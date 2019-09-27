Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville September 27 — 29

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Louder Than Life | Highland Festival Grounds

Louder Than Life returns this year, with a musical lineup sure to excite. Featuring Guns N Roses, Slipknot, Disturbed, A Day To Remember, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and more.



When: Friday, Sept. 27 — Sunday, Sept. 29

Where: Highland Festival Grounds at the Expo Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Louder Than Life

Cost: See website for tickets



Germantown Oktoberfest | Goss Avenue

This Friday, dress in your best German inspired outfits and put on your dirndls and lederhosen for the fourth annual Germantown Oktoberfest. Boston Beer Games will be played, so get those relay teams together and strengthen that stein hoisting arm!



When: Friday, Sept. 27, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: 1041 Goss Avenue

Website: Germantown Oktoberfest

Cost: Free to attend



2nd Annual Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival | Bicentennial Park

Eat, drink and enjoy a lineup of top notch blues artists at Southern Indiana’s premier blues festival, BBQ competition, and craft beer showcase.



When: September 27, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St. New Albany, Ind.

Website: Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival

Cost: $10



Forest Under Threat: Rally to Support Bernheim | Jefferson Square Park

Gather your friends and family and come out to demonstrate that Bernheim has a strong community of supporters as the forest faces a double threat.



When: September 27, 3:30-5 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Square Park, 6th and Jefferson

Website: Forest Under Threat: Rally to Support Bernheim

Cost: Free to attend



Flea Off Market & Gear and Beer Fest | 1228 E Breckinridge St

Please join us for the official opening party for the 2019 Louisville Photo Biennial. Raise a glass in celebration of this community-wide exploration of photography and enjoy the 21c exhibitions featuring photography: Labor&Materials and De/Tension/Past: Landscapes of American Incarceration.



When: Friday, Sep. 27 – Saturday, Sep. 29

Where: 1228 E Breckinridge St.

Website: Flea Off Market + Gear & Beer Fest

Cost: Free to attend



No. 9 Whiskey Signing with Members of Slipknot | Kroger

Join members of Slipknot for a Slipknot No. 9 Whiskey bottle signing.

First come, first served. Limited quantities and space available.



When: September 27, noon-2 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: No. 9 Whiskey Signing with Members of Slipknot

Cost: See website for details



Yoga on the Field 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

Come flow on the grass of Slugger Field at an all-level, vinyasa style yoga class, set to live beats by the official Soul Cleanse DJ Sam Sneed. After class enjoy a post class cocktail by Copper & Kings and check out yogi vendors.



When: September 27, 6 p.m.

Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E Main St

Website: Yoga on the Field 2019

Cost: $10



Ladies Night: Fall Edition | Recbar

Calling (f)all ladies to enjoy fall-themed cocktails, drink specials, complimentary chair massages, tokens and mor.



When: September 27, 8 p.m.

Where: Recbar, 10301 Taylorsville Road

Website: Ladies Night: Fall Edition

Cost: Free to attend



Jammin' At Jeptha feat. Josh Bogard | Jeptha Creed Distillery

Every Friday Jeptha Creed Distillery will be jammin' with great live music, food, and craft cocktails at the bar! Dinner will be available beginning at 5 p.m.



When: September 27, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Jeptha Creed Distillery, 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville

Website: Jammin' At Jeptha feat. Josh Bogard

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Orchestra Presents "From the New World" | Kentucky Center

Enjoy two works created during the LO’s historic era of commissioning new music and learn about the influence of a Louisville musician on the famous Bohemian composer Antonín Dvořák.



When: Sept. 27, 11 a.m. & Sept. 28, 8 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: From the New World

Cost: $20+

SATURDAY

11th Annual NuLu Fest

For the 11th year, NuLu is hosting it's well-known street festival celebrating the continued growth and revitalization of Louisville’s East Market District. Enjoy live music by sonoBLAST! Records, regional craft beers and spirits, and numerous food and retail booths by local vendors.



When: Saturday, Sept. 28 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: 600-900 Blocks of Market St.

Website: Nulu Fest

Cost: Free to attend



Portland Art and Heritage Fair & 5K | Portland Avenue

This annual event celebrates the heritage and people of Portland. Guests will enjoy an (almost) 5K run/walk, live music, art and craft booths, food and drink, art and history exhibits and more.



When: September 28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Portland Avenue

Website: Portland Art and Heritage Fair

Cost: Free to attend



Literary Figures Walking Tour | Cave Hill Cemetery

Explore Cave Hill's "Poet's Corner" and beyond to visit the graves of notable literary figures, including Madison Cawein, known as the "Keats of Kentucky." Let by docent David Luken.



When: September 28, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave.

Website: Literary Figures Walking Tour

Cost: $15



Louisville Maker Faire | University of Louisville

Maker Faire is a gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these "makers" to show hobbies, experiments, projects.



When: September 28-29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: University of Louisville, 220 Eastern Pkwy.

Website: Maker Faire

Cost: Free to attend



StageOne Presents Ghost | Kentucky Center

Ghost has been running for all the wrong reasons, ever since he and his mother ran away from his abusive father. Since then, Ghost has been causing problems – and running away from them – until he meets Coach. Can Ghost harness his raw talent for speed, or will his past finally catch up to him?



When: September 28, 2 & 5 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Ghost

Cost: $15-$20



Lizzo Drag Brunch | Le Moo

This drag brunch will feature queens Sasha Grant, Jayda Mack and Jaidynn Diore Fierce. Guests can enjoy a brunch buffet and a meet-and-greet after the show.



When: September 28, 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road

Website: Drag Brunch

Cost: $35



Downs After Dark: Bourbon & Beats | Churchill Downs

This Forecastle Foundation and Churchill Downs collaboration pairs Kentucky sounds, and spirits and Stakes racing.



When: September 28, 5-11:30 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Bourbon & Beats

Cost: $12+



Kevin James | Louisville Palace

Kevin James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom, King of Queens.



When: September 28, 8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Kevin James

Cost: $45+

SUNDAY

Prospect Fall Festival | Faith Community Center

Celebrate the beginning of the fall season while supporting Louisville’s homeless community. There will be music, food, carnival rides, an obstacle course and laser tag.



When: September 29, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Faith Community Center, 7611 Rose Island Road

Website: Prospect Fall Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Fall Antiques Market | Locust Grove

Featuring dozens of professional dealers from around the region, the Antiques Market offers fine and country furniture, books, textiles, jewelry, ephemera, silver and more. Admission includes tours of the historic house museum.



When: September 29, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Fall Antiques Market

Cost: $8 adults; free for kids under 12



Joyce J. Scott: Truths, Foresights, and Persistence | Speed Art Museum

Widely exhibited both domestically and abroad, MacArthur "Genius" Dr. Joyce J. Scott is known for producing beautiful, complicated works that address the unpleasant veracities of the human condition including war, racism, misogyny, rape, police brutality and gun violence.



When: September 29, 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Truths, Foresights, and Persistence

Cost: Free with museum admission; reservations encouraged



3rd Annual Clam Bake on the River | River House

Chef John hosts his third annual Clam Bake on the River, where he will be rolling out his over-sized steamer to prepare the delicious meal overlooking the river.



When: September 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: River House Restaurant and Raw Bar, 3015 River Road

Website: Clam Bake on the River

Cost: $18 per person



Patio Pop-Up Party | Hearth on Mellwood

Chik’n & Mi will be serving brunch on the patio of their new restaurant, Hearth on Mellwood, featuring a mimosa bar, kimchi bloody mary’s and a DJ spinning classic 90s beats.



When: September 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Hearth on Mellwood Eatery, 1765 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Patio Pop-Up Party

Cost: Free to attend; reservations recommended



Sunday Funday Cookout | Chill BAR

This cookout event raises awareness and funds to support the 550 Clinic – Kentucky Care Coordinator Program. A plate of food comes with a donation, and jello shots will be available through the day.



When: September 29, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Chill BAR, 1117 Bardstown Road

Website: Sunday Funday Cookout

Cost: $5 donation

Cover photo: Louder Than Life Fest 2017 // by Glenn Hirsch