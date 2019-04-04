Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville April 4 — 7

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

THURSDAY

Louisville Magazine's 2019 Derby Issue Release Party | 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

Join Louisville Magazine and co-host Bourbon Women, with presenting sponsor Woodford Reserve, as we celebrate the release of our annual Kentucky Derby issue at Louisville's only rooftop bar. Guests can enjoy complimentary appetizers and drink specials at the cash bar. There will be giveaways and door prizes, and all attendees will get a complimentary copy of our April issue. Grab some friends and come hang!



When: April 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: 8UP, 350 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Derby Issue Release Party

Cost: Free to attend

FRIDAY

First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop is every first Friday along the Main/Market Street corridor and South Fourth Street and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments.



When: April 5, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: First Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Poorcastle 2019 Lineup Announcement Party | Odeon

Be one of the first to preview the official Poorcastle Festival 2019 lineup before its public release. The Announcement Party at Odeon will feature sets by 2019 participating artists, as well as exclusive drink specials, ticket giveaways, swag, free 2019 Official Posters, giveaways by festival partners, top secret festival announcements and more.



When: April 5, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Poorcastle Lineup Announcement

Cost: $5 donation



Louisville Ballet Presents Cinderella | Kentucky Center

Have a royal ball at this classic retelling of Cinderella as she overcomes her wicked stepmother’s and jealous stepsisters – with a little help from her Fairy Godmother – to win the love of a handsome prince and the chance to live happily ever after.



When: April 5, 8 p.m. & April 6, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Cinderella

Cost: $35.50+



The Cliffnotes of Insanity: The Princess Bride in 30 Minutes or Less | The Bard's Town

Ray Robinson in association with Company OutCast brings you The Cliffnotes of Insanity: The Princess Bride in 30 Minutes or Less. Come out to The Bard's Town Theatre to relive all your favorite moments from the cult classic movie.



When: March 28, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: The Cliffnotes of Insanity

Cost: $12 advanced, $14 at the door



Share Your Spark | Actors Theatre

Join this thought-provoking new program where theatre professionals from around the country share their visions for the American theatre through fast-paced TED-style talks and conversations. This event is free, but ticketed. Please contact the Box Office to reserve your spot.



When: April 5, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Actors Theatre, 316 West Main St.

Website: Share Your Spark

Cost: Free, but ticketed

SATURDAY

5th Annual Taste of West Louisville Pre-Derby Kick Off | St. Stephen Family Life Center

This annual tasting event allows guests to sample the flavors of a wide variety of local food and beverage companies. This year attendees also have the opportunity to shop with local vendors. Proceeds from the event go towards scholarships for high school seniors of the community. 18+ only.



When: April 6, 7-9 p.m.

Where: St. Stephen Family Life Center, 1508 W. Kentucky St.

Website: Taste of West Louisville

Cost: $30



The April Flea Off Market

The Flea Off Market is Louisville's monthly pop-up flea market, with food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, great vendors, live music, entertainment & more.



When: April 6, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. & April 7, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: 1000 E. Market St.

Website: Flea Off

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Holi Festival | Distillery America

Holi, the festival of colors and love, welcomes spring. It celebrates life, happiness, good over evil and relationships old and new. Guests will enjoy live music, specialty cocktails featuring Holi Gin, food trucks, games and activities and more.



When: April 6, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Distillery America, 1110 Wilson Ave.

Website: Louisville Holi Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Old Louisville Mansions Tour

The second annual Old Louisville Mansions Tour will feature some of the greatest architecture on Third and Fourth Streets in Old Louisville. Seven premier mansions and museums will be on display with art and antique collections.



When: April 6 & 7, noon-6 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville Visitor Center, 1340 S. Fourth St.

Website: Old Louisville Mansions Tour

Cost: $25-$30



Cinderella's Tea Party | Kentucky Center

You’re invited to join Cinderella and her friends at a royal tea party fit for any princess or prince. Enjoy lunch, photo opportunities with cast members, fun activities, art projects, story time and more. Cinderella's Tea Party is presented by Louisville Ballet with Make-A-Wish Kentucky. A portion of the proceeds of this event will go to Make-A-Wish.



When: April 6, noon-1:30 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Cinderella's Tea Party

Cost: $25 for ages 10 and under; $35 for 11+

SUNDAY

BaaBaaQ & Bourbon | 21c Hotel

Join this year's host chef Mike Wadja of Proof on Main for Freedom Run Farm's second annual lamb cook-off event, BaaBaaQ and Bourbon. Guests will also experience a demo on cooking lamb fries, live bluegrass music and more! Proceeds benefit the Le Initiative, founded by Chef Edward Lee to bring more equality and diversity to the restaurant industry.



When: April 7, 1-3 p.m.

Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main St.

Website: BaaBaaQ & Bourbon

Cost: $25





Filly Races | Parklands of Floyds Fork

Join us for the Second Annual Women's Only Filly Half-Marathon and Four-Miler to benefit Women 4 Women.



When: April 7, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: The Parklands of Floyds Fork, Beckley Creek Pkwy.

Website: Filly Races

Cost: $80 for half marathon; $45for four-miler



Sunday Comedy Showcase | Aloft

This week Stef Bright is touring from Arkansas, plus Cincinnati's Zachary Wycuff, Lexington's Matt Linville and Louisville comics Creig Ewing, Hillary Boston, Big Daddy Ice, Michael Kinberger, Lucas Murphy and Mitchy Mitch Randle. Your host is Eric Groovely. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Ages 18+ recommended.



When: April 7, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Aloft Louisville Downtown, 102 W. Main St.

Website: Sunday Comedy Showcase

Cost: Free; donations accepted