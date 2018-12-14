Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville December 14 — 16

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

A Christmas Carol & The Santaland Diaries | Actors Theatre

Both holiday productions run until the day before Christmas Eve. Every year, Actors brings the beloved classic tale to the stage with A Christmas Carol. The Santaland Diaries, by David Sedaris, is perfect for those who are looking for something a bit

more naughty than nice.



When: Both shows run until December 23

Where: Actors Theatre, 316 W. Main St.

Website: Actors Theatre

Cost: See website



The Brown-Forman Nutcracker | Kentucky Center

The Louisville Ballet's uniquely Louisville telling of the classic story of Marie and her journey with her Nutcracker prince is a festive fairy tale for both the young and young at heart. Filled with magic, artistry and awe-inspiring sets and costumes, it will transport you to a wonderland where dreams come true.



When: December 14-16, times vary

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Brown-Forman Nutcracker

Cost: $35.50+



Holiday Laser Dome | Big Four Bridge

This new take on traditional holiday light shows features a 36-foot geodesic dome with six lasers perfectly synchronized to project 3D animations to the melody of holiday music. This immersive experience has set the bar high for a merry and bright holiday season. The show will run every half hour from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays. From December 20 through 30, the show will be open daily with extended hours.



When: Open daily until December 30

Where: Big Four Bridge, Waterfront Park

Website: Holiday Laser Dome

Cost: $7-$15





Zanzabar's Funky Holiday Extravaganza

Zanzabar is hosting a holiday show like no other, featuring Captain Midnight Band, Esoteric Experience, Funka Claus and a Super Jam with several

additional local musicians.



When: December 14, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Funky Holiday Extravaganza

Cost: $10



Elfapalooza | The Galt House

Every year, elves from the North Pole travel to the Galt House Hotel, which is transformed into a winter wonderland. You and your family can help them give toys to kids all over the world by donating a new, unwrapped toy to Toys for Tots. You can also meet the elves and see a holiday movie at 6 p.m. Snack on chicken fingers, popcorn,

cookies and hot chocolate.



When: December 14 & 15, 6 p.m.

Where: Galt House Hotel, 140 N. Fourth St.

Website: Elfapalooza

Cost: Free, with a suggested toy donation to Toys for Tots



Bourbon & Benevolence: A Benefit Tasting | Derby Museum

KOBBE, the local philanthropy-based bourbon enthusiasts club, presents an evening of good bourbon, good company and good deeds. As opposed to the traditional tasting, this event will foster an environment where there’s an opportunity for conversation between brand ambassadors and attendees.



When: December 14, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Derby Museum, 704 Central Ave.

Website: Bourbon and Benevolence

Cost: $75



Lights Under Louisville | Mega Cavern

The only underground Christmas Light Show on the planet! Experience light displays unlike any other, with over 3,000,000 points of light and over 850 displays and characters. Drive your own car through the Mega Cavern to witness this spectacle.



When: Open nightly until December 31

Where: Louisville Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Ave.

Website: Lights Under Louisville

Cost: $27 per vehicle

SATURDAY

6th Annual Indoor Flea Off Market Holiday Bazaar | Kentucky Convention Center

The Flea Off Market is moving indoors to the Kentucky Convention Center for their sixth annual holiday bazaar. On Saturday and Sunday, peruse hundreds of vendors selling everything from art and jewelry to records and antiques. There will be plenty of live music, food and drink both days.



When: Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 15 & 16, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Kentucky International Convention Center, 221 Fourth St.

Website: Flea Off Market Holiday Bazaar

Cost: Free to attend



Germantown Neighborhoods Holiday Party | Art Sanctuary

This free and festive community party celebrates Germantown and its residents. There will be plenty of food and drinks, crafts, local businesses and more fun.



When: Saturday, December 15, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: Holiday Party

Cost: Free to attend



3rd Turn Brewing's First Annual Christkindlemarkt​ | 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

With live music, holiday treats and traditional Glühwein, 3rd Turn Brewing is celebrating the holiday season with their first annual Christmas market at Oldham Gardens.



When: Saturday, December 15, 4-10 p.m.

Where: 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens, 6300 La Grange Road, Crestwood

Website: Christkindlmarkt

Cost: Free to attend



Brunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus | Belle of Louisville

Enjoy a brunch buffet on the Belle with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Kids can take pictures with Santa and take part in several other holiday activities.



When: December 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Belle of Louisville, 401 W. River Road

Website: Brunch with Santa

Cost: See website



Christmas Ornament Party | Steel City Pops

Create your own ornament at this crafty party at Steel City Pops new St. Matthews location. Using Steel City popsicle sticks, craft an ornament using one of the templates provided or create your own design. A ticket includes an ornament creation kit, a hot chocolate, samples of the 12 Pops of Christmas, a family photo and, of course, a pop.



When: December 15, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Steel City Pops - St. Matthews, 117 Saint Matthews Ave.

Website: Ornament Party

Cost: $10 for one; $22 for family of four



Mele Kalikimaka Hawaiian Holiday Party | Against the Grain

Everyone is invited to break out their Hawaiian shirts for Against the Grain's annual tiki party, featuring tiki treats and drinks and surf jams from Tsunami Samurai.



When: December 15, 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Against the Grain, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Mele Kalikimaka

Cost: Free to attend



Improv Anonymous Holiday Show | The Bard's Town

Get in the winter spirit with some holiday-themed improv comedy with Improv Anonymous.



When: December 15, 10-11:30 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Improve Anonymous

Cost: $5 cash

SUNDAY

Basic B*tch Holiday Brunch | The Hub

Grab your squad and play secret Santa to the tune of too many holiday spice mimosas and Bloody Marys. DJ Trevor Bowles and holiday movies will keep your spirits high. Ugly Christmas sweaters are highly encouraged, and the best sweater will be leaving with a gift.



When: December 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Basic B*tch Holiday Brunch

Cost: Free to attend



Pet Photos with Santa | Mile Wide

Santa will be at Mile Wide this Sunday to take photos with your pets. This is a family- and pet-friendly event.



When: December 16, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Pet Photos with Santa

Cost: $10 for photo



Holiday Movie Screenings: Christmas Vacation & It's a Wonderful Life | Louisville Palace

The Palace is screening holiday movies on Sundays leading up to Christmas. This weekend, enjoy Christmas Vacation (2 p.m.) and It's a Wonderful Life (5 p.m.).



When: December 16, 2 & 5 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Holiday Movies

Cost: $8