Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville Christmas Weekend

FRIDAY

Beats & Eats Volume X: Old School at the Dinner | Decca

Executive chef/owner Annie Pettry is excited to host Decca's Beats & Eats Volume X in the Cellar Lounge. Guests can enjoy hip-hop beats from DJ Troye Powers, a selection of classic diner-inspired dishes and drink specials. Entry is free with seating offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.



When: December 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Decca, 812 E. Market St.

Website: Beats & Eats Vol. X

Cost: Free to attend



The 19th Annual Animation Show of Shows | Speed Cinema

The Animation Show of Shows returns to Speed Cinema this fall with sixteen exceptional and inspiring animated shorts from around the world. At a time of increasing social instability and global anxiety, the films this year have a special resonance, presenting compelling ideas about our place in society and how we fit into the world. At times hilarious, moving, engaging and thought-provoking, The Animation Show of Shows not only has something for everyone, but is a remarkable and insightful microcosm of our world.



When: December 22 & 23, see website for times

Where: The Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St

Website: The Animation Show of Shows

Cost: $7 for members; $9 for non-members



Christmas Singles Dance | Moose Lodge

This Friday, join in on the fun at the Moose Lodge for a Christmas Singles Dance! Dance the night away at this holiday party, featuring free photos with Fun Time Photo Booth and music by Masters of Music DJ Service. There will be a cash bar and door prizes, including the chance to win a $300 prize package or $100 in cash. Food can be ordered off the menu until 9 p.m.



When: December 22, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Moose Lodge, 4615 Fegenbush Lane

Website: Christmas Singles Dance

Cost: $6 before 7:30 pm; $7 after 7:30 pm.



Kids' Winter Break Camp: There's a Holiday for That? | Frazier Museum

It seems that there’s a holiday nearly every day. At the Kids' Winter Break Camp this Friday, look at the origins of the familiar like Mother’s Day, Earth Day and Presidents Day, along with the less familiar, like Candy Day, Star Wars Day, Bird Day even Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day. The came might even declare a few holidays of their own.



When: December 22, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: There's a Holiday for That!?

Cost: $35 for members: $45 for non-members



Against the Grain Film Festival: Gnight Ryder

Join Against the Grain for the third installment of their month-long film festival! Each Friday in December they'll be screening the movies that inspired their cinematic beers. This weekend: Gnight Ryder! Find out how the lone crusader inspired their imperial black ale interred in red wine barrels, and then catch a special screening of the film. There'll be a talk from one of the AtG fam members about the beer at 7:30 p.m., then the showing at 8 p.m.



When: December 22, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Against the Grain, 401 E. Main St.

Website: AtG Film Festival

Cost: Free to attend



Sugar Coated: A Benefit For Coalition For The Homeless | Meta

This year Meta will host Sugar Coated, a holiday dance party to benefit Louisville’s Coalition For The Homeless. Bring a coat or blanket to donate, then head to the bar and order from Meta's exclusive, one-off menu featuring specialty cocktails. There will be several rotating DJs spinning throughout the night. Portions of profit will be donated to Coalition For The Homeless.



When: December 22, 9 p.m.

Where: Meta, 425 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Sugar Coated

Cost: Free to attend; bring a coat to donate



Night Before, Night Before, Night Before Gonzo-mas | Four Pegs

Gonzo Improv is celebrating their very first Gonzo-mas with a new band of team members. Come watch them apply their special brand of comedy to short-form and see how Gonzo celebrates the holidays.



When: December 22, 8:30-10 p.m.

Where: Four Pegs Beer Lounge, 1053 Goss Ave.

Website: Gonzo-mas

Cost: $5 cash



Hermanos | Jimmy Can't Dance

Hermanos' music is some of the most authenic Latin-jazz in Kentucky, and they cover American classics like no one else can, including Stevie Wonder's "Overjoyed" and Wily Wonka's "Pure Imagination." Come hear them jam at Jimmy Can't Dance this Friday.



When: December 22, 10:30 p.m.

Where: Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

Website: Hermanos

Cost: $10



Procrastination Celebration | The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

This last-minute-shopping event will help you wrap up this year’s holiday shopping list. Expert sales associates from every store will be on site to assist with those tough gift choices while you enjoy festive snacks from food trucks, free gift-wrapping services, prizes and more.



When: December 22, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, 1155 Buck Creek Road, Simpsonville

Website: Procrastination Celebration

Cost: Free to attend



Lights Under Louisville 2017 | Mega Cavern

The only underground Christmas Light Show on the planet! Experience light displays unlike any other, with over 2,000,000 points of light and nearly 1,000 displays and characters. Drive you own car through the Mega Cavern to witness this spectacle. Open nightly from November 17 through December 31.



When: November 17 - December 31

Where: Louisville Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Ave.

Website: Lights Under Louisville

Cost: $27 per standard vehicle

SATURDAY

11th Annual Double Eve Holiday Special | The Cure Lounge

Double Eve is back for it's 11th year! This year, The Cure Lounge turns into its very own "Holiday Special," with the nostalgic charm and warm feel of holiday television from decades past! Tell your friends, invite the town and toast to The Cure's favorite party of the year.



When: December 23, 8 p.m.

Where: The Cure Lounge, 1481 S. Shelby St.

Website: Double Eve

Cost: Free to attend



Ugly Sweater Party | Galaxie Bar

Don't miss Galaxie's first annual Ugly Sweater Party! It's yet another chance to break out that terrible sweater your grandma bought you 10 years ago. There will be Christmas movies, dancing, egg nog, spiked holiday punch, cheer and beer. 21+ only.



When: December 23, 10 p.m.

Where: Galaxie, 732 E. Market St.

Website: Ugly Sweater Party

Cost: Free to attend



The Mag Bar Christmas Party

Head to Old Louisville for Mag Bar's Christmas Party! There will be drink specials, hot spiced cider, hot wings, an ugly sweater contest, giveaways and more! Mag Bar ornaments and their limited edition Christmas shirts will be available.



When: December 23, 10 p.m.

Where: Mag Bar, 1398 S. Second St.

Website: Mag Bar Christmas Party

Cost: Free to attend



The Prince Experience | Mercury Ballroom

Gabriel Sanchez returns to Louisville with his spectacle of a show honoring the late pop icon. What started off as a small local theatre production of Purple Rain, has been expanded into what has become a night of unbelievable entertainment



When: December 23, 9 p.m.

Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Website: The Prince Experience

Cost: $16



Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters | Zanzabar

Spend Christmas Eve at Zbar with Indiana-based, blue collar Americana band Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters, joined by Justin Wells. Doors at 8 p.m.



When: December 23, 9 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters

Cost: $10+

SUNDAY

Christmas Eve Ice Skating | Holiday in the City

Louisville’s Holiday in the City promotes holiday happenings and events throughout Downtown Louisville, and markets the city as a holiday destination for residents and visitors. This Christmas Eve, head to Holiday Square for ice skating and all around fun.



When: December 24, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Holiday Square, Fourth & Jefferson Sts.

Website: Holiday in the City

Cost: $9+ per 60-minute session



Christmas Eve Dinner at RIVUE

Enjoy Christmas Eve on the 25th Floor of the Galt House Hotel, with beautiful views of the river and the city at Christmas time. First Course selections include lobster bisque, grilled sea scallops, local green salad, fried green tomatoes, tuna tartare, baby kale salad and duck liver pate. Second Course selections include potato filled agnolotti, spiced ham shank, roasted cornish hen, pan seared sea bass and rib roast. Dessert to follow. Reservations are recommended.



When: December 24, 2 p.m.

Where: Rivue Restaurant & Lounge, 140 N. Fourth St

Website: Christmas Eve Dinner

Cost: $55 for Adults, $25 for children 4-10, 3 and under eat free



Christmas Eve Dinner at Varanese

This Sunday, Varanese is opening early at 4 p.m. for their Christmas Eve Dinner. Enjoy a special night out before the hustle and bustle of Christmas Day. Reservations recommended.



When: December 24, 4 p.m.

Where: Varanese, 2106 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Christmas Eve Dinner

Cost: See website

Cover Photo: Pexels.com