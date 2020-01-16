Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville January 17 — 19

Add Event My Events Log In

    FRIDAY

    Pasta Dinner with Kevin Ashworth | 610 Magnolia Wine Studio

    Taste a preview menu of 610 Magnolia's new Cincinnati restaurant, Khora, helmed by Chef Kevin Ashworth. 

    When: January 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
    Where: 610 Magnolia Wine Studio, 610 Magnolia Ave.
    Website: Pasta Dinner with Kevin Ashworth
    Cost: $55


    After Hours | Speed Art Museum

    Celebrate the Speed's 93rd birthday, with a Roaring '20s themed birthday bash. There will be music, performances, cash bar, food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art.

    When: January 17, 5-10 p.m.
    Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.
    Website: After Hours at the Speed
    Cost: Free for members, $20 for non-members


    January Birthday Bash | Recbar

    Celebrate January birthdays with $10 in tokens for all your friends who were born in January. There will be drink specials and door prizes all night.

    When: January 17, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
    Where: Recbar, 10301 Taylorsville Road
    Website: January Birthday Bash
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    The Wonder Bread Years | Ogle Center at IUS

    A fast-paced, hilarious production starring former Seinfeld writer, Pat Hazell, that gracefully walks the line between standup and theater. 

    When: January 17, 7:30-9 p.m.
    Where: Ogle Center at IUS, 4201 Grant Line Road, New Albany
    Website: The Wonder Bread Years
    Cost: $30


    The Disappearance of My Mother | Speed Cinema

    Follow the story of Benedetta Barzini, an iconic fashion model in the 1960s. At the age of 75, she is fed up with all of the roles that life has imposed on her and decides to leave everything and everyone behind and disappear to a place far from the gaze of the camera. Only her son Beniamino is permitted to witness her journey.

    When: January 17–January 19, see site for showtimes
    Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.
    Website: The Disappearance of My Mother
    Cost: $9
     

    Cash Unchained | Mercury Ballroom

    Take a journey back in time to the life and music of "The Man in Black" with a live performance of his songs. 

    When: January 17, 9 p.m.
    Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.
    Website: Cash Unchained
    Cost: $12

     

    SATURDAY

    The Harlem Globe Trotters | KFC Yum! Center

    Witness a blend of hilarious hijinks and incredible basketball skills including ball handling, high-flying dunks and a new record-breaking attempt.

    When: Saturday, January 18,1 & 6 p.m.
    Where: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza
    Website: The Harlem Globe Trotters
    Cost: See site for details
     

    Dolly Birthday Party | ShopBar

    A celebration of all things Dolly. There will be drink specials and Dolly movies all weekend plus DJ Craig Pfunder and friends will be playing all her hits.

    When: January 18, 7 p.m.
    Where: ShopBar, 950 Barret Ave.
    Website: Dolly Birthday Party
    Cost: Free to attend


    Rage Yoga | Monnik

    Acknowledge and release negative thoughts in order to find your zen, while doing some traditional and some not-so-traditional yoga poses. 

    When: January 18, 10 a.m.
    Where: Monnik, 1036 E. Burnett Ave.
    Website: Rage Yoga
    Cost: $12-$15


    Crisis on Infinite Improvs | The Bard's Town

     A hilarious evening of improv comedy with super heroes, from the 502 Players. All improv will be based based off audience suggestions.

    When: January 18, 8-9:30 p.m.
    Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road
    Website: Crisis on Infinite Improvs
    Cost: $10


    Siz's Reggae Night | The Barrelhouse on Market

    Listen to a mix of the latest reggae tunes from around the world. There will be island inspired food and drink specials all night.

    When: January 18, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.
    Where: The Barrelhouse on Market, 1005 W. Market St., Jeffersonville
    Website: Siz's Reggae Night
    Cost: Free to attend


    Louisville Silent Disco | Mile Wide

    Grab a pizza from Mac’s at Mile Wide, drink a couple of beers and dance to your heart's content with your silent disco headphones. 

    When: January 18, 9-11:30 p.m.
    Where: Mile Wide, 636 Barret Ave.
    Website: Louisville Silent Disco
    Cost: free to attend


    KRM Live | Logan Street Market

    As part of Kentucky Refugee Ministry's arts and culture programming, newcomers create a home through artistic expression and exchange. Share in these global cultural histories and talents with a live concert.

    When: January 18, 6-8 p.m.
    Where: Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan St.
    Website: KRM Live
    Cost: $10 suggested donation

     

    SUNDAY

    Keepers of the Dream - Freedom Award | Kentucky Center

     Western Kentucky University student Jayla Ransom will host in this year's presentation of the Mayor’s Freedom Award and the ArtsReach Living the Vision Awards. There will be a recitation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech "Another America," along with dance, music, and spoken word.

    When: Sunday, January 19, 5 p.m.
    Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
    Website: Keepers of the Dream - Freedom Award
    Cost: Free to attend


    Ultimate Bridal Services' Winter Wedding Show | Brown & Williamson Club

    Engage with local bridal vendors who will help bring your wedding day to life. There will be food tastings from bakers and caterers as well as door prizes throughout the duration of the show. 

    When: Sunday, January 19, 12:30-4 p.m.
    Where: Brown & Williamson Club, 2800 S. Floyd St.
    Website: Ultimate Bridal Service's Winter Wedding Show
    Cost: Free for engaged couples, $10 for guests


    Outside the Windows with Father Patrick Dolan | Speed Art Museum

    Father Patrick Dolan will give an in-depth talk about the two stained-glass windows in the Tapestry Gallery originally from Park Abbey in Leuven Belgium.

    When: January 19, 1-2 p.m.
    Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.
    Website: Outside the Windows with Father Patrick Dolan
    Cost: Free to attend


    Ninth Annual Kent Carney Awards | Zanzabar

    The Shadow Council of Comedy Elders will present awards for comedic excellence in Louisville.

    When: January 19, 7 p.m.
    Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.
    Website: Ninth Annual Kent Carney Awards
    Cost: $10


    Women's Kentucky State Championship | Recbar

    Watch as the top 16 women from the Kentucky chapter of the International Flipper Pinball Association compete for the State Pinball Championship.

    When: January 19, noon-9 p.m.
    Where: Recbar, 10301 Taylorsville Road
    Website: Woman's Kentucky State Championship
    Cost: Free to attend


    DREAM | Big Bar

    Join hosts DJ Rinko The Rocket and The Godfather Benman in a celebration of MLK weekend.

    When: January 19, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.
    Where: Big Bar, 1202 Bardstown Road
    Website: DREAM
    Cost: Free to attend

