Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville February 14 — February 16

FRIDAY

From Butchertown, With Love | High Horse

The masterminds behind Brunch + Beats and the Snacks On Deck Halloween Party are back with something for the lovers. Join in for their first pop-up dance party of the new year.

When: Friday, February 14, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: High Horse, 1032 Story Ave.

Website: From Butchertown, With Love

Cost: $5-$10



What's Love Got To Do With It? - Pity Party | Mile Wide

Celebrate with all your anti-Valentine's day friends. The DJ will be spinning songs of heartache and heartbreak all evening long. There will be complimentary sweets from 4 p.m. until they're gone. Mac’s at Mile Wide will have a special Nutella pizza topped with fresh raspberries available to purchase.

When: Friday, February 14, 4-11 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: What's Love Got To Do With It? - Pity Party

Cost: Free to attend​



Queer Prom | Trouble Bar

Come dressed in your finery to dance the night away with your cutie crush, or someone new. Enjoy jams from DJ Alli from the Spinsters Union, glitter cocktails from Jim Beam and munchies from Peace, Love, and Eggrolls.

When: February 14, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: Trouble Bar, 1149 S. Shelby St.

Website: Queer Prom

Cost: Free to attend



Pal-entine's Day | Nachbar

Celebrate Valentine's Day with your pals this year. There will be a 90s alternative and 90s country cover band playing love songs followed by DJ McKinley playing all the hot jams. Don't forget Valentines to give out to your buddies.

When: February 14, 8 p.m.

Where: Nachbar, 969 Charles St.

Website: Pal-entine's Day

Cost: Free to attend



Consent & Grind | Grind Burger Kitchen

In support of consent this Valentine's Day, Grind is donating a portion of their sales to The Center for Women and Families. Enjoy slow jams on the big screen, delicious burgers, delectable desserts and tunes from some boss 90s ladies.

When: February 14, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Grind Burger Kitchen, 829 E. Market St.

Website: Consent & Grind

Cost: Free to attend



Valentine's Day Soirée | Cupid's Castle

Celebrate Valentine's Day inside an abandoned, 1860s era beer cave in Irish Hill. There will be all you can drink love potions, tasty treats served up by local chef Joe Merchanthouse and local music and art to bring the space alive.

When: February 14, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Cupid's Castle, 1312 Lexington Road

Website: Valentine's Day Soirée at Cupid's Castle

Cost: $20 suggested donation to American Heart Association



Anti-Valentine's Day Party | Monnik

A celebration for all cynics. Bring in your ex's clothes to be donated and spin to win prizes on the 'Wheel of No Love'. There will be one dollar Jello Shots, a photo booth and cynical jokes from your favorite bar staff.

When: February 14, 5 p.m.-midnight

Where: Monnik Beer Co., 1036 E. Burnett Ave.

Website: Anti-Valentine's Day Party

Cost: Free to attend



Valentine Dance Party and Art Show | ShopBar

View artworks by local artists as you dance to music by DJ Craig Pfunder, enjoy food by The BBQ Buddah or pose for tintypes photos by River City Tintypes.

When: February 14, 6 p.m.

Where: ShopBar, 950 Barret Ave.

Website: Valentine Dance Party and Art Show

Cost: Free to attend



Tinderella: A Valentine's Day Bash for Singles | The Limbo

Come get your groove on with other single people. MC and host of the podcast Tinderella, Olivia Rose Griffin will be describing the singles in the room on the mic, and will ask everyone to mingle every 10 minutes. There will be a photo backdrop and a photographer to take good photos of you for your dating profile.

When: February 14, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: The Limbo, 411 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Tinderella: A Valentine's Day Bash for Singles

Cost: Free to attend



Sunny's Sweetheart Dance | BBC Four Roses Bourbon Barrel Loft

Join in an evening of drinks, dancing, hor d'oeuvres and tunes provided by DJClubSeth. There will be throwback fun including themed professional photos and the crowning of Sunny's Sweetheart Court. Proceeds benefit SavingSunny.

When: February 14, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: BBC Four Roses Bourbon Barrel Loft, 300 W. Main St.

Website: Sunny's Sweetheart Dance

Cost: $25-$40



Amelia Earhart Party | Air Devil's Inn

As the legend goes, Amelia Earhart had a drink or two at Air Devil's Inn on Valentine's Day 1935. To honor the anniversary of her visit, you're invited to dress up like Amelia and enjoy food and music from the era.

When: February 14, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Air Devil's Inn, 2802 Taylorsville Road

Website: Amelia Earhart Party

Cost: Free to attend



Valentine’s Mix, Mingle and Dance | Sky Bar

Meet local singles and dance to the music of DJ Kenny Sauter of Masters of Music. There will be free photos, a cash bar, door prizes and the chance to win $100.

When: Friday, February 14, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Saints Sky Bar, 131 Breckinridge Lane

Website: Valentine’s Mix, Mingle and Dance

Cost: $6-$8

SATURDAY

Couples Cocktail Class: Smoked-n-Smitten | Bulleit Distilling Co

Team up with your date and learn how to make a Bulleit Smoked Old Fashioned. Bar manager Dani McQuarrie will teach guests the basics of balancing flavors and using proper technique.

When: February 15, 11 a.m.

Where: Bulleit Distilling Co, 3464 Benson Pike

Website: Couples Cocktail Class: Smoked-n-Smitten

Cost: $80 per couple



Grand Re-Opening Celebration | Nouvelle Bar & Bottle

Come see the new renovations and shake off the winter blues. There will be $15 off all bottles from the featured bottle list in a first run of the new late-night happy hour.

When: February 15, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: Nouvelle Bar & Bottle, 214 S. Clay St.

Website: Grand Re-Opening Celebration

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Fairytale Ball | Hyatt Regency Louisville

Dance with Cinderella, read with Rapunzel and share sweet treats with Tinkerbell. All the princesses are excited to sing, dance and play with your little ones. This event includes free professional princess portraits for every child.

When: February 15, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Louisville, 320 W. Jefferson St.

Website: Louisville Fairytale Ball

Cost: $25-$55



Louisville Winter Beerfest | Kentucky International Convention Center

Sample offerings from hundreds of craft breweries. Proceeds benefit the Animal Rescue Partners and as well as numerous other local non-profit organizations

When: February 15, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Kentucky International Convention Center, 221 S. Fourth St.

Website: Louisville Winter Beerfest

Cost: See site for details



Beers with Bob Fundraiser | Falls City Brewing

Support the Louisville Rugby team and show off your art skills this weekend. Your $10 donation allows you to make your own piece of art and have a chance to win Louisville Rugby swag.

When: February 15, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Falls City Brewing Co., 901 E. Liberty St.

Website: Beers with Bob Fundraiser

Cost: $10



Ruckus Annual, Vol. 2 Release Party | Quappi Projects

Celebrate the release of Ruckus The Annual, Volume 2 featuring 12 articles which capture the zeitgeist of 2019 with cover art by Irene Mudd.

When: February 15, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Quappi Projects, 837 E. Market St.

Website: Ruckus Annual, Vol. 2 Release Party

Cost: Free to attend



FilthyGorgeous: be my valentine | The Alcove

Enjoy drink specials, drag performances and a DJ set from The Alcove's resident DJ all night.

When: February 15, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: The Alcove, 246 Spring St., Jeffersonville, Ind.

Website: FilthyGorgeous: be my valentine

Cost: Free to attend



Bourbon is My Bae | Work The Metal

A flirty and fun tasting where bourbon might just become your Bae. Enjoy sips from select bourbons and swag, including a custom Bourbon is My Bae tasting Mat and a branded t-shirt.

When: February 15, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Work the Metal, 1201 Story Ave.

Website: Bourbon is My Bae

Cost: $42

SUNDAY

Groundhog Day Cocktail Competition | Monnik

This competition will feature local bartenders competing in three rounds of cocktail fun. Have a beer, try some cocktails and cheer on your favorite competitor.

When: February 16, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Monnik Beer Co., 1036 E. Burnett Ave.

Website: Groundhog Day Cocktail Competition

Cost: Free to attend



James' Jam | The Barn

Bring your instruments (or grab one off the wall) and play along or just hang out and listen. This event is designed to cultivate community and connect people through music.

When: February 16, 1-8 p.m

Where: The Barn, 2953 Conner Station Road

Website: James' Jam

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Jewish Film Festival: Picture of His Life | Science Center

As the journey unfolds for the 65-year-old photographer, so does the story of his past. His difficult childhood, his service during the 1973 Yom Kippur War and other experiences all led to his quest to shoot an underwater photo of an Arctic polar bear.

When: February 16, 2 p.m.

Where: Science Center, 727 W. Main St.

Website: Picture of His Life

Cost: $16



A Lion in the House | Speed Cinema

This emotionally charged documentary follows the unique stories of five children and their families as they battle pediatric cancer.

When: February 16, 1 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: A Lion in the House

Cost: Free to attend



Naamani Memorial Lecture: Ayelet Tsabari | UofL's Ekstrom Library

This lecture series was established in 1979 to honor the memory of Professor Israel T. Naamani, a key educational figure, scholar and teacher at UofL, and a beloved member of the Jewish community. Ayelet Tsabari writes stories on the young Mizrahi Jewish experience. She is the author of two award-winning and critically acclaimed books.

When: February 16, 1-3 p.m.

Where: UofL's Ekstrom Library, 2301 S. Third St.

Website: Naamani Memorial Lecture: Ayelet Tsabari

Cost: Free to attend



Sunday Comedy Showcase | Aloft Louisville

Featuring comic David Williams, who won the title Lexington's Funniest in 2019.

When: February 16, 7 p.m.

Where: Aloft Louisville Downtown, 102 W. Main St.

Website: Sunday Comedy Showcase

Cost: Free to attend