Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville January 18 — 20

FRIDAY

USA Cares' American Proud Dinner | The Jeffersonian

Celebrate service members past and present at USA Cares' annual American Proud Dinner. Enjoy a catered meal, patriotic program, silent auction, bourbon tasting, cash bar and great entertainment, with all proceeds supporting USA Cares’ mission to help bear the burdens of service by providing post-9/11 military families with financial and advocacy support in their time of need.



When: January 18, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: The Jeffersonian, 10617 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersonville

Website: American Proud Dinner

Cost: $50 GA; $25 for veterans with ID





"On My Porch with Werewolves and Squirrels" Opening Reception | Magpie3x3

This event is a two-person art show, featuring pottery by Lena Wolek and drawings by Samantha Ludwig. Both artists’ work focus on socio-economic issues, historical contexts and cultural changes as it relates to communities and the individuals who dwell within them.



When: January 18, 68 p.m.

Where: Magpie3x3, 2210 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Opening Reception

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Silent Disco | Mile Wide

Mile Wide Brewery is hosting a silent disco, featuring three simultaneous channels of music ranging from 80s and rock to rap and EDM.



When: January 18, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide, 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Silent Disco

Cost: Free to attend



Heroes for the Homeless | Levee at the River House

Don your cape head to the Levee for an event benefiting the Coalition for the Homeless. The theme is "Heroes vs. Villains," and best costume will win a prize. Attendees will also enjoy live music and a silent auction with prizes donated by local businesses.



When: January 18, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Levee at the River House, 3015 River Road

Website: Heroes for the Homeless

Cost: Free to attend



Love, Sex, and the IRS | Derby Dinner Playhouse

To save money, two out-of-work male musicians have been filing their tax returns as a married couple. Everything is great until the I.R.S. shows up! A wild and side-splitting comedy chock full of sight gags, twists of fate, and mistaken identities.



When: January 18-20

Where: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Ind.

Website: Love, Sex, and the IRS

Cost: See website



Almost, Maine | Commonwealth Theatre Center

Falling in love is tough. Falling out of love is tough. In the mythical town of Almost, Maine, residents find themselves falling in or out of love in unusual, hilarious, and magical ways. This play of vignettes captures the moments — happy, bittersweet, and miraculous — when life takes us by surprise and leaves us wanting more.



When: January 18, 7:30 p.m.; January 19, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Where: Commonwealth Theatre Center, 1123 Payne St.

Website: Almost, Maine

Cost: $10+





Something Rotten | Kentucky Center

Set in the 1590s, this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write their own hit play while the "rock star" Shakespeare keeps getting all the hits. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical.



When: January 18-20, see website for times

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Something Rotten

Cost: $37+

SATURDAY

B3 Bash: A Celebration of Bacon, Bourbon and Beer | Oxmoor Country Club

Guests will enjoy all-inclusive tastings of bacon, bourbon and beer, curated by local chefs and brewers. Vendors include West Sixth Brewery, Bulleit, Four Roses, Against the Grain, Bourbon Raw and more. Live music will be preformed by Tony and the Tan Lines. Proceeds from ticket sales and silent auction will benefit Kosair Charities.



When: January 19, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Oxmoor Country Club, 9000 Limehouse Lane

Website: B3 Bash

Cost: $80





Björk Ball | Art Sanctuary

This immersive concert and dance experience is rooted in music by Björk in collaboration with Art Sanctuary, Orchestra Enigmatic and Interstice. Come early for the Orchestra, stay late for the dance party! This event is a celebration of diversity and is a safe space for folks of all kind to express themselves. Must be 18+ to attend.



When: Saturday, January 19, 7:30 p.m.- 4 a.m.

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: Björk Ball

Cost: $15 adv; $18 atd



BrickUniverse Louisville LEGO Fan Expo | Convention Center

This weekend, all LEGO lovers are invited to experience BrickUniverse's fan expo at the Convention Center downtown. There will be LEGO installations to admire, building zones to unleash creative energy, special guests, vendors selling the latest LEGO sets and so much more.



When: January 19 & 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Convention Center, 221 S. Fourth St.

Website: LEGO Fan Expo

Cost: $15 adv; $18 atd



HopCat's 11th Anniversary Party

The restaurant is celebrating their anniversary with a lineup of rare beers on tap, free fries from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and their annual fries eating contest at 3 p.m.



When: January 19, 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

Where: HopCat Louisville, 1064 Bardstown Road

Website: HopCat

Cost: Free to attend



Harlem Globetrotters Fan Powered World Tour | KFC Yum! Center

The Original Harlem Globetrotters are known for amazing feats of basketball, humor and acts of goodwill on and off the court. The team has always been about the fans, but this year, everything will bring fans closer to the action than ever before. Join us as we celebrate fans during the all-new Fan Powered World Tour. There will be over 20 occasions before, during and after the game where fans have the opportunity to directly interact with Globetrotters stars.



When: January 19, 2 & 7 p.m.

Where: KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Website: Harlem Globetrotters

Cost: $30+



A Long Winter's Night: A Dark Market Pop-up | Mile Wide

Spend your Saturday sipping beer and shopping at this Dark Market pop-up, where you can browse all kinds of oddities and artifacts.



When: January 19, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide, 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Dark Market

Cost: Free to attend



Laura Gibson with Stelth Ulvang | Odeon

Internationally acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Laura Gibson is coming to Odeon this weekend. She'll be joined by Stelth Ulvang of The Lumineers and Dovekins.



When: January 19, 8 p.m.

Where: Odeon, 1335 Story Ave.

Website: Laura Gibson

Cost: $10





SUNDAY

Winter Wedding Show Presented by 99.7 DJX and Louisville Bride

All engaged couples are invited to this weekend's Winter Wedding Show. Attendees can meet with local wedding professionals and vendors and enjoy tastings from top caterers, cake bakers and a chocolate fountain. Three lucky engaged couples will win a $500 coupon that can be used like cash with eligible vendors at the show.



When: Sunday, January 20, 12:30-4 p.m.

Where: Brown & Williamson Club, 2800 S. Floyd St.

Website: Winter Wedding Show

Cost: Free for engaged couples; $8 per guest



Anything Goes Variety Show | Air Devils Inn

Air Devils Inn hosts a talent variety show every third Sunday of the month. Do you juggle, read poetry, yodel or anything in between? The variety show is open to everyone!



When: January 20, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Air Devils Inn, 2802 Taylorsville Road

Website: Haiku & Hybrid Forms

Cost: Free to attend



Poses and Beermosas | Goodwood

Goodwood is hosting a high-energy core vinyasa yoga class. After the class, stick around for a beermosa or one of Goodwood's other Sunday drink specials.



When: January 20, 11 a.m.

Where: Goodwood Brewing , 636 E. Main St.

Website: Poses and Beermosas

Cost: $5 yoga; $3 optional beermosa



Oliver Hazard | Gravely

Oliver Hazard kicks off Gravely's Afternoon Delight Series this Sunday. Hazard is a ramshackle of uprooted folk-stomp and a chain gang choir of three.



When: January 20, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Gravely Brewing, 514 Baxter Ave.

Website: Oliver Hazard

Cost: Free to attend



Cover photo: BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo // Facebook