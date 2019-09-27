Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville September 27 — 29

Add Event My Events Log In

    FRIDAY

    Louder Than Life | Highland Festival Grounds

    Louder Than Life returns this year, with a musical lineup sure to excite. Featuring Guns N Roses, Slipknot, Disturbed, A Day To Remember, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and more.

    When: Friday, Sept. 27 — Sunday, Sept. 29
    Where: Highland Festival Grounds at the Expo Center, 937 Phillips Lane
    Website: Louder Than Life
    Cost: See website for tickets
     

    Germantown Oktoberfest | Goss Avenue

    This Friday, dress in your best German inspired outfits and put on your dirndls and lederhosen for the fourth annual Germantown Oktoberfest. Boston Beer Games will be played, so get those relay teams together and strengthen that stein hoisting arm!

    When: Friday, Sept. 27, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
    Where: 1041 Goss Avenue
    Website: Germantown Oktoberfest
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    2nd Annual Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival | Bicentennial Park

    Eat, drink and enjoy a lineup of top notch blues artists at Southern Indiana’s premier blues festival, BBQ competition, and craft beer showcase. 

    When: September 27, 6:30-10 p.m.
    Where: Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St. New Albany, Ind.
    Website: Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival
    Cost: $10
     

    Forest Under Threat: Rally to Support Bernheim | Jefferson Square Park

    Gather your friends and family and come out to demonstrate that Bernheim has a strong community of supporters as the forest faces a double threat.

    When: September 27, 3:30-5 p.m.
    Where: Jefferson Square Park, 6th and Jefferson
    Website: Forest Under Threat: Rally to Support Bernheim
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Flea Off Market & Gear and Beer Fest | 1228 E Breckinridge St

    Please join us for the official opening party for the 2019 Louisville Photo Biennial. Raise a glass in celebration of this community-wide exploration of photography and enjoy the 21c exhibitions featuring photography: Labor&Materials and De/Tension/Past: Landscapes of American Incarceration.

    When: Friday, Sep. 27 – Saturday, Sep. 29
    Where: 1228 E Breckinridge St.
    Website: Flea Off Market + Gear & Beer Fest
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    No. 9 Whiskey Signing with Members of Slipknot | Kroger

    Join members of Slipknot for a Slipknot No. 9 Whiskey bottle signing.
    First come, first served. Limited quantities and space available.

    When: September 27, noon-2 p.m.
    Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.
    Website: No. 9 Whiskey Signing with Members of Slipknot
    Cost: See website for details
     

    Yoga on the Field 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

    Come flow on the grass of Slugger Field at an all-level, vinyasa style yoga class, set to live beats by the official Soul Cleanse DJ Sam Sneed. After class enjoy a post class cocktail by Copper & Kings and check out yogi vendors. 

    When: September 27, 6 p.m.
    Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E Main St
    Website: Yoga on the Field 2019
    Cost: $10
     

    Ladies Night: Fall Edition | Recbar

    Calling (f)all ladies to enjoy fall-themed cocktails, drink specials, complimentary chair massages, tokens and mor. 

    When: September 27, 8 p.m.
    Where: Recbar, 10301 Taylorsville Road
    Website: Ladies Night: Fall Edition
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Jammin' At Jeptha feat. Josh Bogard | Jeptha Creed Distillery

    Every Friday Jeptha Creed Distillery will be jammin' with great live music, food, and craft cocktails at the bar! Dinner will be available beginning at 5 p.m.

    When: September 27, 5-11 p.m.
    Where: Jeptha Creed Distillery, 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville
    Website: Jammin' At Jeptha feat. Josh Bogard
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Louisville Orchestra Presents "From the New World" | Kentucky Center

    Enjoy two works created during the LO’s historic era of commissioning new music and learn about the influence of a Louisville musician on the famous Bohemian composer Antonín Dvořák.

    When: Sept. 27, 11 a.m. & Sept. 28, 8 p.m.
    Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
    Website: From the New World
    Cost: $20+

     

    SATURDAY

    11th Annual NuLu Fest

    For the 11th year, NuLu is hosting it's well-known street festival celebrating the continued growth and revitalization of Louisville’s East Market District. Enjoy live music by sonoBLAST! Records, regional craft beers and spirits, and numerous food and retail booths by local vendors.

    When: Saturday, Sept. 28 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
    Where: 600-900 Blocks of Market St.
    Website: Nulu Fest
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Portland Art and Heritage Fair & 5K | Portland Avenue

    This annual event celebrates the heritage and people of Portland. Guests will enjoy an (almost) 5K run/walk, live music, art and craft booths, food and drink, art and history exhibits and more.

    When: September 28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
    Where: Portland Avenue
    WebsitePortland Art and Heritage Fair
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Literary Figures Walking Tour | Cave Hill Cemetery

    Explore Cave Hill's "Poet's Corner" and beyond to visit the graves of notable literary figures, including Madison Cawein, known as the "Keats of Kentucky." Let by docent David Luken.

    When: September 28, 10:30 a.m.
    Where: Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave.
    Website: Literary Figures Walking Tour
    Cost: $15
     

    Louisville Maker Faire | University of Louisville

    Maker Faire is a gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these "makers" to show hobbies, experiments, projects.

    When: September 28-29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Where: University of Louisville, 220 Eastern Pkwy.
    Website: Maker Faire
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    StageOne Presents Ghost | Kentucky Center

    Ghost has been running for all the wrong reasons, ever since he and his mother ran away from his abusive father. Since then, Ghost has been causing problems – and running away from them – until he meets Coach. Can Ghost harness his raw talent for speed, or will his past finally catch up to him?

    When: September 28, 2 & 5 p.m.
    Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
    Website: Ghost
    Cost: $15-$20
     

    Lizzo Drag Brunch | Le Moo

    This drag brunch will feature queens Sasha Grant, Jayda Mack and Jaidynn Diore Fierce. Guests can enjoy a brunch buffet and a meet-and-greet after the show.

    When: September 28, 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.
    Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road
    Website: Drag Brunch
    Cost: $35
     

    Downs After Dark: Bourbon & Beats | Churchill Downs

    This Forecastle Foundation and Churchill Downs collaboration pairs Kentucky sounds, and spirits and Stakes racing.

    When: September 28, 5-11:30 p.m.
    Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.
    Website: Bourbon & Beats
    Cost: $12+
     

    Kevin James | Louisville Palace

    Kevin James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom, King of Queens.

    When: September 28, 8 p.m.
    Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.
    Website: Kevin James
    Cost: $45+

     

    SUNDAY

    Prospect Fall Festival | Faith Community Center

    Celebrate the beginning of the fall season while supporting Louisville’s homeless community. There will be music, food, carnival rides, an obstacle course and laser tag.

    When: September 29, 4-7 p.m.
    Where: Faith Community Center, 7611 Rose Island Road
    Website: Prospect Fall Festival
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Fall Antiques Market | Locust Grove

    Featuring dozens of professional dealers from around the region, the Antiques Market offers fine and country furniture, books, textiles, jewelry, ephemera, silver and more. Admission includes tours of the historic house museum.

    When: September 29, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
    Where: Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane
    Website: Fall Antiques Market
    Cost: $8 adults; free for kids under 12
     

    Joyce J. Scott: Truths, Foresights, and Persistence | Speed Art Museum

    Widely exhibited both domestically and abroad, MacArthur "Genius" Dr. Joyce J. Scott is known for producing beautiful, complicated works that address the unpleasant veracities of the human condition including war, racism, misogyny, rape, police brutality and gun violence.

    When: September 29, 2-3:30 p.m.
    Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.
    Website: Truths, Foresights, and Persistence
    Cost: Free with museum admission; reservations encouraged
     

    3rd Annual Clam Bake on the River | River House

    Chef John hosts his third annual Clam Bake on the River, where he will be rolling out his over-sized steamer to prepare the delicious meal overlooking the river.

    When: September 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
    Where: River House Restaurant and Raw Bar, 3015 River Road
    Website: Clam Bake on the River
    Cost: $18 per person
     

    Patio Pop-Up Party | Hearth on Mellwood

    Chik’n & Mi will be serving brunch on the patio of their new restaurant, Hearth on Mellwood, featuring a mimosa bar, kimchi bloody mary’s and a DJ spinning classic 90s beats.

    When: September 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
    Where: Hearth on Mellwood Eatery, 1765 Mellwood Ave.
    WebsitePatio Pop-Up Party
    Cost: Free to attend; reservations recommended
     

    Sunday Funday Cookout | Chill BAR

    This cookout event raises awareness and funds to support the 550 Clinic – Kentucky Care Coordinator Program. A plate of food comes with a donation, and jello shots will be available through the day.

    When: September 29, 3-7 p.m.
    Where: Chill BAR, 1117 Bardstown Road
    Website: Sunday Funday Cookout
    Cost: $5 donation

     

    Cover photo: Louder Than Life Fest 2017 // by Glenn Hirsch

