    Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville February 28 — March 1

    Bit to Do
    FRIDAY

    Antipodes | The Brown Theater

     Join Louisville Ballet for a fresh and sometimes funny collection of new works that question what is it to be famous, to be alive, to be in flux. 

    When: Friday Feb. 28 & Sunday, Feb. 29, see website for showtimes
    Where: The Brown Theater, 315 W. Broadway
    Website: Antipodes
    Cost: $20-$90


    Holly Lynnea Live | Four Pegs

    Holly Lynnea, comedian and writer for the series You Look Like, will be performing a set full of laughs with local comedian Tim Northern.

    When: February 28, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
    Where: Four Pegs, 1053 Goss Ave.
    Website: Holly Lynnea Live
    Cost: $12-$15


    TedXBellarmineU | Bellarmine's Wyatt Center for the Arts

    Speakers will be focusing on the topic 'revelations'. They will explore both experiential and field related eureka moments in the arts, science, philosophy, literature and other disciplines.

    When: February 28, 3:30-7 p.m.
    Where: Wyatt Center for the Arts, 2001 Newburg Road
    Website: TedXBellarmineU
    Cost: $5-$100


    Robin G presents - Poets & Painters | K.U.L.A. Gallery

    View works by local artists as you listen to a spoken word poetry performance in a contemporary art space downtown.

    When: February 28, 7-11 p.m.
    Where: K.U.L.A. Gallery, 536 S. Fourth St.
    Website: Robin G presents - Poets & Painters
    Cost: $10


    History Then and Now: The Desegregation of the Univ. of KY | Muhammad Ali Center

    Artist Imar Hutchins, grandson of Lyman T. Johnson, and current President of the University of Kentucky, Dr. Capilouto discuss the 70th anniversary of the desegregation of the university.

    When: February 28, 6:30-8 p.m.
    Where: Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St.
    Website: History Then and Now: The Desegregation of the Univ. of KY
    Cost: Free


    I Do Not Ask Any More Delight opening reception | Quappi Projects

    Quappi Projects is putting together a group exhibition featuring nineteen diverse artists from around the globe presenting works on the subject of the body and contemporary intimacy. 

    When: February 28, 5-9 p.m.
    Where: Quappi Projects, 827 E. Market St.
    Website: I Do Not Ask Any More Delight opening reception
    Cost: Free

     

    SATURDAY

    Shh It's a Speakeasy: Party Like It's 1920 | Southwest Regional Library

    Slip through the side door for casino games, live music and dance tutorials from Dance Louisville. The evening’s festivities will also include mocktail demonstrations, photo ops, DIY flapper headbands and a costume contest.

    When: Saturday, February 29, 7-9 p.m.
    Where: Southwest Regional Library, 9725 Dixie Highway
    Website: Shh It's a Speakeasy: Party Like It's 1920
    Cost: Free to attend


    Poetry Is | Bean

    Experience spoken word poetry set to music and interpreted through the medium of visual art. This event will feature an open mic for all those who feel inspired to participate.

    When: February 29, 4-6 p.m.
    Where: Bean, 1138 Goss Ave.
    Website: Poetry Is
    Cost: Free


    Chefs for Success Dinner | Big Spring Country Club

    An award-winning line-up of seven Louisville chefs will create a one-night-only VIP dining experience. Each guest will enjoy a Brown Forman open bar, wine, appetizers, 5-course gourmet dinner, decadent dessert and a collaborative evening with the Chefs and students from The Salvation Army’s Culinary Arts Training Program.

    When: February 29, 6-10 p.m.
    Where: Big Spring Country Club, 5901 Dutchmans Lane
    Website: Chefs for Success Dinner
    Cost: $150


    Miller High Ball | Louisville Marriott East

    An evening full of food, drinks, live music and dancing in an effort to raise funds for Kosair Charities, Maryhurst, and their programs aimed at ending child abuse and neglect in Kentucky. 

    When: February 29, 6 p.m.-midnight
    Where: Louisville Marriott East,1903 Embassy Square Blvd
    Website: Miller High Ball
    Cost: $75


    Leap Year Party | Crane House

    Enjoy Asian food, sake tastings and entertainment including karaoke provided by Noraebar, a live K-pop show by the Cardinal K-Pop dance team and anime. All proceeds go to support nonprofit Asia Institute-Crane House.

    When: February 29, 9 p.m.-midnight
    Where: Crane House, 1244 S. Third St.
    Website: Leap Year Party
    Cost: $40


    Erasing the Gap, a Call to Action | Louisville Urban League

    This moderated panel discussion will provide perspective from various lenses with a special focus on community voice guiding conversation and suggested action items.

    When: February 29, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
    Where: Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway
    Website: Erasing the Gap, a Call to Action
    Cost: Free to attend


    Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival | LM Sugarbush

    Celebrate all things maple syrup with syrup friendly with a festival including food vendors, live music, tours of the farm, craft vendors and more.

    When: February 29, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
    Where: LM Sugarbush, 321 N. Garrison Hollow Road
    Website: Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival
    Cost: Free to attend


    Healing Urban Areas with Native Plants | Idlewild Butterfly Farm

    Learn about how you can grow urban native plant gardens to make our city healthier and more beautiful.

    When: February 29, 10 a.m.
    Where: Idlewild Butterfly Farm, 1100 Logan Street
    Website: Healing Urban Areas with Native Plants
    Cost: $25

     

    SUNDAY

    MargiesMark: Women's History Month Kickoff | Trouble Bar

    To celebrate the first day of Women's History Month and the legacy of bourbon woman Margie Samuels, co-founder of Maker's Mark, Trouble Bar will be debuting its new menu, and proceeds for each cocktail will go to Akilah Institute. 

    When: Sunday, March 1, 2-5 p.m.
    Where: Trouble Bar, 1149 S. Shelby St.
    Website: MargiesMark: Women's History Month Kickoff
    Cost: Free to attend


    Green Eggs & Ham Brunch | Garage Bar

    Garage Bar is partnering with Louisville Free Public Library to celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday. There will be brunch specials, a pop-up children's library, activities table and a green egg hunt in the beer garden for kids, weather permitting.

    When: March 1, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
    Where: Garage Bar, 700 E. Market St.
    Website: Green Eggs & Ham Brunch
    Cost: See site for menu prices


    The Light of Hope | Village 8

    Red Cross nurse, Elisabeth Eidenbenz, arrives in the south of France, in the 1940s to aid hundreds of Jewish refugees suffering from disease and malnutrition. Appalled by the dire conditions facing pregnant women and children, she converts an abandoned villa into a maternity home.

    When: March 1, 2 p.m.
    Where: Village 8, 4014 Dutchmans Lane
    Website: The Light of Hope
    Cost: $10-$13


    Chili-Off Presented by Billy's Chili | Logan Street Market

    Taste samples of chili recipes provided by Logan Street Market vendors and local Greater Germantown restaurants and choose your favorite pot of chili.

    When: March 1, noon-6 p.m.
    Where: Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan St.
    Website: Chilli-Off
    Cost: $10-$15


    Landfill to Landmark: Waterfront Botanical Gardens | LFPL Main Branch

    This exhibit examines the Waterfront Botanical Gardens' historic journey from elegant neighborhood to landfill to botanical garden through photos, artifacts and stories.

    Read our article on the history of the Waterfront Botanical Gardens

    When: March 1, 2-4 p.m.
    Where: LFPL Main Branch, 301 York St.
    Website: From Landfill to Landmark: Waterfront Botanical Gardens Exhibit
    Cost: Free to attend


    The Key to Time | Rauch Planetarium

    Director Roderick Coover teams up with UofL composer Kzysztof Wołek to create a lively and surreal musical virtual reality romp across time and space adapted to be projected in the dome of the Rauch Planetarium.

    When: March 1, 1 p.m.
    Where: Rauch Planetarium, 106 W. Brandeis Ave.
    Website: The Key to Time
    Cost: Free to attend


    Chili Cook-Off | Flanagan’s

    Join in for an afternoon of great music, great food and great beers. Cast your vote to crown the winner of best chili recipe.

    When: March 1, 2 p.m.
    Where: Flanagans Ale House, 934 Baxter Ave.
    Website: Chili Cook-Off at Flanagan’s
    Cost: $20-$30 entry fee for chefs


    Soulful Sundayz Popupshop | Tim Faulkner Gallery

    Shop a variety of vintage finds as you enjoy food, music and works by local artists.

    When: March 1, noon-4 p.m.
    Where: Tim Faulkner Gallery, 991 Logan Street
    Website: Soulful Sundayz Popupshop
    Cost: $5-$10


    Casual's Sunday Country Cult | The Merryweather

    Every Sunday Cat Casual calls you to the dance floor as he spins country cult classics from his vinyl vault.

    Read more on DJ Cat Casual

    When: March 1, 1 p.m.
    Where: The Merryweather, 1101 Lydia St.
    Website: Casual's Sunday Country Cult
    Cost: Free to attend


    Woodhaven Wedding Show | Woodhaven Country Club

    Find inspiration for your wedding as you browse booths from over 30 wedding vendors. There will be door prizes, vendor samples and more.

    When: March 1, 12:30-3 p.m.
    Where: Woodhaven Country Club, 7200 Woodhaven Road
    Website: Woodhaven Wedding Show
    Cost: Free for engaged couples, $10 for additional guests 

    Cover photo: pexels.com

