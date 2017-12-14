Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville December 15 - 17

FRIDAY

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker

Marking the 25th Anniversary Tour, Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker features world class production and artists. Larger than life puppets, nesting dolls and gloriously hand-crafted costumes bring the Christmas spirit to life in this famous ballet. The Moscow Ballet will be in town for one night only, so don't miss your chance!



When: December 15, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Louisville Memorial Auditorium, 970 S. Fourth St.

Website: Great Russian Nutcracker

Cost: $37.50+



A Christmas Carol — The Musical

The Youth Repertory Theater Troupe of Louisville is back again with another exciting production. This time, they're adding their own flair to a favorite holiday tale. Enjoy the classic Christmas Carol story and characters re-imagined as a musical! A Christmas Carol — The Musical will take place this weekend at the Grand Lyric Theater, with performances at 7 p.m. each day and an additional matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday.



When: December 15-17

Where: Grand Lyric Theater at LCCC, 1300 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Website: A Christmas Carol

Cost: $12



Cocktails & Couture | Copper & Kings

Mix and mingle with Louisville's finest and apply for a chance to be selected as one of only 15 individuals to attend the Copper & Kings “Ideal Bartending School” for free! Enjoy a free cocktail hour, small bites and live entertainment. There will be a fashion show on level one, and a Couture pop-up shop and open enrollment for the Bartending school on level two. Dress Code: cocktail and smooth. Bring your A-game.



When: December 15, 5:30-11 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Cocktails & Couture

Cost: $20+



Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit | Louisville Palace

Jason Isbell and his band are coming to the Louisville Palace! This summer, the group released their new album, The Nashville Sound, the highly anticipated follow up to 2015’s Something More Than Free. Come hear them perform, joined by special guest Ruston Kelly. Doors at 7 p.m.



When: December 15, 8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Jason Isbell

Cost: $39+



After Hours at the Speed

Evening hours are back at the Speed Art Museum! On the third Friday of every month, the Museum will be open until 10 p.m. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, food & drinks by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course, art! This month they're open even later, with a special Late Night After Hours from 10 p.m.–midnight with DJ Ankur Gopal, founder and CEO of Interapt. Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before.



When: December 15, 5 p.m.-midnight

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: After Hours at the Speed

Cost: Free for members; general admission rates apply for non-members



Vocalist Karan Chavis | Butchertown Social

'Tis the season for Christmas carols and Karan Chavis loves singing them. Head to the Butchertown Social this Friday to hear Karen sing your favorite Christmas tunes and get in the mood for the holidays.



When: December 15, 10 p.m.

Where: The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.

Website: Karan Chavis

Cost: Free to attend



Lights Under Louisville 2017 | Mega Cavern

The only underground Christmas Light Show on the planet! Experience light displays unlike any other, with over 2,000,000 points of light and nearly 1,000 displays and characters. Drive you own car through the Mega Cavern to witness this spectacle. Open nightly from November 17 through December 31.



When: November 17 - December 31

Where: Louisville Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Ave.

Website: Lights Under Louisville

Cost: $27 per standard vehicle



Holiday Jazz Night | M.A.D.S Gallery

Head out for the M.A.D.S Jazz Night Holiday Edition! Enjoy live music featuring some holiday favorites by Lee Puckett Trio. There will be drinks and specials available.



When: December 15, 8-11:45 p.m.

Where: M.A.D.S Gallery, 1608 Bardstown Road

Website: Lee Puckett Jazz Trio

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Mele Kalikimaka: Hawaiian Holiday Party

It's the island greeting Against the Grain sends to you! Break out your Hawaiian shirts and come celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in style at the Mele Kalikimaka Hawaiian Holiday Party. They'll have tiki treats galore including: tiki beers, specialty cocktails and a featured menu concocted by Smoke Daddy himself. There'll be gnarly surf jams all night long courtesy of Tsunami Samurai, a summer Santa on deck to check you off his list and a special prize (while supplies last) for attendees who dress up!



When: December 16, 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Against the Grain, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Mele Kalikimaka

Cost: Free to attend



Procrastinator's 11th Hour Holiday Market | Fourth Street Live!

Don't miss this pop-up sale for everyone looking for the perfect last minute gift! Local and regional vendors will be selling a variety of art, crafts, decor, jewelry and much more. This indoor Holiday Market is located on the second floor of Fourth Street Live for one weekend only, so don't miss your chance! All ages welcome.



When: December 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Fourth Street Live!, 420 S. Fourth St.

Website: Holiday Market

Cost: Free to attend



Special Exhibition Opening | KMAC Museum

KMAC Museum is excited to present their newest special exhibition, "Still They Persist: Protest Art from the 2017's Women's Marches." Located in the third floor gallery, this powerful exhibit opens on Saturday, December 16 and runs through Sunday, January 7. Organized by the FemFour: a group of Cincinnati-based art/artist advocates Calcagno Cullen, Maria Seda-Reeder, Jaime Thompson and Sara M. Vance Waddell.



When: December 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: KMAC Museum, 715 W. Main St.

Website: "Still They Persist"

Cost: Free to attend



5th Annual Ugly Holiday Sweater Brunch | Garage Bar

Join Garage Bar for their 5th Annual Ugly Holiday Sweater Brunch! In the spirit of the season, they'll be giving back to Paper Bag Angels, Inc. This year will feature house-made Egg Nog cocktail, a charity drive and an Ugly Sweater Contest with prizes for the winner. Bring in a donation of kids toys, winter coats, warm socks, wet wipes and/or feminine hygiene products for Paper Bag Angels and get a free order of beignets.



When: December 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Garage Bar, 700 E. Market St.

Website: Ugly Holiday Sweater Brunch

Cost: Free to attend



The Hot Brown Get Down | Headliners

The Hot Brown Get Down is back! Once again, Louisville jamgrass group Hot Brown Smackdown is teaming up with other local bands to bring you an unforgettable night of music, dancing and community at Headliners! This Get Down will include Lexington progressive bluegrass group Restless Leg String Band, Louisville funk/rock jam band Electric Garden, live art and more! Doors at 7 p.m. 18+ only.



When: December 16, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: Hot Brown Get Down

Cost: $12 in advance, $15 day of show



Le Moo Le Femme Drag Brunch

This weekend, Le Moo is hosting a special Saturday edition of Le Moo Le Femme's holiday drag brunch! Enjoy a delicious brunch buffet while top-notch divas put on an unforgettable show. There will be an 11 a.m. performance only, so don't hesitate to reserve your seats now.



When: December 16, 11 a.m.

Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road

Website: Le Moo Le Femme

Cost: $35 + tax and gratuity

SUNDAY

Germantown Neighborhood Holiday Party | Art Sanctuary

The Germantown Schnitzelburg Business Association invites you to the Germantown Neighborhood Holiday Party! This festive celebration will bring together local businesses and residents for holiday food, fun, crafts and more. Despite his busy schedule, Santa will also be in attendance for any last minute holiday requests!



When: December 17, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: Germantown Holiday Party

Cost: Free to attend



Special Holiday Screening of Elf | Louisville Palace

The Louisville Palace is excited to present their 2017 Holiday Family Movie Series! This Sunday, join them for a special screening of Elf (2003). After inadvertently wreaking havoc on the elf community due to his ungainly size, a man raised as an elf at the North Pole is sent to the U.S. in search of his true identity.



When: December 17, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Special Holiday Screening - Elf

Cost: $5



Spend a Day with a Shelter Dog

Take a shelter dog on a field trip! Louisville Metro Animal Services will provide everything you need to make one lucky dog's day. Go out for ice cream cone, visit your favorite dog-friendly restaurant/bar, go for a hike or head home and take a much-needed nap. The possibilities are endless! You can be a part of the shelter pet culture change just by taking a dog out for the day. Must be 18+.



When: December 17, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Orientation at LMAS Animal Care Center, 3705 Manslick Road

Website: Spend a Day with a Shelter Dog

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Master Chorale | Holy Spirit Catholic Church

The Louisville Master Chorale will continue its Christmas tradition, singing joyful music by composers from Vivaldi and Handel up to the present. Some of the music will be familiar and some will be new settings of familiar Christmas texts.



When: December 17, 3 p.m.

Where: Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Lexington Road

Website: Louisville Master Chorale

Cost: $25 for adults; half price for children