and times
Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road
Website: This Wonderful Life
Cost: $20 in advance, $23 at the door
Holiday Pop-Up Shoppes | Westport Village
Shop one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your list in this brand new holiday market full of pop up shops in Westport Village.
When: November 15 — December 22
see website for specific dates and times
Where: Westport Village, 1315 Herr Lane
Website: Holiday Pop-Up Shoppes
Cost: Free to attend
Uncle Disheveled - Southern Pecan Coffee Stout Release | Mile Wide Beer Co.
Mile Wide is bringing back their Southern Pecan Coffee Stout, and they want you to join in the celebration. Come out and taste this fresh-out-of-the-tank brew!
When: November 15, 2 p.m.
Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.
Website: Uncle Disheveled Release
Cost: $9
Parasite (Gisaengchung) | Speed Art Museum
Bong Joon-ho (Snowpiercer, Okja, The Host) brings his singular skillset home to Korea in this pitch-black modern parable of a searing class divide that premiered and won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.
When: November 15 — November 24
Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.
Website: Parasite (Gisaengchung)
Cost: $7 for Speed members, $9 for non-members
SATURDAY
Writer's Block Festival | Spalding University
A free festival for those who love to read and those who love to write. There will be readings and performances, panels, staged interviews, open mics,
exhibitors and more.
When: Saturday, November 16, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Where: Spalding University, 901 S. Fourth St.
Website: Writer's Block Festival
Cost: Free to attend
The Art of Goodwill | Speed Art Museum
Ten artists will create artwork comprised of donated items from Goodwill stores across the Commonwealth, culminating with both live and silent auctions at the event. Proceeds will support Goodwill’s mission to help Kentuckians with disabilities or other challenges overcome obstacles, engage in the workforce and find a path out of poverty.
When: Saturday, November 16, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.
Website: The Art of Goodwill
Cost: $100
CirqueLouis: The Circus Show | The Kentucky Center
The circus is often mysterious and misunderstood. It must continue to evolve, to leave behind the ways of the past and make way for a better future. The modern circus is an arena in which all people, of all backgrounds, work together. Every individual is honored for their unique talents and abilities, working together to create circus magic. Join Louisville’s local cirque troupe for an immersive show and engage with the performers in a memorable experience for the whole family.
When: Saturday, November 16, 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, November 17, 2 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Website: CirqueLouis: The Circus Show
Cost: $20 GA; $15 student (only available over the phone or in person); children under two years old do not require a ticket if sitting on a lap
Friendsgiving | Naive
Celebrate Thanksgiving with your friends at Naive. They'll be serving up special mac and cheese bites, potato latkes and other shareable tapas that are guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit.
When: November 16, 5 p.m.
Where: Naive, 1001 E. Washington St.
Website: Friendsgiving at Naive
Cost: See site for details
Eastern High School Band Holiday Boutique | Eastern High School
Now in its fourth year, this fundraiser for young musicians offers over 100 vendors. Complete your holiday shopping here.
When: November 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Eastern High School, 12400 Old Shelbyville Road
Website: Eastern High School Band Holiday Boutique
Cost: Free to attend
Mark Charles + Elliott Pearson | The Living Room Series
Mark Charles is an American singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Louisville, KY. Primarily known for his work as the principal songwriter and vocalist for the indie-folk band, Vandaveer, His performances weave together a mixture of storytelling folk and shimmery pop.
When: November 16, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Living Room Series, 422 W. Oak St.
Website: Mark Charles + Elliott Pearson
Cost: $15 suggested donation
Lackadazee Permanent Jewelry Pop-up | Revelry Boutique Gallery
Lackadazee's permanent jewelry is a bracelet that is welded on the wrist and permanent like a tattoo – but you can cut it off whenever you want. Come out to Revelry for a bracelet of your own.
When: November 16, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Revelry Boutique Gallery, 742 E. Market St.
Website: Lackadazee Permanent Jewelry Pop-up
Cost: See site for details
Improv 502 Presents: Let's Get Stuffed | The Bard's Town
Louisville's only improv comedy school & troupe, Improv 502, is back with a hilarious evening of comedy. There will also be a show from the 502 Players.
When: November 16, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road
Website: Improv 502 Presents: Let's Get Stuffed
Cost: $10
Storytime With Nanny | Conrad-Caldwell House
The Caldwell children’s Nanny will be reading a timeless classic. Afterwards, families will make their way to Caldwell Hall for a healthy snack and create a craft inspired by the book.
When: November 16, 10 a.m.
Where: Conrad-Caldwell House, 1402 St. James Court
Website: Storytime With Nanny
Cost: $3 for first child, $2 siblings
Shakespeare in the Libraries: Hamlet | Shawnee Library
As a part of the 2019 Mayor's Week of Valor celebration, this event will feature both VA and community partners who offer holistic health promotion.
When: November 16, 2 p.m.
Where: LFPL Shawnee Branch, 3912 W. Broadway
Website: Shakespeare in the Libraries: Hamlet
Cost: Free to attend
SUNDAY
Women’s Work: The Legacy of Enid Yandell | 1728 Mellwood
In this illustrated talk, author Juilee Decker, Ph.D. tells how Enid’s legacy has largely been constructed by women. She shares the story of this Southern dilettante and daughter of a Confederate officer who became an internationally recognized sculptor of large-scale, award-winning works, an independent woman engaging in art and activism, and a pioneer. The lecture will be followed by question and answer. Read our October feature on Yandell here.
When: November 17, 2-3 p.m.
Where: The Fly Market, 1728 Mellwood Ave.
Website: Women’s Work: The Legacy of Enid Yandell
Cost: Free to attend
Picnic Critique | O Art
Every other month, join Ruckus writers and fellow artists for a casual critique session. This month features guest critic Jake Ford, curator at O Art.
When: November 17, 6-8 p.m.
Where: O Art, 1000 Swan St. #4
Website: Picnic Critique
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Sundecades Brunch | Gravely Brewing
Gravely Brewing Company is serving up an all new brunch
cocktail menu along with delicious food options from Mayan Street Food. DJ SYIMONE will be spinning tunes from your favorite decades while you eat.
When: November 17, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Gravely Brewing, 514 Baxter Ave.
Website: Sundecades Brunch
Cost: See site for details
Big Bruh's Seasoning Meet & Greet | Mile Wide Beer Co.
Meet the minds behind Big Bruh's Seasoning and other local businesses within your area. There will be seasoning products and merchandise for sale.
When: November 17, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Mile Wide, 636 Barret Ave.
Website: Big Bruh's Seasoning Meet & Greet
Cost: Free to attend
M.E.R.F Fest | Bourbon Hall
The M.E.R.F Fest is a music festival founded by musicians to support live local music.
When: November 17, 2:45 p.m.
Where: Bourbon Hall, 116 W. Jefferson St.
Website: M.E.R.F Fest
Cost: $13 in advance, $20 day of show
Cover photo: Pexels.com