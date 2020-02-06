Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville February 7 — February 9

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.



FRIDAY

Two-Year Anniversary Bash | The Limbo

Celebrate Louisville's tiki bar's second year in business. There will be drink specials, entertainment from local bands The Tunesmiths and Insatiable Digs and, of course, a limbo contest at midnight.



When: February 7, 4:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: The Limbo, 411 W. Chestnut St.

Website: The Limbo's 2 Year Anniversary Bash

Cost: $75



Poetry and Pie | Sarabande

Here in the land of the Derby Pie, Sarabande is celebrating the winners of the Flo Gault Poetry Prize with a full spread: from shepherd to classic apple, pizza pie to pie-pop.



When: February 7, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Sarabande, 822 E. Market St.

Website: Poetry and Pie at Sarabande

Cost: Free to attend



Artist Talk with Imar Hutchins | Muhammad Ali Center

Imar Hutchins talks about his newest exhibition Inheritance, which fuses his printmaking practice with his signature work as a collagist, imprinting stories recorded in his family archives onto the surfaces of his mixed media portraiture.



When: Feb. 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St.

Website: Artist Talk with Imar Hutchins

Cost: Free to attend



Let's Talk About It | UofL SAC

Tamika Dozier will be facilitating a sexual education talk with Diversity at the Table, and the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness will be providing free HIV testing. There will be guest appearances and giveaways from Blk Girl Narrative and Sis Got Tea.



When: February 7, 6:30 p.m.

Where: UofL SAC, 2100 S. Floyd St.

Website: Let's Talk About It

Cost: Free to attend



State of Black Louisville Release | Speed Art Museum

The Louisville Urban League will be officially releasing the State of Black Louisvillle report. Presentations will be done TED Talk-style, and a catered reception will follow.



When: February 7, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: State of Black Louisville Release

Cost: $20



Puppies, Pints & Pizza for Australia | Great Flood

Enjoy drink specials, pizza and a raffle to support WIRES, Australia's wildlife rescue organization. All proceeds will go towards helping the Australian wildlife suffering from the raging bushfires.



When: February 7, 6 p.m.

Where: Great Flood Brewing Co., 2120 Bardstown Road

Website: Puppies, Pints & Pizza for Australia

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Louisville Jewish Film Festival

This engaging mix of film, speakers and special events provides a unique opportunity to bring together an audience of varied experiences, faiths and backgrounds.



When: Saturday, Feb. 8 – Tuesday, March 3, see website for times

Where: See website for locations

Website: Louisville Jewish Film Festival

Cost: $10-$15 per film



Voix de Ville | Columbia Theatre

ART FM is celebrating four years of community broadcasting with a roaring twenties style party. The evening will be hosted by Madame GreenEyes and Captain Scratch of the Hundred Proof Fountain with special musical appearances from the Signifying Wolf.



When: Saturday, February 8, 6 p.m.-midnight

Where: Columbia Theatre, 824 S. Fourth St.

Website: Voix de Ville

Cost: $15



The Last Puppet Prom | Squallis Puppeteers

Dress up in fancy prom attire and dance the night away with Squallis supporters and puppets. Puppet DJs will keep the party bouncing all night, and there will be plenty of puppet happenings and photo ops.



When: Saturday, February 8, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Squallis Puppeteers, 1228 E Breckinridge St

Website: The Last Puppet Prom

Cost: $10-$25



African American Women: Celebrating Diversity with Art | Kore Gallery

In celebration of Black History Month Kore Gallery will feature eleven African American women who have made a profound impact in our community through their art.



When: Feb. 8 – March 1, see website for times

Where: Kore Gallery, 942 E. Kentucky St.

Website: African American Women: Celebrating Diversity with Art

Cost: Free to attend



Salsa Night | Hotel Louisville

Chelsey Owen will be leading a 45-minute all-level Bachata dance lesson, then the dance floor opens to all dancers.



When: Feb. 8, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Hotel Louisville, 120 W. Broadway

Website: Salsa Night

Cost: $7



Games on Tap: Afternoon Delight | Falls City

Grab your friends and a beer and learn some new games. Games on Tap's friendly and patient hosts will be available to help you select a game, set it up and explain the rules.



When: February 8, 12:30-5 p.m.

Where: Falls City Brewing Co., 901 E. Liberty St.

Website: Games on Tap: Afternoon Delight

Cost: Free to attend



Women Rock | Climb NuLu

This women-only event offers clinics, competitions, gear swaps, yoga, films and more.



When: February 8, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Climb NuLu, 1000 E. Market St.

Website: Women Rock

Cost: $35



Home Maintenance Workshop | Habitat for Humanity

This hands-on training event aims to empower people to learn new skills and discover their love for DIY home repair projects. All tools and supplies will be provided.



When: February 8, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Habitat for Humanity, 1620 Bank St.

Website: Home Maintenance Workshop

Cost: Free to attend



Heart of the Matter | Art Sanctuary

Maxwell sounds invites the community to gather in observance of national Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. There will be readings by several local poets and a presentation of the H.E.A.R.T. awards.



When: February 8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Red Barn, S. Third St.

Website: Heart of the Matter

Cost: $5

SUNDAY

LFS Oscar Watch Party | Rabbit Hole Distillery

Celebrate the 92nd Annual Academy Awards with the Louisville Film Society. There will be heavy hors d'oeuvres, dessert stations and a $250 ballot competition.



When: February 9, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: Rabbit Hole Distillery, 711 E. Jefferson St.

Website: LFS Oscar Watch Party

Cost: $100



Oscars Party | The Merryweather

Cheer on your favorite celebrities, there will be red carpet polaroids, prediction contests, Oscar-themed cocktails and food from River City Supper Club.



When: February 9, 5 p.m-2 a.m.

Where: The Merryweather, 1101 Lydia St.

Website: Oscars Party

Cost: Free to attend



Queer Yoga | Suspend

This weekend will kick off a series aimed at providing fun sober social events for the LGBTQ+ community presented by Queer Kentucky and VOA FIT. The class is open to all people but targeted to a mainly queer crowd.



When: February 9, 10-11 a.m.

Where: Suspend, 721 E. Washington St.

Website: Queer Yoga

Cost: Free to attend



Valentine's Day Buy Local Bazaar | Logan Street Market

Browse gifts from local vendors as they take over the mezzanine of Logan Street Market.



When: February 9, 10 a.m-5 p.m.

Where: Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan St.

Website: Valentine's Day Buy Local Bazaar

Cost: Free to attend



Eat Your Heart Out Art Show | Highlands Tap Room

Browse works from local artists and find a unique gift for your loved ones or yourself. There will be live music provided by Mason Osborne and Two Guys One Mic.



When: February 9, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Highlands Tap Room, 1056 Bardstown Road

Website: Eat Your Heart Out Art Show

Cost: Free to attend



The Mini Market | Mile Wide

Local makers, artists and creators will be setting up inside our taproom with their wares for a great opportunity to shop local this Valentine's season.



When: February 9, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: The Mini Market

Cost: Free to attend