Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville January 31 — February 2

FRIDAY

Kosair Shrine Circus | Broadbent Arena

View feats of aerial artistry, high wire chills and thrills, fearless motorcycle jumps and more edge-of-your-seat excitement. This year’s extravaganza will feature the antics of Kosair Shrine Circus’s clown troupe, along with face painting, pony rides, bounce rides and more.

When: Thursday, Jan. 30 – Sunday, Feb. 2, see website for times

Where: Broadbent Arena, Kentucky Fair and Expo Center, 937 Philips Lane

Website: Kosair Shrine Circus

Cost: $10-$30



Artist Talk with Ashley Stewart | Revelry

Join Ashley as we learn more about her artistic background, her intricate ceramic coiling process and her inspiration behind each piece. She will also give a tour of all the hidden glow-in-the-dark messages in her masterful resin creations.

When: January 31, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Revelry, 742 E. Market St.

Website: Artist Talk with Ashley Stewart

Cost: Free to attend



Final Friday at the Museum | Roots 101 African American Museum

Kick-off Black History Month with a Final Friday social art experience. Enjoy art exhibits, music, poetry, food, wine tasting, vendors and more.

When: January 31, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Roots 101, 819 W. main St.

Website: Final Friday at the Museum

Cost: $30-$50



Momics | Four Pegs

Some of the funniest moms in town will be performing stand-up comedy for a night out with lots of laughs.

When: Jan. 31 & Feb. 1, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Four Pegs, 1053 Goss Ave.

Website: Momics

Cost: $12-$15



Une Cuisine Raffinée | MESA

Enjoy a four course menu curated by Chef Serge Katz in a collaborative kitchen space.

When: January 31, 6 p.m.

Where: MESA, 216 Pearl St., New Albany

Website: Une Cuisine Raffinée

Cost: $75



Brahms' Third | Kentucky Center

Listen to the lyrical storytelling embodied in Edvard Grieg’s only piano concerto performed by Bulgarian pianist and UofL professor Anna Petrova. Then Roderick Cox takes the podium for the rich, mysterious and bold virtuosity of the Third Symphony of Brahms.

When: Jan. 31– Feb. 1, See site for times

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Brahms' Third

Cost: $20-$27



Friday Night RPGs | Heroes

Grab your lucky dice and join Nerd Louisville for a night of roleplaying and laughter.

When: January 31, 8-midnight

Where: Heroes, 361 Baxter Ave.

Website: Friday Night RPG's

Cost: Free to attend



SATURDAY

Festival of Faiths Preview | The Brown Theatre

Explore the power of storytelling in spiritual traditions, weaving together conversation, music and audience participation.

When: Saturday, February 1, 9-11:30 a.m.

Where: The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway St.

Website: Festival of Faiths Preview

Cost: Free to attend



Kentucky Singles Dance | Moose Lodge

Meet local singles and dance the night away to Masters of Music DJ Kenny Sauter's mix of classics. There will be a cash bar, food menu available and door prizes, including the chance to win $100.

When: Saturday, February 1, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Moose Lodge, 4615 Fegenbush Lane

Website: Kentucky Singles Dance

Cost: $7



BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo | Kentucky International Convention Center

View a display of Lego art, build your own Lego universe and meet professional artists from around the world.

When: Feb. 1– Feb. 2, see website for times

Where: Kentucky International Convention Center, 221 S. Fourth St.

Website: BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo

Cost: $15



StageOne Presents: Lawbreakers | Kentucky Center

Follow the story of two stepsisters as, they travel back in time to the beginning of the American women’s suffrage movement. Along the way, they’ll meet many key figures as they explore the complexities, struggles and heartache that led to women’s right to vote.

When: Feb. 1 & Feb. 8, 2 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Lawbreakers

Cost: $15-$20



Groundhog Day Eve | The Bard's Town

Join Improv Anonymous for some laughs and Woodchuck cider as a plot takes shape in front of your eyes based on audience suggestions.

When: February 1, 8 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: Groundhog Day Eve

Cost: $10



Paul Laurence Dunbar: Beyond the Mask | Muhammad Ali Center

This full length documentary explores the life and legacy of Paul Laurence Dunbar, one of the first African Americans to achieve national fame as a writer.

When: February 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St.

Website: Paul Laurence Dunbar: Beyond the Mask

Cost: Free to attend



Slap Frost Revue | Kaiju

This event will showcase the works of a veteran DJ, a people's poet, a legendary singer, a reformed wordsmith and an unpredictable entertainer in a multi-act theatrical performance.

When: February 1, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: Slap Frost Revue

Cost: $10



Third Annual Sweet Fair | Art Sanctuary

View works from local artists with a cute and sweet theme. There will be live music and art works for sale.

When: February 1, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: Third Annual Sweet Fair

Cost: $5



Brewing Class | Sunergos

Learn how to maximize your coffee experience through hands on training with manual brewing equipment. Price includes a half-pound of coffee of your choice.

When: February 1, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Sunergos, 2122 S. Preston St.

Website: Sunergos Brewing Class

Cost: $50



SUNDAY

LDP's Second Birthday Celebration | Smoketown Collective

The Louisville Doula Project invites you to celebrate its second year in business. There will be light snacks, vendors with local handmade items for purchase, poke tattoos, tarot readings, yoga and more.

Read our February 2018 piece on the LDP.

When: February 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Smoketown Collective, 900 S. Shelby St.

Website: LDP's Second Birthday Celebration

Cost: Free to attend



Yoga + Meditation | TLRS

Join the folks from the Living Room Series as they host a yoga and meditation event in their live music living room space. Green juice and conversation to follow.

When: February 2, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Where: TLRS, 422 W. Oak St.

Website: Yoga + Meditation

Cost: $10



Burpees, Brunch & Beers | Against The Grain

Join in for a fun, 45-minute interval training workout plus one Against the Grain beer. Stick around after class to try the new brunch menu.

When: February 2, 9:45 a.m.

Where: Against The Grain, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Burpees, Brunch & Beers

Cost: $10



Sunday Comedy Showcase | Aloft Louisville Downtown

The show will feature the comedic stylings of Louisville's Reed Sedgwick and Bloomington's Jan Gudaitis along with Hannah Roeschlein from Indianapolis and Michael Wells from Dayton.

When: February 2, 7 p.m.

Where: Aloft Louisville Downtown, 102 W. Main St.

Website: Sunday Comedy Showcase

Cost: $10