Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville January 25 — 27

FRIDAY

Jazz at the Top Hat and Walnut Street Revue | KCAAH

Muhammad Ali Blvd. was once Walnut Street, home to a bustling entertainment district west of Ninth Street. This weekend, celebrate the legacy of black Louisville at two musical events. On Friday, relive one of Louisville's most famous historical jazz clubs, the Top Hat Club, featuring singer Bobby J and master flutist Galen Abdur Razzo. On Saturday, celebrate history with the Walnut Street Rhythm & Blues Band and the Jerry Tolson Quarter.



When: Friday, January 25 & Saturday, January 26, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Website: Jazz at the Top Hat and Walnut Street Revue

Cost: $80





Louisville Orchestra Presents Art + Music | Kentucky Center

The musical piece "Pictures at an Exhibition" was written as a reaction to artwork. Now, the tables have turned and artists were asked to create new works of art with music as their inspiration. This performance will be a multi-sensory arts experience as the LO collaborates with artists at the Kentucky College of Art + Design. See the website below for featured musicians/artists. Conducted by Teddy Abrams.



When: January 25, 11 a.m. & January 26, 8 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Art + Music

Cost: $20+



Ray of Light Exhibition | Copper & Kings

UK artist David Meek takes over Copper & Kings' art gallery with paintings created using light. Attendees will also enjoy EDM music by Alex Bell, Lady Carol and Mateek, as well as drinks from ALEX&NDER.



When: January 25, 8 p.m.

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Ray of Light

Cost: Free to attend



LAST WEEKEND — Almost, Maine | Commonwealth Theatre Center

Falling in love is tough. Falling out of love is tough. In the mythical town of Almost, Maine, residents find themselves falling in or out of love in unusual, hilarious, and magical ways. This play of vignettes captures the moments — happy, bittersweet, and miraculous — when life takes us by surprise and leaves us wanting more.



When: January 25, 7:30 p.m.; January 26, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Where: Commonwealth Theatre Center, 1123 Payne St.

Website: Almost, Maine

Cost: $10+





Screening of Labyrinth (1986) | Louisville Palace

The Palace is screening the classic fantasy film, Labyrinth (1986) starring David Bowie as the Goblin King. After the movie, head down to Mercury Ballroom for Battle of the Brits, a musical tribute with the music of Queen versus the music of David Bowie.



When: January 25, 8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Labyrinth

Cost: $15

SATURDAY

Festival of Faiths Launch 2019 | Brown Theatre

The mission of the Festival of Faiths is to promote interfaith understanding, cooperation and action through exploring how different participating faith traditions address a common issue, topic or theme. This year's theme is Faith & Science: Explore the space where faith and science intersect to move hearts. Enjoy coffee and muffins before the program begins.



When: Saturday, January 26, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Website: Festival of Faiths

Cost: See website



WhiskerMania IV | Diamond Pub Concert Hall

It's time for round four of the hardest hitting facial hair competition in the land. The Derby City Whisker Club returns for the fourth installment of this annual event.



When: January 26, 7 p.m.

Where: Diamond Pub Concert Hall, 630 Barret Ave.

Website: WhiskerMania

Cost: $15



Girls Rock 2018 Camper Album Release Party | Guestroom Records

Girls Rock Louisville is celebrating the release of their third annual camper band compilation. There will be snacks, activities and, of course, copies of the new CD.



When: January 26, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Guestroom Records, 1806 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Album Release

Cost: Free to attend



The Limbo's One-Year Anniversary Party

Louisville's tiki bar celebrates its first birthday this weekend. There will be giveaways, "Limbro" T-shirts, a limbo competition, a DJ and more. And the first 30 people in the door get free drinks samples.



When: January 26, 4 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: The Limbo, 411 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Anniversary Party

Cost: Free to attend



Bliss Events' Wedding Workshop | The Foundry

This weekend, Bliss Events & Co. is hosting a Wedding Workshop to help all newly engaged couples with wedding planning 101. Attendees can meet with wedding vendors and professionals and get started planning your perfect day.



When: January 26, 10 a.m.

Where: The Foundry at Glassworks, 815 W. Market St.

Website: Wedding Workshop

Cost: $5-$15





Chef Michael Crouch's Duck Dinner | Bourbon Barrel Foods

Join chef Michael Crouch inside the Monogram Kitchen Studio at Bourbon Barrel Foods for a cooking event unlike any other. This engaging dining experience is a six-course dinner and demonstration highlighting chef Michael Crouch's culinary creativity.



When: January 26, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Bourbon Barrel Foods, 1201 Story Ave.

Website: Duck Dinner

Cost: $110





Tyrone Cotton and Java Men | Odeon

Come hear R&B and soul artist Tyrone Cotton perform at Odeon this Saturday. He'll be joined by Java Men.



When: January 26, 7 p.m.

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Tyrone Cotton

Cost: $10





SUNDAY

Louisville Women's Rally | Muhammad Ali Center

It started out as a reaction to the 2016 election. In 2018, it became a movement to get more women and those who had been historically disenfranchised to show their power at the polls. A wave of volunteers and community members joined different strands of local activist movements, and Kentucky has seen incredible gains that need to be built on. This is a stand alone event not affiliated with the National Women's March.



When: Sunday, January 27, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. Sixth St.

Website: Women's Rally

Cost: Free to attend



90s Drag Brunch | The Hub

The Hub is hosting a 90s-themed drag brunch, featuring performances by Mokha Montrese, Umi Naughty and Stevie Dicks.



When: January 27, 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Drag Brunch

Cost: $30 plus tax and gratuity



Spirits with the Spirits | Chateau Bourbon

Enjoy a truly "spirited" evening with Jessica Tanselle: Medium at Chateau Bourbon. Tickets include spirit messages guided by Tanselle, bourbon tastings and bourbon-infused food bites.



When: January 27, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Chateau Bourbon, 10630 Meeting St., Prospect

Website: Spirits with the Spirits

Cost: $40





John Clay, Mercy Bell and Eric Bolander | Odeon

Odeon is hosting Mercy Bell of Nashville, Eric Bolander of Lexington and John Clay of Louisville for an evening of Americana and folk.



When: January 27, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Odeon

Cost: $7



