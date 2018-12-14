Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville December 14 — 16

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.
FRIDAY
A Christmas Carol & The Santaland Diaries | Actors Theatre
Both holiday productions run until the day before Christmas Eve. Every year, Actors brings the beloved classic tale to the stage with A Christmas Carol. The Santaland Diaries, by David Sedaris, is perfect for those who are looking for something a bit
more naughty than nice.
When: Both shows run until December 23
Where: Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.
The Brown-Forman Nutcracker | Kentucky Center
The Louisville Ballet's uniquely Louisville telling of the classic story of Marie and her journey with her Nutcracker prince is a festive fairy tale for both the young and young at heart. Filled with magic, artistry and awe-inspiring sets and costumes, it will transport you to a wonderland where dreams come true.
When: December 14-16, times vary
Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Cost: $35.50+
Holiday Laser Dome | Big Four Bridge
This new take on traditional holiday light shows features a 36-foot geodesic dome with six lasers perfectly synchronized to project 3D animations to the melody of holiday music. This immersive experience has set the bar high for a merry and bright holiday season. The show will run every half hour from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays. From December 20 through 30, the show will be open daily with extended hours.
When: Open daily until December 30
Where: Big Four Bridge, Waterfront Park
Cost: $7-$15
Zanzabar's Funky Holiday Extravaganza
Zanzabar is hosting a holiday show like no other, featuring Captain Midnight Band, Esoteric Experience, Funka Claus and a Super Jam with several
additional local musicians.
When: December 14, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.
Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.
Cost: $10
Elfapalooza | The Galt House
Every year, elves from the North Pole travel to the Galt House Hotel, which is transformed into a winter wonderland. You and your family can help them give toys to kids all over the world by donating a new, unwrapped toy to Toys for Tots. You can also meet the elves and see a holiday movie at 6 p.m. Snack on chicken fingers, popcorn,
cookies and hot chocolate.
When: December 14 & 15, 6 p.m.
Where: Galt House Hotel, 140 N. Fourth St.
Cost: Free, with a suggested toy donation to Toys for Tots
Bourbon & Benevolence: A Benefit Tasting | Derby Museum
KOBBE, the local philanthropy-based bourbon enthusiasts club, presents an evening of good bourbon, good company and good deeds. As opposed to the traditional tasting, this event will foster an environment where there’s an opportunity for conversation between brand ambassadors and attendees.
When: December 14, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Derby Museum, 704 Central Ave.
Cost: $75
Lights Under Louisville | Mega Cavern
The only underground Christmas Light Show on the planet! Experience light displays unlike any other, with over 3,000,000 points of light and over 850 displays and characters. Drive your own car through the Mega Cavern to witness this spectacle.
When: Open nightly until December 31
Where: Louisville Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Ave.
Cost: $27 per vehicle
SATURDAY
6th Annual Indoor Flea Off Market Holiday Bazaar | Kentucky Convention Center
The Flea Off Market is moving indoors to the Kentucky Convention Center for their sixth annual holiday bazaar. On Saturday and Sunday, peruse hundreds of vendors selling everything from art and jewelry to records and antiques. There will be plenty of live music, food and drink both days.
When: Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 15 & 16, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Kentucky International Convention Center, 221 Fourth St.
Cost: Free to attend
Germantown Neighborhoods Holiday Party | Art Sanctuary
This free and festive community party celebrates Germantown and its residents. There will be plenty of food and drinks, crafts, local businesses and more fun.
When: Saturday, December 15, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.
Cost: Free to attend
3rd Turn Brewing's First Annual Christkindlemarkt | 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
With live music, holiday treats and traditional Glühwein, 3rd Turn Brewing is celebrating the holiday season with their first annual Christmas market at Oldham Gardens.
When: Saturday, December 15, 4-10 p.m.
Where: 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens, 6300 La Grange Road, Crestwood
Cost: Free to attend
Brunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus | Belle of Louisville
Enjoy a brunch buffet on the Belle with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Kids can take pictures with Santa and take part in several other holiday activities.
When: December 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Belle of Louisville, 401 W. River Road
Christmas Ornament Party | Steel City Pops
Create your own ornament at this crafty party at Steel City Pops new St. Matthews location. Using Steel City popsicle sticks, craft an ornament using one of the templates provided or create your own design. A ticket includes an ornament creation kit, a hot chocolate, samples of the 12 Pops of Christmas, a family photo and, of course, a pop.
When: December 15, 1-3 p.m.
Where: Steel City Pops - St. Matthews, 117 Saint Matthews Ave.
Cost: $10 for one; $22 for family of four
Mele Kalikimaka Hawaiian Holiday Party | Against the Grain
Everyone is invited to break out their Hawaiian shirts for Against the Grain's annual tiki party, featuring tiki treats and drinks and surf jams from Tsunami Samurai.
When: December 15, 7 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Against the Grain, 401 E. Main St.
Cost: Free to attend
Improv Anonymous Holiday Show | The Bard's Town
Get in the winter spirit with some holiday-themed improv comedy with Improv Anonymous.
When: December 15, 10-11:30 p.m.
Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road
Cost: $5 cash
SUNDAY
Basic B*tch Holiday Brunch | The Hub
Grab your squad and play secret Santa to the tune of too many holiday spice mimosas and Bloody Marys. DJ Trevor Bowles and holiday movies will keep your spirits high. Ugly Christmas sweaters are highly encouraged, and the best sweater will be leaving with a gift.
When: December 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Pet Photos with Santa | Mile Wide
Santa will be at Mile Wide this Sunday to take photos with your pets. This is a family- and pet-friendly event.
When: December 16, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.
Cost: $10 for photo
Holiday Movie Screenings: Christmas Vacation & It's a Wonderful Life | Louisville Palace
The Palace is screening holiday movies on Sundays leading up to Christmas. This weekend, enjoy Christmas Vacation (2 p.m.) and It's a Wonderful Life (5 p.m.).
When: December 16, 2 & 5 p.m.
Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.
Cost: $8
Cover photo: Pexels.com