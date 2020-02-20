Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville February 21 — 23

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Catvideofest | Speed Cinema

Each year, the Social Purpose Corporation brings a selection of their favorite feline videos and shares them with the masses, all while raising money for cats in need.

When: Friday, Feb. 21– Sunday, Feb. 23, see website for showtimes

Where: Speed Cinema, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Catvideofest

Cost: $7-$9



Black History Ball | Doyle Jones Community Center

Journey through decades of live music including negro spirituals, jazz, soul and hip hop, followed by a dance party with DJ Always.

When: February 21, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Doyle Jones Community Center, 1921 W. Jefferson St.

Website: Black History Ball

Cost: Free to attend



Comedy Night with Brad Lanning | Odeon

Risky Biscuit Productions brings comedian Brad Lanning to the stage for a night of laughs hosted by Derek Sawyer.

When: February 21, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Odeon Louisville, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Comedy Night with Brad Lanning

Cost: $10



The Office! A Musical Parody | Kentucky Center

This performance lovingly pokes fun at the hit TV show The Office. Don’t miss this hilarious unauthorized musical parody featuring your favorite coworkers from Dunder Mifflin.

When: February 20–22, 8 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: The Office! A Musical Parody

Cost: Tickets start at $30



Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike | Ogle Center at IUS

Follow the story of Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia who share a home in Bucks County, PA. When their sister Masha, and her new flame Spike, come back into the picture old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house.

When: February 21-March 1, see site for showtimes

Where: Ogle Center at IUS, 4201 Grant Line Road

Website: Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Cost: $7-$15



Young Playwrights Festival | Commonwealth Theatre Center

A festival of original short plays created and developed in CTC’s Walden Theatre Conservatory playwriting workshop celebrating the talents of students, writers and the actors, designers, and directors who bring these premieres to life.

When: February 20 –22, see site for showtimes

Where: Commonwealth Theatre Center, 1123 Payne St.

Website: Young Playwrights Festival

Cost: $8



Down & Out // A Poorcastle Festival Fundraiser | Art Sanctuary

This indoor mini-fest will feature five performances from local bands and the Poorcastle Festival Flea Market, with local food, vendors and artwork.

When: February 21, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: Down & Out // A Poorcastle Festival Fundraiser

Cost: $10



Jazz Fest | UofL School of Music

The Jamey Aebersold Jazz Studies Program at the University of Louisville School of Music presents Tom Garling with Jazz Ensemble in a night of jazz performance.

When: February 21, 8-10 p.m.

Where: UofL School of Music, 105 E Brandeis Ave

Website: Jazz Fest

Cost: $5-$15

SATURDAY

Mardi Gras Celebration | Gravely

Get in the Mardi Gras spirit with live music from Hot Sauce Brass Band, king cake shots, hurricanes and a gumbo special from Mayan Street Food.

When: Saturday, February 22, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: Gravely Brewing Co, 514 Baxter Ave.

Website: Mardi Gras Celebration

Cost: Free to attend



Margarita Day Party | Copper & Kings

Enjoy delicious Latin-inspired food and margarita bar featuring the classic Margarita; Margarita’s feisty little sister, Rosalita; and the rich, dark and smoky Margarita Negra.

When: Saturday, February 22, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings Distillery, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Margarita Day Party

Cost: Free to attend



Mardi Gras Bar Crawl | 4th Street Live!

Collect Mardi Gras beads and drink classic cocktails in a day full of green, purple and gold celebrating New Orleans style fun.

When: February 22, 4-9 p.m.

Where: 4th Street Live!, 411 S. Fourth St.

Website: Mardi Gras Bar Crawl

Cost: $16-$18



YMCA Black Achievers Awards | Galt House Hotel

An evening to honor high school seniors, adult achievers and community members. This year, the keynote speaker is Ms. Deshauna Barber, Miss USA 2016 and U.S. Army Reserve Captain.

When: February 22, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: Galt House Hotel, 140 N. Fourth St.

Website: YMCA Black Achievers Awards

Cost: See site for details



Shakespeare In Love Gala | 21c

An evening of live New Orleans jazz, live visual art, tarot readings, Brown-Forman cocktails, hors d’oeuvres by Proof, live performances and more surprises to benefit Kentucky Shakespeare.

When: February 22, 7-11 p.m.

Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main St.

Website: Shakespeare In Love Gala

Cost: $125 per person, $200 per couple



Small Batch Brass - Mardi Gras Party | Jimmy Can't Dance

Celebrate New Orleans style with a performance from Small Batch Brass, a funky local brass rock group.

When: February 22, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

Website: Small Batch Brass - Mardi Gras Party

Cost: Free to attend



Cabin Fever Reliever | Mile Wide Beer Co.

Join the Kentucky Mountain Bike Association in a fundraiser to support local trails. Have a beer, meet local bike enthusiasts and partake in the silent auction.

When: February 15, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Cabin Fever Reliever

Cost: Free to attend



Call Out or Cancel: Picasso in the Age of Summer Wheat | KMAC Museum

Join in a discussion of the overlapping themes and differences between "Picasso: From Antibes to Louisville" and "Summer Wheat: Heavy Lifting". Hear how museums grapple with showing work by well-known yet problematic historical figures and what contemporary artists are doing to fix the art history canon.

Click here to read our article on this KMAC exhibition.

When: February 22, 2-3 p.m.

Where: KMAC Museum, 715 W. Main St.

Website: Call Out or Cancel: Picasso in the Age of Summer Wheat

Cost: Included in price of museum admission

SUNDAY

Journey of the Drum | Kentucky Center

Join in an immersive percussive experience, featuring the Pipe Drummers, the Spirit of the Drum Drum Line, The Percussion Ensemble and other invited guests.

When: February 23, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Journey of the Drum

Cost: Free to attend



Vivaldi, Bach, Mozart concert | Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church

This concert will start with the Vivaldi Gloria and then present Part One of Bach's B minor Mass. This will be followed by Mozart's "Sparrow" or "Spetzen" Mass in C major, a short mass, festively scored, with a nickname derived from violin figures in the Hosanna which resemble bird chirping.

When: February 23, 2 p.m.

Where: Harvey Browne Presbyterian, 311 Browns Lane

Website: Vivaldi, Bach, Mozart concert

Cost: $20



J&C Trivia Night | 1619 Flux

Join faculty and students from Dupont Manual in the Publishers’ annual trivia fundraiser. There will be ten categories with ten questions each. The winner will take home a $500 cash prize.

When: February 23, 5-8 p.m.

Where: 1619 Flux, 1619 W. Main St.

Website: J&C Trivia Night

Cost: $20



Monthly Potluck | Old Louisville Brewery

Cook up your favorite appetizer and or snack and meet with other foodies to enjoy a Sunday potluck.

When: February 23, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville Brewery, 625 W. Magnolia Ave.

Website: Monthly Potluck

Cost: Free to attend



Musicke's Cordes: The Violin in England | Locust Grove

Delight in music that the Clarks and Croghans of Locust Grove would have enjoyed in their time, performed in the second-floor Great Parlor of their historic house.

When: February 23, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Musicke's Cordes: The Violin in England

Cost: $20



Summer Camp Fair | Sawyer Hayes Community Center

Join Louisville Family Fun for a peek into the summer offerings at children's camps around the area.

When: February 23, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Sawyer Hayes Community Center, 2201 Lakeland Road

Website: Summer Camp Fair

Cost: Free to attend