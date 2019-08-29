Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville August 30 — September 1

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

WorldFest 2019 | Downtown

Travel around the world in one weekend, right in downtown Louisville. WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals, celebrates its 17th anniversary with four days of expanded world food, live music, dance, culture and education this Labor Day weekend.



When: Friday, August 30 — Monday, September 2

Where: The Belvedere, Fifth and Main Streets

Website: WorldFest

Cost: Free to attend



DQ-Inspired Vegan Pop-Up by Morels | The Merryweather

After closing their storefront location earlier this month, Morels is back with their first pop-up, inspired by Dairy Queen. They'll be serving up chicken strip baskets with fries, Texas toast and gravy, and a "honey BBQ" glazed option, as well as sundae-inspired cake cups.



When: August 30, 6-11 p.m.

Where: The Merryweather, 1101 Lydia St.

Website: Vegan Pop-Up

Cost: Free to attend



Poetry Is — A Sound Experience | Surface Noise

"Poetry Is – A Sound Experience" unites poets and musicians to forefront collaboration and improv for a unique and immersive “poetry reading” experience. Inspired by a similar event series in Denver, Colorado, musicians co-create a live soundscape with the poet – no rehearsal required. See the website below for featured poets and musicians.



When: August 30, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Surface Noise, 600 Baxter Ave.

Website: Poetry Is

Cost: $5 suggested donation



Donuts After Dark | North Lime

The unofficial end of summer is right around the corner, so North Lime is sending the season off with a doughnut party and summer market. There will be local vendors and artists, as well as plenty of doughnuts.



When: August 30, 5 p.m.

Where: North Lime Old Louisville, 1228 S. Seventh St.

Website: Donuts After Dark

Cost: Free to attend



Acting Against Cancer and CirqueLouis Present: Pippin | Art Sanctuary

From the shadows beneath the circus tent, a group of players emerges to tell the story of Pippin, the son of Charlemagne in the Holy Roman Empire. The players showcase Pippin’s struggle to find meaning and fulfillment in his life as he explores war, flesh, politics and eventually the everyday ordinary.



When: August 30-31, 8 p.m.

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: Pippin

Cost: $22 adv; $24 atd

SATURDAY

Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market | Waterfront Park

The Fleur de Flea returns Labor Day weekend for a vintage urban market with over 200 vendors from all across the region. There will be food trucks, craft beer and more, as well.



When: August 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Festival Plaza at Waterfront Park, 231 Witherspoon St.

Website: Fleur de Flea

Cost: Free to attend



Cooper's Craft Limbo Luau | The Limbo

Head to Louisville's tiki bar for a luau, featuring surf rock, a pig roast, bourbon tiki drinks, food and drink specials and more.



When: August 31, 5-9 p.m.

Where: The Limbo, 411 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Limbo Luau

Cost: Free to attend



Downtown Louisville Scavenger Hunt | Start at Slugger Field

Each participating person or team has three hours to find the locations on the map of downtown Louisville and then answer the questions provided. See if you can find them all before time runs out!



When: August 31, 8:30 a.m.-noon

Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Scavenger Hunt

Cost: $10

Artisan Trail Studio Tour | Harrison County

Explore artist studios, workshops, galleries and more along the Artisan Trail in Harrison County. At each stop, get a souvenir and a stamp, and then turn in your completed stamp card to be entered in a prize drawing.



When: August 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Historic Harrison County Indiana, Corydon, Ind.

Website: Artisan Trail

Cost: Free to attend

Rumpelstiltskin: A Live Reading | Downtown Library

Be the first to hear the brand new musical, Rumpelstiltskin, written for family audiences. Local actors from Commonwealth Theatre Center will bring the fairy tale characters to life in this staged reading of the Brothers Grimm classic. Exploring themes of integrity, self reliance and resiliency, this play with music will captivate and inspire young minds to think beyond limitations.



When: August 31, 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Free Public Library Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: Rumpelstiltskin

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Rock the Water Tower | Louisville Water Tower Park

Get ready to Rock the Water Tower this weekend. Enjoy live music, barbecue and more food, a bourbon tasting lounge and an atmosphere worthy of Louisville’s last big party of the summer.



When: Sunday, September 1, 2-11 p.m.

Where: Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

Website: Rock the Water Tower

Cost: $10



Pooches and Pints 2019 | New Albany Amphitheater

Head to the New Albany Amphitheater for a dog-friendly summer event, perfect for the whole family. There will be a dog lure course, a beer garden, local food trucks, kids' games and more. Don't miss out on the dog contests, including Best Puppy, Most Talented, Crowd Favorite, Best Senior Dog and a Pet Lookalike Contest.



When: September 1, noon-5 p.m.

Where: New Albany Amphitheater, 201 E. Water St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Pooches and Pints

Cost: $5



Art Barks with the Kentucky Humane Society | Speed Art Museum

On Labor Day, Speed Cinema will be screening two films about the wonders of our favorite furry friends. At 1 p.m., watch Buddy, a poignant portrait of six service dogs and their owners. And then at 3 p.m., enjoy Los Reyes, the story of two dogs who make their home in the oldest skate park in Santiago, Chile. The Humane Society will be set up by the front doors with puppies to cuddle, before and after the movies.



When: September 1, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Art Barks

Cost: $7 for Speed members; $9 for non-members



Louisville Mashers | Slugger Field

Baseball with a splash of bourbon! Join the Louisville Bats as they once again pay homage to bourbon culture and tradition by becoming the Louisville Mashers. Enjoy $3 Evan Williams Bourbon flights and special game night giveaways.



When: September 1, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Slugger Field , 401 E. Main St.

Website: Louisville Mashers

Cost: See website



Dive in Movie: The Incredibles | Jewish Community Center

The J is hosting a movie night in their outdoor lap pool, featuring The Incredibles. The Dive in Diner will stay open late and free popcorn will be served.



When: September 1, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Jewish Community Center, 3600 Dutchmans Lane

Website: Dive in Movie

Cost: Free for J members