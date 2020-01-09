Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville January 10 — 12

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.
FRIDAY
Elevated Eats with Chef Michael Crouch | Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace
Chef Michael Crouch's premier event will feature steak tartare and beef bourguignon paired with drink specials from behind the bar.
When: Friday, January 10, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace, 2710 Frankfort Ave.
Website: Elevated Eats with Chef Michael Crouch
Cost: See site for details
Jesus Christ Superstar | Kentucky Center
In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, this new production will dazzle both theater audiences and concert music fans, paying tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year.
When: January 9 – January 12, see site for show times.
Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Website: Jesus Christ Superstar
Cost: Tickets start at $40
Onesie Party | Play Dance Bar
Zip up your best onesie and hit the dance floor. There will be a contest and prize for the best outfit.
When: January 10, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.
Where: Play Dance Bar, 2035 S. Third St.
Website: Onesie Party
Cost: Free until 10 p.m.
Resurgence: A Night of Black Art | Tim Faulkner Gallery
View an exhibition of works from local black artists and music performances from Producing A Kind Generation, The Jesse Lees and Quinnette.
When: January 10, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Tim Faulkner Gallery, 991 Logan St.
Website: Resurgence: A Night of Black Art
Cost: $10
Miniatures Build & Paint Night | Louisville Game Shop
Gather with folks in the community for camaraderie and tips from seasoned minis hobbyists. Bring what you're working on, what you need help with and what you just can't seem to get started.
When: January 10, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Louisville Game Shop, 925 Baxter Ave.
Website: Miniatures Build & Paint Night
Cost: Free to attend
Mama Needs Coffee | Logan Street Market
Join the Afterglow Community for a casual coffee meet-up each week to explore a new place and hang with other mamas, with or without your kids.
When: January 10, 9-11 a.m.
Where: Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan St.
Website: Mama Needs Coffee
Cost: Free to attend
SATURDAY
Silent Disco Yoga | Louisville Slugger Field
Experience a yoga practice with light-up headphones that allow you to connect with the instructor and listen to unique beats that enhance the movements.
When: Saturday, January 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.
Website: Silent Disco Yoga
Cost: $20
The Dramatically Improvised Play | The Bard's Town
Improv 502 hits the stage to present a fully improvised play.
When: January 11, 8 p.m.
Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road
Website: The Dramatically Improvised Play
Cost: Free to attend
Second Saturdays | Portland Museum
Enjoy free museum admission as well as art activities for kids. This month, your kids will get to create a paper stained glass creation.
When: January 11, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Portland Museum, 2308 Portland Ave
Website: Second Saturdays
Cost: Free to attend
Beekeeping Workshop | Logan Street Market
This event will focus on the principles of beekeeping including the history, honeybee biology, plant and pollinator relationships, and essential equipment requirements. There will be a honey tasting so you can experience first-hand raw honey straight from the hive.
When: January 11, 9 a.m.-noon
Where: Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan St.
Website: Beekeeping Workshop
Cost: $10-$15
Farby Vegan Pop-Up | Morel's Cafe
Join the excitement as the Farby returns to the Louisville food scene for one night only.
When: January 4, 5-10 p.m.
Where: Morel's Cafe, 619 Baxter Ave.
Website: Farby Vegan Pop-Up
Cost: Free to attend
The Living Room Series at Rud: Miki Fiki + Ally | Rud
This series offers an intimate setting to commune with local music lovers and enjoy live music in the comfort of an Old Louisville living room. This month, Miki Fiki will be rocking the stage delivering smooth funky pop and Ally will be serving soulful sultry goodness.
When: January 11, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Rud, 422 W Oak St
Website: The Living Room Series at Rud: Miki Fiki + Ally
Cost: $10
Second Saturday: What is it? | Frazier History Museum
Come take a look at some unusual, unfamiliar and strange objects pulled from the Museum's collection and see if you can figure out what they are. There will be hands-on opportunities to learn, laugh and make.
When: January 11, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.
Website: Second Saturday: What is it?
Cost: See site for details
Sátántangó | Speed Art Museum
Based on the book by László Krasznahorkai, the film follows members of a small, defunct agricultural collective living in a post-apocalyptic landscape after the fall of Communism. On the heels of a large financial windfall, they set out to leave their village. As a few of the villagers secretly conspire to take off with all of the earnings for themselves, a mysterious character, long thought dead, returns to the village, altering the course of everyone’s lives forever.
When: January 11, noon-7:30 p.m.
Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.
Website: Sátántangó
Cost: $10-$15
SUNDAY
Sunday Supper Curry Night | The Merryweather
Enjoy a hot bowl of curry with the River City Supper Club. There will be appetizers, two types of Indian inspired curry and naan made fresh to order.
When: January 12, 6 p.m.
Where: The Merryweather, 1101 Lydia St.
Website: River City Supper Club Sunday Supper Curry Night
Cost: See site for details
Meditation With Cats | Lucky Cat Café
A candle-lit beginner level meditation with Melody Miller, followed by 30 minutes of kitty playtime. Hot tea included.
When: January 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Lucky Cat Café, 2230 Dundee Road
Website: Meditation With Cats
Cost: Pay what you can
Picnic Critique | Houseguest
Join Ruckus writers and fellow artists for a casual critique session. January's session is hosted by Houseguest, an independent, artist-run project space. Participating artists can bring work that is completed or in-progress. Artists are encouraged to ask specific questions and work through their conceptual content with a receptive audience.
When: January 12, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Houseguest, 2721 Taylor Blvd
Website: Picnic Critique
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Disney Channel Original Movie Trivia Night | Corner Louisville
Grab dinner and drinks with your team and enjoy specials like half priced bottles of wine. The winning team will receive a $100 bar tab and a one night weekend stay for four at Aloft Louisville Downtown.
When: January 12, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Corner Louisville, 102 W Main St
Website: Disney Channel Original Movie Trivia Night
Cost: Free to attend
Slur Your Role 91 | Kaiju
Join Nerd Louisville in an evening of multiverse role-playing games.
When: January 12, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.
Website: Slur Your Role 91
Cost: See site for details
Star Wars Drag Brunch | Le Moo
Watch local queens perform a Star Wars themed show as you enjoy brunch classics from the buffet. There will be a meet & greet photo op with the queens after.
When: January 12, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road
Website: Star Wars Drag Brunch
Cost: $35
Cover photo: pexels.com