Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville December 20 — 22

FRIDAY
Sunrise Benefit Concert | Young Author's Greenhouse
This concert will feature original music and poetry from young authors in collaboration with eight local musicians including Jim James, James Lindsey, 1200 and more.
When: Friday, December 20, 8-9:30 a.m.
Where: Young Author's Greenhouse, 12509 Portland Ave.
Website: Sunrise Benefit Concert
Cost: Free to attend
Azkabash | Odeon
Join Potterheads With Purpose in an evening of spells and spirits to raise money for the Kentucky Youth Law Project. Watch the enchanting Harry Potter Drag Show full of sorcery and sass. Experience common rooms for every Hogwarts house, tarot card readings, hand-crafted cocktails and more.
When: Friday, December 20, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Odeon Louisville, 1335 Story Ave.
Website: Azkabash
Cost: $30 GA, $50 VIP
Home Alone Vegan Pop-up | Morels Cafe
Morels Cafe makes a short appearance this weekend with a seasonal pop-up event featuring vegan dishes inspired by the Christmas classic Home Alone.
When: Friday, Dec. 20 — Saturday, Dec. 21, see website for times
Where: Morels Cafe, 619 Baxter Ave.
Website: Home Alone Vegan Pop-up
Cost: Free to attend
Ugly Sweater Christmas Party | Our Lady of Perpetual Hops Brewery
Don your favorite festive ugly sweater, grab a beer and raise a glass to spread holiday cheer this weekend. Jossie Lauren will be performing live music and BBQ Cowboy will be serving food as you sip on local beers.
When: December 20, 4 p.m.-midnight
Where: Our Lady of Perpetual Hops, 300 Foundation Court, New Albany
Website: Ugly Sweater Christmas Party
Cost: Free to attend
Wine and Christmas Cookies | Vines Wine Bar & Spirit Shop
Sample Christmas cookie classics paired with wine and vote for your favorite as you taste homemade and local offerings.
When: December 20, 6-11 p.m.
Where: Vines Wine Bar & Spirit Shop, 1985 Douglass Blvd.
Website: Wine and Christmas cookies
Cost: Free to attend
Drag the Halls | Play Louisville
The Play Mates will be performing a night of Christmas classics in a festive holiday drag show. Don your gayest apparel and spread Yuletide cheer.
When: December 20, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.
Where: Play Louisville, 1101 E Washington St
Website: Drag the Halls
Cost: See site for details
Maker’s Mark Silent Disco Ice Skating Party | Paristown Hall
Skate in your ugly Christmas sweater as you listen to hits from the Silent Disco. There will be swag giveaways provided by Maker's Mark to keep you warm throughout the night.
When: December 20, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Paristown Hall, 720 Brent St.
Website: Maker’s Mark Silent Disco Ice Skating Party
Cost: See site for details
Louisville Plant Swap | Forage
Bring your rooted cuttings or whole plants you want to part with and bring home some new plants to spark more joy in your life.
When: December 20, 6 p.m.
Where: Forage, 1201 Goss Ave.
Website: Louisville Plant Swap
Cost: Free to attend
SATURDAY
Solstice/Xmas/Customer Appreciation Party | Surface Noise
Enjoy cookies, refreshments and seasonal bites. Several items will be up for raffle including books, records, t-shirts, and art.
When: December 21, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Surface Noise, 600 Baxter Ave.
Website: Solstice/Xmas/Customer Appreciation Party
Cost: Free to attend
Ugly Sweater Holiday Party | V-Grits & False Idol
Put on your ugliest holiday sweater for a cozy holiday party at the brewpub. The person with the ugliest sweater will win a prize.
When: December 21, 6-10 p.m.
Where: V-Grits & False Idol, 1025 Barret Ave.
Website: Ugly Sweater Holiday Party
Cost: Free to attend
Sugar Plum Party | Kentucky Center
Enjoy snacks and sweet treats, create unique art projects, meet the Children’s Cast and enjoy live entertainment before The Brown-Forman Nutcracker.
When: December 21 – December 22 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W Main St.
Website: Sugar Plum Party
Cost: $27 for children, $38 for adults
River City Sock Hop | The Gillespie
Bring new socks to donate to The Healing Place as you bar hop your way from Diamond Station to Great Flood Brewing Co. For every pair of socks donated, you will receive a ticket to win prizes at each stop.
When: December 21, noon-midnight
Where: See site for participating bars
Website: River City Sock Hop
Cost: Free to attend
Mariah Christmas Drag Brunch | Le Moo
Sing along to Mariah Carey Christmas hits with local queens as you indulge in some brunch classics from the buffet.
When: December 21, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road
Website: Mariah Christmas Drag Brunch
Cost: $35
Paint N' Sip Holiday Fun | Noche Mexican BBQ
Paint your own canvas masterpiece as you sip on drinks from the bar.
When: December 21, 1-3 p.m.
Where: Noche Mexican BBQ, 1838 Bardstown Road
Website: Paint N' Sip Holiday Fun
Cost: $35 must purchase 2 drinks from Noche
SUNDAY
Grinchmas Holiday Party | Gravely
Whatever your level of spirit is, from Cindy Lou Who to full on Grinch, come through in your best, ugliest sweater for day drinking with specialty cocktails, $3 mimosas and holiday music.
When: December 22, 1-5 p.m.
Where: Gravely Brewing Co, 514 Baxter Ave
Website: Grinchmas Holiday Party
Cost: Free to attend
Sunday Funday Tea Dance & Napkin Toss with AJ McKay | Chill Bar
AJ McKay kicks off the fun spinning all the dance and party video mixes from today and yesteryear. Later in the evening, join in a New Orleans Style Tea Dance and Napkin Toss.
When: December 22, 3-8 p.m.
Where: Chill Bar, 1117 Bardstown Road
Website: Tea Dance & Napkin Toss with AJ McKay
Cost: Free to attend
Holiday Chocolate Truffle Making | Logan Street Market
Students will join chef Joe Merchanthouse in a hands on demo and instruction on making 3 distinct holiday themed chocolate truffles.
When: December 22, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan St.
Website: Holiday Chocolate Truffle Making
Cost: $40
Christmas Movie Trivia Night | Corner Louisville
Brush up on your Christmas movie knowledge and head over to Corner Louisville. The inning team will receive a $100 bar tab and a one night weekend stay for four at Aloft Louisville Downtown.
When: December 22, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Corner Louisville, 102 W Main St
Website: Christmas Movie Trivia Night
Cost: Free to attend
Christmas Pajama Party and Tea Shopping | Louisville Tea Co.
Time to show off those Christmas jammies and warm up with some hot tea. There will be a complimentary popcorn bar and champagne for all attendees
When: December 22, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Louisville Tea Co., 9305 New La Grange Road
Website: Christmas Pajama Party and Tea Shopping
Cost: Free to attend
Ugly Sweater Brunch | Garage Bar
Enjoy special Christmas cocktails and brunch in your ugly sweater. The most festive guests will have a chance to win a $50 Garage Bar gift certificate.
When: December 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Garage Bar, 700 E Market St.
Website: Ugly Sweater Brunch
Cost: Free to attend
Cover photo: pexels.com