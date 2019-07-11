Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville July 12 — 14

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.

FRIDAY

Forecastle Festival 2019 | Great Lawn

Founded in 2002 by Louisville native JK McKnight, Forecastle has grown from a small community event to one of the nation's most-anticipated summer festivals. This year, headliners The Killers, The Avett Brothers, Anderson .Paak and more will get crowds screaming, while more Louisville bands and artists than ever before bolster the lineup. It's going to be hot, but what's Forecastle without some sweat and sunburn?



When: Friday, July 12 — Sunday, July 14

Where: Great Lawn, Waterfront Park

Website: Forecastle Festival

Cost: See website



18th Annual Lebowski Fest | Executive Strike & Spare

Celebrate 20 years of the Big Lebowski at the 18th Annual Lebowski Fest. This year's two-day festival features a Friday Movie Party with live music by Paul & The Tall Tress and special guest Ajgie Kirkland, and a Bowling Party on Saturday, featuring unlimited bowling, costume and trivia contests, and more.



When: Friday, July 12 & Saturday, July 13, 8 p.m.

Where: Executive Strike & Spare, 911 Phillips Lane

Website: Lebowski Fest

Cost: $25 per day



Forecastle Late Night Boat Show with Chromeo | Belle of Louisville

Get groovy with an intimate DJ set by Chromeo on the Belle of Louisville, part of the official Forecastle Late Night Show.



When: July 13, midnight-1:30 a.m.

Where: Belle of Louisville, 401 W. River Road

Website: Late Night Boat Show

Cost: $37



Forecastle After-Party: LUZCID & Lucii and Carly Johnson | Headliners

On Friday and Saturday, Headliners is bringing out all the stops for their after-parties. Wakaan Artists LUZCID & Lucii take the stage on Friday, with Black Pumas and Carly Johnson following up on Saturday.



When: July 12 & 13, 11 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Website: Headliners

Cost: $15-$25



Forecastle After-Party | The Werehaus

Attend a unique after-party experience at the Werehaus, with proceeds supporting visual artists. There will be music by SLK, Robot Rob, Ghouligan and more. 21+ only.



When: July 12, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: The Werehaus, 750 S. 12th St.

Website: Werehaus

Cost: $10



Forecastle Afterparty: MVLIK HD & Jason Leech | Galaxie

Galaxie's after-parties feature mind-bending music and two stages, all within walking distance from Forecastle. On Friday, enjoy MVLIK HD and Black Matter. On Saturday, Jason Leech, Lancelott and Crizchin take over.



When: July 12 & 13, 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: Galaxie, 732 E. Market St.

Website: Galaxie

Cost: $5 cover



Forecastle After-Party: In Lightning | Jimmy Can't Dance

End your Forecastle Friday with rock orchestra In Lightning at Jimmy Can't Dance, underground in Jimmy Can't Dance's lounge.



When: July 12, 11:30 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

Website: Jimmy Can't Dance

Cost: $10



Man Man with Rebecca Black and Ouzelum | Zanzabar

Want the music without the after-party crowds? Try Zanzabar's Friday night show featuring Man Man.



When: July 12, 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Website: Man Man

Cost: $15



Jane Austen Festival | Locust Grove

Celebrate the historic worlds and writing of Jane Austen at this annual festival. The festival includes three days of twilight shopping, festival vendors, workshops, featured speakers and a Grand Ball.



When: July 12, 6-9 p.m. & July 13-14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Historic Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane

Website: Jane Austen Festival

Cost: See website



Movies Under the Stars Presents: The Green Book | Iroquois Amphitheater

Enjoy a movie under the stars at Iroquois Amphitheater. This week features The Green Book (PG-13, 2h 10m). A working-class Italian-American bouncer becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South.



When: July 12, 8:30-11 p.m.

Where: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

Website: Movies Under the Stars

Cost: Free to attend



Kentucky Shakespeare Festival | Central Park

The 2019 Kentucky Shakespeare season features seven different productions – a comedy, history and tragedy in their main stage series plus productions from guest companies and the Globe Players high school student troupe. Food trucks open at 6:30 p.m., bar opens at 7 p.m., pre-show at 7:15 p.m., and main show starts at 8 p.m. As always, performances are free and no tickets are required for entry. This weekend, choose from three performances: As You Like It, Henry IV: Part II and The Tragedy of King Lear.



When: July 12-14, 8 p.m.

Where: Central Park, Fourth & Magnolia

Website: Shakespeare Festival

Cost: Free to attend

SATURDAY

Forecastle Late Night Boat Show with Moon Taxi | Belle of Louisville

All day, all night! The party continues with an intimate show with Moon Taxi on the Belle of Louisville, as one of the official Forecastle Late Night shows.



When: July 14, midnight-1:30 a.m.

Where: Belle of Louisville, 401 W. River Road

Website: Late Night

Cost: $37





Ice Cream Social | Frazier Museum

In honor of its 93rd anniversary, Ale-8-One has partnered with Louisville Cream to develop a signature Ale-8 blackberry flavor that will be available at its scoop shop during the month of July. In addition, the Kentucky Bottling Company is hosting an ice cream social at the Frazier History Museum. At noon and 2 p.m., folks can enjoy a short live performance of the Frazier Museum’s interpretation of Ale-8's history in the Gateway Garden, which is free to the public. Following the noon presentation, Louisville Cream will offer complimentary mini Ale-8 and blackberry-flavored ice cream floats for as long as supplies lasts.



When: July 13, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: Ice Cream Social

Cost: Free at attend



Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs TV Taping | Bourbon Barrel Foods

Head to the Kitchen Studio at Bourbon Barrel Foods to be part of a live TV audience as you watch the taping of Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs. You’ll see two show tapings as Kentucky’s top chefs cook with Tim Laird and Kevin Harned. Tickets include a cocktail meet-and-greet, studio tour and samples of the food prepared.



When: July 13, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Bourbon Barrel Foods, 1201 Story Ave, Ste. 175

Website: Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs TV Taping

Cost: $60



Everyday Black 2nd Anniversary Cookout | Russell Lee Park

Join Everyday Black as they celebrate their two-year anniversary, with food, music, games and gear. This is a community event, so be sure to bring the entire family. Everyday Black, LLC is a family owned business that celebrates Black culture 365 days a year.



When: July 13, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Russell Lee Park, S. 34th St.

Website: Everyday Black

Cost: Free to attend



Patio Sessions: Kiana Benhoff Jazz Duo | Nouvelle

Emerging jazz vocalist Kiana Benhoff joins us accompanied by guitar

for a night of jazz and wine.



When: July 13, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Nouvelle Bar & Bottle, 214 S. Clay St.

Website: Patio Sessions

Cost: Free to attend



SUNDAY

Meet Me at The Altar Wedding Show | Churchill Downs

Meet with dozens of local wedding professionals, ask questions, see samples and get inspired at this Sunday's wedding show.



When: July 14, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave.

Website: Meet Me at the Altar

Cost: Free for brides and grooms, $10 for guests



Teddy Abrams’ “Gift of Music” | Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church

In addition to being the internationally celebrated music director and conductor of the Louisville Orchestra, Abrams is also a highly accomplished composer, pianist and clarinetist. Enjoy this special presentation by one of Louisville's greats.



When: July 14, 11 a.m.-noon

Where: Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church, 4936 Brownsboro Road

Website: Teddy Abrams

Cost: Free to attend



Karaoke Brunch | the Limbo

Make you own live music at the Limbo every Sunday during their karaoke brunch. Attendees will also enjoy special brunch cocktails and tropical brunch delights.



When: July 14, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: The Limbo, 411 W. Chestnut St.

Website: Karaoke Brunch

Cost: Free to attend

