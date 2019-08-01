Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville August 2 — 4

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Vegan Night Market | V-Grits

V-Grits is hosting their second Vegan Night Market of the summer, with food from local vegan restaurants, a cocktail station by False Idol, local artists and more.



When: August 2, 5-9 p.m.

Where: V-Grits & False Idol, 1025 Barret Ave.

Website: Vegan Night Market

Cost: Free to attend



Coat Check Pool Party | American Turners

Beat the heat at another Coat Check Pool Party. Music from Khudosoul, Zenpond, Sam Sneed and McKinley Moore. 21+ only.



When: August 2, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: American Turners-Louisville, 3125 River Road

Website: Coat Check Pool Party

Cost: $15



Summer Classic Movie Series | Louisville Palace

As part of their summer movie series, the Palace is presenting two classic 1969 films this weekend. On Friday, they'll be screening Midnight Cowboy, and on Saturday, enjoy Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid.



When: August 2 & 3, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Summer Classic Movie Series

Cost: $8



Musicals in the Park Presents: Sweeney Todd | Iroquois Amphitheater

Evil Judge Turpin (Alan Rickman) lusts for the beautiful wife of a London barber (Johnny Depp) and transports him to Australia for a crime he did not commit. Returning after 15 years and calling himself Sweeney Todd, the now-mad man vows revenge, applying his razor to unlucky customers and shuttling the bodies down to Mrs. Lovett (Helena Bonham Carter), who uses them in her meat-pie shop. Though many fall to his blade, he will not be satisfied until he slits Turpin's throat.



When: August 2, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Iriquois Amphitheatre, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Musicals in the Park

Cost: Free to attend



The Best of Annie Jr. & Grease | Actors Theatre

Enjoy a double feature, with two great performances from LCCC’s youth troupes performing at Actors Theatre.



When: August 2, 7:00-9:00 PM

Where: Actors Theatre of Louisville, 316 W. Main St.

Website: LCCC Double Feature

Cost: $20

SATURDAY

Chocolate Fest 2019 | Mellwood Art Center

Guests will enjoy decadent chocolate, light bites, unlimited spirits and live entertainment at Chocolate Fest. A ticket also gets you free admission to PLAY Louisville for that evening's show.



When: August 3, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Chocolate Fest

Cost: $45 GA; $100 VIP



St. Matthews Street Festival | Frankfort Avenue

At this annual street festival, you’ll find bands, food, vendors and activities for both adults and children. Browse area retailers, taste local restaurants and enjoy live entertainment. Family fun and activities include the free Kids Zone, Fun Zone and Wellness Fair.



When: Saturday, August 3, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: 3700-3800 Frankfort Ave.

Website: St. Matthews Street Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Splash 'n' Dash Walk/Run | Big Four Lawn

Runners and walkers can splash, climb and slide their way through either a 5k course or a 1k family fun run. Family friendly activities will be available before and after the race.



When: August 3, 5k at 9 a.m. & 1k at 10 a.m.

Where: Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park

Website: Splash 'n' Dash

Cost: $20-$30 for adults; $15 for children ages 5-17; free for kids under 4



2019 Summer Block Party | Sunergos Coffee

Sunergos is hosting a block party at their Norris location to raise money for Deer Park Neighborhood Association. There will be food trucks, live music from Frankie Leo, beer from Monnik, kids' activities and more.



When: August 3, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Sunergos Coffee - Norris, 1647 Norris Ave.

Website: 2019 Summer Block Party

Cost: Free to attend



Shawn Mendes: The Tour | KFC Yum! Center





When: August 3, 7 p.m.

Where: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Shawn Mendes

Cost: $30+

The Amazing Community Concert Featuring Linkin' Bridge | Headliners





When: August 3, 7 p.m.

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: The Amazing Community Concert

SUNDAY

Bike at the Ballpark | Slugger Field

Ride with Buddy Bat as part of the Louisville Bats' first five-mile, family-friendly group ride, ending with a bike parade around the Slugger Field warning track. Tickets include a Bike to Beat Cancer T-shirt and admission to the Bats game.



When: August 4, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Slugger Field , 401 E. Main St.

Website: Bike at the Ballpark

Cost: $10



Salsa Sundays | Copper & Kings

Spice up your Sunday with a little salsa dancing in the Copper & Kings courtyard, with music by DJ Xavi. A guest instructor will be on hand to get you started. Enjoy margaritas, rosalitas and other cocktails, plus wine and beer on tap.



When: August 4, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Salsa Sundays

Cost: Free to attend



Mac Sabbath with Okilly Dokilly and Playboy Manbaby | Zanzabar

Mac Sabbath is unlike anything else you will ever see. This "Drive Thru Metal" band is the self-described "newest concept in entertainment, the culinary disgrace that is Mac Sabbath." Doors at 7 p.m. 18+ only.



When: August 4, 8 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Mac Sabbath

Cost: $17