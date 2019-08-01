Add Event My Events Log In

    Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville August 2 — 4

    Bit to Do
    FRIDAY

    Vegan Night Market | V-Grits

    V-Grits is hosting their second Vegan Night Market of the summer, with food from local vegan restaurants, a cocktail station by False Idol, local artists and more.

    When: August 2, 5-9 p.m.
    Where: V-Grits & False Idol, 1025 Barret Ave.
    Website: Vegan Night Market
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Coat Check Pool Party | American Turners

    Beat the heat at another Coat Check Pool Party. Music from Khudosoul, Zenpond, Sam Sneed and McKinley Moore. 21+ only.

    When: August 2, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
    Where: American Turners-Louisville, 3125 River Road
    Website: Coat Check Pool Party
    Cost: $15
     

    Summer Classic Movie Series | Louisville Palace

    As part of their summer movie series, the Palace is presenting two classic 1969 films this weekend. On Friday, they'll be screening Midnight Cowboy, and on Saturday, enjoy Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid.

    When: August 2 & 3, 7:30 p.m.
    Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.
    Website: Summer Classic Movie Series
    Cost: $8
     

    Musicals in the Park Presents: Sweeney Todd | Iroquois Amphitheater

    Evil Judge Turpin (Alan Rickman) lusts for the beautiful wife of a London barber (Johnny Depp) and transports him to Australia for a crime he did not commit. Returning after 15 years and calling himself Sweeney Todd, the now-mad man vows revenge, applying his razor to unlucky customers and shuttling the bodies down to Mrs. Lovett (Helena Bonham Carter), who uses them in her meat-pie shop. Though many fall to his blade, he will not be satisfied until he slits Turpin's throat.
     
    When: August 2, 8:30 p.m.
    Where: Iriquois Amphitheatre, 1080 Amphitheater Road
    Website: Musicals in the Park
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    The Best of Annie Jr. & Grease | Actors Theatre

    Enjoy a double feature, with two great performances from LCCC’s youth troupes performing at Actors Theatre.

    When: August 2, 7:00-9:00 PM
    Where: Actors Theatre of Louisville, 316 W. Main St.
    Website: LCCC Double Feature
    Cost: $20

     

    SATURDAY

    Chocolate Fest 2019 | Mellwood Art Center

    Guests will enjoy decadent chocolate, light bites, unlimited spirits and live entertainment at Chocolate Fest. A ticket also gets you free admission to PLAY Louisville for that evening's show.

    When: August 3, 7-11 p.m.
    Where: Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.
    Website: Chocolate Fest
    Cost: $45 GA; $100 VIP
     

    St. Matthews Street Festival | Frankfort Avenue

    At this annual street festival, you’ll find bands, food, vendors and activities for both adults and children. Browse area retailers, taste local restaurants and enjoy live entertainment. Family fun and activities include the free Kids Zone, Fun Zone and Wellness Fair.
     
    When: Saturday, August 3, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
    Where: 3700-3800 Frankfort Ave.
    Website: St. Matthews Street Festival
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Splash 'n' Dash Walk/Run | Big Four Lawn

    Runners and walkers can splash, climb and slide their way through either a 5k course or a 1k family fun run. Family friendly activities will be available before and after the race.

    When: August 3, 5k at 9 a.m. & 1k at 10 a.m.
    Where: Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Park
    Website: Splash 'n' Dash
    Cost: $20-$30 for adults; $15 for children ages 5-17; free for kids under 4
     

    2019 Summer Block Party | Sunergos Coffee

    Sunergos is hosting a block party at their Norris location to raise money for Deer Park Neighborhood Association. There will be food trucks, live music from Frankie Leo, beer from Monnik, kids' activities and more.

    When: August 3, 6-10 p.m.
    Where: Sunergos Coffee - Norris, 1647 Norris Ave.
    Website: 2019 Summer Block Party
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Shawn Mendes: The Tour | KFC Yum! Center

    Grammy-nominated, Toronto-born, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes released his highly anticipated self-titled third album last year, and has now embarked on a national tour.

    When: August 3, 7 p.m.
    Where: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza
    Website: Shawn Mendes
    Cost: $30+
     

    The Amazing Community Concert Featuring Linkin' Bridge | Headliners

    Linkin' Bridge is coming to Headliners for a community concert benefiting Amazing Childcare Learning Center Corporation, which supports the effort to feed and mobilize resources for the homeless and provide trauma informed childcare. Doors at 6 p.m.

    When: August 3, 7 p.m.
    Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road
    Website: The Amazing Community Concert
    Cost: $15 reserved; $10 GA; $5 with backpack donation
     

    SUNDAY

    Bike at the Ballpark | Slugger Field

    Ride with Buddy Bat as part of the Louisville Bats' first five-mile, family-friendly group ride, ending with a bike parade around the Slugger Field warning track. Tickets include a Bike to Beat Cancer T-shirt and admission to the Bats game.

    When: August 4, 1-5 p.m.
    Where: Slugger Field , 401 E. Main St.
    Website: Bike at the Ballpark
    Cost: $10
     

    Salsa Sundays | Copper & Kings

    Spice up your Sunday with a little salsa dancing in the Copper & Kings courtyard, with music by DJ Xavi. A guest instructor will be on hand to get you started. Enjoy margaritas, rosalitas and other cocktails, plus wine and beer on tap.

    When: August 4, 7-10 p.m.
    Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.
    Website: Salsa Sundays
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Mac Sabbath with Okilly Dokilly and Playboy Manbaby | Zanzabar

    Mac Sabbath is unlike anything else you will ever see. This "Drive Thru Metal" band is the self-described "newest concept in entertainment, the culinary disgrace that is Mac Sabbath." Doors at 7 p.m. 18+ only.

    When: August 4, 8 p.m.
    Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.
    Website: Mac Sabbath
    Cost: $17

    Cover photo: Pixabay

