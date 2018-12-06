Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville December 7 — 9

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Fifth Annual Louisville Swig | Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

Hosted by Louisville Magazine, the party of the century is returning! Join us as we celebrate the Repeal of Prohibition and the launch of SWIG: Volume X. The new issue will be at the party, and all attendees will receive a complimentary copy. Tickets include all food and drink tastes, live music, access to the Old Forester Speakeasy and more. Prohibition-era attire is encouraged! A portion of the proceeds benefits CASA of the River Region.



When: Friday, December 7, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Website: Louisville Swig

Cost: $50 online; $60 at the door





Republic Bank First Friday Hop | Downtown Louisville

Downtown galleries, restaurants, boutiques and shops feature specials, music, food and more every first Friday. Jump on the trolley and expore downtown Louisville.



When: December 7, 7 p.m.

Where: First Friday Hop, 700 E. Main St.

Website: First Friday Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Christmastide & Book Sale | Locust Grove

Join the Croghan family at home as they celebrate the holiday season and the return of family and friends. Locust Grove's First Person Interpreters recreate an 1816 family holiday party in the historic home, featuring music, dancing, hands-on experience, children's activities and more. Locust Grove's famous book sale will kick off the weekend on Friday and continue into Saturday, when Christmastide officially begins.



When: December 7 & 8, see website for times

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Christmastide

Cost: Free on Friday; $3-$6 on Saturday



Elfapalooza | The Galt House

Every year, elves from the North Pole travel to the Galt House Hotel, which is transformed into a winter wonderland. You and your family can help them give toys to kids all over the world by donating a new, unwrapped toy to Toys for Tots. You can also meet the elves and see a holiday movie at 6 p.m. Snack on chicken fingers, popcorn, cookies and hot chocolate.



When: December 7 & 8, 6 p.m.

Where: Galt House Hotel, 140 N. Fourth St.

Website: Elfapalooza

Cost: Free, with a suggested toy donation to Toys for Tots



Date Night with the Irish Rover | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. Friday will feature Executive Chef Terrence Burbridge of the Irish Rover. This evening's menu includes: bubble and squeak, guinness beef stew and bread-and-butter pudding. The price includes a bottle of wine per couple.



When: December 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105





Sculpture Workshops | Forest Boone Studio

Artist Forest Boone is offering two sculpture workshops this December. Artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to the ongoing Sampler Workshops, where you can learn the basics of sculpting at your own speed during a time slot of your choosing. Another option is the six-week Intro to Sculpting Workshop, in which you will learn the more in-depth process of how to create an oil-based clay sculpture, make a mold of it and then make casts in any material.



When: Ongoing, see website for details

Where: Forest Boone Studio, 1000 Swan St.

Website: Sculpture Workshops

Cost: $60 Sampler Workshop; $450 six-week course





SATURDAY

Fleur de Flea Vintage Vintage, Antique and Handmade Holiday Marketplace | Convention Center

This weekend, Kentuckiana’s largest vintage, antique, boutique and handmade holiday market is coming to the newly opened Convention Center. With over 200 vendors from all over the region, attendees can browse everything from vinyl, old books, vintage decor and clothes, antiques, collectables, handmade and repurposed goods. Everyone will be sure to find something for the holidays. Part of proceeds benefit Kids Cancer Alliance.



When: Saturday, Dec. 8 & Sunday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Kentucky International Convention Center, 221 S. Fourth St.

Website: Fleur de Flea

Cost: $5 at the door; free for kids 18 and under



Patronus Ball | Odeon

Enter the world of Harry Potter at the Patronus Ball. Stroll down Diagon Alley and browse various vendors. Explore your House Common Room, dressed as one of your favorite characters or the most magical version of yourself. Proceeds benefit the Arrow Fund.



When: Saturday, December 8, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Patronus Ball

Cost: $30





The Brown-Forman Nutcracker | Kentucky Center

The Louisville Ballet's uniquely Louisville telling of the classic story of Marie and her journey with her Nutcracker prince is a festive fairy tale for both the young and young at heart. Filled with magic, artistry and awe-inspiring sets and costumes, it will transport you to a wonderland where dreams come true.



When: December 8, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Brown-Forman Nutcracker

Cost: $35.50+



Foxhollow Farm's Holiday Party

Foxhollow Farm invites everyone to join them for their Holiday Party, featuring storytelling, a puppet show, sing-alongs, a bonfire, a nature walk and more holiday fun. There will be food and drink available for purchase, including adult beverages.



When: December 8, 11:00-4:00 PM

Where: Foxhollow Farm, 8905 Hwy. 329, Crestwood

Website: Holiday Party

Cost: $5 per person; free for kids under two years





Babes of Louisville Book Launch | The Marvelous Mystery

The Marvelous Mystery is hosting the book launch for Babes of Louisville, by artist Yoko Molotov. GRLwood will be performing in the Room of Unusual Size, beginning at 6:30 p.m.



When: December 8, 5-8 p.m.

Where: The Marvelous Mystery House, 994 Barret Ave.

Website: Book Launch

Cost: Free to attend



Umpteenth Annual $20 Art Show | Copper & Kings

This holiday tradition returns again to Copper & Kings, featuring a myriad of local artists all offering their work for $20, no more, no less. See the website below for a list of participating artists.



When: December 8, 6:00-9:00 PM

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: $20 Art Show

Cost: Free to attend



Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band | KFC Yum! Center

After a career that has spanned more than 50 years, Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band will hit the road for one last time on their final tour. Special guests Grand Funk Railroad will join Seger in Louisville.



When: December 8, 8 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Bob Seger

Cost: $80+



Date Night | Cooking at Millie's

Cooking at Millie's offers group cooking classes, under the direction of local chefs. Friday will feature Chef Casey Mader. This evening's menu includes: pan-seared scallops with basil pesto, bone-in pork chop and apple tarts. The price includes a

bottle of wine per couple.



When: December 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Cooking at Millie's, 340 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Date Night

Cost: $105





Mile Wide's Second Anniversary Party

Mile Wide Beer Co. is celebrating their second birthday with live music and a DJ, the debut of their Brut IPA and an anniversary toast. Additionally, Red Top Hotdogs will be set up slinging sausages.



When: December 8, 6 p.m.-midnight

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Mile Wide's Second Anniversary

Cost: Free to attend



Breakfast with Santa | The Galt House

Santa will visit his Louisville Workshop at the Galt House Hotel every Saturday morning to enjoy a breakfast buffet with his elves. Along with a yummy buffet, kids can attend Elf School to make holiday crafts, ride the kiddie train through a winter wonderland, watch circus-style performances by the elves and get a photo with Santa himself.



When: December 8, 9 a.m.

Where: Galt House Hotel, 140 N. Fourth St.

Website: Breakfast with Santa

Cost: $30 adult; $15 child



Brunch Cruise with Santa | Belle of Louisville

Board the Belle of Louisville for a two-hour cruise with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will be a buffet, DJ and all kinds of fun.



When: December 8, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Belle of Louisville, 401 W. River Road

Website: Belle of Louisville

Cost: $44 adults



Home for the Holidays, an Olde Time Christmas | Blackacre

Enjoy an olde time Christmas at Blackacre's historic homestead. The day includes hayrides, children’s crafts, log cutting, storytelling, Christmas carolers, Santa, refreshments and animal feeding.



When: December 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Blackacre State Nature Preserve, 3200 Tucker Station Road

Website: Home for the Holidays

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

27th Annual Portland Museum Holiday Sale

Support local artists and the Portland Museum at this one-day only holiday sale. Vendors will have everything you can imagine for sale, including ceramics, glass, jewelry, woodworking and much more.



When: December 9, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Portland Museum, 2308 Portland Ave.

Website: Holiday Sale

Cost: Free to attend



Special Holiday Screening of Miracle on 34th Street | Louisville Palace

This Sunday, the Palace presents a special screening of Miracle on 34th Street (1947). In this Christmas classic, an old man going by the name of Kris Kringle fills in for an intoxicated Santa in Macy's annual Thanksgiving Day parade, but when he reveals that he actually is Santa Claus, it leads to a court case to find the truth.



When: December 9, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Miracle on 34th Street

Cost: $8



A Very Tiki Christmas | the Pearl

Gather around the pineapple tree to take the edge off before the holiday season stress sets in. There will be tiki drinks, a pig roast and beach music.



When: December 9, 7 p.m.

Where: The Pearl of Germantown, 1151 Goss Ave.

Website: A Very Tiki Christmas

Cost: Free to attend



Martin Siska Takes Over Mr. Lee's

This Sunday, Mr. Lee's is welcoming Martin Siska, bar manager of award-winning cocktail and jazz bar, Scarfes Bar in London. Siska will be mixing three of his signature cocktails for guests all night.



When: December 9, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Mr. Lee's, 935 Goss Ave.

Website: Martin Siska

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Master Chorale & Louisville Youth Orchestra | Brown Theatre

The Louisville Master Chorale and the Louisville Youth Orchestra have teamed up to present a moving musical experience, a joyful celebration of the season. They will present music by Handel, Vaughn Williams, Rutter, Shostakovich, Rachmaninoff and others.



When: December 9, 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Website: Louisville Youth Orchestra

Cost: $20 for adults, $10 for children