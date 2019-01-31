Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville February 1 — 3

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Louisville Ballet Choreographers’ Showcase | Spalding University

Get an exclusive first look at new choreography created by and for Louisville Ballet artists! Join us for this intimate performance featuring a collaboration between Louisville Ballet and the Kentucky College of Art and Design. Choreographers’ Showcase runs from January 31, 2019 through February 3, 2019.



When: February 1-2, 7 p.m.

Where: Spalding University, 829 S. Fourth St.

Website: Choreographers' Showcase

Cost: $35.50+



First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop is every first Friday along the Main/Market Street corridor and South Fourth Street and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments.



When: February 1, 5 p.m.

Where: Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Creatives for a Cause: "Circus of the Mind" Gallery | BLōFISH

The Creatives for a Cause program at BLōFISH Clothing allows artists to promote their work and raise money for charities important to them. On Friday, artist Emma Wagner is exhibiting her "Circus of the Mind" collection and will donate any raised funds to Coalition for the Homeless.



When: February 1, 6-9 p.m.

Where: BLōFISH Clothing, 714 E. Market St.

Website: Circus of the Mind

Cost: Free to attend



2nd Annual Sweet Fair | Art Sanctuary

Art Sanctuary is hosting a special show featuring adorable art from local vendors, with live music from bands including Shark Sandwich, TART, Saturday School and more.



When: February 1, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: Sweet Fair

Cost: Free to attend



Wild Women Wearable Art | Courtyard by Marriott

This unique fashion and accessories show is popping up downtown for one weekend only. Once a year, a handful of designers and artists come together to host this show.



When: February 1, noon-7 p.m. & February 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Courtyard by Marriott, 100 S. Second St.

Website: Wild Women Wearable Art

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Kentucky Pirate Festival 2019 | Art Sanctuary

Step into a world of swashbuckling rogues and dastardly villains at the Kentucky Pirate Festival. Sing rousing shanties with voyagers of the seas, and spend your loot on goods from around the globe.Taste the freedom of the pirate's life with fun and activities for scallywags of all ages.



When: February 2, noon-midnight

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: Kentucky Pirate Festival

Cost: $7-$15





Climb NuLu's Women Rock 2019

Climb NuLu is hosting their second Women Rock event. This ladies-only event features a climbing competition, yoga workshop, clinics, a gear raffle, food, drink and more. Come for great problems set by women, for women - stay for conversation and community. Registration is from 5-7 p.m. For a full schedule of the day's events, follow the link below.



When: February 2, 5 p.m.-midnight

Where: Climb NuLu, 1000 E. Market St.

Website: Women Rock

Cost: $40



Chefs for Hope Dinner | Big Spring Country Club

Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour with hors d'oeuvres, spirits/mocktails and live music, before being seated for five courses created in tandem by professional chefs, ProStart students and their culinary instructors.



When: February 2, 6-9:30 p.m.

Where: Big Spring Country Club, 5901 Dutchmans Lane

Website: Chefs for Hope

Cost: $150+





Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert | Kentucky Center

Experience the thrilling music of John Williams performed live with a showing of the full-length epic film on the big screen. Live the adventures of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and the Rebel Alliance as they battle the Galactic Empire.



When: February 2, 7:30 p.m. & February 3, 3 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Star Wars in Concert

Cost: $35+



5th Annual Benevolence Ball | Culbertson Mansion

Guests will be inspired by the power of community at the fifth annual presentation of the Benevolence Award, given each year in honor of the Culbertson legacy of giving. There will be heavy hors d'ouevres, cocktails and live music by Maiden Radio. Elegant attire suggested. 21+ only.



When: February 2, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Culbertson Mansion, 914 E. Main St., New Albany

Website: Benevolence Ball

Cost: $50





A Hip Hop Celebration | LFPL Main Branch

LFPL is celebrating Louisville’s rich hip hop scene with an after hours showcase of local talent, featuring Kr8vn8vs Records artists including RMLLW2LLZ; DJ Scz of Rhythm Science Sound and the the Spinsters Union of Louisville; the Mixtape Ensemble presented by Stage One Family Theatre; Safiyyah Dance Company; and youth from Rhythm Science Sound's Mixing Matters program.



When: February 2, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Louisville Free Public Library Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: Hip Hop Celebration

Cost: Free to attend



Monthly Nordic Metal Night | Oskar's

Explore the depths of intense nordic metal music with Oskar's resident viking bartender, Patrick. Drink specials, their late night food menu and a stellar

playlist will usher in the dark.



When: February 2, 10 p.m.-midnight

Where: Oskar's, 3799 Poplar Level Road

Website: Monthly Nordic Metal Night

Cost: Free to attend



Crochet for Beginners | Heine Bros.

Learn the basics of crochet at this workshop by Master It. It will cover introductory information about yarn, hooks, gauge, abbreviations, how to read a pattern and three basic crochet stitches (single crochet, half-double crochet, and doubt crochet).



When: February 2, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Heine Brothers, 805 Blankenbaker Pkwy.

Website: Crochet for Beginners

Cost: $34





LetUsBeWell: Make and Take Sugar Scrubs | Let Us Learn

Let Us Lean is hosting several self-health classes throughout February, their LetUsBeWell month. This weekend's class will focus on sugar scrubs, an easy way to pamper yourself. Learn more at the link below.



When: February 2, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Let Us Learn, 141 W. Main St.

Website: Let Us Learn

Cost: $20 for single class; $60 for series





SUNDAY

Puppy Bowl Watch Party | Copper & Kings

Pre-game Superbowl Sunday with the Kentucky Humane Society with a family-friendly Puppy Bowl Viewing Party – and yes, they'll be bringing adoptable puppies and kittens. Doors open at 2 p.m., with the Puppy Bowl playing on the big screen from 3-5 p.m. Shareable game day food platters and drinks (including non-alcoholic options) will be available for purchase.



When: February 3, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Puppy Bowl Watch Party

Cost: Free to attend



African American History Film Series | LFPL

Each Sunday in February, enjoy a movie presented in partnership with the UofL Health Sciences Center Office of Diversity and Inclusion. This Sunday, enjoy The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. The unauthorized harvesting of Lacks’s cancerous cells in 1951 led to unprecedented medical breakthroughs and influenced the course of modern medicine. The film tells the story of Lacks and of her descendants’ struggle with her legacy. Stars Oprah Winfrey, Rose Byrne and Renee Elyse Goldsberry.



When: February 3, 2 p.m.

Where: LFPL Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: Film Series

Cost: Free, registration required



Aaron Burr, Sir: Happy Burrthday! | Locust Grove

For the third year Locust Grove is celebrating the Burrthday of “the villain in your history,” Aaron Burr. This family-friendly event commemorating Aaron Burr’s 263rd birthday features a true/false quiz, a costume contest and a demonstration of Revolutionary clothing, along with cake and a Hamilton sing-a-long. Guest will be entered into a drawing to win tickets to Hamilton: An American Musical, coming to Louisville in June 2019.



When: February 3, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Locust Grove

Cost: $6 for adults; $3 for ages 6-12



Kentucky Wedding Show | Frazier Museum

The Louisville Wedding Network's next wedding show is this weekend. These free shows offer brides- and grooms-to-be the chance to explore and meet with various wedding vendors from around the area. Pre-registration is recommended, but not required.



When: February 3, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Frazier Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: Kentucky Wedding Show

Cost: Free to attend