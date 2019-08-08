Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville August 9 — 11

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

170th Annual St. Joe's Picnic for the Kids

For 170 years, generations of friends and family gather every August for this annual picnic to play games, visit, eat, drink and volunteer. St. Joe’s Picnic has a long history of supporting children in our community and continues to be one of the largest fundraising events in Kentucky.



When: August 9, 5-11 p.m. & August 10, noon-midnight

Where: St. Joseph Children's Home, 2823 Frankfort Ave.

Website: St. Joe's Picnic

Cost: Free to attend



August Flea Off Market in the Highlands | Highlands Community Center

This weekend, the monthly Flea Off will pop-up in the Highlands. As always, attendees will enjoy 100+ vendors, food trucks, craft beer, cocktails, entertainment and live music.



When: August 9 — 11, see website for times

Where: Highlands Community Campus, 1228 E. Breckinridge St.

Website: Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



Bluegrass World Series 2019 | Slugger Field

The Bluegrass World Series team along is returning to Louisville with the continued commitment to support local charities and celebrate the game of baseball. The Bluegrass World Series is once again bringing together an all-star studded roster of 30+ baseball legends to Louisville Slugger Field.



When: August 9 & 10, see website for times

Where: Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Bluegrass World Series

Cost: See website



Hot Country Nights: Justin Moore | Fourth Street Live!

97.5 WAMZ presents Hot Country Nights featuring Justin Moore. Must be 21+ to attend. Doors open at 7 p.m.



When: August 9, 8 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 420 S. Fourth St.

Website: Justin Moore

Cost: $20

SATURDAY

Unity Jam | Portland Community Center

Come to the third annual Unity Jam, a community health and back-to-school fair hosted by Synergy, Norton Healthcare’s African American employee resource group. All are welcome at this fun family event featuring food, music, games and kids’ activities, back-to-school supplies for all grades, exhibits by local organizations and more



When: August 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Molly Leonard Portland Community Center, 602 N. 27th St.

Website: Unity Jam

Cost: Free to attend



Made Market | Mellwood Art Center

Made Market returns this summer at Mellwood's brand new space. Shop over 70 local makers, grab some eats and drinks and enjoy the community.



When: August 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Made Market

Cost: Free to attend



Derby City Jazz Festival | Iroquois Amphitheater





When: August 10 & 11, 4 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Derby City Jazz Festival

Cost: $61+

The Derby City Jazz Festival returns to Louisville for its' fourth year. The two-day festival is quickly establishing Louisville as a destination location for smooth jazz, great food and culture. Enjoy the music, experience the culture.August 10 & 11, 4 p.m.Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road$61+

Movies in the Infield | Churchill Downs





When: August 10, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website:

Cost: $5; free for kids under 2 years Enjoy two family-friendly racing movies on Churchill Downs' Big Board – one of the world’s largest 4k video boards. The double feature will include racing favorites Racing Stripes and Secretariat. The event, in partnership with iHeartRadio, will take place in the Infield and also feature a play area for kids with bounce houses and concessions for purchase. Guest are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.When: August 10, 5-10 p.m.Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.Website: Movies in the Infield Cost: $5; free for kids under 2 years

SUNDAY

We Still Like You: Louisville | Kaiju

Returning to Kaiju, We Still Like You is an outpouring of shameless humanity that features storytellers who share their real stories that don't paint themselves in the best light, while an artist depicts their tales in real time on a canvas.



When: August 11, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: We Still Like You

Cost: Free to attend



Not All Men! Comedy Show | Aloft

Louisville Is Funny is hosting a comedy show that's not just a bunch of men. Three hilarious female comics headline this night, which supports the Great Girl Drive and encourages donations for women and girls in shelters.



When: August 11, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Aloft Louisville Downtown, 102 W. Main St.

Website: Comedy Show

Cost: Free to attend



New Lens with Barbara Lynne Jamison | 21c

90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville and 21c Museum Hotel present New Lens, a series of concerts and conversations exploring diverse and intriguing sounds and ideas in new music, art and society. Daniel Gilliam in conversation with Barbara Lynne Jamison, general director of Kentucky Opera, about opera’s role and relevance in contemporary society.



When: August 11, 7-9 p.m.

Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main St.

Website: New Lens

Cost: Free to attend



Karaoke Brunch | The Limbo

Make you own live music at the Limbo every Sunday during their karaoke brunch. Attendees will also enjoy special brunch cocktails and tropical brunch delights.



When: August 11, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: The Limbo, 411 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Karaoke Brunch

Cost: Free to attend