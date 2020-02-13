Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville February 14 — February 16

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.
FRIDAY
From Butchertown, With Love | High Horse
The masterminds behind Brunch + Beats and the Snacks On Deck Halloween Party are back with something for the lovers. Join in for their first pop-up dance party of the new year.
When: Friday, February 14, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: High Horse, 1032 Story Ave.
Website: From Butchertown, With Love
Cost: $5-$10
What's Love Got To Do With It? - Pity Party | Mile Wide
Celebrate with all your anti-Valentine's day friends. The DJ will be spinning songs of heartache and heartbreak all evening long. There will be complimentary sweets from 4 p.m. until they're gone. Mac’s at Mile Wide will have a special Nutella pizza topped with fresh raspberries available to purchase.
When: Friday, February 14, 4-11 p.m.
Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.
Website: What's Love Got To Do With It? - Pity Party
Cost: Free to attend
Queer Prom | Trouble Bar
Come dressed in your finery to dance the night away with your cutie crush, or someone new. Enjoy jams from DJ Alli from the Spinsters Union, glitter cocktails from Jim Beam and munchies from Peace, Love, and Eggrolls.
When: February 14, 9 p.m.-midnight
Where: Trouble Bar, 1149 S. Shelby St.
Website: Queer Prom
Cost: Free to attend
Pal-entine's Day | Nachbar
Celebrate Valentine's Day with your pals this year. There will be a 90s alternative and 90s country cover band playing love songs followed by DJ McKinley playing all the hot jams. Don't forget Valentines to give out to your buddies.
When: February 14, 8 p.m.
Where: Nachbar, 969 Charles St.
Website: Pal-entine's Day
Cost: Free to attend
Consent & Grind | Grind Burger Kitchen
In support of consent this Valentine's Day, Grind is donating a portion of their sales to The Center for Women and Families. Enjoy slow jams on the big screen, delicious burgers, delectable desserts and tunes from some boss 90s ladies.
When: February 14, 5-10 p.m.
Where: Grind Burger Kitchen, 829 E. Market St.
Website: Consent & Grind
Cost: Free to attend
Valentine's Day Soirée | Cupid's Castle
Celebrate Valentine's Day inside an abandoned, 1860s era beer cave in Irish Hill. There will be all you can drink love potions, tasty treats served up by local chef Joe Merchanthouse and local music and art to bring the space alive.
When: February 14, 6-11 p.m.
Where: Cupid's Castle, 1312 Lexington Road
Website: Valentine's Day Soirée at Cupid's Castle
Cost: $20 suggested donation to American Heart Association
Anti-Valentine's Day Party | Monnik
A celebration for all cynics. Bring in your ex's clothes to be donated and spin to win prizes on the 'Wheel of No Love'. There will be one dollar Jello Shots, a photo booth and cynical jokes from your favorite bar staff.
When: February 14, 5 p.m.-midnight
Where: Monnik Beer Co., 1036 E. Burnett Ave.
Website: Anti-Valentine's Day Party
Cost: Free to attend
Valentine Dance Party and Art Show | ShopBar
View artworks by local artists as you dance to music by DJ Craig Pfunder, enjoy food by The BBQ Buddah or pose for tintypes photos by River City Tintypes.
When: February 14, 6 p.m.
Where: ShopBar, 950 Barret Ave.
Website: Valentine Dance Party and Art Show
Cost: Free to attend
Tinderella: A Valentine's Day Bash for Singles | The Limbo
Come get your groove on with other single people. MC and host of the podcast Tinderella, Olivia Rose Griffin will be describing the singles in the room on the mic, and will ask everyone to mingle every 10 minutes. There will be a photo backdrop and a photographer to take good photos of you for your dating profile.
When: February 14, 9 p.m.-midnight
Where: The Limbo, 411 W. Chestnut St.
Website: Tinderella: A Valentine's Day Bash for Singles
Cost: Free to attend
Sunny's Sweetheart Dance | BBC Four Roses Bourbon Barrel Loft
Join in an evening of drinks, dancing, hor d'oeuvres and tunes provided by DJClubSeth. There will be throwback fun including themed professional photos and the crowning of Sunny's Sweetheart Court. Proceeds benefit SavingSunny.
When: February 14, 8 p.m.-midnight
Where: BBC Four Roses Bourbon Barrel Loft, 300 W. Main St.
Website: Sunny's Sweetheart Dance
Cost: $25-$40
Amelia Earhart Party | Air Devil's Inn
As the legend goes, Amelia Earhart had a drink or two at Air Devil's Inn on Valentine's Day 1935. To honor the anniversary of her visit, you're invited to dress up like Amelia and enjoy food and music from the era.
When: February 14, 8 p.m.-midnight
Where: Air Devil's Inn, 2802 Taylorsville Road
Website: Amelia Earhart Party
Cost: Free to attend
Valentine’s Mix, Mingle and Dance | Sky Bar
Meet local singles and dance to the music of DJ Kenny Sauter of Masters of Music. There will be free photos, a cash bar, door prizes and the chance to win $100.
When: Friday, February 14, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Saints Sky Bar, 131 Breckinridge Lane
Website: Valentine’s Mix, Mingle and Dance
Cost: $6-$8
SATURDAY
Couples Cocktail Class: Smoked-n-Smitten | Bulleit Distilling Co
Team up with your date and learn how to make a Bulleit Smoked Old Fashioned. Bar manager Dani McQuarrie will teach guests the basics of balancing flavors and using proper technique.
When: February 15, 11 a.m.
Where: Bulleit Distilling Co, 3464 Benson Pike
Website: Couples Cocktail Class: Smoked-n-Smitten
Cost: $80 per couple
Grand Re-Opening Celebration | Nouvelle Bar & Bottle
Come see the new renovations and shake off the winter blues. There will be $15 off all bottles from the featured bottle list in a first run of the new late-night happy hour.
When: February 15, 7 p.m.-midnight
Where: Nouvelle Bar & Bottle, 214 S. Clay St.
Website: Grand Re-Opening Celebration
Cost: Free to attend
Louisville Fairytale Ball | Hyatt Regency Louisville
Dance with Cinderella, read with Rapunzel and share sweet treats with Tinkerbell. All the princesses are excited to sing, dance and play with your little ones. This event includes free professional princess portraits for every child.
When: February 15, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Hyatt Regency Louisville, 320 W. Jefferson St.
Website: Louisville Fairytale Ball
Cost: $25-$55
Louisville Winter Beerfest | Kentucky International Convention Center
Sample offerings from hundreds of craft breweries. Proceeds benefit the Animal Rescue Partners and as well as numerous other local non-profit organizations
When: February 15, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Kentucky International Convention Center, 221 S. Fourth St.
Website: Louisville Winter Beerfest
Cost: See site for details
Beers with Bob Fundraiser | Falls City Brewing
Support the Louisville Rugby team and show off your art skills this weekend. Your $10 donation allows you to make your own piece of art and have a chance to win Louisville Rugby swag.
When: February 15, 3-6 p.m.
Where: Falls City Brewing Co., 901 E. Liberty St.
Website: Beers with Bob Fundraiser
Cost: $10
Ruckus Annual, Vol. 2 Release Party | Quappi Projects
Celebrate the release of Ruckus The Annual, Volume 2 featuring 12 articles which capture the zeitgeist of 2019 with cover art by Irene Mudd.
When: February 15, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Quappi Projects, 837 E. Market St.
Website: Ruckus Annual, Vol. 2 Release Party
Cost: Free to attend
FilthyGorgeous: be my valentine | The Alcove
Enjoy drink specials, drag performances and a DJ set from The Alcove's resident DJ all night.
When: February 15, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.
Where: The Alcove, 246 Spring St., Jeffersonville, Ind.
Website: FilthyGorgeous: be my valentine
Cost: Free to attend
Bourbon is My Bae | Work The Metal
A flirty and fun tasting where bourbon might just become your Bae. Enjoy sips from select bourbons and swag, including a custom Bourbon is My Bae tasting Mat and a branded t-shirt.
When: February 15, 1-3 p.m.
Where: Work the Metal, 1201 Story Ave.
Website: Bourbon is My Bae
Cost: $42
SUNDAY
Groundhog Day Cocktail Competition | Monnik
This competition will feature local bartenders competing in three rounds of cocktail fun. Have a beer, try some cocktails and cheer on your favorite competitor.
When: February 16, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Monnik Beer Co., 1036 E. Burnett Ave.
Website: Groundhog Day Cocktail Competition
Cost: Free to attend
James' Jam | The Barn
Bring your instruments (or grab one off the wall) and play along or just hang out and listen. This event is designed to cultivate community and connect people through music.
When: February 16, 1-8 p.m
Where: The Barn, 2953 Conner Station Road
Website: James' Jam
Cost: Free to attend
Louisville Jewish Film Festival: Picture of His Life | Science Center
As the journey unfolds for the 65-year-old photographer, so does the story of his past. His difficult childhood, his service during the 1973 Yom Kippur War and other experiences all led to his quest to shoot an underwater photo of an Arctic polar bear.
When: February 16, 2 p.m.
Where: Science Center, 727 W. Main St.
Website: Picture of His Life
Cost: $16
A Lion in the House | Speed Cinema
This emotionally charged documentary follows the unique stories of five children and their families as they battle pediatric cancer.
When: February 16, 1 p.m.
Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.
Website: A Lion in the House
Cost: Free to attend
Naamani Memorial Lecture: Ayelet Tsabari | UofL's Ekstrom Library
This lecture series was established in 1979 to honor the memory of Professor Israel T. Naamani, a key educational figure, scholar and teacher at UofL, and a beloved member of the Jewish community. Ayelet Tsabari writes stories on the young Mizrahi Jewish experience. She is the author of two award-winning and critically acclaimed books.
When: February 16, 1-3 p.m.
Where: UofL's Ekstrom Library, 2301 S. Third St.
Website: Naamani Memorial Lecture: Ayelet Tsabari
Cost: Free to attend
Sunday Comedy Showcase | Aloft Louisville
Featuring comic David Williams, who won the title Lexington's Funniest in 2019.
When: February 16, 7 p.m.
Where: Aloft Louisville Downtown, 102 W. Main St.
Website: Sunday Comedy Showcase
Cost: Free to attend
Cover photo: pexels.com