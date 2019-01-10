Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville January 11 — 13

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Night at the Carnegie

The Carnegie is hosting a pet-themed party, revolving around their newest exhibition, "Biophilia Life; or, My Best Friend has Four Legs and a Tail." There will be music curated by Jecorey "1200" Arthur, drinks by Naked by Sunday mobile bartending, a puppy pit with adoptable friends from the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter, fanciful feline film screenings throughout the night, pet portraits by Kelly Toon to take home to your furry family members (bring pics!) and live music and a DJ.



When: Friday, January 11, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Night at the Carnegie

Cost: $15



Louisville Is Funny Presents: Momics​ | Butchertown Pizza Hall

Louisville is Funny presents Momics, a show by moms whose experiences drove them to stand-up comedy. Join us for this special show with really funny mothers, including Kimberly Freeman, Crystal Phoenix, Jen Cooper, host Misty Stine and headliner Leslie Battle. Moms are invited to make a night of it at Cabel Street Bar above Butchertown Pizza Hall. Dads are welcome too. Doors and bar open at 7 p.m.



When: Friday, January 11, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Butchertown Pizza Hall, 1301 Story Ave.

Website: Momics

Cost: $10 adv; $15 atd





Extended Family: Nine Artists from the Surface Noise Family

This group exhibition will include people whose work already hangs in Surface Noise, including folks who live farther afoot in places like Portland, Oregon; Los Angeles, California; and London, England — as well as local artists whose work has been added to the walls more recently. The show will run from January 11 through February 2.



When: January 11, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Surface Noise, 600 Baxter Ave.

Website: Extended Family

Cost: Free to attend



Kentucky Opera Benefit Dinner | Marketplace Restaurant

Enjoy an operatic performance accompanied by grand piano, presented by Kentucky Opera. Marketplace will offer a three-course dinner and door prizes in support of the Opera.



When: January 11, 6:30-99 p.m.

Where: Marketplace Restaurant, 651 S. Fourth St.

Website: Opera Benefit Dinner

Cost: $55 plus tax & gratuity



Jericho Woods with Dan Conn | Odeon

The Jericho Woods band is bringing their bluegrass roots to Odeon for a performance benefitting Kentucky Wild, a Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources program that supports vulnerable wildlife facing threats in our state. They will be joined by Dan Conn.



When: January 11, 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Jericho Woods

Cost: $15





SATURDAY

To Tell The Truth, I Lied: Cross-genre writing workshop | Louisville Literary Arts

This workshop will focus on incorporating writers' real lives into their writing without the limitations of truth. Examples from Kerouac to Berryman and Plath to Sexton will be used as well as writing prompts designed to further the possibilities of our own writing.



When: January 12, 9:30 a.m.-noon

Where: Louisville Literary Arts, 1512 Portland Ave.

Website: Workshop

Cost: $30 member; $40 non-member





Slatkin Conducts Elgar | Kentucky Center

To kick off the New Year, your Louisville Orchestra brings internationally acclaimed conductor, Leonard Slatkin, to conduct the LO in Edward Elgar’s most famous works, Enigma Variations.



When: January 12, 8 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Slatkin Conducts Elgar

Cost: $27+



26th Annual Cabo Wabo Coat Party | Mellwood Arts Center

Mellwood Arts Center is hosting the 26th annual Cabo Wabo Coat Party this weekend. With music by Soul Circus and special guest Christine Devereaux, this party raises funds to support Shirley's Way, a nonprofit that helps cancer patients pay their monthly bills.



When: January 12, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Mellwood Arts Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

Website: Cabo Wabo Coat Party

Cost: $15 adv; $20 atd



Louisville Rock Lottery 3 | Headliners

The Rock Lottery returns, in which 25 local musicians create five bands. The five bands, chosen via “lottery,” will have 12 hours to write three or four original songs and, if they wish, one cover song. At 10 p.m., all five bands return to Headliners and perform their creations. This year will feature members of Wax Fang, VHS OR BETA, GRLwood, Quiet Hollers, Pleasure Boys, Boa USA, Maiden Radio, Second Story Man, Jim James Band, Future Killer, Seluah, Juanita, Cat Casual, Batwizard and more.



When: January 12, 9 p.m.

Where: Headliners, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: Louisville Rock Lottery

Cost: $15



The Moth GrandSLAM in Louisville: Crash Course | Kentucky Center

The Moth presents the GrandSLAM, a battle of wits and words — fierce, hilarious, heartbreaking and all points between. Listen as ten StorySLAM champs tell stories of an intense course of study, necessitated by sudden change. On this night, using words as weapons, they compete to determine the Louisville Moth GrandSLAM Story Champion.



When: January 12, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Moth GrandSLAM

Cost: $25





Take A Class, Give A Class: Beginning Kombucha | Let Us Learn

Learn from fermentation expert Autumn Grasty how to brew your own kombucha at home. Each participant will make and bring home a half gallon mason jar of kombucha tea. You'll also get to sample some of Grasty's homemade kombucha.



When: January 12, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Let Us Learn, 141 W. Main St., New Albany, Ind.

Website: Beginning Kombucha

Cost: $10-$20





SUNDAY

Haiku & Hybrid Forms: Writing Workshop | 21c Museum Hotel

Louisville Literary Arts is excited to offer a workshop series on haikus and associated writing forms. As part of this workshop, taught by Louisville-based poet Jim Warner, participants will explore the fundamental elements of the form while also discovering its versatility. Workshops on January 13, 20, 2 and February 3, 10 and 17.



When: January 13, 1-3 p.m.

Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 700 W. Main St.

Website: Haiku & Hybrid Forms

Cost: $190 for the series





Second Chances Wildlife Center Tours

Go behind the scenes of a wildlife sanctuary. Offered intermittently throughout the year, these tours are a chance to meet animal ambassadors and current rescue patients, explore outdoor enclosures and learn about animal rescue.



When: January 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Second Chances Wildlife Center, 487 Gentry Lane

Website: Second Chances Tour

Cost: $25





Poses and Beermosas | Goodwood

Goodwood is hosting a high-energy core vinyasa yoga class. After the class, stick around for a beermosa or one of Goodwood's other Sunday drink specials.



When: January 13, 11 a.m.

Where: Goodwood Brewing , 636 E. Main St.

Website: Poses and Beermosas

Cost: $5 yoga; $3 optional beermosa



U of L Women's Basketball Versus Georgia Tech | KFC Yum! Center

The Cardinals are taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this weekend at home. Bring the family and cheer our Cards on!



When: January 13, 2 p.m.

Where: KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Basketball

Cost: $11