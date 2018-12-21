Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville December 21 — 23

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Annual Christmas Party To End All Christmas Parties | Saints & SkyBar

This yearly tradition kicks off at 5 p.m. with a happy hour, before live music takes over the downstairs at 7 p.m. and a DJ upstairs at 9 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to dress in their craziest Christmas outfits.



When: December 21, 5 p.m.-3:30 a.m.

Where: Saints Pizza Pub and SkyBar, 131 Breckinridge Lane

Website: Christmas Party

Cost: Free to attend



Ugly Sweater Christmas Bar Crawl | Jeffersonville

At the first annual Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl, you can hop from pub to pub through Jeffersonville, enjoying specials and giveaways all night. Participating bars include the Barrelhouse, the Alcove, Red Yeti, Parlour, Pearl Street Taphouse and Flat 12.



When: December 21, 8 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: The Barrelhouse, 1005 W. Market St., Jeffersonville, Ind.

Website: Bar Crawl

Cost: Free to attend



Improv Community Fundraiser for the Center for Women & Children | The Bard's Town

Five of Lousville's finest improv teams (Improv Anonymous, Project Improv, Sidetracked Improv, Gonzo Improv and Kentucky Bill) are teaming up for a special fundraising show. All of proceeds go to the Louisville Center for Women & Families at a time of year when it is needed most. $10 cash donation Please note the time and location have been changed to The Bard's Town at 10 PM.



When: December 21, 8:30-10 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Improv Community Fundraiser

Cost: $10 cash donation



Watch and Wine Down: Elf After Hours | Old 502 Winery

Old 502 is hosting a screening of Elf, where you can relax before the upcoming holiday rush with a glass of wine or two…or three.



When: December 21, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Old 502 Winery, 102 S. Tenth St.

Website: Watch and Wine Down

Cost: Free to attend



Magic at the Mansion | Culbertson Mansion

The Culbertson Mansion's house magician, Richard Darshwood, is hosting an interactive night of holiday magic. There will be a family-friendly show at 6:30 p.m., and then a 21+ show at 9 p.m.



When: December 21, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: Culbertson Mansion State Historic Site, 914 E. Main St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Magic at the Mansion

Cost: $15-$30





Waverly Hills Light Show

Drive through the historical gates and up the brightly decorated drive for a light show unlike any other, projected on the sanatorium's facade.



When: December 21-23, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Waverly Hills Sanatorium, 8501 Standing Oak Drive

Website: Waverly Light Show

Cost: $20 per car, cash only



A Christmas Carol & The Santaland Diaries | Actors Theatre

Both holiday productions run until the day before Christmas Eve. Every year, Actors brings the beloved classic tale to the stage with A Christmas Carol. The Santaland Diaries, by David Sedaris, is perfect for those who are looking for something a bit

more naughty than nice.



When: Both shows run until December 23

Where: Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.

Website: Actors Theatre

Cost: See website



The Brown-Forman Nutcracker | Kentucky Center

The Louisville Ballet's unique telling of the classic story is a festive fairy tale for both the young and young at heart. Filled with magic, artistry and awe-inspiring sets and costumes, it will transport you to a wonderland where dreams come true.



When: December 20-23, times vary

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Brown-Forman Nutcracker

Cost: $35.50+



Holiday Laser Dome | Big Four Bridge

This new take on traditional holiday light shows features a 36-foot geodesic dome with six lasers perfectly synchronized to project 3D animations to the melody of holiday music. This immersive experience has set the bar high for a merry and bright holiday season. The show will run every half hour from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays. From December 20 through 30, the show will be open daily with extended hours.



When: Open daily until December 30

Where: Big Four Bridge, Waterfront Park

Website: Holiday Laser Dome

Cost: $7-$15





Elfapalooza | The Galt House

Every year, elves from the North Pole travel to the Galt House Hotel, which is transformed into a winter wonderland. You and your family can help them give toys to kids all over the world by donating a new, unwrapped toy to Toys for Tots. You can also meet the elves and see a holiday movie at 6 p.m. Snack on chicken fingers, popcorn,

cookies and hot chocolate.



When: December 21 & 22, 6 p.m.

Where: Galt House Hotel, 140 N. Fourth St.

Website: Elfapalooza

Cost: Free, with a suggested toy donation to Toys for Tots



Lights Under Louisville | Mega Cavern

The only underground Christmas Light Show on the planet! Experience light displays unlike any other, with over 3,000,000 points of light and over 850 displays and characters. Drive your own car through the Mega Cavern to witness this spectacle.



When: Open nightly until December 31

Where: Louisville Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Ave.

Website: Lights Under Louisville

Cost: $27 per vehicle

SATURDAY

Krampus: A Houndmouth Holiday Show | Louisville Palace

New Albany band Houndmouth is hosting a holiday show, joined by Louisville-based Boa — and maybe even Krampus. They ask that you bring a music-related item to donate to the Home of the Innocents music therapy program. See website for more.



When: Saturday, December 22, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Krampus

Cost: $25-$45



Polar Express Pajama Party | Liege and Diary Ice Cream + Waffles

With a $5 golden ticket, you get a kid's hot chocolate, a jingle bell bracelet, story-time and pictures with Santa. And don't forget to stick around for the holiday movie at 6:30 p.m. $4 of every $5 ticket supports the Home of the Innocents and the Parkinson Support Center of Kentuckiana.



When: Saturday, December 22, 4-9 p.m.

Where: Liege and Diary Ice Cream + Waffles, 2212A Holiday Manor Center

Website: Polar Express Party

Cost: $5 Golden Ticket



The Nutcracker on Ice | Louisville Skating Academy

Experience this classic holiday tale adapted for the ice, as skaters retell the story of Clara and the Nutcracker with captivating choreography.



When: December 22 & 23, 1:30 & 4:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Skating Academy, 1701 UPS Drive

Website: Nutcracker on Ice

Cost: $12



StageOne Presents: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever | Louisville Memorial Auditorium

When the town's worst kids, the Herdmans, bully their way into the church’s annual Christmas pageant, it's expected to be the “worst pageant ever,” so the whole town gathers in anticipation, waiting to see if the Herdmans will ruin Christmas.



When: December 22, 2 & 5 p.m.

Where: Louisville Memorial Auditorium, 970 S. Fourth St.

Website: Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Cost: $15 for ages 1-12; $20 for ages 13+



Houndmouth After Party | Jimmy Can't Dance

After Houndmouth's holiday show at the Palace, head up the street for some funk from Casey Powell and his band.



When: December 22, 11 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

Website: Houndmouth After Party

Cost: $10



Maiden Radio with Special Guests | Odeon

Odeon is hosting Maiden Radio, featuring a few special guest performances. Twenty percent of the proceeds go to Kentucky Refugee Ministries.



When: December 22, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Maiden Radio

Cost: $10 adv; $12 dos





Mag Bar Xmas Party

Enjoy drink specials, an ugly sweater contest, Mag Bar ornaments, live music, giveaways and more at this Old Louisville dive.



When: December 22, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: Mag Bar, 1398 S. Second St.

Website: Mag Bar Xmas Party

Cost: Free to attend



Christmas Singles Dance | Moose Lodge

Dance the night away at this holiday party, featuring free photos with Fun Time Photo Booth and music by Kenny Sauter with Masters of Music DJ Service. There will be a cash bar and door prizes, including the chance to win a $300 prize package. $50 ugly sweater contest around 9 p.m. Food can be ordered off the menu until 9 p.m.



When: Saturday, December 22, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Moose Lodge, 4615 Fegenbush Lane

Website: Christmas Singles Dance

Cost: $6 before 7:30 p.m.; $7 after 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Holiday Brunch | Brooklyn and the Butcher

Brooklyn and the Butcher is offering a special, unique brunch experience for the holidays. Guests can partake in a brunch buffet, featuring an omelette station, a steak carving station and a Belgian waffle station, in addition to other brunch favorites.



When: December 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn and the Butcher, 148 E. Market St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Holiday Brunch

Cost: Free to attend



Bach & Brews | Holy Grale

Enjoy a special peformance of Bach's works for violin by Scott Moore at the last day of Holy Grale's unique music series. Moore, who has collaborated extensively with Teddy Abrams and Rachel Grimes and toured the country with the 23 String Band, will be performing in Holy Grale's choir loft.



When: December 23, 12:30-2 p.m.

Where: Holy Grale, 1034 Bardstown Road

Website: Bach & Brews

Cost: Free to attend



House is Home for the Holidays | ALEX&NDER

Hosted by Rhythm Science Sound, get ready for some holiday house music and ALEX&NDER's seasonal cocktails.



When: December 23, 4-7 p.m.

Where: ALEX&NDER at Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: House is Home

Cost: Free to attend



Holiday Movie Screening: White Christmas (1954) | Louisville Palace

The Palace is screening holiday movies on Sundays leading up to Christmas, and this weekend, attendees will enjoy White Christmas (1954).



When: December 23, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Holiday Movie Screening

Cost: $8