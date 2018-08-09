Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville August 10 — 12

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here!

FRIDAY

Seven Sense Festival | Gravely Brewing Co.

One of the regions fastest growing festivals, Seven Sense Fest returns this weekend! The event features 40 local, regional and national acts, as well as local food, arts and crafts, visual art performances, specialty beer and cocktails, yoga, circus performers, fire dancers and much more. The festival has drawn more than 20,000 attendees since its inception in 2014 and benefits local charities.



When: Friday, August 10, 6 p.m. & Saturday, August 11, noon

Where: Gravely Brewing Co., 514 Baxter Ave.

Website: Seven Sense Festival

Cost: $7



First Weekend of Tours | Rabbit Hole Distillery

Go on an hour-long journey down the rabbit hole from grain to glass. This fully immersive tour offers a look into Rabbit Hole's story, philosophy and architecture. Guests will leave with a deeper understanding of the charm and complexity of bourbon and also gain knowledge of all the twists and turns our native spirit takes to get into the glass. At the end of the tour, guests will engage in a unique tasting experience of Rabbit Hole's award-winning bourbon, rye and gin in the awe-inspiring Overlook event center. Tours by reservation only.



When: August 10-11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; August 12, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Rabbit Hole Distillery, 711 E. Jefferson St., Louisville, KY 40202

Website: Rabbit Hole Tours

Cost: Up to $23 per person



St. Joe's Picnic for the Kids | St. Joseph Children's Home

For 169 years, generations of friends and family gather every August for the annual picnic at St. Joseph Children’s Home to play games, visit, eat, drink and volunteer. St. Joe’s Picnic continues to be the largest picnic in Kentucky, with approximately 60,000 attendees on Saturday alone. All proceeds from the picnic support children who have experienced severe abuse and neglect.



When: August 10, 5-11 p.m. & August 11, noon-midnight

Where: St. Joseph Children's Home, 2823 Frankfort Ave.

Website: St. Joe's Picnic for the Kids

Cost: $10



Sunset Concert Series: Bendigo Fletcher with Mark Charles Heidinger | Foxhollow Farm

Every second Friday from May to September, Foxhollow Farm hosts their family- and pet-friendly Sunset Concert Series, featuring new artists each month. August’s concert will feature local band Bendigo Fletcher, who will bring their electric energy and symphonic harmonies out to the farm. The opening artist will be Louisville native and veteran artist Mark Charles Heidinger, of the band Vandaveer. Food and drink will be available for purchase from local vendors, including Farm to Fork Catering, Mayan Street Food, Steel City Pops, Gelato Gilberto and the Weekly Juicery.



When: August 10, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Foxhollow Farm, 8905 Hwy. 329, Crestwood, Ky

Website: Sunset Concert Series

Cost: Advance: $12 for adults, free for kids 3-12 | At the door: $16 for adults, $5 for kids





Coat Check Pool Party | American Turners

Coat Check returns for what is possibly (but not certainly) the last pool party of the summer. Come get it one more time! Featuring DJs Sam Sneed, McKinley Moore, Slim Thicc, 2026 and Trevor Bowles. Magbooth will be there to prove it happened. This weekend's pool party is presented by Against The Grain and Dauntless Distribution. As always, no outside beverages and 21+ only.



When: August 10, 8 p.m.

Where: American Turners-Louisville, 3125 River Road

Website: Coat Check Pool Party

Cost: $12



An Intimate Night with Zach Longoria Project | Jimmy Can't Dance

Jimmy Can't Dance is hosting an intimate show with Zach Longoria Project this Friday. Come hear one of Louisville's favorite local bands in a way you've never heard them before. Happy hour before the show is from 5-7 p.m.



When: August 10, 9 p.m.

Where: Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

Website: Zach Longoria Project

Cost: $12.61



Derby City Jazz Fest 2018 | Churchill Downs

Jazz enthusiasts are treated to two days of the best in smooth jazz from some of the premier artists in the field. This year's event features Marion Meadows, Kim Waters, Blake Aaron, Althea Rene, Bob Baldwin and many more. Fourteen artists will appear featuring two of Louisville's local favorites, Maestro J and his blazing violin and vocalist Sheryl Rouse. There will be food trucks, retail vendors, a cigar bar and a selection of wine and spirits. The festival is designed to continue to establish Louisville as a destination location for smooth jazz and great community festivals



When: August 10-11, 3-11 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Derby City Jazz Fest

Cost: $60-$75



Cryptids Across Kentucky | Western Library

You may have heard of the infamous Pope Lick Monster, but have you heard of Kentucky’s Demon Leaper, Herrington Lake Monster, or our own Mothman? Come spend some quality time at Western and learn about some of the weirder historical inhabitants of the Bluegrass State. Presentation will include PowerPoint, “eyewitness” videos, and photographic accounts.



When: August 10, 3 p.m.

Where: Western Library, 604 S. Tenth St.

Website: Cryptids Across Kentucky

Cost: Free to attend



New Albany Bicentennial Park Concert Series ft. Southern Avenue and Shannon Vetter

Every Friday, August through October, enjoy live bands in downtown New Albany’s Bicentennial Park. Restaurants, boutiques and shops are located within walking distance. This week features Southern Avenue and Shannon Vetter.



When: August 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Concert Series

Cost: Free to attend



Concerts in the Village ft. Kudmani | Westport Village

Westport Village and 106.9 Play present Kudmani, a top hits cover band, as part of a free summer concert series. Previously named 'Best Local Band' by a local publication, Kudmani brings a high-energy performance that will have the crowd dancing and singing along. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, as well as secret deals and discounts from participating Westport Village shops.



When: August 10, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Westport Village, 1315 Herr Lane

Website: Concerts in the Village

Cost: Free to attend



Date Night | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Andrew Kotheimer. The menu includes: fried green tomato caprese salad, salmon and gnocchi and strawberry napoleon puff pastry. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: August 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105





AnimeCon | Downtown Library

Animecon descends on the Main Library for the 15th year in a row! Join them for a fun-filled day of anime, cosplay, manga and Asian culture. To register, follow the link below. Ages 12-19.



When: August 10, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: LFPL Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: AnimeCon

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Rockin' For Hope Gala | CityPlace

Get ready for the second annual Rockin' For Hope Gala event. Take a walk down Motown memory lane on a trip to the 1960s for a casual night of fun and fundraising for the Hope Health Clinic. Dinner will be provided by Texas Roadhouse and dessert by Ehrler's Ice Cream. There will be vintage cars on display, a silent and live auction, dancing and entertainment by Nobody'z Bizzness featuring Leo Night. And don't forget to enter the contest for Best Dressed '60s Attire!



When: Saturday, August 11, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: CityPlace, Pavilion 2, 112 S. First Ave., La Grange, Ky

Website: Rockin' For Hope Gala

Cost: $25 per person; $200 table for 8





Paws for a Cause 5K | Cherokee Park

The Paws for a Cause 5K series is returning to Louisville this weekend! This family/dog friendly event is a must have on your racing calendar. Participants will be running/walking to benefit The Arrow Fund. Come out and help support this great community event.



When: August 11, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Cherokee Park, 745 Cochran Hill Road

Website: Paws for a Cause

Cost: $37



Step Forward for Mental Health Walk 2018 | Waterfront Park

Walk to spread awareness for mental health. Hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Louisville. In addition to the walk, there will be refreshments, a DJ, CIT Officer of the Year award, door prizes, art therapy and plenty of mental health information. This event is located at the Harbor Lawn.



When: August 11, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 1 River Road

Website: Step Forward for Mental Health Walk

Cost: See website



Beechwood Park Festival

The second annual Beechwood Park Festival will celebrate all the progress made in the past year developing a new pocket park in the Highlands near Mid-City Mall. There will be beer from Monnik, a grill-out by ValuMarket, music by Squeezebot, entertainment by Squallis Puppeteers and other activities.



When: August 11, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Beechwood Park, Beechwood Ave.

Website: Beechwood Park Festival

Cost: Free to attend



August Biergarten | German American Club

Enjoy the German American Club's outdoor Biergarten this Saturday, with live music provided by Rascals of Ragtyme and food is served until 8 p.m. Kids can enjoy the outdoor playground. And there will be plenty of Gemütlichkeit!



When: August 11, 6 p.m.

Where: German American Club, 1840 Lincoln Ave.

Website: August Biergarten

Cost: Free to attend



Meet the #WhiskeyWizard | Bristol Bar & Grille

Meet the #WhiskeyWizard, Kentucky’s own internationally traveled magician who has entertained many celebrities including Martin Scorsese, Miranda Lambert and Jerry Bruckheimer. He's created an intimate evening that includes a curious blend of spellbinding entertainment, fine food and drink! Seating is limited, and by invitation, in order to create a personal experience for each guest. Come be a part of this exclusive evening of Magic, Dinner & Bourbon!



When: August 11, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Bristol Bar & Grille Downtown, 614 W. Main St.

Website: Meet the #WhiskeyWizard

Cost: $80+



Hiroshima & Nagasaki Peace Lantern Floating | Woodlands Park

Around the world, people gather in early August to float lanterns in remembrance of the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, all victims of war and all who have gone before us. This family-friendly event includes music, reflections and traditional Lion Dancers. The evening concludes with the lighting of lanterns, in the Japanese tradition, set afloat at dusk in remembrance of loved ones. This moving and beautiful ceremony provides a chance to reaffirm our commitment to building a better future. Bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. Interfaith Paths to Peace has been hosting this annual event for over 20 years.



When: August 11, 8 p.m.

Where: Putney's Pond & Woodlands Park, Timber Ridge Drive, Prospect, Ky

Website: Peace Lantern Floating

Cost: Free to attend



Yoga And...Spiked Organic Smoothies | Heart 2 Heart

This summer, Heart 2 Heart hosts their first annual “Yoga And…” event series. Each Saturday, head to their New Albany Wellness Center for yoga classes paired with other wellness outlets, changing each week. Topics explored include vision boards, henna, chakras, crystals, smoothies and more! The “Yoga And…” series will take place each Saturday through August 18. Guests are welcome to attend

an individual event or all of them!



When: August 11, 9 a.m. & noon

Where: Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center, 3306 Plaza Drive, New Albany, Ind.

Website: Yoga And...

Cost: $20





Date Night | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. In a space mirroring a home kitchen, these classes are designed to teach guests new skills in a fun and comfortable environment. Friday will feature Chef Alison Mann. The menu includes: warm brie and wild mushroom fricasse, chicken cordon bleu and banana Nutella sweet crepes with vanilla bean ice cream. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: August 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105





Archery Class | Horine Reservation Center

Channel your inner Katniss Everdeen or Robin Hood by learning how to safely use a bow and arrow. This program teaches familiarization with equipment as well as the form and skills needed to hit your marks. This program is for ages 8 and up and all physical ability levels. All equipment is provided.



When: August 11, 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Horine Reservation Center, 11311 Mitchell Hill Road, Fairdale, Ky

Website: Archery Class

Cost: $18, registration required

SUNDAY

Summer Wedding Show Presented by 99-7 DJX and Louisville BRIDE | Brown & Williamson Club

This Sunday, don't miss the Summer Wedding Show presented by 99-7 DJX and Louisville BRIDE. All registered engaged couples get in free! Kelly K of 99.7 DJX will MC the show, as guests meet Kentuckiana's top wedding professionals. Enjoy food tastings from top caterers, cake bakers and the Louisville Chocolate Fountain. Three lucky couples will each win a $500 Cash Coupon to be used just like cash with any of the eligible vendors in this wedding show. Free parking.



When: Sunday, August 12, 12:30-4 p.m.

Where: Brown & Williamson Club, Cardinal Stadium, 2800 S. Floyd St.

Website: Summer Wedding Show

Cost: Free for registered engaged couples; $8 for additional guests



Sunday Comedy Showcase | Butchertown Pizza Hall

A selection of Louisville's top comedians gather to entertain every other week at the Cabel Street Bar above Butchertown Pizza Hall. Come for the great pizza and stay for the laughs. Brought to you by Louisville Is Funny.



When: August 12, 8:30-10 p.m.

Where: Butchertown Pizza Hall, 1301 Story Ave.

Website: Sunday Comedy Showcase

Cost: Free to attend, donations encouraged



Early Service Concert Series | Mellwood Tavern

With the support of Sounds Right Production, PBR, New Holland, Jim Beam and Will Husband, Mellwood Tavern is proud to partner with local, regional and national acts every Sunday! This week, get ready for Alanna Fugate and The Prophets.



When: August 12, 1 p.m.

Where: Mellwood Tavern, 1801 Brownsboro Road

Website: Concert Series

Cost: Free to attend



Pups on the Patio | The Limbo

Bring your furry friend out for The Limbo's Pups on the Patio brunch. With a truly unique brunch menu and tiki cocktails, don't miss the chance to spend time with your pooch in a tropical oasis of frolicking. Put the 'dog' in 'hair of the dog' this Sunday.



When: August 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: The Limbo, 411 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Pups on the Patio

Cost: Free to attend



Opening Reception for Emily Church Exhibit | Galerie Hertz

Everyone is invited to attend the opening reception for Galerie Hertz's newest exhibit, "Watching the Sky, Waiting for Signs" by Emily Church from New York. Come enjoy a reception with this exceptional landscape artist.



When: August 12, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Galerie Hertz, 1253 S. Preston St.

Website: Opening Reception

Cost: Free to attend



Meditative Drum Circle | Intuitive Connection

Find your zen at a Meditative Drum circle with Michelle Lewis. Michelle brings a wealth of knowledge to The Intuitive Connection and is passionate about music education, performing and strengthening community through Community Drum Circles. The Intuitive Connection is a safe and inviting space to explore your spirituality.



When: August 12, 1 p.m.

Where: The Intuitive Connection, 2915 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Meditative Drum Circle

Cost: $15

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here!