Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville December 13 — 15

FRIDAY

The Brown-Forman Nutcracker | Kentucky Center

Follow the journey as an ordinary nutcracker turns soldier in the classic Christmas tale of the Nutcracker, performed by the Louisville Ballet.

When: Friday, December 14 – Sunday, December 22

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: The Brown-Forman Nutcracker

Cost: See site for details



Stewart Promotions’ 31st Annual Christmas Gift and Decor Show | Expo Center

Stewart Promotions' annual holiday show, the largest free admission Christmas show in the country, features over 750 exhibitor booths and Over 50,000 attendees each year. This free event is one of the premier Christmas Shows in the nation, featuring acres of gifts and ideas, model train displays, professional decorations and free pictures with Santa. For over 30 years, the Christmas Gift and Decor Show has been a Louisville fixture during the holiday season.

When: Friday, Dec. 13 — Sunday, Dec. 15, see website for times

Where: Kentucky Expo Center, South Wing C, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Christmas Gift and Decor Show

Cost: Free to attend



Drag Queens on Ice | Paristown

Watch local queens take to the ice this weekend in a one-night event. Bar and bites will be available at the ice rink provided by The Cafe and Tito’s Vodka will donate $1 to Kentuckiana Pride Foundation for each featured cocktail purchase.

When: December 13, 8-9 p.m.

Where: Paristown, 720 Brent St.

Website: Drag Queens on Ice

Cost: Free to attend



Venezuelan Christmas Dinner | Logan Street Market

Alchemy Restaurant is putting together a menu of Christmas favorites to share their Venezuelan culture for the holidays. The GE Appliances Kitchen in the Logan Street Market, offers an intimate setting for this traditional Venezuelan dinner.

When: December 13, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan St.

Website: Venezuelan Christmas Dinner

Cost: $40



A Festivus for the Rest of Us | The Merryweather

Get in the Festivus spirit this weekend at Merryweather. There will be Seinfeld trivia, a Mile Wide tap takeover and a vegan wings pop-up in the kitchen with Morel's.

When: December 13, 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: The Merryweather, 1101 Lydia St.

Website: A Festivus for the Rest of Us

Cost: Free to attend



Meta 6th Avernersary: Avernersary of the Beast | Meta

Meta is celebrating six years of slinging drinks in Louisville, and you're invited. Erin Delaney and Greg Galganski will be guest bartenders, and Matt Anthony will be your DJ for the night. There will also be free Chicken King while supplies last.

When: December 13, 7:30 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: Meta, 425 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Meta 6th Avernersary: Avernersary of the Beast

Cost: Free to attend



Christmas in Buford! Snowed In | Huber’s Farm

Follow a group of actors as their rehearsal is snowed-in and they're faced with the possibility of spending Christmas separated from family and friends. Through the sharing of songs, humor and stories of Christmases past, the trapped actors’ frustration and sadness turns into warmth. This original Christmas play, written and directed by Allen Platt, will include a buffet meal in the ticket price.

When: December 13 — December 15, see site for showtimes

Where: Joe Huber’s Family Farm, 2421 Engle Road

Website: Christmas in Buford! Snowed In

Cost: $17-$35



Ugly Sweater Silent Disco | Falls City Brewing Co.

Throw on your ugly holiday sweaters and come bust a move at Falls City's monthly silent disco. There will be beer and cocktail specials all night long.

When: December 13, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Falls City Brewing Co., 901 E. Liberty St.

Website: Ugly Sweater Silent Disco

Cost: $5 cover



Polar Express Pajama Party | S.W. Regional Library

This after-hours event features free games, crafts, and activities for the whole family. Kids can come dressed in their PJs, get their photo taken with Mrs. Claus, hear a reading of The Polar Express, ride a life size Polar Express train, and watch the classic holiday movie.

When: December 13, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: S.W. Regional Library, 9725 Dixie Hwy.

Website: Polar Express Pajama Party

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Umpteenth Annual $20 Art Show | Copper & Kings

This event is a great opportunity to find one-of-a-kind pieces from your favorite local artists at an affordable price. Find something for the art lover on your list as you peruse works from over 30 artists at a price of $20 per piece, no more, no less.

When: Saturday, December 14, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Umpteenth Annual $20 Art Show

Cost: Free to attend



Picasso: From Antibes to Louisville | KMAC

This exhibition will bring together approximately 50 ceramics and works on paper created by Picasso between 1931 and 1956. These works are part of the collection of the Musée Picasso in Antibes, France and have never before been on view outside of Europe.

Read KMAC executive director Aldy Milliken's take on this controversial artist.

When: December 14 – March 22

Where: KMAC Museum, 715 W. Main St.

Website: Picasso: From Antibes to Louisville

Cost: Free for students & KMAC members, $9 for adults



4th Annual Prohibition Classic Christmas Open House | Frankfort Ave Coachhouse

The Yascone Family invites you to join them once again for some holiday Prohibition celebrating with cocktails, craft bites and caroling at the Frankfort Avenue Coachhouse. Proceeds benefit The Kentucky Opera.

When: December 13, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Frankfort Avenue Coachhouse, 2000 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Christmas Open House

Cost: $5 suggested donation



12 Hours of NuLu | East Market Street

NuLu will be alive with holiday sales, food and drink specials and more. Every hour within the 12 hour window, certain NuLu businesses will have deals. Check out the website for participating locations.

When: December 14, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: NuLu East Market District

Website: 12 Hours of NuLu

Cost: Free to attend



The Nightmare Before Beerfest | The Gillespie

Watch as the Gillespie is transformed into is transformed into Halloween meets Christmas. This event features unlimited samples of 20 different winter, pumpkin and holiday ales from local breweries. There will be two areas of entertainment including live music from the Skeleton Sisters and a dance party with DJ Oogie Claus. Winter comfort food and themed cocktails will be available.

When: December 14, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: The Gillespie, 421 W. Market St.

Website: The Nightmare Before Beerfest

Cost: $39



Holiday Pet Caricatures with Endangerously Creative | Mile Wide Beer Co.

Stop by the brewery with a picture of your pet for a free caricature for the holidays.

When: December 14, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Holiday Pet Caricatures

Cost: Free to attend



Pajamas & Beer | Holsopple

Put on your PJs and join Holsopple for their annual Christmas party. Chuck's On A Roll Gourmet Egg Rolls will be adding a variety of breakfast rolls to the menu and will be available starting at 5 p.m. Bring your pillows and blankets and cozy up with a delicious beer while enjoying a day full of (kid friendly) Christmas flicks.

When: December 14, 2-11 p.m.

Where: Holsopple Brewing, 8023 Catherine Lane

Website: Pajamas & Beer

Cost: Free to attend



Holiday Studio Pop-Up | Anchal

Sip mimosas, and celebrate the true meaning of the giving season with gifts that give back. Shop socially conscious gifts, brand new pieces made locally in Louisville, and enjoy one-of-a-kind samples.

When: December 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Anchal Project, 2500 Montgomery St.

Website: Holiday Studio Pop-Up

Cost: Free to attend



Christmas Party | Odeon

Bobby Winstead and The Long Goodbyes will be hosting an evening of holiday merriment with original songs and holiday gems, special guest performers and a carol sing around the piano.

When: December 14, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave

Website: Christmas Party

Cost: $8-$10



Fleur De Flea Holiday Market | Paristown

Browse the aisles of vintage and handmade items from over 200 vendors inside a historic old warehouse in Paristown Pointe. Enjoy egg nog, figgy pudding, food trucks and more.

When: December 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Paristown, 947 E. Breckinridge St.

Website: Fleur De Flea

Cost: $5 cover



The 3rd Annual Sketchies | Kaiju

A showcase of the ten best sketches from season three of Sketchy Stuff, Louisville's own sketch comedy show presented at Kaiju each month.

When: December 14 & December 15, 8:30-10 p.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: The 3rd Annual Sketchies

Cost: $10

SUNDAY

The Soul of Christmas Motown Christmas | Kentucky Center

The Soul of Christmas features renditions of iconic secular and sacred holiday songs you know and love, with all-live performances by a sensational cast of singers and dancers, accompanied by a Christmas band.

When: December 15, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: The Soul of Christmas Motown Christmas

Cost: Starting at $38



Winter Festival of Hope | Tyler Park

Enjoy an evening of live music, sweet treats, warm drinks and family fun. Bring your family, friends and neighbors for a celebration of fellowship and community, and share your hopes for the New Year.

When: December 15, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Tyler Park, 1501 Castlewood Ave.

Website: Winter Festival of Hope

Cost: Free to attend



28th Annual Holiday Bazaar | Portland Museum

Come out to support local artisans and Portland Museum programs. Enjoy free museum admission and refreshments, participate in live glass blowing (weather permitting) or print your own winter-themed postcard with a 140-year-old tabletop printing press.

When: December 15, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Portland Museum, 2308 Portland Ave.

Website: 28th Annual Holiday Bazaar

Cost: Free to attend



Germantown Neighborhood Holiday Party | Logan Street Market

Children and children-at-heart are invited to join in a Yuletide party with activities like cookie decorating, ornament-making and pictures with Santa. There will be free gift wrapping, raffles and the Flea Off Market to enjoy just outside.

When: December 15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan St.

Website: Neighborhood Holiday Party

Cost: Free to attend



Cinderella en España Community Performance | Frazier History Museum

Cinderella en España sets the action in the culturally vibrant coastal city of Barcelona, providing a bilingual backdrop to this deceptively simple story about the beauty of kindness and the ugliness of mistreating others.

When: December 15, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: Cinderella en España Community Performance

Cost: $8



A Charlie Brown Christmas | Brown Theatre

Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the whole Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season.

When: December 15, 1:30 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Where: Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Website: A Charlie Brown Christmas

Cost: Tickets start at $25