Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville February 22 — 24

FRIDAY

Masquerade: Espionage | Louisville Palace

Agents from the diabolical criminal organization Spektröm are planning to infiltrate the Louisville Palace this Friday. Will you find the clues, solve the puzzles and stop the information from falling into the wrong hands? This Masquerade will be an interactive, immersive event that puts the fate of the world into the hands of the guests. There will be live music from Zach Longoria and his band, featuring Gina C.; beats from DJ Matt Anthony; a special appearance by Richard Darshwood, the #WhiskeyWizard; and more.



When: February 22, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Masquerade

Cost: $35 GA; $60 VIP





Bunbury Theatre Company Presents The Green Book | Henry Clay

An investigation of the impact of civil rights on contemporary American issues. Inspired by Victor Hugo Green’s historical The Negro Motorist Green Book, the setting takes place during a weekend when the Davis’ are celebrating the arrival of Dr. W.E.B. DuBois for a lecture. In the play, the appearance of a white visitor, who turns out to be a Jewish Holocaust survivor, sets off a chain of events that shows that racism and anti-Semitism cannot be ignored.



When: February 21-23, 7:30 p.m. & February 24, 2 p.m.

Where: Bunbury Theatre at the Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.

Website: The Green Book

Cost: $22 GA; $19 senior; $10 student





Margarita Day Party | Copper & Kings

Celebrate one of the world’s most refreshing cocktails with salsa dancing and lessons by Josh Gonzalez and music by DJ Medallion from Cincinnati. Enjoy delicious Latin-inspired food and special drink menu featuring the debut of Margarita’s feisty little sister, Rosalita.



When: February 22, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Margarita Day Party

Cost: Free to attend



Laughter After Love | Old 502 Winery

Laughter After Love is a stand-up comedy event featuring Sara Mary, Misty Stine, Cole King and Leslie Battle, with host Lucious Williams.



When: February 22, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Old 502 Winery, 102 S. Tenth St.

Website: Laughter After Love

Cost: $25





2019 Feathers & Friends Gala | Seelbach Hotel

This gala is the official Ken-Ducky Derby Kick-Off event! This night includes dinner, an open bar, dancing, live music, wine spin, bourbon pull, photo booth and a silent auction. This year, Feathers & Friends is Old Hollywood-themed. This charity fundraising event is hosted by Harbor House of Louisville benefiting adults with physical

and cognitive disabilities.



When: February 22, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Seelbach Hilton Hotel, 500 S. Fourth St.

Website: Feathers & Friends

Cost: $100 per person; $950 table for ten



KY Flea Market Spring Fling 2019 | Expo Center

Explore over 500 booths of dealers with antiques and collectibles, jewelry, clothes, surplus, bath and body, candles and more.



When: February 22-23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. & February 24, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Flea Market Spring Fling

Cost: Free to attend



Wizards & Wands Bar Crawl | Sports and Social Club

Grab your robes and wands, get on your broom and transport yourself to Fourth Street Live! because the Wizards & Wands Bar Crawl will commence this Friday. Wizards and muggles alike can enjoy enchanting specialty drinks, wizardly tournaments, lookalike contests and the chance to win the bar crawl grand prize.



When: February 22, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Sports and Social Club, 427 S. Fourth St.

Website: Wizards & Wands

Cost: Free to attend



"Image & Word" Opening Reception | Kaviar Gallery

Words have intertwined with visual artwork for millennia. In the latter half of the 20th century, artists began using text as the primary pictorial component of their work. Diversity of media, subject and content abound in "Image & Word." This group show highlights work by 26 artists from 8 states exploring written

language in their visual art practice.



When: February 22, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Kaviar Forge & Gallery, 147 Stevenson Ave.

Website: Image & Word

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

7th Annual Gravy Cup | Mellwood Arts Center

The Gravy Cup is back! Mark your calendars for the world's largest biscuit and gravy competition. Over 40 local chefs will compete in three categories: traditional, non-traditional and vegetarian/vegan. Only one will go home with the People's Choice Award. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Haven.



When: February 23, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Mellwood Arts Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Gravy Cup

Cost: $20 adults; $5 kids





Holsopple Brewing Two-Year Birthday Party

Holsopple will be two years old and to celebrate, they're throwing a party. The Misty Mountain String Band will play a few sets and WeekEnd Burgers will sling some food. Stop by the taproom to cheers two years! Music starts at 7 p.m.



When: February 23, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Holsopple Brewing, 8032 Catherine Lane

Website: Holsopple Brewing

Cost: Free to attend



Derby City Roller Girls: 2019 Season Opener | Convention Center

Come out and see Louisville's very own Derby City Roller Girls and River City Junior Roller Derby play live on in this double-header season opener. Attendees can enjoy two games in one night as they cheer on both teams.



When: February 23, 5-9:30 p.m.

Where: Kentucky International Convention Center, 221 Fourth St.

Website: Derby City Roller Girls

Cost: $12 adults; $5 kids 7-12



LetUsBeWell: Mindful/Intuitive Eating | Let Us Learn

Let Us Lean is hosting several self-health classes throughout February, their LetUsBeWell month. This weekend's class will focus on mindful and intuitive eating. Learn more at the link below.



When: February 17, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Let Us Learn, 141 W. Main St.

Website: LetUsBeWell

Cost: $20





SUNDAY

Louisville Film Society Oscar Watch Party | Copper & Kings

The Louisville Film Society is hosting their sixth annual Oscar Watch Party, celebrating the 91st Annual Academy Awards. There will be heavy hors d'oeuvre, dessert stations, Hollywood-inspired libations, raffles and a $250 ballot competition.



When: February 24, 7 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Oscar Watch Party

Cost: $100 ticket includes annual LFS membership; $75 for current LFS members



Woodhaven Country Club Wedding Show

All brides and grooms are invited to this special wedding show, presented by Louisville Bride. Attendees can meet with a variety of wedding professionals, as well as enjoy tastings from top caterers, cake bakers and a chocolate fountain. One lucky couple will win a $500 coupon to be used just like cash at eligible vendors at the show. And three couples will win $1000 off their rental of Woodhaven Country Club as a wedding venue.



When: February 24, 12:30-3 p.m.

Where: Woodhaven Country Club, 7200 Woodhaven Road

Website: Woodhaven Wedding Show

Cost: Free for brides and grooms; $8 additional guests



African American History Film Series | LFPL

Each Sunday in February, enjoy a movie presented in partnership with the UofL Health Sciences Center Office of Diversity and Inclusion. This Sunday, enjoy 13th. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, from the end of slavery through mass incarceration and the modern criminal justice system. Features interviews with Angela Davis, Cory Booker, Newt Gingrich and others.



When: February 24, 2 p.m.

Where: LFPL Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: Film Series

Cost: Free, registration required



Poses and Beermosas | Goodwood Brewing

Goodwood is hosting a high-energy core vinyasa yoga class. After the class, stick around for a beermosa or one of Goodwood's other Sunday drink specials.



When: December 30, 11 a.m.

Where: Goodwood Brewing, 636 E. Main St.

Website: Poses and Beermosas

Cost: $5 yoga; $3 optional beermosa