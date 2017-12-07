Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville December 8 - 10

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every week, sign up for the Weekender here.

FRIDAY

Miracle Holiday Pop-Up Bar

Miracle, the beloved Christmas pop-up bar is spreading holiday cheer this year in Louisville with seasonally themed cocktails in a festive, kitschy Christmas setting. Enjoy a Christmapolitan (vodka, elderflower, vermouth, cranberry, absinthe mist) or a You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out (pumpkin-spiced rye whiskey, Budweiser-marshmallow syrup, egg) along with fun holiday snacks. To complete the festive feel, the Miracle pop-up will deck the halls of the Green Building Gallery with lights, garlands, ribbons and tchotchkes inspired by nostalgic vintage Christmas decorations. New this year is Christmas karaoke, offering patrons a chance to sing their favorite yuletide carols. It’s the perfect spot to gather with family and friends! Miracle opened on November 24 and runs through Christmas Eve, December 24.



When: November 24 – December 24, 5 p.m.

Where: The Green Building Gallery, 732 E. Market St.

Website: Miracle on Market

Cost: Free to attend



Who Killed Santa? | The Alley Theater

Who Killed Santa?, by Neil Haven, is a hilarious and irreverent murder mystery tale featuring all the popular Christmas characters – but make no mistake; this performance is not for children. This year, when Santa hosts his annual holiday party, attended by some familiar holiday characters, all the guests have a bone to pick with him. Tempers flare, and Santa ends up with a candy cane through the heart. With the help of the audience, the murderer is convicted and sentenced. And - It’s all done with puppets!



When: December 7-23

Where: The Alley Theater, 633 W. Main St.

Website: Who Killed Santa?

Cost: $20



Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show Featuring Ron Campbell | Tim Faulkner Gallery

Ron Campbell, director of the 1960’s Saturday Morning Beatles Cartoon series and animator of the Beatles film Yellow Submarine will make a rare personal appearance at Tim Faulkner Gallery this weekend. Ron will showcase his original Beatles cartoon paintings created specially for the show and create new Beatles pop art paintings at the exhibit. Ron will also feature other artwork based on his 50-year career in cartoons including Scooby Doo, Rugrats, Smurfs, Flintstones, Jetsons and more. The exhibit is free and all works are available for purchase.



When: December 8-10

Where: Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Ave.

Website: Beatles Cartoon Art Show

Cost: Free to attend



Polar Express Pajama Party | LFPL Main Branch

Experience some holiday magic as the Polar Express pulls in to the station at the Louisville Free Public Library this Friday. At this special holiday party, co-sponsored by Carmichael’s Kids, come dressed in your pajamas and enjoy free games, crafts and activities for the whole family, including an indoor ‘snowball’ fight. There will be a reading of The Polar Express, followed by a screening of the movie. Children can also write letters to Santa with the help of elves and library staff, get their picture taken with Mrs. Claus and enjoy free hot chocolate from Heine Brothers’ Coffee and snowballs from SnoWhat Snoballs (while supplies last).



When: December 8, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Free Public Library Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: Polar Express Pajama Party

Cost: Free to attend



Opening Reception for "Jamey Aebersold: An Improvised Life" | Carnegie Center

The Carnegie Center is thrilled to present their next exhibition, featuring world-renowned jazz educator in "Jamey Aebersold: An Improvised Life." The opening reception is on Friday, followed by a special jam session with appearances by Jamey and friends at 8:30 p.m. in the auditorium. The exhibition will run until February 3.



When: December 8, 6 p.m.

Where: Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany

Website: An Improvised Life

Cost: Free to attend



M.A.D.S Gallery's First Plant Nite

Come out to MADS Gallery's first Plant Nite Events! Design your very own Terrarium Plant to take home to admire and treasure, and enjoy a few cocktails and appetizers. Reserve your place by purchasing a ticket below.



When: December 8, 6:30 p.m.

Where: M.A.D.S Gallery, 1608 Bardstown Road

Website: Plant Nite

Cost: $55



Lights Under Louisville 2017 | Mega Cavern

The only underground Christmas Light Show on the planet! Experience light displays unlike any other, with over 2,000,000 points of light and nearly 1,000 displays and characters. Drive you own car through the Mega Cavern to witness this spectacle. Open nightly from November 17 through December 31.



When: November 17 - December 31

Where: Louisville Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Ave.

Website: Lights Under Louisville

Cost: $27 per standard vehicle

SATURDAY

The Brown-Forman Nutcracker

Experience the magic of this beautiful Louisville holiday tradition! This uniquely Louisville telling of the classic story of Marie and her journey with her Nutcracker prince is a festive fairy tale for both the young and young at heart. Filled with magic, artistry and awe-inspiring sets and costumes, it will transport you to a wonderland where dreams come true! The show will feature live music performed by the Louisville Orchestra.



When: December 9 & 10, 1:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: The Nutcracker

Cost: $35.50+



Umpteenth Annual $20 Art Show

This art show is the perfect place to pick up some holiday gifts - or just to buy yourself some art! This Saturday, over 30 artists will gather and offer their work for just $20 - no more, no less. Many of these artists are offering one of a kind pieces at this remarkably low price so get there early! Follow the link below to see a list of exhibitors.



When: December 9, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Umpteenth Annual $20 Art Show

Cost: Free to attend



Flea Off Market Holiday Bazaar | Art Sanctuary

It's time for the Flea Off Market's fifth annual indoor Holiday Bazaar! Spread over two weekends, this indoor market will take place at the Art Sanctuary. Enjoy everything you love about the Flea Off Market, only indoors and expanded! The market will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. each day, with a new combination of vendors, food trucks and more.



When: December 9 & 10, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: Flea Off Holiday Bazaar

Cost: Free to attend



Fleur de Flea Holiday Market | African American Heritage Foundation

Enjoy a full day of holiday cheer at the Fleur de Flea's holiday market, with over 100 vendors, food trucks, spirits and free giveaways all day. Browse through handmade, vintage, repurposed, recycled and reclaimed one of a kind items. A portion of the proceeds will go to the African American Heritage Foundation.



When: December 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: African American Heritage Foundation, 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Website: Holiday Market

Cost: $3



Second Saturday Wine Experience | Cuvée Wine Table

Cuvée Wine Table's Second Saturday Wine Experience is this Saturday. This week's topic is Rioja, Spain's great wine region. Learn about the topic through an expert presentation and by tasting delicious wines. Space is very limited and expected to sell out quickly so make your reservations early.



When: December 9, 4:30-6 p.m.

Where: Cuvée Wine Table, 3598 Springhurst Blvd.

Website: Wine Experience

Cost: $30



Reindeer Romp 4K | Cherokee Park

The first race in the Polar Bear Grand Prix race series, the Reinder Romp 4K, is this weekend! It starts and ends at Hogans Fountain, going around the Scenic Loop of Cherokee Park. Dress up in holiday outfits and have a great time. The first 500 registrants will get a special race shirt.



When: December 9, 9-10:30 a.m.

Where: Cherokee Park, 745 Cochran Hill Road

Website: Reindeer Romp

Cost: $30



Santa's Safari | Louisville Zoo

Santa is making a special stop by the Louisville Zoo, and he’s bringing some of his North Pole friends along too. Enjoy a visit and photo with Santa, and meet Mrs. Claus and Frosty the Snowman. Be part of Santa’s workshop, and enjoy Mrs. Claus's famous holiday treats and beverages. Grab your special Santa Safari passport and begin your journey through the Zoo’s heated buildings to experience one-on-one interaction with

Zoo educators and animals.



When: December 9, 10 a.m., noon & 2 p.m.

Where: The Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way

Website: Santa's Safari

Cost: $15.95+ for ages 3 and up; $8.50 for ages 2 and under



1st Annual Santa Paws Party and Silent Auction

No Kill Louisville is hosting their first annual Santa Paws Party and Silent Auction. Bring your family and pets in your comfiest PJs for a day filled with holiday fun. There will be pictures with Santa, a hot chocolate bar, cookie and treat decorating and games, as well as a gift wrapping station, bake sale, DJ and more! All proceeds help No Kill Louisville.



When: December 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Forest Springs, 12476 La Grange Road

Website: Santa Paws Party

Cost: $2 donation at the door



A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage | Brown Theatre

A Charlie Brown Christmas, the Emmy and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz, has warmed the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over fifty years ago. Now the classic animated television special comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation featuring all of your favorite characters and the classic Vince Guaraldi score. Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang as they mount a play, save a tree and uncover the true meaning of Christmas.



When: December 9, 2 & 7 p.m.

Where: Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Website: A Charlie Brown Christmas

Cost: $25+



Winter Wine Walk | Downtown Corydon

Head to Corydon for the annual Winter Wine Walk, featuring many of the region's best wineries. Advance ticket holders will get a early entry at 1 p.m., as well as a souvenir glass and corkscrew. Must be 21+ to attend.



When: December 9, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Corydon

Website: Winter Wine Walk

Cost: $15



Nutcracker on Ice | Holiday in the City

This Saturday, the Louisville Skating Academy is performing a 30-minute abridged version of the Nutcracker on Ice at the Holiday in the City ice skating rink located at Fourth and Jefferson Streets. This performance is highlighted by vocal narration, high-flying stunts, dizzying pirouettes, brilliant costumes and captivating choreography on the outdoor ice skating rink in downtown Louisville.



When: December 9, 4 p.m.

Where: Holiday in the City, 401 W. Jefferson St.

Website: Nutcracker on Ice

Cost: Free to attend



Olde Thyme Christmas Dog Costume Contest | Barkstown Road

Barkstown Road on Frankfort Avenue is hosting a holiday dog costume contest! Registration for the contest starts at 11 a.m. The best-dressed dogs will win prizes, and then the Holiday Dog Walk will begin at noon!



When: December 9, 11 a.m.-p.m.

Where: Barkstown Road, 2005 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Holiday Dog Costume Contest

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Kentucky Homefront Chanukah Project | The J

Celebrate the magic of Chanukah with thousands of radio listeners! Enjoy latkes and donuts as the Menorah is lit, share holiday stories and sing lots of fun Chanukah songs. And you'll be part of a live recording of Kentucky HomeFront, Louisville’s premier public radio variety show.



When: December 10, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Jewish Community Center, 3600 Dutchmans Lane

Website: Chanukah Project

Cost: $8 in advance for adults; $5 in advance for kids; $10 day of



Christmas Concert and Dinner | German American Club

Join the German American Club this Sunday for a Christmas concert and dinner. The concert will begin at 5 p.m. sharp, with a delicious, warm dinner to follow. RSVP is required; call (502) 494-5203.



When: December 10, 5-9 p.m.

Where: German American Club, 1840 Lincoln Ave.

Website: Christmas Concert and Dinner

Cost: $15



Angel Olsen | Mercury Ballroom

Indie folk singer/songwriter Angel Olsen began performing in coffee shops in her teenage years. In early 2013, Olsen added drummer Josh Jaeger and bassist Stewart Bronaugh to flesh out her stripped-back sound, which added a brooding, garage rock appeal to her intimate music. Come hear her perform at the Mercury Ballroom this Sunday.



When: December 10, 8 p.m.

Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Website: Angel Olsen

Cost: $35.50



Le Moo Le Femme Drag Brunch

Don't miss the Le Moo Le Femme drag brunch this Sunday! Choose from 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. performances. Enjoy a delicious brunch buffet while top-notch divas put on an unforgettable show!



When: December 10, 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road

Website: Le Moo Le Femme

Cost: $35 + tax & gratuity



Family Nature Club: Ornament Crafting | Falls of the Ohio

Children can choose from a wide selection of natural materials available to make a holiday ornament, including shells, minerals, fossils, seeds, small pieces of driftwood and more. Program will be held in the Interpretive Center lobby.



When: December 10, 2-3 p.m.

Where: Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Drive, Clarksville

Website: Ornament Crafting

Cost: See website