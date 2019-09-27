Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville September 27 — 29

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.
FRIDAY
Louder Than Life | Highland Festival Grounds
Louder Than Life returns this year, with a musical lineup sure to excite. Featuring Guns N Roses, Slipknot, Disturbed, A Day To Remember, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and more.
When: Friday, Sept. 27 — Sunday, Sept. 29
Where: Highland Festival Grounds at the Expo Center, 937 Phillips Lane
Website: Louder Than Life
Cost: See website for tickets
Germantown Oktoberfest | Goss Avenue
This Friday, dress in your best German inspired outfits and put on your dirndls and lederhosen for the fourth annual Germantown Oktoberfest. Boston Beer Games will be played, so get those relay teams together and strengthen that stein hoisting arm!
When: Friday, Sept. 27, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Where: 1041 Goss Avenue
Website: Germantown Oktoberfest
Cost: Free to attend
2nd Annual Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival | Bicentennial Park
Eat, drink and enjoy a lineup of top notch blues artists at Southern Indiana’s premier blues festival, BBQ competition, and craft beer showcase.
When: September 27, 6:30-10 p.m.
Where: Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St. New Albany, Ind.
Website: Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival
Cost: $10
Forest Under Threat: Rally to Support Bernheim | Jefferson Square Park
Gather your friends and family and come out to demonstrate that Bernheim has a strong community of supporters as the forest faces a double threat.
When: September 27, 3:30-5 p.m.
Where: Jefferson Square Park, 6th and Jefferson
Website: Forest Under Threat: Rally to Support Bernheim
Cost: Free to attend
Flea Off Market & Gear and Beer Fest | 1228 E Breckinridge St
Please join us for the official opening party for the 2019 Louisville Photo Biennial. Raise a glass in celebration of this community-wide exploration of photography and enjoy the 21c exhibitions featuring photography: Labor&Materials and De/Tension/Past: Landscapes of American Incarceration.
When: Friday, Sep. 27 – Saturday, Sep. 29
Where: 1228 E Breckinridge St.
Website: Flea Off Market + Gear & Beer Fest
Cost: Free to attend
No. 9 Whiskey Signing with Members of Slipknot | Kroger
Join members of Slipknot for a Slipknot No. 9 Whiskey bottle signing.
First come, first served. Limited quantities and space available.
When: September 27, noon-2 p.m.
Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.
Website: No. 9 Whiskey Signing with Members of Slipknot
Cost: See website for details
Yoga on the Field 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field
Come flow on the grass of Slugger Field at an all-level, vinyasa style yoga class, set to live beats by the official Soul Cleanse DJ Sam Sneed. After class enjoy a post class cocktail by Copper & Kings and check out yogi vendors.
When: September 27, 6 p.m.
Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E Main St
Website: Yoga on the Field 2019
Cost: $10
Ladies Night: Fall Edition | Recbar
Calling (f)all ladies to enjoy fall-themed cocktails, drink specials, complimentary chair massages, tokens and mor.
When: September 27, 8 p.m.
Where: Recbar, 10301 Taylorsville Road
Website: Ladies Night: Fall Edition
Cost: Free to attend
Jammin' At Jeptha feat. Josh Bogard | Jeptha Creed Distillery
Every Friday Jeptha Creed Distillery will be jammin' with great live music, food, and craft cocktails at the bar! Dinner will be available beginning at 5 p.m.
When: September 27, 5-11 p.m.
Where: Jeptha Creed Distillery, 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville
Website: Jammin' At Jeptha feat. Josh Bogard
Cost: Free to attend
Louisville Orchestra Presents "From the New World" | Kentucky Center
Enjoy two works created during the LO’s historic era of commissioning new music and learn about the influence of a Louisville musician on the famous Bohemian composer Antonín Dvořák.
When: Sept. 27, 11 a.m. & Sept. 28, 8 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Website: From the New World
Cost: $20+
SATURDAY
11th Annual NuLu Fest
For the 11th year, NuLu is hosting it's well-known street festival celebrating the continued growth and revitalization of Louisville’s East Market District. Enjoy live music by sonoBLAST! Records, regional craft beers and spirits, and numerous food and retail booths by local vendors.
When: Saturday, Sept. 28 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Where: 600-900 Blocks of Market St.
Website: Nulu Fest
Cost: Free to attend
Portland Art and Heritage Fair & 5K | Portland Avenue
This annual event celebrates the heritage and people of Portland. Guests will enjoy an (almost) 5K run/walk, live music, art and craft booths, food and drink, art and history exhibits and more.
When: September 28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Portland Avenue
Website: Portland Art and Heritage Fair
Cost: Free to attend
Literary Figures Walking Tour | Cave Hill Cemetery
Explore Cave Hill's "Poet's Corner" and beyond to visit the graves of notable literary figures, including Madison Cawein, known as the "Keats of Kentucky." Let by docent David Luken.
When: September 28, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave.
Website: Literary Figures Walking Tour
Cost: $15
Louisville Maker Faire | University of Louisville
Maker Faire is a gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these "makers" to show hobbies, experiments, projects.
When: September 28-29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: University of Louisville, 220 Eastern Pkwy.
Website: Maker Faire
Cost: Free to attend
StageOne Presents Ghost | Kentucky Center
Ghost has been running for all the wrong reasons, ever since he and his mother ran away from his abusive father. Since then, Ghost has been causing problems – and running away from them – until he meets Coach. Can Ghost harness his raw talent for speed, or will his past finally catch up to him?
When: September 28, 2 & 5 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Website: Ghost
Cost: $15-$20
Lizzo Drag Brunch | Le Moo
This drag brunch will feature queens Sasha Grant, Jayda Mack and Jaidynn Diore Fierce. Guests can enjoy a brunch buffet and a meet-and-greet after the show.
When: September 28, 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.
Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road
Website: Drag Brunch
Cost: $35
Downs After Dark: Bourbon & Beats | Churchill Downs
This Forecastle Foundation and Churchill Downs collaboration pairs Kentucky sounds, and spirits and Stakes racing.
When: September 28, 5-11:30 p.m.
Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.
Website: Bourbon & Beats
Cost: $12+
Kevin James | Louisville Palace
Kevin James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom, King of Queens.
When: September 28, 8 p.m.
Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.
Website: Kevin James
Cost: $45+
SUNDAY
Prospect Fall Festival | Faith Community Center
Celebrate the beginning of the fall season while supporting Louisville’s homeless community. There will be music, food, carnival rides, an obstacle course and laser tag.
When: September 29, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Faith Community Center, 7611 Rose Island Road
Website: Prospect Fall Festival
Cost: Free to attend
Fall Antiques Market | Locust Grove
Featuring dozens of professional dealers from around the region, the Antiques Market offers fine and country furniture, books, textiles, jewelry, ephemera, silver and more. Admission includes tours of the historic house museum.
When: September 29, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Where: Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane
Website: Fall Antiques Market
Cost: $8 adults; free for kids under 12
Joyce J. Scott: Truths, Foresights, and Persistence | Speed Art Museum
Widely exhibited both domestically and abroad, MacArthur "Genius" Dr. Joyce J. Scott is known for producing beautiful, complicated works that address the unpleasant veracities of the human condition including war, racism, misogyny, rape, police brutality and gun violence.
When: September 29, 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.
Website: Truths, Foresights, and Persistence
Cost: Free with museum admission; reservations encouraged
3rd Annual Clam Bake on the River | River House
Chef John hosts his third annual Clam Bake on the River, where he will be rolling out his over-sized steamer to prepare the delicious meal overlooking the river.
When: September 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: River House Restaurant and Raw Bar, 3015 River Road
Website: Clam Bake on the River
Cost: $18 per person
Patio Pop-Up Party | Hearth on Mellwood
Chik’n & Mi will be serving brunch on the patio of their new restaurant, Hearth on Mellwood, featuring a mimosa bar, kimchi bloody mary’s and a DJ spinning classic 90s beats.
When: September 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Hearth on Mellwood Eatery, 1765 Mellwood Ave.
Website: Patio Pop-Up Party
Cost: Free to attend; reservations recommended
Sunday Funday Cookout | Chill BAR
This cookout event raises awareness and funds to support the 550 Clinic – Kentucky Care Coordinator Program. A plate of food comes with a donation, and jello shots will be available through the day.
When: September 29, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Chill BAR, 1117 Bardstown Road
Website: Sunday Funday Cookout
Cost: $5 donation
Cover photo: Louder Than Life Fest 2017 // by Glenn Hirsch