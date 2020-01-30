Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville January 31 — February 2

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.
FRIDAY
Kosair Shrine Circus | Broadbent Arena
View feats of aerial artistry, high wire chills and thrills, fearless motorcycle jumps and more edge-of-your-seat excitement. This year’s extravaganza will feature the antics of Kosair Shrine Circus’s clown troupe, along with face painting, pony rides, bounce rides and more.
When: Thursday, Jan. 30 – Sunday, Feb. 2, see website for times
Where: Broadbent Arena, Kentucky Fair and Expo Center, 937 Philips Lane
Website: Kosair Shrine Circus
Cost: $10-$30
Artist Talk with Ashley Stewart | Revelry
Join Ashley as we learn more about her artistic background, her intricate ceramic coiling process and her inspiration behind each piece. She will also give a tour of all the hidden glow-in-the-dark messages in her masterful resin creations.
When: January 31, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Revelry, 742 E. Market St.
Website: Artist Talk with Ashley Stewart
Cost: Free to attend
Final Friday at the Museum | Roots 101 African American Museum
Kick-off Black History Month with a Final Friday social art experience. Enjoy art exhibits, music, poetry, food, wine tasting, vendors and more.
When: January 31, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Roots 101, 819 W. main St.
Website: Final Friday at the Museum
Cost: $30-$50
Momics | Four Pegs
Some of the funniest moms in town will be performing stand-up comedy for a night out with lots of laughs.
When: Jan. 31 & Feb. 1, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Four Pegs, 1053 Goss Ave.
Website: Momics
Cost: $12-$15
Une Cuisine Raffinée | MESA
Enjoy a four course menu curated by Chef Serge Katz in a collaborative kitchen space.
When: January 31, 6 p.m.
Where: MESA, 216 Pearl St., New Albany
Website: Une Cuisine Raffinée
Cost: $75
Brahms' Third | Kentucky Center
Listen to the lyrical storytelling embodied in Edvard Grieg’s only piano concerto performed by Bulgarian pianist and UofL professor Anna Petrova. Then Roderick Cox takes the podium for the rich, mysterious and bold virtuosity of the Third Symphony of Brahms.
When: Jan. 31– Feb. 1, See site for times
Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Website: Brahms' Third
Cost: $20-$27
Friday Night RPGs | Heroes
Grab your lucky dice and join Nerd Louisville for a night of roleplaying and laughter.
When: January 31, 8-midnight
Where: Heroes, 361 Baxter Ave.
Website: Friday Night RPG's
Cost: Free to attend
SATURDAY
Festival of Faiths Preview | The Brown Theatre
Explore the power of storytelling in spiritual traditions, weaving together conversation, music and audience participation.
When: Saturday, February 1, 9-11:30 a.m.
Where: The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway St.
Website: Festival of Faiths Preview
Cost: Free to attend
Kentucky Singles Dance | Moose Lodge
Meet local singles and dance the night away to Masters of Music DJ Kenny Sauter's mix of classics. There will be a cash bar, food menu available and door prizes, including the chance to win $100.
When: Saturday, February 1, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: Moose Lodge, 4615 Fegenbush Lane
Website: Kentucky Singles Dance
Cost: $7
BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo | Kentucky International Convention Center
View a display of Lego art, build your own Lego universe and meet professional artists from around the world.
When: Feb. 1– Feb. 2, see website for times
Where: Kentucky International Convention Center, 221 S. Fourth St.
Website: BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo
Cost: $15
StageOne Presents: Lawbreakers | Kentucky Center
Follow the story of two stepsisters as, they travel back in time to the beginning of the American women’s suffrage movement. Along the way, they’ll meet many key figures as they explore the complexities, struggles and heartache that led to women’s right to vote.
When: Feb. 1 & Feb. 8, 2 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Website: Lawbreakers
Cost: $15-$20
Groundhog Day Eve | The Bard's Town
Join Improv Anonymous for some laughs and Woodchuck cider as a plot takes shape in front of your eyes based on audience suggestions.
When: February 1, 8 p.m.
Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road
Website: Groundhog Day Eve
Cost: $10
Paul Laurence Dunbar: Beyond the Mask | Muhammad Ali Center
This full length documentary explores the life and legacy of Paul Laurence Dunbar, one of the first African Americans to achieve national fame as a writer.
When: February 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St.
Website: Paul Laurence Dunbar: Beyond the Mask
Cost: Free to attend
Slap Frost Revue | Kaiju
This event will showcase the works of a veteran DJ, a people's poet, a legendary singer, a reformed wordsmith and an unpredictable entertainer in a multi-act theatrical performance.
When: February 1, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.
Website: Slap Frost Revue
Cost: $10
Third Annual Sweet Fair | Art Sanctuary
View works from local artists with a cute and sweet theme. There will be live music and art works for sale.
When: February 1, 7 p.m.-midnight
Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.
Website: Third Annual Sweet Fair
Cost: $5
Brewing Class | Sunergos
Learn how to maximize your coffee experience through hands on training with manual brewing equipment. Price includes a half-pound of coffee of your choice.
When: February 1, 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Sunergos, 2122 S. Preston St.
Website: Sunergos Brewing Class
Cost: $50
SUNDAY
LDP's Second Birthday Celebration | Smoketown Collective
The Louisville Doula Project invites you to celebrate its second year in business. There will be light snacks, vendors with local handmade items for purchase, poke tattoos, tarot readings, yoga and more.
Read our February 2018 piece on the LDP.
When: February 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Smoketown Collective, 900 S. Shelby St.
Website: LDP's Second Birthday Celebration
Cost: Free to attend
Yoga + Meditation | TLRS
Join the folks from the Living Room Series as they host a yoga and meditation event in their live music living room space. Green juice and conversation to follow.
When: February 2, 10:30 a.m.-noon
Where: TLRS, 422 W. Oak St.
Website: Yoga + Meditation
Cost: $10
Burpees, Brunch & Beers | Against The Grain
Join in for a fun, 45-minute interval training workout plus one Against the Grain beer. Stick around after class to try the new brunch menu.
When: February 2, 9:45 a.m.
Where: Against The Grain, 401 E. Main St.
Website: Burpees, Brunch & Beers
Cost: $10
Sunday Comedy Showcase | Aloft Louisville Downtown
The show will feature the comedic stylings of Louisville's Reed Sedgwick and Bloomington's Jan Gudaitis along with Hannah Roeschlein from Indianapolis and Michael Wells from Dayton.
When: February 2, 7 p.m.
Where: Aloft Louisville Downtown, 102 W. Main St.
Website: Sunday Comedy Showcase
Cost: $10
Cover photo: pexels.com