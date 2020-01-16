Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville January 17 — 19

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.



FRIDAY

Pasta Dinner with Kevin Ashworth | 610 Magnolia Wine Studio

Taste a preview menu of 610 Magnolia's new Cincinnati restaurant, Khora, helmed by Chef Kevin Ashworth.

When: January 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: 610 Magnolia Wine Studio, 610 Magnolia Ave.

Website: Pasta Dinner with Kevin Ashworth

Cost: $55



After Hours | Speed Art Museum

Celebrate the Speed's 93rd birthday, with a Roaring '20s themed birthday bash. There will be music, performances, cash bar, food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art.

When: January 17, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: After Hours at the Speed

Cost: Free for members, $20 for non-members



January Birthday Bash | Recbar

Celebrate January birthdays with $10 in tokens for all your friends who were born in January. There will be drink specials and door prizes all night.

When: January 17, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Recbar, 10301 Taylorsville Road

Website: January Birthday Bash

Cost: Free to attend



The Wonder Bread Years | Ogle Center at IUS

A fast-paced, hilarious production starring former Seinfeld writer, Pat Hazell, that gracefully walks the line between standup and theater.

When: January 17, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Ogle Center at IUS, 4201 Grant Line Road, New Albany

Website: The Wonder Bread Years

Cost: $30



The Disappearance of My Mother | Speed Cinema

Follow the story of Benedetta Barzini, an iconic fashion model in the 1960s. At the age of 75, she is fed up with all of the roles that life has imposed on her and decides to leave everything and everyone behind and disappear to a place far from the gaze of the camera. Only her son Beniamino is permitted to witness her journey.

When: January 17–January 19, see site for showtimes

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: The Disappearance of My Mother

Cost: $9



Cash Unchained | Mercury Ballroom

Take a journey back in time to the life and music of "The Man in Black" with a live performance of his songs.

When: January 17, 9 p.m.

Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Website: Cash Unchained

Cost: $12

SATURDAY

The Harlem Globe Trotters | KFC Yum! Center

Witness a blend of hilarious hijinks and incredible basketball skills including ball handling, high-flying dunks and a new record-breaking attempt.

When: Saturday, January 18,1 & 6 p.m.

Where: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: The Harlem Globe Trotters

Cost: See site for details



Dolly Birthday Party | ShopBar

A celebration of all things Dolly. There will be drink specials and Dolly movies all weekend plus DJ Craig Pfunder and friends will be playing all her hits.

When: January 18, 7 p.m.

Where: ShopBar, 950 Barret Ave.

Website: Dolly Birthday Party

Cost: Free to attend



Rage Yoga | Monnik

Acknowledge and release negative thoughts in order to find your zen, while doing some traditional and some not-so-traditional yoga poses.

When: January 18, 10 a.m.

Where: Monnik, 1036 E. Burnett Ave.

Website: Rage Yoga

Cost: $12-$15



Crisis on Infinite Improvs | The Bard's Town

A hilarious evening of improv comedy with super heroes, from the 502 Players. All improv will be based based off audience suggestions.

When: January 18, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Crisis on Infinite Improvs

Cost: $10



Siz's Reggae Night | The Barrelhouse on Market

Listen to a mix of the latest reggae tunes from around the world. There will be island inspired food and drink specials all night.

When: January 18, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: The Barrelhouse on Market, 1005 W. Market St., Jeffersonville

Website: Siz's Reggae Night

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Silent Disco | Mile Wide

Grab a pizza from Mac’s at Mile Wide, drink a couple of beers and dance to your heart's content with your silent disco headphones.

When: January 18, 9-11:30 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide, 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Louisville Silent Disco

Cost: free to attend



KRM Live | Logan Street Market

As part of Kentucky Refugee Ministry's arts and culture programming, newcomers create a home through artistic expression and exchange. Share in these global cultural histories and talents with a live concert.

When: January 18, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan St.

Website: KRM Live

Cost: $10 suggested donation

SUNDAY

Keepers of the Dream - Freedom Award | Kentucky Center

Western Kentucky University student Jayla Ransom will host in this year's presentation of the Mayor’s Freedom Award and the ArtsReach Living the Vision Awards. There will be a recitation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech "Another America," along with dance, music, and spoken word.

When: Sunday, January 19, 5 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Keepers of the Dream - Freedom Award

Cost: Free to attend



Ultimate Bridal Services' Winter Wedding Show | Brown & Williamson Club

Engage with local bridal vendors who will help bring your wedding day to life. There will be food tastings from bakers and caterers as well as door prizes throughout the duration of the show.

When: Sunday, January 19, 12:30-4 p.m.

Where: Brown & Williamson Club, 2800 S. Floyd St.

Website: Ultimate Bridal Service's Winter Wedding Show

Cost: Free for engaged couples, $10 for guests



Outside the Windows with Father Patrick Dolan | Speed Art Museum

Father Patrick Dolan will give an in-depth talk about the two stained-glass windows in the Tapestry Gallery originally from Park Abbey in Leuven Belgium.

When: January 19, 1-2 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Outside the Windows with Father Patrick Dolan

Cost: Free to attend



Ninth Annual Kent Carney Awards | Zanzabar

The Shadow Council of Comedy Elders will present awards for comedic excellence in Louisville.

When: January 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Ninth Annual Kent Carney Awards

Cost: $10



Women's Kentucky State Championship | Recbar

Watch as the top 16 women from the Kentucky chapter of the International Flipper Pinball Association compete for the State Pinball Championship.

When: January 19, noon-9 p.m.

Where: Recbar, 10301 Taylorsville Road

Website: Woman's Kentucky State Championship

Cost: Free to attend



DREAM | Big Bar

Join hosts DJ Rinko The Rocket and The Godfather Benman in a celebration of MLK weekend.

When: January 19, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: Big Bar, 1202 Bardstown Road

Website: DREAM

Cost: Free to attend