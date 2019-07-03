Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville July 5 — 7

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Poorcastle Festival 2019 | Breslin Park

The fest for the rest returns to Louisville, this year to a new location. Poorcastle will take over Breslin Park with all-local live music, vendors and more. Artists include Phourist and the Photons, Jaxon Lee Swain, Typhoid Beach, Atomo, The Thumps, Twenty First Century Fox and many more.



When: July 5 — July 7

Where: Breslin Park, 1388 Lexington Road

Website: Poorcastle Festival

Cost: $7 for one day; $15 three-day pass



Coat Check Pool Party Redo | American Turners

The boys (and girls) are back in town. Season 5: Episode 1 is gonna feature your resident Coat Check DJs Sam Sneed and McKinley Moore along with some fresh faces to the pool: Ghouligan and Axel Roley. Magbooth will be there. It's gonna be lit.



When: July 5, 8 p.m.

Where: American Turners-Louisville, 3125 River Road

Website: Coat Check Pool Party Redo

Cost: $15



Official Poorcastle 2019 After Party | Kaiju

Keep the party going after Poorcastle. On Friday and Saturday, head to Kaiju for the official after party, with live music and drink specials. 21+ only.



When: July 5 & 6, 11 p.m.

Where: Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Website: Poorcastle After Party

Cost: $5; free with Poorcastle wristband



July Flea Off Market | Fresh Start Growers Supply

Louisville's monthly pop-up flea market, with food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, great vendors, live music, entertainment and more.



When: July 5-7

Where: Fresh Start Growers Supply, 1007 E. Jefferson St.

Website: July Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



First Friday Trolley Hop | Downtown Louisville

The Republic Bank First Friday Hop is every first Friday along the Main/Market Street corridor and South Fourth Street and includes downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments.



When: July 5, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown, Main/Market Street Corridor

Website: First Friday Trolley Hop

Cost: Free to attend



Kentucky Shakespeare Presents: The Tragedy of King Lear | Central Park

The 2019 Kentucky Shakespeare season features seven different productions – a comedy, history and tragedy in their main stage series plus productions from guest companies and the Globe Players high school student troupe. Food trucks open at 6:30 p.m., bar opens at 7 p.m., pre-show at 7:15 p.m., and main show starts at 8 p.m. As always, performances are free and no tickets are required for entry. King Lear will run through July 21.



When: July 5-7, 8 p.m.

Where: Central Park, Fourth & Magnolia

Website: The Tragedy of King Lear

Cost: Free to attend



Butchertown Nights with Hi-Def and Indigo Bonez | Butchertown Social

Every first and second Friday, party at Butchertown Social with hip-hop and R&B jams for everyone. Music by Hi-Def and Indigo Bonez.



When: July 5, 10 p.m.

Where: The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.

Website: Butchertown Nights

Cost: Free to attend



EmoNite502 | Barbarella

EmoNite502 returns to Barbarella this Friday with the saddest songs to drink, sing and dance along to. Break out your eyeliner and studded belts. You've got to be dressed to kill.



When: July 5, 11 p.m.

Where: Barbarella, 116 E. Main St.

Website: EmoNite502

Cost: Free until midnight; $5 cover after

SATURDAY

“SPIN” A Vinyl and Vintage Show

A large inside record show with over 50 dealers setup selling vinyl, 45’s, record consoles, memorabilia and more. And in addition, attendees can explore a vintage apparel show. Food trucks, bar and free giveaways all day.



When: July 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: 835 E. Main St.

Website: SPIN

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Orchestra Presents: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire | Kentucky Center

Grab your broom and get ready for the tasks ahead. The Triwizard Tournament comes to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in concert. Relive the magic of Harry Potter soaring across the big screen in high-definition and experience the music of your Louisville Orchestra performing Patrick Doyle’s unforgettable score.



When: July 6, 7 p.m. & July 7, 3 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Harry Potter in Concert

Cost: $35+



Improv 502 Presents: The Long and Short of IT | The Bard's Town

Two shows, one price. Louisville's only improv comedy school and troupe, Improv 502, is back with long form improv comedy from their Graduating Level Two students. Afterward, Improv 502's newest Two Man Improv Team, These Improv Guys, (made up of improv legends, Ben Hagan and Brad McQueary) is premiering some amazing short form improv comedy.



When: July 6, 10-11:30 p.m.

Where: The Bard's Town, 1801 Bardstown Road

Website: The Long and Short of IT

Cost: $10



Monthly Nordic Metal Night | Oskar's

Explore the depths of intense Nordic metal music with their resident viking bartender. Enjoy drink specials, a late-night food menu and a stellar playlist to usher in the dark.



When: July 6, 10 p.m.-midnight

Where: Oskar's, 3799 Poplar Level Road

Website: Nordic Metal Night

Cost: Free to attend

SUNDAY

Artasana | 21c

Join us for Artasana, Brunch Edition, at 21c Museum with an hour-long Vinyasa yoga class led by Abby Mudd, followed by brunch at Proof on Main. DJ Sam Sneed will be laying down the beats. All yogis taking class will receive a complimentary mimosa with entree purchase. Bring your own mat. 12+ older.



When: July 7, 11 a.m.

Where: 21c Museum Hotel/Proof on Main, 700 W. Main St.

Website: Artasana

Cost: $12



Death Cab for Cutie | Iroquois Amphitheater

Death Cab for Cutie is performing at Iroquois Amphitheater this Sunday. Lala Lala will open. Gates at 6:30 p.m.



When: July 7, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheatre, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Death Cab for Cutie

Cost: $35+



Patton Oswalt Live: 2019 Tour | Louisville Palace

Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt is coming to the Louisville Palace. See Oswalt on his 2019 tour this Sunday.



When: July 7, 8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Website: Patton Oswalt

Cost: $38+



Karaoke Brunch | the Limbo

Make you own live music at the Limbo every Sunday during their karaoke brunch. Attendees will also enjoy special brunch cocktails and tropical brunch delights.



When: July 7, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: The Limbo, 411 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Karaoke Brunch

Cost: Free to attend