Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville December 20 — 22

FRIDAY

Sunrise Benefit Concert | Young Author's Greenhouse

This concert will feature original music and poetry from young authors in collaboration with eight local musicians including Jim James, James Lindsey, 1200 and more.

When: Friday, December 20, 8-9:30 a.m.

Where: Young Author's Greenhouse, 12509 Portland Ave.

Website: Sunrise Benefit Concert

Cost: Free to attend



Azkabash | Odeon

Join Potterheads With Purpose in an evening of spells and spirits to raise money for the Kentucky Youth Law Project. Watch the enchanting Harry Potter Drag Show full of sorcery and sass. Experience common rooms for every Hogwarts house, tarot card readings, hand-crafted cocktails and more.



When: Friday, December 20, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Odeon Louisville, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Azkabash

Cost: $30 GA, $50 VIP



Home Alone Vegan Pop-up | Morels Cafe

Morels Cafe makes a short appearance this weekend with a seasonal pop-up event featuring vegan dishes inspired by the Christmas classic Home Alone.



When: Friday, Dec. 20 — Saturday, Dec. 21, see website for times

Where: Morels Cafe, 619 Baxter Ave.

Website: Home Alone Vegan Pop-up

Cost: Free to attend



Ugly Sweater Christmas Party | Our Lady of Perpetual Hops Brewery

Don your favorite festive ugly sweater, grab a beer and raise a glass to spread holiday cheer this weekend. Jossie Lauren will be performing live music and BBQ Cowboy will be serving food as you sip on local beers.



When: December 20, 4 p.m.-midnight

Where: Our Lady of Perpetual Hops, 300 Foundation Court, New Albany

Website: Ugly Sweater Christmas Party

Cost: Free to attend



Wine and Christmas Cookies | Vines Wine Bar & Spirit Shop

Sample Christmas cookie classics paired with wine and vote for your favorite as you taste homemade and local offerings.



When: December 20, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Vines Wine Bar & Spirit Shop, 1985 Douglass Blvd.

Website: Wine and Christmas cookies

Cost: Free to attend



Drag the Halls | Play Louisville

The Play Mates will be performing a night of Christmas classics in a festive holiday drag show. Don your gayest apparel and spread Yuletide cheer.



When: December 20, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: Play Louisville, 1101 E Washington St

Website: Drag the Halls

Cost: See site for details



Maker’s Mark Silent Disco Ice Skating Party | Paristown Hall

Skate in your ugly Christmas sweater as you listen to hits from the Silent Disco. There will be swag giveaways provided by Maker's Mark to keep you warm throughout the night.



When: December 20, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Paristown Hall, 720 Brent St.

Website: Maker’s Mark Silent Disco Ice Skating Party

Cost: See site for details



Louisville Plant Swap | Forage

Bring your rooted cuttings or whole plants you want to part with and bring home some new plants to spark more joy in your life.



When: December 20, 6 p.m.

Where: Forage, 1201 Goss Ave.

Website: Louisville Plant Swap

Cost: Free to attend



SATURDAY

Solstice/Xmas/Customer Appreciation Party | Surface Noise

Enjoy cookies, refreshments and seasonal bites. Several items will be up for raffle including books, records, t-shirts, and art.

When: December 21, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Surface Noise, 600 Baxter Ave.

Website: Solstice/Xmas/Customer Appreciation Party

Cost: Free to attend



Ugly Sweater Holiday Party | V-Grits & False Idol

Put on your ugliest holiday sweater for a cozy holiday party at the brewpub. The person with the ugliest sweater will win a prize.



When: December 21, 6-10 p.m.

Where: V-Grits & False Idol, 1025 Barret Ave.

Website: Ugly Sweater Holiday Party

Cost: Free to attend



Sugar Plum Party | Kentucky Center

Enjoy snacks and sweet treats, create unique art projects, meet the Children’s Cast and enjoy live entertainment before The Brown-Forman Nutcracker.



When: December 21 – December 22 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W Main St.

Website: Sugar Plum Party

Cost: $27 for children, $38 for adults



River City Sock Hop | The Gillespie

Bring new socks to donate to The Healing Place as you bar hop your way from Diamond Station to Great Flood Brewing Co. For every pair of socks donated, you will receive a ticket to win prizes at each stop.



When: December 21, noon-midnight

Where: See site for participating bars

Website: River City Sock Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Mariah Christmas Drag Brunch | Le Moo

Sing along to Mariah Carey Christmas hits with local queens as you indulge in some brunch classics from the buffet.



When: December 21, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road

Website: Mariah Christmas Drag Brunch

Cost: $35



Paint N' Sip Holiday Fun | Noche Mexican BBQ

Paint your own canvas masterpiece as you sip on drinks from the bar.



When: December 21, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Noche Mexican BBQ, 1838 Bardstown Road

Website: Paint N' Sip Holiday Fun

Cost: $35 must purchase 2 drinks from Noche



SUNDAY

Grinchmas Holiday Party | Gravely

Whatever your level of spirit is, from Cindy Lou Who to full on Grinch, come through in your best, ugliest sweater for day drinking with specialty cocktails, $3 mimosas and holiday music.



When: December 22, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Gravely Brewing Co, 514 Baxter Ave

Website: Grinchmas Holiday Party

Cost: Free to attend



Sunday Funday Tea Dance & Napkin Toss with AJ McKay | Chill Bar

AJ McKay kicks off the fun spinning all the dance and party video mixes from today and yesteryear. Later in the evening, join in a New Orleans Style Tea Dance and Napkin Toss.



When: December 22, 3-8 p.m.

Where: Chill Bar, 1117 Bardstown Road

Website: Tea Dance & Napkin Toss with AJ McKay

Cost: Free to attend



Holiday Chocolate Truffle Making | Logan Street Market

Students will join chef Joe Merchanthouse in a hands on demo and instruction on making 3 distinct holiday themed chocolate truffles.



When: December 22, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan St.

Website: Holiday Chocolate Truffle Making

Cost: $40



Christmas Movie Trivia Night | Corner Louisville

Brush up on your Christmas movie knowledge and head over to Corner Louisville. The inning team will receive a $100 bar tab and a one night weekend stay for four at Aloft Louisville Downtown.



When: December 22, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Corner Louisville, 102 W Main St

Website: Christmas Movie Trivia Night

Cost: Free to attend



Christmas Pajama Party and Tea Shopping | Louisville Tea Co.

Time to show off those Christmas jammies and warm up with some hot tea. There will be a complimentary popcorn bar and champagne for all attendees



When: December 22, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Louisville Tea Co., 9305 New La Grange Road

Website: Christmas Pajama Party and Tea Shopping

Cost: Free to attend



Ugly Sweater Brunch | Garage Bar

Enjoy special Christmas cocktails and brunch in your ugly sweater. The most festive guests will have a chance to win a $50 Garage Bar gift certificate.



When: December 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Garage Bar, 700 E Market St.

Website: Ugly Sweater Brunch

Cost: Free to attend