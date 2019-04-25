Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville April 26 — 28

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Kentucky Derby Festival Great BalloonFest: Glow & Race

On Friday night, gather to watch the spectacle of the Great Balloon Glow at the Expo Center, as pilots fire their burners and illuminate their balloons without ascending, synchronized to a special musical score. Then on Saturday, one of Louisville's most beloved traditions, the Great Balloon Race, launches at 7 a.m. at Bowman Field.



When: Friday, April 26, 6 p.m. & Saturday, April 27, 7 a.m.

Where: Kentucky Exposition Center & Bowman Field,

Website: Great BalloonFest

Cost: Free with 2019 Pegasus Pin



Derby Accessories Trunk Show | Bourbons Bistro

Stop by the patio at Bourbons Bistro to browse Derby fashion accessories for women and men, created by local artisans from choice boutiques. Featured vendors include Post Time Designs, with jewelry and accessories created from jockey silks; C.K. Nobles, with ties fashioned from feathers and patterns; and HIM Gentlemen's Boutique, with plenty more options.



When: April 26, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Bourbons Bistro, 2255 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Derby Trunk Show

Cost: Free to attend



Kentucky Derby Festival's Neighmaste | Fest-a-Ville

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby Festival by practicing an all-level vinyasa flow in Waterfront Park. Come early for registration and mingling with the Louisville yoga community. This class will be held on the lawn in front of the main stage inside of the Fest-a-Ville. Bring your own mat.



When: April 26, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 129 River Road

Website: Neighmaste

Cost: Free with a 2019 Pegasus Pin



Bunbury Theatre Company Presents "Grace and Glorie"

Grace, a feisty 90-year-old cancer patient, has checked herself out of the hospital and returned to her beloved homestead cottage to die alone. Her volunteer hospice worker, Gloria, is tense, unhappy and guilt-ridden. As she attempts to care for and comfort the cantankerous Grace, the sophisticated Gloria gains new perspectives on values and life's highs and lows. This production runs through April 28.



When: April 26-27, 7:30 p.m. & April 28, 2 p.m.

Where: Bunbury Theatre at the Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.

Website: Grace and Glorie

Cost: $10-$22





33rd Annual Kentucky Derby Museum Gala

Enjoy a seated dinner, live music and dancing at the Derby Museum in support of its mission and programs. Guests can opt to purchase tickets for the Gala Post Party only as well.



When: April 26, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: The Kentucky Derby Museum, 704 Central Ave.

Website: Kentucky Derby Museum Gala

Cost: See website.

SATURDAY

Schnitzelburg Walk & Rock + King's Day + Flea Off Market

The Schnitzelburg street festival returns this weekend, coinciding with King's Day and joined by the Flea Off Market. The street will be blocked off for a day of beers, brats and bands. Wear orange to celebrate the Netherlands holiday, King's Day. The day starts at 11 a.m. with the Flea Off Market, and ends with live music from 6 p.m.-11 p.m.



When: Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Where: Monnik Beer Co., 1036 E. Burnett Ave.

Website: Walk & Rock

Cost: Free to attend



48th Annual Cherokee Triangle Art Fair

The art fair returns to Cherokee Triangle this weekend. Approaching the five decade mark, this art fair has become an annual tradition integral to the neighborhood. Browse booths full of local art, crafts and everything you can imagine, while enjoying food and drink vendors and live music.



When: Saturday-Sunday, April 27-28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Cherokee Triangle, The Highlands

Website: Cherokee Triangle Art Fair

Cost: Free to attend



Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon

One of the Kentucky Derby Festival's biggest events is taking over Louisville this weekend, as the miniMarathon and Marathon kick off. Runners will check-in starting at 6 a.m. before the race kicks off at 7:30 a.m.



When: April 27, 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: Start at Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: miniMarathon and Marathon

Cost: Registration required to participate



Derby at the Diamond | Slugger Field

The Louisville Bats are paying homage to the most exciting two minutes in sports by playing as the Derby City Mint Juleps for a select number of games this season. This Saturday, head to the ballpark for baseball and Derby-themed excitement.



When: April 27, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Slugger Field , 401 E. Main St.

Website: Derby at the Diamond

Cost: See website



Independent Bookstore Day | Carmichael's Bookstore

Independent Bookstore Day is a one-day, national party that takes place at indie bookstores across the country on the last Saturday in April. Every store is unique and independent, and every party is different. Spend the day celebrating Carmichael's, Louisville's oldest independent bookstore.



When: April 27, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Carmichael's Bookstore, 2720 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Independent Bookstore Day

Cost: Free to attend



2019 Dogwood Festival | Audubon Park

Celebrate the arrival of spring, flowers and warmer weather at Audubon Park's 48th annual Dogwood Festival. There will be live music, food trucks, kids' activities and more.



When: April 27, 3-10 p.m.

Where: Audubon Park City Hall, 3340 Robin Road

Website: Dogwood Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Ken-Ducky Derby | Joe's Crab Shack

Whether you're coming to watch or race, the Ken-Ducky Derby is one of KDF's most exciting events. Enter the race by adopting a duck for $5, with proceeds going to support those with developmental disabilities at Harbor House of Louisville. The duck drop and race begins at 6 p.m.



When: April 27, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Joe's Crab Shack, 131 E. River Road

Website: Ken-Ducky Derby

Cost: $5 to adopt a duck



Opening Night | Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs is partnering with Fund for the Arts for an opening night combining art and racing. Guests are encouraged to incorporate the color orange into their outfit to celebrate local artists. There will be live music, pop-up performances, art installations, performance art and, of course, horse racing. Gates at 5 p.m.; first race at 6 p.m.



When: April 27, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Opening Night

Cost: $17+



Louisville Is Funny presents Momics!

Join Louisville Is Funny for another edition of Momics, stand-up comedy by moms for everyone. The show features comics Kristen Estes, Tiffany Carpenter-Hopper, Julie Heckman, headliner Misty Stine and host Jennifer Cooper. Doors open at 7 p.m. Come early and enjoy food and drink at the Corner restaurant. Bring cash for a convenient bar next to the show room. 18+ recommended.



When: April 27, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Aloft Louisville Downtown, 102 W. Main S.

Website: Momics

Cost: $10 in advance; $15 at the door





Twilight Wagon Tour | Cave Hill Cemetery

Enjoy a ride on a rustic hay wagon as you explore all 296-acres of Cave Hill Cemetery. You will journey across the cemetery and hear the stories of those from long ago and modern times that have made an indelible mark on Louisville history.



When: April 27, 6 p.m.

Where: Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave.

Website: Twilight Wagon Tour

Cost: $35



Electrify Your Symphony Westport Middle School Rock Concert

Electrify Your Symphony is returning to Louisville. Westport Middle School’s ground-breaking electric orchestra, the Rock N’ Warhawks, introduces the kids to a variety of rock, pop and classical music in an electric setting. Students experiment with sounds, learn to improvise and create their own music. Not only do the students in the electric orchestra perform musically, they also learn choreography and floor movements.



When: April 27, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Ballard High School Fine Arts Center, 6000 Brownsboro Road

Website: Electrify Your Symphony

Cost: $10+





SUNDAY

Tour de Lou | Waterfront Park

The Kentucky Derby Festival is partnering with the Louisville Bicycle Club for the Tour de Lou. The Tour de Lou route will be an open course for all levels of experience, starting and finishing at Waterfront Park near Fest-a-Ville. The course highlights include an Olmsted Park Tour, including Shawnee, Chickasaw, Wayside, Iroquois and Cherokee parks. Cyclists will also travel through all areas of the city from Downtown and Churchill Downs to the South End and Highlands.



When: April 28, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 1 River Road

Website: Tour de Lou

Cost: Registration required



Holi Mela, the Festival of Colors | Temple Grounds

Holi Mela, the Festival of Colors, is celebrated across India to signify end of winter, the onset of spring, victory of good over evil and simply a day to meet others, play, enjoy, laugh, forgive and forget. Come out to enjoy good food, carnival games, musical and dance performance, culminating in the "play" with colors (gentle application of dry, skin-safe color powder).



When: April 28, noon-6 p.m.

Where: Temple Grounds, 4213 Accomack Drive

Website: Holi Mela

Cost: Free to attend



Slow Food Bluegrass 2nd Annual Cocktail Challenge | Rabbit Hole Distillery

Come see some of Louisville’s top bartenders and mixologists compete for the grand prize. All competitors must make a cocktail made with locally sources ingredients and Rabbit Hole spirits. The Silver Dollar will provide food for all attendees to enjoy while tasting all competing cocktails. All ticket sales go to supporting Slow Food Bluegrass.



When: April 28, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Rabbit Hole Distillery, 711 E. Jefferson St.

Website: Slow Food Bluegrass Cocktail Challenge

Cost: $25



Louisville Youth Orchestra's "And They're Off!" | Iroquois Amphitheater

Enjoy a concert by future orchestra stars, performing light classics and favorite popular music of today and yesterday, as part of the Kentucky Derby Festival.



When: April 28, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Louisville Youth Orchestra

Cost: Free to attend



Sunday Funday Drag Show | Fest-a-Ville

Join the Louisville Pride Foundation and the Kentucky Derby Festival at the Fest-A-Ville Chow Wagon Stage for an afternoon of food and drinks while you enjoy some of your favorite drag queens, like Syimone, Hurricane Summers, Nicole Jackson Valentino and more.



When: April 28, 1-3:30 p.m.

Where: KDF Fest-a-Ville, 231 Witherspoon St.

Website: Sunday Funday Drag Show

Cost: Free with 2019 Pegasus Pin



Bach & Brews | Holy Grale

Violinist Scott Moore has collaborated with local luminaries as Teddy Abrams and Rachel Grimes, toured the country with the 23 String Band and recently composed and performed his third ballet score for the Louisville Ballet. Among his latest endeavors: memorizing Bach’s complete works for solo violin, nearly three hours of some of the most amazing music ever conceived. Join in a unique musical communion at Holy Grale. 21+ only.



When: April 28, 12:30-2 p.m.

Where: Holy Grale, 1034 Bardstown Road

Website: Bach & Brews

Cost: Free to attend



B2K's "The Millennium Tour" | KFC Yum! Center

Multi-platinum R&B group B2K (Omarion, Boog, Fizz and Raz-B) will kick off a limited engagement tour entitled “The Millennium Tour” along with R&B crooner, Mario. Also scheduled to perform: Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy and Bobby V. Don’t miss the Millennial concert party of the year.



When: April 28, 6:30 p.m.

Where: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Millenium Tour

Cost: $45+



Earth Day Celebration 2019 | Louisville Zoo

Celebrate Earth Day with special keeper talks, more than 20 community eco-partner displays (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) and $8.25 Zoo admission all day — plus free parking.



When: April 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Earth Day Celebration

Cost: $8.25