Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville January 24 — 26

FRIDAY
Third Annual Bourbontown Burlesque Festival | Mercury Ballroom
This two night event will showcase burlesque acts from six different headliners. There will be campy comedy and a variety of elements including strip tease, aerials, magic and more.
What are the odds you'll enjoy this event?: The Betting Window
When: Friday–Saturday, Jan. 24-25, 7 p.m.
Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.
Website: Third Annual Bourbontown Burlesque Festival
Cost: See site for details
Travel Time Trivia | Play Louisville
Unleash your inner explorer and test your travel knowledge. Questions range from famous destinations and landmarks to travel in movies and songs.
When: January 24, 7 p.m.
Where: Play Louisville, 1101 E. Washington St.
Website: Travel Time Trivia
Cost: $10
Rhythm Science Sound | Logan Street Market
Bring some of your favorite records and learn how to mix them up and make new sounds. Drinks will be available from Wild Hops and all New Belgium beers will be $1 off.
When: January 24, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan St.
Website: Rhythm Science Sound
Cost: Free to attend
The Second City: Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons | Kentucky Center
Join The Second City in an all-new, hilarious revue that will leave you laughing and re-thinking everything you thought you knew about comedy.
When: January 24, 8 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Website: The Second City
Cost: $35
The Princess Bride in 30 Minutes | The Bard's Town
The Cliffnotes attempt to retell the story of the Princess Bride in 30 minutes or less. You may even find yourself up on stage.
When: January 24, 10-11 p.m.
Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road
Website: The Princess Bride in 30 Minutes
Cost: $10
Truffles & Whiskey Dinner | 610 Magnolia
Enjoy a five course menu featuring winter ingredients like wild mushrooms, lobster, venison and more. There will be a paring of rare aged whiskey included with dinner.
When: January 24, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: wine studio at 610 Magnolia, 2035 S. Third St.
Website: Truffles & Whiskey Dinner
Cost: $165
Daughters of Greatness: Diane Porter | Muhammad Ali Center
The Daughters of Greatness breakfast series features prominent women engaged in social philanthropy, activism and pursuits of justice. The stories and reflections they share are said to be motivational, transformative and inspirational.
When: January 24, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Muhammad Ali Center, 611 S. Fourth St.
Website: Daughters of Greatness: Diane Porter
Cost: See site for details
QuArtz - A Queer Arts Exhibit | Launch Louisville
The Derby City Bears invite you to their first installment of QuArtz, featuring works by photographers Marty King and Josh Tyson.
When: January 24, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Launch Louisville, 816 E. Broadway
Website: QuArtz - A Queer Arts Exhibit
Cost: Free to attend
DCRG Meet & Greet Recruitment Night | Mile Wide Beer Co.
Have a drink with the some of the Derby City Roller Girls skaters, trainers, and league members. You can learn about the DCRG's upcoming training camp session, becoming an official on or off skates and volunteer opportunities.
When: January 24, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.
Website: DCRG Meet & Greet Recruitment Night
Cost: Free to attend
SATURDAY
WhiskerMania | Diamond Pub
Witness a showcase of Derby City Whisker Club's unmovable beards and unstoppable mustaches. Each hairy contestant will have their facial hair judged from a variety of 15 different categories.
Read our piece on the Derby City Whisker Club's trip to the 2019 National Beard and Moustache Championships.
When: Saturday, January 25, 5 p.m.
Where: Diamond Pub, 630 Barret Ave.
Website: WhiskerMania
Cost: See site for details
The Resolution Gala | Muhammad Ali Center
This night of elegance will start with a fashion show featuring local clothing boutiques and shops, followed by light refreshments provided by a local food vendor.
When: Saturday, January 25, 8 p.m.
Where: Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St.
Website: The Resolution Gala
Cost: $30-$40
Snoop Dogg: I Wanna Thank Me Tour | Louisville Palace
West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg is making his way to Louisville promoting his 17th studio album I Wanna Thank Me.
When: January 25, 7 p.m.
Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.
Website: Snoop Dogg
Cost: See site for details
Love in the Garden | Mellwood Art Center
Enjoy cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres while singers in costume perform throughout the night. This fundraising event supports great art onstage, engaging community programs and training for young artists at Kentucky Opera.
When: January 25, 6 p.m.
Where: Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.
Website: Love in the Garden
Cost: See site for details
The Hub's Fourth Birthday | The Hub
In celebration of its fourth year in Louisville, the Hub will be unveiling new renovations. There will be drink specials and the kitchen will be open with late night bites until 1 a.m.
When: January 25, 10 p.m.
Where: The Hub, 2235 Frankfort Ave.
Website: The Hub's Fourth Birthday
Cost: Free to attend
New Tea Release Party | Louisville Tea Company
Warm up with samples of a variety of new teas at the bar, all new flavors will be 15% off.
When: January 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Louisville Tea Company, 9305 New La Grange Road
Website: New Tea Release Party
Cost: Free to attend
Winter Tree Hike | Cherokee Park
Join the Cultivators and Olmsted Parks for an interpretive hike through the Cherokee Park trails. Learn how to identify trees, shrubs and other plants, even in the middle of winter.
When: January 25, 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Cherokee Park, 745 Cochran Hill Road
Website: Winter Tree Hike
Cost: Free to attend
12th Anniversary Party & Cosmik Fries-Eating Contest | HopCat
Celebrate 12 years since HopCat's grand opening in Grand Rapids Michigan with free cosmik fries, drink specials and a cosmik fry-eating contest.
When: January 25, noon-2 a.m.
Where: HopCat, 1064 Bardstown Road
Website: 12th Anniversary Party & Cosmik Fries-Eating Contest
Cost: Free to attend
Lights Out! A vegan dinner experience | The Inner Warrior
Enjoy five courses of locally grown and foraged vegan fare while being blindfolded to enhance the sense of taste.
When: January 25, 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: The Inner Warrior, 600 Distillery Commons
Website: Lights Out
Cost: $45
Popcorn and Wine Pairing | Old 502 Winery
Sample wine from the Old 502 winery paired with a variety of seasoned popcorn.
When: January 25, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Old 502 Winery, 102 S. 10th St.
Website: Popcorn and Wine Pairing
Cost: $8
SUNDAY
Artist Gallery Talk | PYRO Art Gallery
Artists from the current Quartet exhibition will provide insight into what motivates their work as well as the process that they employ to create it.
When: January 26, 2-4 p.m.
Where: PYRO Art Gallery, 1006 E. Washington St.
Website: Artist Gallery Talk
Cost: Free to attend
January Wine Club | Waterfront Wine and Spirits
Kevin Lowber of Cutting Edge Wines will lead the tasting with a focus on European and South American wines.
When: January 26, 3-5 p.m.
Where: Waterfront Wine and Spirits, 2100 S. 222 E. Witherspoon St.
Website: January Wine Club
Cost: $10
Matinee at the Meow-vies | Lucky Cat Café
Cuddle with cats and enjoy some popcorn as you watch Disney's Aristocats.
When: January 26, 4 p.m.
Where: Lucky Cat Café, 2230 Dundee Road
Website: Matinee at the Meow-vies
Cost: See site for details
Tiki Night | The Pearl
Join in the tropical celebration with a free pig roast, Diageo tiki drink specials, and drinks in pineapples.
When: January 26, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Pearl of Germantown, 1151 Goss Ave.
Website: Tiki Night
Cost: Free to attend
Fargo Movie Night | Oskar's
Enjoy a screening of this Cohen Brothers classic along with beer, snacks and food specials. Costumes and accents encouraged.
When: January 26, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Oskar's, 3799 Poplar Level Rd
Website: Fargo Movie Night
Cost: Free to attend
Bagged and Bored Ep 202 Premiere | Zanzabar
Catch up with Zooey Summers and her eccentric twins in this special screening.
When: January 26, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.
Website: Bagged and Bored Ep 202 premiere
Cost: Free to attend
Cover photo: pexels.com