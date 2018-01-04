Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville January 5 - 7

Want to get the Weekender delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up!

FRIDAY

Speed Cinema Presents: Dolores | Speed Art Museum

History tells us Cesar Chavez transformed the U.S. labor movement by initiating the first farm workers’ union. But missing from this story is his equally influential co-founder, Dolores Huerta, who tirelessly led the fight for racial and labor justice alongside Chavez, becoming one of the most defiant feminists of the 20th century. Peter Bratt’s provocative and energizing documentary challenges this incomplete, one-sided history and reveals the raw, personal stakes involved in committing one’s life to the fight for justice. Tickets are free for the Friday showing only, on a first-come, first-served basis.



When: January 5-7, see website for times

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: Dolores

Cost: $7 for members; $9 for non-members



First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop event is every first Friday from 5-11 p.m. along the Main/Market Street corridor and South Fourth Street and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments. Riding the First Friday Hop is fun - and it's always FREE!



When: January 5, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: First Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Winter Group Show | Tim Faulkner Gallery

Join the Tim Faulkner Gallery this weekend for the opening of their annual Winter Group Show. Get a first look at the new work never shown at the gallery before, and meet the artists. One of the featured artists is Al Wilson, known for his

dramatic metal sculpture work.



When: January 5, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Tim Faulkner Art Gallery, 1512 Portland Ave.

Website: Winter Group Show

Cost: Free to attend



Jill Scoggins' Comedy | the Caravan

Julie Scoggins is regularly heard on XM/Sirius Blue Collar Radio, as well as many syndicated stations. A Southern girl with universal appeal, Scoggins' shows sell out across the country from Florida to Oregon. Bring your family out this Friday to hear her perform. There will be two shows each night, at 7:30 p.m. and at 9:30 p.m. 18+ only.



When: January 5, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Caravan Comedy Club, 1250 Bardstown Road

Website: Jill Scoggins

Cost: $15



Swing Night: Billy Goat Strut Revue | Jimmy Can't Dance

Head to Louisville's newest jazz club for a night of swing music with Billy Goat Strut Revue! Sit back, sip a cocktail and enjoy the music.



When: January 5, 5 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

Website: Swing Night

Cost: $10



Kentucky Wedding Show | Expo Center

The Louisville Wedding Network wants to make your wedding planning experience as simple and enjoyable as possible, and so their shows are free of charge to brides and guests. There will also be free parking. These shows are a fun and convenient way to meet a variety of the best vendors for your wedding!



When: January 5, 6 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: Kentucky Wedding Show

Cost: Free for brides and guests

SATURDAY

BrickUniverse LEGO Convention | Expo Center

Release the builder within at BrickUniverse Louisville, the ultimate LEGO-lover's paradise taking over the Kentucky Exposition Center this weekend. Experience hands-on LEGO attractions and activities built to inspire, educate and entertain. This fun, family-friendly event will have tons of amazing LEGO creations to gawk at, building zones to unleash your creative energy, specials guests to meet and vendors selling the latest LEGO sets, mini-figures and accessories. Some featured displays include the Chicago cityscape, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Gotham Theater, life-sized characters and more!



When: January 6 & 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Website: BrickUniverse LEGO Convention

Cost: $15



Squallis Puppeteers' First Saturday Show

Squallis Puppeteers' First Saturday Shows return this weekend! Choose from two different performances: "Tricky Fox" at 10 a.m. and "Time Machine" at 1 p.m. In "Tricky Fox," a fox outsmarts multiple humans to get a good meal in this hand puppet show. In "Time Machine," Dr. Do demonstrates the capabilities of his homemade device by transporting the audience to three significant moments from the past: the invention of the wheel, the first airplane flight and the first internet transmission.



When: January 6, 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Where: Squallis Puppeteers, 1228 E. Breckinridge St.

Website: Squallis Puppeteers

Cost: $5 per show



Zanzabar's First Party of the Year

Zanzabar invites you to join them in setting the New Year up for success and prosperity by celebrating on the first Saturday of the year. Louisville's seven-piece rock orchestra, In Lightning, will light up the night starting at 9 p.m. At 10:30 p.m., Jack Holiday and the Westerners will take over with their high energy indie rock. The night will close out with DJ Glittertitz.



When: January 6, 8 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: First Party of the Year

Cost: $8+



Paul Simon's Graceland | Headliners

Headliners' Cover Up Concert Series' first show of 2018 is this Saturday. Head to the Highlands for Paul Simon's Graceland, a show featuring the talents of Curio Key Club, Mark Charles Heidinger, Cheyenne Mize and Carly Johnson, with special guest FELA BOOTY. Admission to the concert is free with the donation of a new, full-sized towel for the Salvation Army.



When: January 6, 9 p.m.

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: Paul Simon's Graceland

Cost: $10 or free with donation



Open Bluegrass Jam | Goodwood Brewing

Head to Goodwood this weekend for the Open Bluegrass Jam! Grab your banjo, fiddle, guitar and picking tools to play along, or just come down to enjoy the community’s bluegrass talents! All skill levels are welcome to jam. It's time for some good ol’ Kentucky fun with some great Kentucky beer!



When: January 6, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Goodwood Brewing Co., 636 E. Main St.

Website: Open Bluegrass Jam

Cost: Free to attend



Pollywog Play Parties: A Flurry of Fun | Bernheim Forest

A dose of snowflakes and snowballs will cure any case of cabin fever! Kids will explore winter wonders by playing in Insta-Snow, experimenting with ice, making snowflakes and much more. Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to program by calling 955-8512. Space is limited.



When: January 6, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2075 Clermont Road, Clermont

Website: A Flurry of Fun

Cost: $10 per child for members; $15 per child for non-members

SUNDAY

4th Annual Warm Up Louisville Benefit Concert | Zanzabar

The Louisville Musician Service Coalition presents the fourth annual Warm Up Louisville! The Warm Up Louisville Benefit Concert seeks to warm up local homeless and their pets as they spend their days and nights outdoors. Admission is $10 or a new or gently used winter item(s): blanket, coat, sleeping bag, gloves, winter socks, hats, mittens or a bag of Dog Food. This benefit concert will feature performances by some of Louisville's finest musicians and singer/songwriters. For a full list of performers and a list of other accepted donations, see the website below.

All proceeds will benefit the Forgotten Louisville and My Dog Eats First.



When: January 7, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Warm Up Louisville

Cost: $10 or donation of a winter item



Travesura | Lola

California band Travesura is heading to Lola this Sunday! Coming all the way from Long Beach, Travesura features professional skateboarder Leo Romero leading the vocals, Eric Evans on guitar and keyboard, Mark Morones on drums and Shawn Morones on lead guitar and lap steel. Be ready for a night of acoustic jams, folky rock and Bob-Dylan influenced story-telling.



When: January 7, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lola, 1076 E. Washington St.

Website: Travesura

Cost: $5



U of L Women's Basketball vs. Virginia Tech | KFC Yum! Center

Come cheer on the Cards this weekend as the women's basketball team takes on Virginia Tech. Go Cards!



When: January 7, 2 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: U of L vs. Virginia Tech

Cost: $6+



Winter Wedding Show | Brown & Williamson Club

This Sunday, head to the Winter Wedding Show at the Brown & Williamson Club, where you can meet with the top wedding professionals in the Kentuckiana area, with MC Kelly K of 99.7 DJX. Enjoy food tasting from Kentuckiana's best caterers, and one lucky engaged couple will win a $500 Cash Coupon, to be used just like cash with any of the eligible vendors in this wedding show. Admission is free for registered engaged couples!



When: January 7, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Brown & Williamson Club, 2800 S. Floyd St.

Website: Winter Wedding Show

Cost: Free for brides and grooms; $8 for other guests



First Sunday Nature Hike | Bernheim Forest

Brave the chill and join a Volunteer Naturalist for an engaging nature hike on the first Sunday of each month. Registration is not required. Just show up with your curiosity and comfortable walking shoes. Hikes last approximately one hour.

All ages welcome. No pets allowed.



When: January 7, 2-3 pm.

Where: Bernheim Forest, 2075 Clermont Road, Clermont

Website: First Sunday Nature Hike

Cost: Free to attend; $5 per car weekend fee applies for non-members