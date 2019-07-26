Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville July 26 — 28

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Louisville is Dead 2019 | Mag Bar

Three days, 25 bands, local art, all ages. Enjoy all-local live music, a local art bazaar and a kid-friendly atmosphere at this year's Louisville is Dead. Proceeds benefit Girls Rock Louisville.



When: Friday, July 26 — Sunday, July 28

Where: Mag Bar, 1398 S. Second St.

Website: Louisville is Dead

Cost: $15 weekend pass



Bicentennial Park Concert Series | New Albany

At this week's summer concert, get ready for the Full Contact Karaoke Band. Sign up to sing at the website below.



When: July 26, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St.

Website: Bicentennial Park Concert Series

Cost: Free to attend



Musicals in the Park Presents: Mamma Mia! | Iroquois Amphitheater

Donna (Meryl Streep), an independent hotelier in the Greek islands, is preparing for her daughter's wedding with the help of two old friends. Meanwhile Sophie, the spirited bride, has a plan. She secretly invites three men from her mother's past in hope of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on her big day.



When: July 26, 8:30-11 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Musicals in the Park

Cost: Free to attend



Rosé on the Rooftop | 8UP

8UP is offering half-priced bottles and $5 glasses of rosé, with complimentary hors d'ouevres and a live DJ.



When: July 26, 5-7 p.m.

Where: 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen, 350 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Rosé on the Rooftop

Cost: Free to attend



Last Day for Homerama 2019 | Dove Point Estates

Homerama is wrapping up another successful year this Friday. Head to Dove Point Estates for the last day of this annual showcase.



When: July 26, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Dove Point Estates, 4063 Sweeney Lane

Website: Homerama

Cost: $10



Globe Players Present: Twelfth Night | Central Park

As part of the Shakespeare Festival in Central Park, Kentucky Shakespeare's high school troupe, the Globe Players, are bringing Twelfth Night to the stage. Food trucks open at 6:30 p.m., bar opens at 7 p.m., pre-show at 7:15 p.m., and main show starts at 8 p.m.



When: July 26-27, 8 p.m.

Where: Central Park, Fourth and Magnolia

Website: Twelfth Night

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

South Points Buy Local Fair | Iroquois Amphitheater

The fair is aimed at encouraging locals to find diversity and adventure in South Louisville, and will feature South Louisville independent businesses, live music, a kid’s area, food, and local beer and wine.



When: Saturday, July 27, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Buy Local Fair

Cost: Free to attend



Hikes Point Brew Fest | Francis Center

The third annual Hikes Point Brew Fest returns this weekend. Guests can sample over 40 beers, wines and hard sodas, with non-alcholic and food options available.



When: July 27, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Francis Center, 3044 Hikes Lane

Website: Hikes Point Brew Fest

Cost: $25 in advance; $35 day of



Kentiki in Space | Copper & Kings

Kentiki returns from surfing the galaxy for a beach party in Copper & Kings’ newly upgraded courtyard. Enjoy hula dancing, fire dancing, surf rock, tiki drinks, a limbo contest and more. Guests are encouraged to wear hula skirts, Hawaiian shirts, swimsuits, shorts, bikinis, flip flops, space helmets, etc. 21+ only.



When: July 27, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.

Website: Kentiki in Space

Cost: $10



Soul Cleanse Yoga Festival | Progress Park





When: July 27-28, noon-7 p.m.

Where: Progress Park, 4501 Progress Park, New Albany, Ind.

Website: Soul Cleanse Yoga Festival

Cost: $20+

July Biergarten | German American Club





When: July 27, 6-10 p.m.

Where: German American Club, 1840 Lincoln Ave.

Website: July Biergarten

Cost: Free to attend

Louisville "Mashers" vs Scranton RailRiders | Slugger Field

The Louisville Bats become the Louisville Mashers this Saturday as they take on the Yankees' Triple-A team, the Scranton RailRiders. Enjoy the team's themed-jerseys, bourbon specials and more.



When: July 27, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Website: Louisville Mashers

Cost: See website for details



The Magic and the Wonder | Kentucky Center

World-famous performers Kevin James, Jessica Jane and Stephen Bargatze are bringing a Vegas-style magic show to Louisville. They'll be joined by local magicians Patrick and Janice Miller.



When: July 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: The Magic and the Wonder

Cost: $42+

SUNDAY

Happy Ever After Wedding Show | Marriott Louisville East

The Happy Ever After Wedding Show, presented by The Chamber of St. Matthews and sponsored by Louisville Bride, is your chance to meet premiere vendors from throughout the region. Explore various booths and meet all types of wedding professionals.



When: Sunday, July 28, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Marriott Louisville East, 1903 Embassy Square Blvd.

Website: Happy Ever After

Cost: Free for brides/grooms, $5 for guests



Juneteenth Jubilee | KFC Yum! Center

The 2019 Juneteenth Jubilee will begin at Second and Main on the KFC Yum! Center Plaza with a community gathering in remembrance of the thousands of enslaved Africans sold at this site in the 1800s. Grand Marshal Ed Hamilton and the River City Drum Corp will lead participants through Downtown Louisville in a march for freedom to Waterfront Park.



When: July 28, 7:30 p.m.

Where: KFC Yum! Center, Second and Main

Website: Juneteenth Jubilee

Cost: Free to attend



Sunergos Coffee Talk | Woodlawn Ave.

Have you ever wondered where coffee comes from? Sunergos is hosting a conversation on the origins of specialty coffee, covering growing, processing and exporting, for all those interested.



When: July 28, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Sunergos Coffee, 306 W. Woodlawn Ave.

Website: Coffee Talk

Cost: Free to attend



Cincinnati Shakespeare Presents: Romeo and Juliet | Central Park

Kentucky Shakespeare is hosting Cincinnati Shakespeare for a special performance of Romeo and Juliet, as part of the Shakespeare Festival in Central Park. Food trucks open at 6:30 p.m., bar opens at 7 p.m., pre-show at 7:15 p.m., and main show starts at 8 p.m.



When: July 28, 8 p.m.

Where: Old Louisville's Central Park, Fourth & Magnolia

Website: Romeo and Juliet

Cost: Free to attend



Sunday Comedy Showcase | Aloft

This weekend's comedy show features Dwayne Duke from Cleveland, Zach Wycuff from Cincinnati, Matt Linville and Catherine Perkins from Lexington and Eric Groovely, Crystal Phoenix and Hillary Boston from Louisville. Your host is Creig Ewing. 18+suggested.



When: July 28, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Aloft Louisville Downtown, 102 W. Main St.

Website: Sunday Comedy Showcase

Cost: Free to attend

