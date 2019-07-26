Add Event My Events Log In

    Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville July 26 — 28

    Bit to Do
    FRIDAY

    Louisville is Dead 2019 | Mag Bar

    Three days, 25 bands, local art, all ages. Enjoy all-local live music, a local art bazaar and a kid-friendly atmosphere at this year's Louisville is Dead. Proceeds benefit Girls Rock Louisville.

    When: Friday, July 26 — Sunday, July 28
    Where: Mag Bar, 1398 S. Second St.
    Website: Louisville is Dead
    Cost: $15 weekend pass
     

    Bicentennial Park Concert Series | New Albany

    At this week's summer concert, get ready for the Full Contact Karaoke Band. Sign up to sing at the website below.

    When: July 26, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
    Where: Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St.
    Website: Bicentennial Park Concert Series
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Musicals in the Park Presents: Mamma Mia! | Iroquois Amphitheater

    Donna (Meryl Streep), an independent hotelier in the Greek islands, is preparing for her daughter's wedding with the help of two old friends. Meanwhile Sophie, the spirited bride, has a plan. She secretly invites three men from her mother's past in hope of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on her big day.
     
    When: July 26, 8:30-11 p.m.
    Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road
    Website: Musicals in the Park
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Rosé on the Rooftop | 8UP

    8UP is offering half-priced bottles and $5 glasses of rosé, with complimentary hors d'ouevres and a live DJ.

    When: July 26, 5-7 p.m.
    Where: 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen, 350 W. Chestnut St.
    Website: Rosé on the Rooftop
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Last Day for Homerama 2019 | Dove Point Estates

    Homerama is wrapping up another successful year this Friday. Head to Dove Point Estates for the last day of this annual showcase.

    When: July 26, 5-9 p.m.
    Where: Dove Point Estates, 4063 Sweeney Lane
    Website: Homerama
    Cost: $10
     

    Globe Players Present: Twelfth Night | Central Park

    As part of the Shakespeare Festival in Central Park, Kentucky Shakespeare's high school troupe, the Globe Players, are bringing Twelfth Night to the stage. Food trucks open at 6:30 p.m., bar opens at 7 p.m., pre-show at 7:15 p.m., and main show starts at 8 p.m.

    When: July 26-27, 8 p.m.
    Where: Central Park, Fourth and Magnolia
    Website: Twelfth Night
    Cost: Free to attend

     

    SATURDAY

    South Points Buy Local Fair | Iroquois Amphitheater

    The fair is aimed at encouraging locals to find diversity and adventure in South Louisville, and will feature South Louisville independent businesses, live music, a kid’s area, food, and local beer and wine.

    When: Saturday, July 27, 4-8 p.m.
    Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road
    Website: Buy Local Fair
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Hikes Point Brew Fest | Francis Center

    The third annual Hikes Point Brew Fest returns this weekend. Guests can sample over 40 beers, wines and hard sodas, with non-alcholic and food options available.

    When: July 27, 5-9 p.m.
    Where: Francis Center, 3044 Hikes Lane
    Website: Hikes Point Brew Fest
    Cost: $25 in advance; $35 day of
     

    Kentiki in Space | Copper & Kings

    Kentiki returns from surfing the galaxy for a beach party in Copper & Kings’ newly upgraded courtyard. Enjoy hula dancing, fire dancing, surf rock, tiki drinks, a limbo contest and more. Guests are encouraged to wear hula skirts, Hawaiian shirts, swimsuits, shorts, bikinis, flip flops, space helmets, etc. 21+ only.

    When: July 27, 7 p.m.-midnight
    Where: Copper & Kings, 1121 E. Washington St.
    Website: Kentiki in Space
    Cost: $10
     

    Soul Cleanse Yoga Festival | Progress Park

    This one-of-a-kind yoga festival experience is filled with crystal workshops, reiki healing sessions, Yin yoga practice, paddle board yoga classes, community and good vibes all around.

    When: July 27-28, noon-7 p.m.
    Where: Progress Park, 4501 Progress Park, New Albany, Ind.
    Website: Soul Cleanse Yoga Festival
    Cost: $20+
     

    July Biergarten | German American Club

    Celebrate summer with the German American Club at their biergarten. Live music provided by the Rheingold Band, with plenty of authentic German food and drink.

    When: July 27, 6-10 p.m.
    Where: German American Club, 1840 Lincoln Ave.
    Website: July Biergarten
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Louisville "Mashers" vs Scranton RailRiders | Slugger Field

    The Louisville Bats become the Louisville Mashers this Saturday as they take on the Yankees' Triple-A team, the Scranton RailRiders. Enjoy the team's themed-jerseys, bourbon specials and more.

    When: July 27, 6:30 p.m.
    Where: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.
    Website: Louisville Mashers
    Cost: See website for details
     

    The Magic and the Wonder | Kentucky Center

    World-famous performers Kevin James, Jessica Jane and Stephen Bargatze are bringing a Vegas-style magic show to Louisville. They'll be joined by local magicians Patrick and Janice Miller.

    When: July 27, 7 p.m.
    Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
    Website: The Magic and the Wonder
    Cost: $42+

     

    SUNDAY

    Happy Ever After Wedding Show | Marriott Louisville East

    The Happy Ever After Wedding Show, presented by The Chamber of St. Matthews and sponsored by Louisville Bride, is your chance to meet premiere vendors from throughout the region. Explore various booths and meet all types of wedding professionals.
     
    When: Sunday, July 28, 2-4 p.m.
    Where: Marriott Louisville East, 1903 Embassy Square Blvd.
    Website: Happy Ever After
    Cost: Free for brides/grooms, $5 for guests
     

    Juneteenth Jubilee | KFC Yum! Center

    The 2019 Juneteenth Jubilee will begin at Second and Main on the KFC Yum! Center Plaza with a community gathering in remembrance of the thousands of enslaved Africans sold at this site in the 1800s. Grand Marshal Ed Hamilton and the River City Drum Corp will lead participants through Downtown Louisville in a march for freedom to Waterfront Park.

    When: July 28, 7:30 p.m.
    Where: KFC Yum! Center, Second and Main
    Website: Juneteenth Jubilee
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Sunergos Coffee Talk | Woodlawn Ave.

    Have you ever wondered where coffee comes from? Sunergos is hosting a conversation on the origins of specialty coffee, covering growing, processing and exporting, for all those interested.

    When: July 28, 2-4 p.m.
    Where: Sunergos Coffee, 306 W. Woodlawn Ave.
    Website: Coffee Talk
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Cincinnati Shakespeare Presents: Romeo and Juliet | Central Park

    Kentucky Shakespeare is hosting Cincinnati Shakespeare for a special performance of Romeo and Juliet, as part of the Shakespeare Festival in Central Park. Food trucks open at 6:30 p.m., bar opens at 7 p.m., pre-show at 7:15 p.m., and main show starts at 8 p.m.

    When: July 28, 8 p.m.
    Where: Old Louisville's Central Park, Fourth & Magnolia
    Website: Romeo and Juliet
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Sunday Comedy Showcase | Aloft

    This weekend's comedy show features Dwayne Duke from Cleveland, Zach Wycuff from Cincinnati, Matt Linville and Catherine Perkins from Lexington and Eric Groovely, Crystal Phoenix and Hillary Boston from Louisville. Your host is Creig Ewing. 18+suggested.

    When: July 28, 8-10 p.m.
    Where: Aloft Louisville Downtown, 102 W. Main St.
    Website: Sunday Comedy Showcase
    Cost: Free to attend

     

    Cover photo: Pexels.com

