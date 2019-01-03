Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville January 4 — 6

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop is every first Friday along the Main/Market Street corridor and South Fourth Street and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments.



When: January 4, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Wine Down Butchertown | Bourbon Barrel Foods

Bourbon Barrel Foods is kicking off the introduction of their Butchertown Factory Store with a wine tasting behind the scenes in their kitchen studio. Attendees will learn more about BBF's rotating wine selection and can enjoy wine specials as well.



When: January 4, 5-7:30 p.m.

Where: Bourbon Barrel Foods, 1201 Story Ave, Ste. 175

Website: Wine Down Butchertown

Cost: Free to attend



"Lumen - Clouds" Exhibit Opening | Revelry Boutique Gallery

Revelry Gallery presents "Lumen - Clouds," an installation by local artist Francisco Cardona and Jared Ned McNeil, opening this Friday. The show explores the perceived power of light as it is collected by the human eye and then projected on the mind. Cardona's medium is specifically designed to capture, defuse and mix light.



When: January 4, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Revelry Boutique Gallery, 742 E. Market St.

Website: Lumen - Clouds

Cost: Free to attend



Classic Jazz & Bourbon Jazz | Jimmy Can't Dance

Start the night with the Louisville Hot Club's weekly classic jazz sessions, played from the original 78rpm shellac discs. The music ranges from blues to bebop to swing and beyond. Then at 9 p.m., Billy Goat Strut Revue takes the stage with their unique brand of swingin' bourbon jazz.



When: January 4, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Where: Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

Website: Louisville Hot Club & Billy Goat Strut Revue

Cost: Free until 9 p.m.; $10 cover for band



Kentucky Wedding Show | Ramada Plaza Triple Crown Pavilion

The Louisville Wedding Network is hosting their first show of the season this weekend. These free shows offer brides- and grooms-to-be the chance to explore and meet with various wedding vendors from around the area. Pre-registration is recommended, but not required.



When: January 4, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Ramada Plaza, 1776 Plantside Drive

Website: Kentucky Wedding Show

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Zines 4 Teens Workshops | KMAC

KMAC is hosting two Saturday morning workshops for middle and high school students, taught by KMAC's current artist-in-residence, Tim Robertson. On Saturday, January 5, participants will learn how to use a risograph to create unique zines. In the second workshop, on January 12, participants will take what they learned and use the risograph to publish a small booklet of their own work.



When: January 5 & 12, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: KMAC Museum, 715 W. Main St.

Website: Zines 4 Teens

Cost: $10 for one session; $15 for both



Beyonce Drag Brunch | Le Moo

Le Moo is hosting two days of Beyonce-filled brunch this weekend. Enjoy a brunch buffet, and a meet and greet with the queens after the show. All ages are welcome! Seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.



When: January 5 & 6, 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Where: Le Moo, 2300 Lexington Road

Website: Beyonce Drag Brunch

Cost: $35 plus tax and gratuity



Acting Against Cancer Presents: Mamma Mia! — LAST DAY

Acting Against Cancer is a semiprofessional nonprofit theatre company that strives to encourage the arts as an approach to pediatric cancer treatment by producing dynamic theatre in the Louisville community. This is the last day to see their production of the popular film, set to the songs of ABBA.



When: January 5, 8 p.m.

Where: The Henry Clay Theater, 604 S. Third St.

Website: Mamma Mia!

Cost: $20 adv; $22 atd



Sheer Poetry Paintings by Carolyn Plochmann | B. Deemer Gallery

Carolyn Plochmann’s career as an artist began in the 1950s, exhibiting in several Midwestern galleries and the Toledo Museum of Art. By the 1970s she was showing at the Kennedy Galleries in New York City where she had remarkable success. The paintings in this exhibit are recent and continue to convey Plochmann’s personal style. Captivating compositions and richly painted surfaces evoke a feeling of mysterious memories of human relationships and everyday life.



When: January 5, 10 a.m.

Where: B. Deemer Gallery, 2650 Frankfort Ave.

Website: B. Deemer

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Fifth Annual Warm Up Louisville | Zanzabar

The Louisville Musician Service Coalition, with the support of Zanzabar, will be holding a donation-based benefit for the purpose of collecting winter items (see website) for those in need in the Louisville area. The event will feature original performances by Louisville musicians and singer-songwriters, including Small Time Napoleon, Phourist & The Photons, VillaMure and more.



When: January 6, 3-8 p.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Warm Up Louisville

Cost: $10 or a new/gently used warm winter item



Fifth Annual Yoga Mala for Africa | Muhammad Ali Center

Instructors from around the Louisville area, representing different studios and styles of yoga, will join together to guide the community through 108 sun salutations. This will be a unique experience and an opportunity for Louisville's yoga community to come together and give back by supporting the Africa Yoga Project. This experience will be accessible to everyone regardless of age or experience. Children and teens are encouraged to join the event and are invited to participate in half malas (54 salutations).



When: January 6, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St.

Website: Fifth Annual yoga Mala

Cost: $40 in advance; $45 day of



Flanagan's Chili Cook Off | Flanagan's Ale House

It's the season for chili, and Flanagan's is dedicated to finding the best in the city. Everyone is invited to join their Chili Cook Off this Sunday. Enter for $20 and get a T-shirt, or just show up, taste and vote for free.



When: January 6, 2-8 p.m.

Where: Flanagan's Ale House, 934 Baxter Ave.

Website: Chili Cook Off

Cost: Free to taste and vote; $20 to enter



U of L Men's Basketball Versus Miami | KFC Yum! Center

The Cardinals are taking on the Miami Hurricanes this weekend at home. Bring the family and cheer our Cards on!



When: January 6, 6 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Basketball

Cost: $45+