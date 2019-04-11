Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville April 12 — 14

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

The Book Works Sale | YMCA Safe Place

This will be their largest sale yet, with more than 15,000 donated books, movies, music and games available, most available for less than $2. One-of-a-kind, special collections and author-signed books will also be for sale. Proceeds from this event fund services for homeless and disconnected young people. In celebration of the Mayor’s Week of Service, teachers receive $5 of books of their choice at no charge.



When: April 12, noon-6 p.m.

Where: YMCA Safe Place, 2400 Crittenden Drive

Website: The Book Words Sale

Cost: Free to attend



Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit | Iroquois Amphitheater

After appearing at Forecastle last year, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are coming back to Louisville. Saturday's show is already sold out, so don't hesitate to get tickets for Friday.



When: April 12, 8 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Cost: $62.50+



Bunbury Theatre Company Presents "Grace and Glorie"

Grace, a feisty 90-year-old cancer patient, has checked herself out of the hospital and returned to her beloved homestead cottage to die alone. Her volunteer hospice worker, Gloria, is tense, unhappy and guilt-ridden. As she attempts to care for and comfort the cantankerous Grace, the sophisticated Gloria gains new perspectives on values and life's highs and lows. This production runs through April 28.



When: April 12, 7:30 p.m. & April 14, 2 p.m.

Where: Bunbury Theatre at the Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.

Website: Grace and Glorie

Cost: $10-$22





Work the Metal Derby Fashion Show

Join Work the Metal for an evening of shopping, spring fashion and more at their third annual Derby Fashion show. Tickets to the show are sold out, but guests are still invited to Work the Metal for treats and drinks from local vendors. The show will be live-streamed on screens throughout the store.



When: April 12, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Work the Metal, 1201 Story Ave.

Website: Derby Fashion Show

Cost: Free to attend



Poetry and Pie | Sarabande

Celebrate the winners of Sarabande's 2019 Flo Gault Poetry Prize at this get-together. Guests will enjoy pie, poetry, photos and more. The program starts at 8 p.m.



When: April 12, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Sarabande, 822 E. Market St.

Website: Poetry and Pie

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Thunder Over Louisville 2019

Thunder Over Louisville returns this Saturday, officially kicking off the Kentucky Derby Festival. From the Thunder FoodFest to the Interactive Display Area to the Kid’s Play Areas on the Great Lawn, there’s refreshments and entertainment galore at Thunder On The Ground. Wear your Kentucky Derby Festival Pin to get full access. The Airshow will take place at 3 p.m., with the fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. This year's theme is: the Wonderful World of Thunder!



When: Saturday, April 13, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Great Lawn, Waterfront Park

Website: Thunder Over Louisville

Cost: Free to attend



Thunder at Slugger

Enjoy Thunder Over Louisville at Slugger Field — plus a baseball game! Tickets to this event include a reserved seat for the Louisville Bats' game (playing as the Derby City Mint Juleps), air show, concert and fireworks.



When: Saturday, April 13, 2-10 p.m.

Where: Slugger Field , 401 E. Main St.

Website: Thunder at Slugger

Cost: $20+



Fun-der Viewing Parties | KFC Yum! Center

Get a front-row seat for the fireworks display at one of the Yum! Center's viewing parties, overlooking the Second Street bridge. The experience includes dinner and dessert buffets, a live DJ, cash bar, parking options and more. The doors open at 1:30 p.m., and the fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.



When: April 13, 1:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Where: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Fun-der Viewing Parties

Cost: See website



Thunderstruck 2019 | Gravely

Gravely is hosting their own special Thunder Over Louisville viewing party. They'll be tapping a special beer and Mayan Street Food will offer a special dish. Get a ticket for the deck and enjoy one of the most stunning views of Louisville's skyline during the fireworks.



When: April 13, 4-11:30 p.m.

Where: Gravely Brewing Co., 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, KY 40204

Website: Thunderstruck 2019

Cost: $100 per person for Upper Beer Garden reservation



Thunder Rooftop Experience | 8UP

Enjoy Thunder Over Louisville at city's only rooftop bar. With multiple ticket options available, guests can choose the experience right for them.

Call (502) 631-4180 for reservations.



When: April 13, 2-11 pm.

Where: 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen, 350 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Thunder Rooftop Experience

Cost: Call for pricing



Official Thunder Over Louisville After Party | Fourth Street Live!

Celebrate the start of Derby season at Thunder Over Louisville and then head to the Official After-Party at Fourth Street Live!, featuring V-Groove.



When: April 13, 10 p.m.-midnight

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 420 S. Fourth St.

Website: Thunder Over Louisville After Party

Cost: Free to attend



Farmington's 58th Annual Plant Sale

Farmington is hosting their annual plant sale this weekend, featuring both unique and Kentucky-native plants. The sale will take place rain or shine inside the pavilion.



When: April 13, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Farmington Historic Plantation, 3033 Bardstown Road

Website: Farmington Plant Sale

Cost: Free to attend



Fictionalizing the Past: The Pleasures & Pitfalls of Writing Historical Fiction | Louisville Literary Arts

In this workshop, discuss the pros and cons of writing historical fiction; answer questions about getting published; and draft new pieces using historical prompts. You will leave this workshop with a list of historical novels for reference and the seeds of your new historical short story, novella or novel.



When: April 13, 9:30 a.m.-noon

Where: Louisville Literary Arts, 1512 Portland Ave.

Website: Fictionalizing the Past

Cost: $40





Meet the Easter Bunny | Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

Hippity hop your way to the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass for a visit with the Easter Bunny. There will be special goodie bags for the first 150 kids who meet the Easter Bunny, and all guests can also enjoy face painting and balloon twisting. Five lucky winners will find a Golden Egg in their goodie bag, redeemable for an Outlet Shoppes $25 gift card.



When: April 13, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Outlet Shoppes, 1155 Buck Creek Road, Simpsonville

Website: Meet the Easter Bunny

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Bliss Wedding Show | Foundry at Glassworks

The Bliss Wedding Show features over 50 displays of the latest wedding products and services. Attendees can attend marriage seminars, vote for the best vendor, participate in door prizes and giveaways, enjoy food and cake tastings and much more. Ticket prices includes a free copy of the most recent

issue of Louisville Bride magazine.



When: Sunday, April 14, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Foundry at Glassworks, 815 W. Market St.

Website: Bliss Wedding Show

Cost: Free for pre-registered couples; $25 at the door for non-registered couples; $2 for all guests





Louisville CSA Fair | Gravely

Gravely is hosting a market featuring CSA (community supported agriculture) offerings from local farms. Explore how to buy local vegetables, meat and other specialty items directly from a farm and conveniently pick them up close to your home or workplace or get them delivered to your doorstep.



When: April 14, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Gravely Brewing Co., 514 Baxter Ave.

Website: CSA Fair

Cost: Free to attend



Whitehall Wedding Show

Explore one of Louisville's romantic wedding venues at this wedding show. Guests will also be able to taste samples from caterers and bakers, participate in prize giveaways and meet with all kinds of wedding professionals. Complimentary valet parking is offered.



When: April 14, 12:30-4 p.m.

Where: Whitehall House & Gardens, 3110 Lexington Road

Website: Whitehall Wedding Show

Cost: Free for registered engaged couples; $10 for guests



80s Drag Brunch | the Hub

Are you ready for a totally wicked brunch? The Hub is hosting several local drag queens in an 80s-themed extravaganza. There will be a brunch buffet, themed cocktails, an exciting show and more.



When: April 14, 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: 80s Drag Brunch

Cost: $30 plus tax & gratuity



Trunk Show featuring C.K. Millinery Custom Hats | Off Broadway Shoes

C.K. Nobles Millinery will co-host the in-store trunk show, an assortment of more than 2,500 fascinators and hats for men and women, as well as bespoke hats that customers can customize. Local social influencers Danielle Davis and Heather Watson, popular bloggers who manage Lou What Wear and Her Kentucky sites, will attend to mingle with guests and share their favorite spring trends.



When: April 14, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse, 4600 Shelbyville Road

Website: Trunk Show

Cost: Free to attend