Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville January 10 — 12

FRIDAY

Elevated Eats with Chef Michael Crouch | Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace

Chef Michael Crouch's premier event will feature steak tartare and beef bourguignon paired with drink specials from behind the bar.

When: Friday, January 10, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Eat Your Bourbon Marketplace, 2710 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Elevated Eats with Chef Michael Crouch

Cost: See site for details



Jesus Christ Superstar | Kentucky Center

In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, this new production will dazzle both theater audiences and concert music fans, paying tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year.

When: January 9 – January 12, see site for show times.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Jesus Christ Superstar

Cost: Tickets start at $40



Onesie Party | Play Dance Bar

Zip up your best onesie and hit the dance floor. There will be a contest and prize for the best outfit.

When: January 10, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: Play Dance Bar, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Onesie Party

Cost: Free until 10 p.m.



Resurgence: A Night of Black Art | Tim Faulkner Gallery

View an exhibition of works from local black artists and music performances from Producing A Kind Generation, The Jesse Lees and Quinnette.

When: January 10, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Tim Faulkner Gallery, 991 Logan St.

Website: Resurgence: A Night of Black Art

Cost: $10



Miniatures Build & Paint Night | Louisville Game Shop

Gather with folks in the community for camaraderie and tips from seasoned minis hobbyists. Bring what you're working on, what you need help with and what you just can't seem to get started.

When: January 10, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Game Shop, 925 Baxter Ave.

Website: Miniatures Build & Paint Night

Cost: Free to attend



Mama Needs Coffee | Logan Street Market

Join the Afterglow Community for a casual coffee meet-up each week to explore a new place and hang with other mamas, with or without your kids.

When: January 10, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan St.

Website: Mama Needs Coffee

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Silent Disco Yoga | Louisville Slugger Field

Experience a yoga practice with light-up headphones that allow you to connect with the instructor and listen to unique beats that enhance the movements.

When: Saturday, January 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Silent Disco Yoga

Cost: $20

The Dramatically Improvised Play | The Bard's Town

Improv 502 hits the stage to present a fully improvised play.

When: January 11, 8 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: The Dramatically Improvised Play

Cost: Free to attend



Second Saturdays | Portland Museum

Enjoy free museum admission as well as art activities for kids. This month, your kids will get to create a paper stained glass creation.

When: January 11, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Portland Museum, 2308 Portland Ave

Website: Second Saturdays

Cost: Free to attend



Beekeeping Workshop | Logan Street Market

This event will focus on the principles of beekeeping including the history, honeybee biology, plant and pollinator relationships, and essential equipment requirements. There will be a honey tasting so you can experience first-hand raw honey straight from the hive.

When: January 11, 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan St.

Website: Beekeeping Workshop

Cost: $10-$15



Farby Vegan Pop-Up | Morel's Cafe

Join the excitement as the Farby returns to the Louisville food scene for one night only.

When: January 4, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Morel's Cafe, 619 Baxter Ave.

Website: Farby Vegan Pop-Up

Cost: Free to attend



The Living Room Series at Rud: Miki Fiki + Ally | Rud

This series offers an intimate setting to commune with local music lovers and enjoy live music in the comfort of an Old Louisville living room. This month, Miki Fiki will be rocking the stage delivering smooth funky pop and Ally will be serving soulful sultry goodness.

When: January 11, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Rud, 422 W Oak St

Website: The Living Room Series at Rud: Miki Fiki + Ally

Cost: $10

Second Saturday: What is it? | Frazier History Museum

Come take a look at some unusual, unfamiliar and strange objects pulled from the Museum's collection and see if you can figure out what they are. There will be hands-on opportunities to learn, laugh and make.

When: January 11, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: Second Saturday: What is it?

Cost: See site for details



Sátántangó | Speed Art Museum

Based on the book by László Krasznahorkai, the film follows members of a small, defunct agricultural collective living in a post-apocalyptic landscape after the fall of Communism. On the heels of a large financial windfall, they set out to leave their village. As a few of the villagers secretly conspire to take off with all of the earnings for themselves, a mysterious character, long thought dead, returns to the village, altering the course of everyone’s lives forever.

When: January 11, noon-7:30 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Sátántangó

Cost: $10-$15

SUNDAY

Sunday Supper Curry Night | The Merryweather

Enjoy a hot bowl of curry with the River City Supper Club. There will be appetizers, two types of Indian inspired curry and naan made fresh to order.

When: January 12, 6 p.m.

Where: The Merryweather, 1101 Lydia St.

Website: River City Supper Club Sunday Supper Curry Night

Cost: See site for details



Meditation With Cats | Lucky Cat Café

A candle-lit beginner level meditation with Melody Miller, followed by 30 minutes of kitty playtime. Hot tea included.

When: January 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Lucky Cat Café, 2230 Dundee Road

Website: Meditation With Cats

Cost: Pay what you can



Picnic Critique | Houseguest

Join Ruckus writers and fellow artists for a casual critique session. January's session is hosted by Houseguest, an independent, artist-run project space. Participating artists can bring work that is completed or in-progress. Artists are encouraged to ask specific questions and work through their conceptual content with a receptive audience.

When: January 12, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Houseguest, 2721 Taylor Blvd

Website: Picnic Critique

Cost: $5 suggested donation



Disney Channel Original Movie Trivia Night | Corner Louisville

Grab dinner and drinks with your team and enjoy specials like half priced bottles of wine. The winning team will receive a $100 bar tab and a one night weekend stay for four at Aloft Louisville Downtown.

When: January 12, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Corner Louisville, 102 W Main St

Website: Disney Channel Original Movie Trivia Night

Cost: Free to attend



Slur Your Role 91 | Kaiju

Join Nerd Louisville in an evening of multiverse role-playing games.

When: January 12, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: Slur Your Role 91

Cost: See site for details



Star Wars Drag Brunch | Le Moo

Watch local queens perform a Star Wars themed show as you enjoy brunch classics from the buffet. There will be a meet & greet photo op with the queens after.

When: January 12, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road

Website: Star Wars Drag Brunch

Cost: $35