Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville February 1 — 3

FRIDAY
Louisville Ballet Choreographers’ Showcase | Spalding University
Get an exclusive first look at new choreography created by and for Louisville Ballet artists! Join us for this intimate performance featuring a collaboration between Louisville Ballet and the Kentucky College of Art and Design. Choreographers’ Showcase runs from January 31, 2019 through February 3, 2019.
When: February 1-2, 7 p.m.
Where: Spalding University, 829 S. Fourth St.
Website: Choreographers' Showcase
Cost: $35.50+
First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown
The Republic Bank First Friday Hop is every first Friday along the Main/Market Street corridor and South Fourth Street and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments.
When: February 1, 5 p.m.
Where: Main/Market Street Corridor
Website: Trolley Hop
Cost: Free to attend
Creatives for a Cause: "Circus of the Mind" Gallery | BLōFISH
The Creatives for a Cause program at BLōFISH Clothing allows artists to promote their work and raise money for charities important to them. On Friday, artist Emma Wagner is exhibiting her "Circus of the Mind" collection and will donate any raised funds to Coalition for the Homeless.
When: February 1, 6-9 p.m.
Where: BLōFISH Clothing, 714 E. Market St.
Website: Circus of the Mind
Cost: Free to attend
2nd Annual Sweet Fair | Art Sanctuary
Art Sanctuary is hosting a special show featuring adorable art from local vendors, with live music from bands including Shark Sandwich, TART, Saturday School and more.
When: February 1, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.
Website: Sweet Fair
Cost: Free to attend
Wild Women Wearable Art | Courtyard by Marriott
This unique fashion and accessories show is popping up downtown for one weekend only. Once a year, a handful of designers and artists come together to host this show.
When: February 1, noon-7 p.m. & February 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Courtyard by Marriott, 100 S. Second St.
Website: Wild Women Wearable Art
Cost: Free to attend
SATURDAY
Kentucky Pirate Festival 2019 | Art Sanctuary
Step into a world of swashbuckling rogues and dastardly villains at the Kentucky Pirate Festival. Sing rousing shanties with voyagers of the seas, and spend your loot on goods from around the globe.Taste the freedom of the pirate's life with fun and activities for scallywags of all ages.
When: February 2, noon-midnight
Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.
Website: Kentucky Pirate Festival
Cost: $7-$15
Climb NuLu's Women Rock 2019
Climb NuLu is hosting their second Women Rock event. This ladies-only event features a climbing competition, yoga workshop, clinics, a gear raffle, food, drink and more. Come for great problems set by women, for women - stay for conversation and community. Registration is from 5-7 p.m. For a full schedule of the day's events, follow the link below.
When: February 2, 5 p.m.-midnight
Where: Climb NuLu, 1000 E. Market St.
Website: Women Rock
Cost: $40
Chefs for Hope Dinner | Big Spring Country Club
Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour with hors d'oeuvres, spirits/mocktails and live music, before being seated for five courses created in tandem by professional chefs, ProStart students and their culinary instructors.
When: February 2, 6-9:30 p.m.
Where: Big Spring Country Club, 5901 Dutchmans Lane
Website: Chefs for Hope
Cost: $150+
Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert | Kentucky Center
Experience the thrilling music of John Williams performed live with a showing of the full-length epic film on the big screen. Live the adventures of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and the Rebel Alliance as they battle the Galactic Empire.
When: February 2, 7:30 p.m. & February 3, 3 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Website: Star Wars in Concert
Cost: $35+
5th Annual Benevolence Ball | Culbertson Mansion
Guests will be inspired by the power of community at the fifth annual presentation of the Benevolence Award, given each year in honor of the Culbertson legacy of giving. There will be heavy hors d'ouevres, cocktails and live music by Maiden Radio. Elegant attire suggested. 21+ only.
When: February 2, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Culbertson Mansion, 914 E. Main St., New Albany
Website: Benevolence Ball
Cost: $50
A Hip Hop Celebration | LFPL Main Branch
LFPL is celebrating Louisville’s rich hip hop scene with an after hours showcase of local talent, featuring Kr8vn8vs Records artists including RMLLW2LLZ; DJ Scz of Rhythm Science Sound and the the Spinsters Union of Louisville; the Mixtape Ensemble presented by Stage One Family Theatre; Safiyyah Dance Company; and youth from Rhythm Science Sound's Mixing Matters program.
When: February 2, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Louisville Free Public Library Main Branch, 301 York St.
Website: Hip Hop Celebration
Cost: Free to attend
Monthly Nordic Metal Night | Oskar's
Explore the depths of intense nordic metal music with Oskar's resident viking bartender, Patrick. Drink specials, their late night food menu and a stellar
playlist will usher in the dark.
When: February 2, 10 p.m.-midnight
Where: Oskar's, 3799 Poplar Level Road
Website: Monthly Nordic Metal Night
Cost: Free to attend
Crochet for Beginners | Heine Bros.
Learn the basics of crochet at this workshop by Master It. It will cover introductory information about yarn, hooks, gauge, abbreviations, how to read a pattern and three basic crochet stitches (single crochet, half-double crochet, and doubt crochet).
When: February 2, 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Heine Brothers, 805 Blankenbaker Pkwy.
Website: Crochet for Beginners
Cost: $34
LetUsBeWell: Make and Take Sugar Scrubs | Let Us Learn
Let Us Lean is hosting several self-health classes throughout February, their LetUsBeWell month. This weekend's class will focus on sugar scrubs, an easy way to pamper yourself. Learn more at the link below.
When: February 2, 3-5 p.m.
Where: Let Us Learn, 141 W. Main St.
Website: Let Us Learn
Cost: $20 for single class; $60 for series
SUNDAY
Puppy Bowl Watch Party | Copper & Kings
Pre-game Superbowl Sunday with the Kentucky Humane Society with a family-friendly Puppy Bowl Viewing Party – and yes, they'll be bringing adoptable puppies and kittens. Doors open at 2 p.m., with the Puppy Bowl playing on the big screen from 3-5 p.m. Shareable game day food platters and drinks (including non-alcoholic options) will be available for purchase.
When: February 3, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.
Website: Puppy Bowl Watch Party
Cost: Free to attend
African American History Film Series | LFPL
Each Sunday in February, enjoy a movie presented in partnership with the UofL Health Sciences Center Office of Diversity and Inclusion. This Sunday, enjoy The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. The unauthorized harvesting of Lacks’s cancerous cells in 1951 led to unprecedented medical breakthroughs and influenced the course of modern medicine. The film tells the story of Lacks and of her descendants’ struggle with her legacy. Stars Oprah Winfrey, Rose Byrne and Renee Elyse Goldsberry.
When: February 3, 2 p.m.
Where: LFPL Main Branch, 301 York St.
Website: Film Series
Cost: Free, registration required
Aaron Burr, Sir: Happy Burrthday! | Locust Grove
For the third year Locust Grove is celebrating the Burrthday of “the villain in your history,” Aaron Burr. This family-friendly event commemorating Aaron Burr’s 263rd birthday features a true/false quiz, a costume contest and a demonstration of Revolutionary clothing, along with cake and a Hamilton sing-a-long. Guest will be entered into a drawing to win tickets to Hamilton: An American Musical, coming to Louisville in June 2019.
When: February 3, 1-3 p.m.
Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane
Website: Locust Grove
Cost: $6 for adults; $3 for ages 6-12
Kentucky Wedding Show | Frazier Museum
The Louisville Wedding Network's next wedding show is this weekend. These free shows offer brides- and grooms-to-be the chance to explore and meet with various wedding vendors from around the area. Pre-registration is recommended, but not required.
When: February 3, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Frazier Museum, 829 W. Main St.
Website: Kentucky Wedding Show
Cost: Free to attend