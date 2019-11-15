Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville November 15 — 17

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Festival of Trees & Lights | Louisville Slugger Field

Marvel at the hundreds of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and décor, all of which are for sale to raise funds for Norton Children’s Hospital.

When: November 15 — November 17

Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 East Main St.

Website: Festival of Trees & Lights

Cost: $9 for adults, $6 for children



Main Street Progressive Dinner | Galt House

A dining experience to promote and advocate the uniqueness of Main Street, and the diverse historic, commercial, cultural, residential and educational assets of this neighborhood.

When: November 15, 6 p.m.

Where: Galt House Hotel, 140 N. Fourth St.

Website: Main Street Progressive Dinner

Cost: $150



Tim Northern and Shane Rhyne Live | Four Pegs

Join Louisville's Hillary Boston and host Alex Whittenburg in welcoming comics Tim Northern and Shane Rhyne to the stage for a night of laughs.

When: November 15, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Four Pegs Beer Lounge, 1053 Goss Ave.

Website: Tim Northern and Shane Rhyne Live

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door



This Wonderful Life | The Bard's Town

Doug Schutte returns to the stage this holiday season to bring you one man's one-man show about one man's journey to understand the meaning of his life.

When: November 15 — November 30,

see website for specific dates and times

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: This Wonderful Life

Cost: $20 in advance, $23 at the door



Holiday Pop-Up Shoppes | Westport Village

Shop one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your list in this brand new holiday market full of pop up shops in Westport Village.

When: November 15 — December 22

see website for specific dates and times

Where: Westport Village, 1315 Herr Lane

Website: Holiday Pop-Up Shoppes

Cost: Free to attend



Uncle Disheveled - Southern Pecan Coffee Stout Release | Mile Wide Beer Co.

Mile Wide is bringing back their Southern Pecan Coffee Stout, and they want you to join in the celebration. Come out and taste this fresh-out-of-the-tank brew!

When: November 15, 2 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Uncle Disheveled Release

Cost: $9



Parasite (Gisaengchung) | Speed Art Museum

Bong Joon-ho (Snowpiercer, Okja, The Host) brings his singular skillset home to Korea in this pitch-black modern parable of a searing class divide that premiered and won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

When: November 15 — November 24

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Parasite (Gisaengchung)

Cost: $7 for Speed members, $9 for non-members

SATURDAY

Writer's Block Festival | Spalding University

A free festival for those who love to read and those who love to write. There will be readings and performances, panels, staged interviews, open mics,

exhibitors and more.



When: Saturday, November 16, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Where: Spalding University, 901 S. Fourth St.

Website: Writer's Block Festival

Cost: Free to attend



The Art of Goodwill | Speed Art Museum

Ten artists will create artwork comprised of donated items from Goodwill stores across the Commonwealth, culminating with both live and silent auctions at the event. Proceeds will support Goodwill’s mission to help Kentuckians with disabilities or other challenges overcome obstacles, engage in the workforce and find a path out of poverty.



When: Saturday, November 16, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: The Art of Goodwill

Cost: $100



CirqueLouis: The Circus Show | The Kentucky Center

The circus is often mysterious and misunderstood. It must continue to evolve, to leave behind the ways of the past and make way for a better future. The modern circus is an arena in which all people, of all backgrounds, work together. Every individual is honored for their unique talents and abilities, working together to create circus magic. Join Louisville’s local cirque troupe for an immersive show and engage with the performers in a memorable experience for the whole family.

When: Saturday, November 16, 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, November 17, 2 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: CirqueLouis: The Circus Show

Cost: $20 GA; $15 student (only available over the phone or in person); children under two years old do not require a ticket if sitting on a lap



Friendsgiving | Naive

Celebrate Thanksgiving with your friends at Naive. They'll be serving up special mac and cheese bites, potato latkes and other shareable tapas that are guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit.

When: November 16, 5 p.m.

Where: Naive, 1001 E. Washington St.

Website: Friendsgiving at Naive

Cost: See site for details



Eastern High School Band Holiday Boutique | Eastern High School

Now in its fourth year, this fundraiser for young musicians offers over 100 vendors. Complete your holiday shopping here.

When: November 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Eastern High School, 12400 Old Shelbyville Road

Website: Eastern High School Band Holiday Boutique

Cost: Free to attend



Mark Charles + Elliott Pearson | The Living Room Series

Mark Charles is an American singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Louisville, KY. Primarily known for his work as the principal songwriter and vocalist for the indie-folk band, Vandaveer, His performances weave together a mixture of storytelling folk and shimmery pop.

When: November 16, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Living Room Series, 422 W. Oak St.

Website: Mark Charles + Elliott Pearson

Cost: $15 suggested donation



Lackadazee Permanent Jewelry Pop-up | Revelry Boutique Gallery

Lackadazee's permanent jewelry is a bracelet that is welded on the wrist and permanent like a tattoo – but you can cut it off whenever you want. Come out to Revelry for a bracelet of your own.

When: November 16, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Revelry Boutique Gallery, 742 E. Market St.

Website: Lackadazee Permanent Jewelry Pop-up

Cost: See site for details



Improv 502 Presents: Let's Get Stuffed | The Bard's Town

Louisville's only improv comedy school & troupe, Improv 502, is back with a hilarious evening of comedy. There will also be a show from the 502 Players.

When: November 16, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Improv 502 Presents: Let's Get Stuffed

Cost: $10



Storytime With Nanny | Conrad-Caldwell House

The Caldwell children’s Nanny will be reading a timeless classic. Afterwards, families will make their way to Caldwell Hall for a healthy snack and create a craft inspired by the book.

When: November 16, 10 a.m.

Where: Conrad-Caldwell House, 1402 St. James Court

Website: Storytime With Nanny

Cost: $3 for first child, $2 siblings



Shakespeare in the Libraries: Hamlet | Shawnee Library

As a part of the 2019 Mayor's Week of Valor celebration, this event will feature both VA and community partners who offer holistic health promotion.

When: November 16, 2 p.m.

Where: LFPL Shawnee Branch, 3912 W. Broadway

Website: Shakespeare in the Libraries: Hamlet

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Women’s Work: The Legacy of Enid Yandell | 1728 Mellwood

In this illustrated talk, author Juilee Decker, Ph.D. tells how Enid’s legacy has largely been constructed by women. She shares the story of this Southern dilettante and daughter of a Confederate officer who became an internationally recognized sculptor of large-scale, award-winning works, an independent woman engaging in art and activism, and a pioneer. The lecture will be followed by question and answer. Read our October feature on Yandell here.

When: November 17, 2-3 p.m.

Where: The Fly Market, 1728 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Women’s Work: The Legacy of Enid Yandell

Cost: Free to attend



Picnic Critique | O Art

Every other month, join Ruckus writers and fellow artists for a casual critique session. This month features guest critic Jake Ford, curator at O Art.

When: November 17, 6-8 p.m.

Where: O Art, 1000 Swan St. #4

Website: Picnic Critique

Cost: $5 suggested donation



Sundecades Brunch | Gravely Brewing

Gravely Brewing Company is serving up an all new brunch

cocktail menu along with delicious food options from Mayan Street Food. DJ SYIMONE will be spinning tunes from your favorite decades while you eat.

When: November 17, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Gravely Brewing, 514 Baxter Ave.

Website: Sundecades Brunch

Cost: See site for details



Big Bruh's Seasoning Meet & Greet | Mile Wide Beer Co.

Meet the minds behind Big Bruh's Seasoning and other local businesses within your area. There will be seasoning products and merchandise for sale.

When: November 17, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide, 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Big Bruh's Seasoning Meet & Greet

Cost: Free to attend



M.E.R.F Fest | Bourbon Hall

The M.E.R.F Fest is a music festival founded by musicians to support live local music.

When: November 17, 2:45 p.m.

Where: Bourbon Hall, 116 W. Jefferson St.

Website: M.E.R.F Fest

Cost: $13 in advance, $20 day of show