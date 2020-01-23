Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville January 24 — 26

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.



FRIDAY

Third Annual Bourbontown Burlesque Festival | Mercury Ballroom

This two night event will showcase burlesque acts from six different headliners. There will be campy comedy and a variety of elements including strip tease, aerials, magic and more.

What are the odds you'll enjoy this event?: The Betting Window

When: Friday–Saturday, Jan. 24-25, 7 p.m.

Where: Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Website: Third Annual Bourbontown Burlesque Festival

Cost: See site for details



Travel Time Trivia | Play Louisville

Unleash your inner explorer and test your travel knowledge. Questions range from famous destinations and landmarks to travel in movies and songs.

When: January 24, 7 p.m.

Where: Play Louisville, 1101 E. Washington St.

Website: Travel Time Trivia

Cost: $10



Rhythm Science Sound | Logan Street Market

Bring some of your favorite records and learn how to mix them up and make new sounds. Drinks will be available from Wild Hops and all New Belgium beers will be $1 off.

When: January 24, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan St.

Website: Rhythm Science Sound

Cost: Free to attend



The Second City: Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons | Kentucky Center

Join The Second City in an all-new, hilarious revue that will leave you laughing and re-thinking everything you thought you knew about comedy.

When: January 24, 8 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: The Second City

Cost: $35



The Princess Bride in 30 Minutes | The Bard's Town

The Cliffnotes attempt to retell the story of the Princess Bride in 30 minutes or less. You may even find yourself up on stage.

When: January 24, 10-11 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: The Princess Bride in 30 Minutes

Cost: $10



Truffles & Whiskey Dinner | 610 Magnolia

Enjoy a five course menu featuring winter ingredients like wild mushrooms, lobster, venison and more. There will be a paring of rare aged whiskey included with dinner.

When: January 24, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: wine studio at 610 Magnolia, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Truffles & Whiskey Dinner

Cost: $165



Daughters of Greatness: Diane Porter | Muhammad Ali Center

The Daughters of Greatness breakfast series features prominent women engaged in social philanthropy, activism and pursuits of justice. The stories and reflections they share are said to be motivational, transformative and inspirational.

When: January 24, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Muhammad Ali Center, 611 S. Fourth St.

Website: Daughters of Greatness: Diane Porter

Cost: See site for details



QuArtz - A Queer Arts Exhibit | Launch Louisville

The Derby City Bears invite you to their first installment of QuArtz, featuring works by photographers Marty King and Josh Tyson.

When: January 24, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Launch Louisville, 816 E. Broadway

Website: QuArtz - A Queer Arts Exhibit

Cost: Free to attend



DCRG Meet & Greet Recruitment Night | Mile Wide Beer Co.

Have a drink with the some of the Derby City Roller Girls skaters, trainers, and league members. You can learn about the DCRG's upcoming training camp session, becoming an official on or off skates and volunteer opportunities.

When: January 24, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: DCRG Meet & Greet Recruitment Night

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

WhiskerMania | Diamond Pub

Witness a showcase of Derby City Whisker Club's unmovable beards and unstoppable mustaches. Each hairy contestant will have their facial hair judged from a variety of 15 different categories.

Read our piece on the Derby City Whisker Club's trip to the 2019 National Beard and Moustache Championships.

When: Saturday, January 25, 5 p.m.

Where: Diamond Pub, 630 Barret Ave.

Website: WhiskerMania

Cost: See site for details



The Resolution Gala | Muhammad Ali Center

This night of elegance will start with a fashion show featuring local clothing boutiques and shops, followed by light refreshments provided by a local food vendor.

When: Saturday, January 25, 8 p.m.

Where: Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St.

Website: The Resolution Gala

Cost: $30-$40



Snoop Dogg: I Wanna Thank Me Tour | Louisville Palace

West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg is making his way to Louisville promoting his 17th studio album I Wanna Thank Me.

What are the odds you'll enjoy this event?: The Betting Window

When: January 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Snoop Dogg

Cost: See site for details



Love in the Garden | Mellwood Art Center

Enjoy cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres while singers in costume perform throughout the night. This fundraising event supports great art onstage, engaging community programs and training for young artists at Kentucky Opera.

When: January 25, 6 p.m.

Where: Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Love in the Garden

Cost: See site for details



The Hub's Fourth Birthday | The Hub

In celebration of its fourth year in Louisville, the Hub will be unveiling new renovations. There will be drink specials and the kitchen will be open with late night bites until 1 a.m.

When: January 25, 10 p.m.

Where: The Hub, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: The Hub's Fourth Birthday

Cost: Free to attend



New Tea Release Party | Louisville Tea Company

Warm up with samples of a variety of new teas at the bar, all new flavors will be 15% off.

When: January 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Louisville Tea Company, 9305 New La Grange Road

Website: New Tea Release Party

Cost: Free to attend



Winter Tree Hike | Cherokee Park

Join the Cultivators and Olmsted Parks for an interpretive hike through the Cherokee Park trails. Learn how to identify trees, shrubs and other plants, even in the middle of winter.

When: January 25, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Cherokee Park, 745 Cochran Hill Road

Website: Winter Tree Hike

Cost: Free to attend



12th Anniversary Party & Cosmik Fries-Eating Contest | HopCat

Celebrate 12 years since HopCat's grand opening in Grand Rapids Michigan with free cosmik fries, drink specials and a cosmik fry-eating contest.

When: January 25, noon-2 a.m.

Where: HopCat, 1064 Bardstown Road

Website: 12th Anniversary Party & Cosmik Fries-Eating Contest

Cost: Free to attend



Lights Out! A vegan dinner experience | The Inner Warrior

Enjoy five courses of locally grown and foraged vegan fare while being blindfolded to enhance the sense of taste.

When: January 25, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: The Inner Warrior, 600 Distillery Commons

Website: Lights Out

Cost: $45



Popcorn and Wine Pairing | Old 502 Winery

Sample wine from the Old 502 winery paired with a variety of seasoned popcorn.

When: January 25, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Old 502 Winery, 102 S. 10th St.

Website: Popcorn and Wine Pairing

Cost: $8

SUNDAY

Artist Gallery Talk | PYRO Art Gallery

Artists from the current Quartet exhibition will provide insight into what motivates their work as well as the process that they employ to create it.

When: January 26, 2-4 p.m.

Where: PYRO Art Gallery, 1006 E. Washington St.

Website: Artist Gallery Talk

Cost: Free to attend



January Wine Club | Waterfront Wine and Spirits

Kevin Lowber of Cutting Edge Wines will lead the tasting with a focus on European and South American wines.

When: January 26, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Wine and Spirits, 2100 S. 222 E. Witherspoon St.

Website: January Wine Club

Cost: $10



Matinee at the Meow-vies | Lucky Cat Café

Cuddle with cats and enjoy some popcorn as you watch Disney's Aristocats.

When: January 26, 4 p.m.

Where: Lucky Cat Café, 2230 Dundee Road

Website: Matinee at the Meow-vies

Cost: See site for details



Tiki Night | The Pearl

Join in the tropical celebration with a free pig roast, Diageo tiki drink specials, and drinks in pineapples.

When: January 26, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Pearl of Germantown, 1151 Goss Ave.

Website: Tiki Night

Cost: Free to attend



Fargo Movie Night | Oskar's

Enjoy a screening of this Cohen Brothers classic along with beer, snacks and food specials. Costumes and accents encouraged.

When: January 26, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Oskar's, 3799 Poplar Level Rd

Website: Fargo Movie Night

Cost: Free to attend



Bagged and Bored Ep 202 Premiere | Zanzabar

Catch up with Zooey Summers and her eccentric twins in this special screening.

When: January 26, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Bagged and Bored Ep 202 premiere

Cost: Free to attend