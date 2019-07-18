Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Bit to Do

    Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville July 19 — 21

    Posted On:

    Bit to Do
    Print this page

    To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.
     

    FRIDAY

    Saint Agnes Carnival & Concerts 2019

    The annual Saint Agnes Carnival returns this weekend. Enjoy plenty of great food, games, music, a gambling tent and so much more.

    When: July 19-20, 5 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
    Where: Saint Agnes, 1920 Newburg Road
    Website: Saint Agnes Carnival
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Donuts After Dark | North Lime

    North Lime is through a doughnut party. Celebrate with them luau style, as they serve up delicious drinks, music and donut sandwiches.

    When: July 19, 6-9 p.m.
    Where: North Lime Old Louisville, 1228 S. Seventh St.
    Website: Donuts After Dark
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Coat Check Pool Party | American Turners

    We got a late start so we're coming in hot with the second party of the summer. This time your boys Sam Sneed and McKinley Moore will be joined by Coat Check regulars DJ Slimm Thicc and Indigo Bonez.

    When: July 19, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
    Where: American Turners-Louisville, 3125 River Road
    Website: Coat Check Pool Party
    Cost: $15
     

    After Hours at the Speed

    On the third Friday of every month, the museum will be open until 10 p.m. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar and food available by Wiltshire at the Speed and, of course, art. Experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before. 

    When: July 19, 5-10 p.m.
    Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.
    Website: After Hours
    Cost: Free for members
     

    Grand Opening: Mac's at Mile Wide

    Head to the taproom for the Grand Opening of Mac's @ Mile Wide. The beer will be cold and the pizza will be hot, and they'll both be delicious.

    When: July 19, 2-11 p.m.
    Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.
    Website: Mac's at Mile Wide
    Cost: Free to attend
     

     

    SATURDAY

    GonzoFest Louisville 2019 | LFPL Main Branch

    Gonzofest Louisville is a literary and music festival honoring the legacy of Hunter S. Thompson through spoken word, poetry, art, panel discussions, live music and more. Guests for the ninth-annual Gonzofest Louisville include Rolling Stone writer Matt Taibbi, Thompson biographer William McKeen, Ed McClanahan, Juan Thompson and Ron Whitehead. In addition to lectures and panels, GonzoFest Louisville will showcase spoken word artists and poets, as well as visual art created live by and Grant Goodwine.

    When: Saturday, July 20, noon-8 p.m.
    Where: Louisville Free Public Library - Main Branch, 301 York St.
    Website: GonzoFest
    Cost: $10 suggested donation
     

    NuLu Summer Luau & Pickers in Paradise

    Get lei'd in Nulu. Wear your brightest, cheesiest Hawaiian shirts and grass skirts and enjoy the fourth-annual Nulu Summer Luau. They've paired up this year with Fleur de Flea for a Pickers in Paradise street market. Activities of the day include a limbo contest, a pig roast, live music throughout the neighborhood, free leis at participating retailers with a purchase, tropical photo opt, luau t-shirts for sale and more.

    When: Saturday, July 20, noon-9 p.m.
    Where: NuLu, E. Market St.
    Website: NuLu Summer Luau
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    The Moth Ball | Idlewild Butterfly Farm

    In celebration of National Moth Week, Idlewild Butterfly Farm is hosting the Moth Ball. Attendees can explore the nighttime moth house, take part in a guided moth observation, browse moth merchandise and get your face painted by Bohemian Monkey. Red Top Hotdogs and Atrium Kitchen will provide food, and Mile Wide will bring the beer.

    When: Saturday, July 20, 6-10 p.m.
    Where: Idlewild Butterfly Farm, 1100 Logan St.
    Website: The Moth Ball
    Cost: $10 for adults; $8 for children, veterans and seniors
     

    Free Neighborhood Bike-In | Bingham Park

    Grab your bike and head to Bingham Park for a neighborhood Bike-In. Like a drive-in movie but with bicycles, this free community event features live music, food, drinks and movies, thanks to support from Kentucky Select Properties and Kentucky Intentional Sounds. Activities and music start at 5 p.m., and the movie starts at dusk.

    When: July 20, 5-10 p.m.
    Where: Bingham Park, 160 Coral Ave.
    Website: Free Neighborhood Bike-In
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    The Dark Market: A Long Dark Summer | Mile Wide

    Get out of the heat and come see all of your favorite dark artists and enjoy a nice cold beer at the annual Dark Market.

    When: July 20, 6-11 p.m.
    Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.
    Website: The Dark Market
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    A Slice of Life | Passalino's

    This tasting event, held at Passalino's, will feature unique food and drinks from a number of local restaurants, a silent auction and musical entertainment. Must be 21+ to attend. All proceeds going to Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky.

    When: July 20, 7 p.m.
    Where: Passalino's, 207 W. Market St.
    Website: A Slice of Life
    Cost: $50 advance GA; $65 advance VIP
     

    Summer Showdown Auto Show | Valor Traditional Academy

    The Michael Feger Paralysis Foundation is hosting the ninth-annual Summer Showdown Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show / Silent Auction. Trophies will be given to the Best of Show + $100, Best Motorcycle, People’s Choice Car/Truck, People’s Choice Motorcycle, President’s Choice, Kids’ Choice, Club Participation, Farthest Distance Traveled, Tough Luck Award & Top 50. We will also have a silent auction, 50/50, gift card board, raffles, door prizes and free face painting.

    When: July 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Where: Valor Traditional Academy “The Castle”, 11501 Schlatter Road
    Website: Summer Showdown Auto Show
    Cost: Free for spectators; $20 vehicle registration
     

    Eat, Drink and Play for Parkinson's | Joe's Older Than Dirt

    The Parkinson Support Center of Kentuckiana is hosting their second-annual fundraiser. There will be live music, raffles, games, food and drink.

    When: July 19, noon-6 p.m.
    Where: Joe's Older Than Dirt, 8131 New LaGrange Road
    Website: Eat, Drink and Play for Parkinson's
    Cost: $10

     

    SUNDAY

    SheCastle | Air Devil's Inn

    This benefit event supports Girls Rock Louisville and Successful Living, supporting women's housing and sober living. The all-female house band, That's What She Said, will provide all music and will feature 11 amazing vocalist queens. SheCastle is an all-woman produced show, featuring all-female musicians, singers, sponsors, businesses and volunteers.

    When: July 21, 3-9 p.m.
    Where: Air Devils Inn, 2802 Taylorsville Road
    Website: SheCastle
    Cost: $10
     

    Puppies and Pints Patio Party | The Hub

    Bring your dog to the Hub patio for free samples of Pet Wants fresh dog food and drinks for a good cause. They will have doggy jerky and iced treats for four-legged friends and puppy-themed snacks and drink specials for two-legged friends. Proceeds benefit the Arrow Fund.

    When: July 21, 3-5 p.m.
    Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.
    Website: Puppies and Pints
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    Brunch + Beats with DJ Hi-Definition | The Butchertown Social

    MAEC hosts this monthly hip-hop and R&B brunch party, featuring DJ Hi-Definition. Note, the kitchen closes at 3 p.m. 21+ only.

    When: July 21, noon-4 p.m.
    Where: Mellwood Arts Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.​
    Website: Brunch + Beats
    Cost: Free to attend
     

    White Rose Wedding Show | U of L Shelby Campus

    Browse over thirty vendors, take part in hourly door prizes and giveaways and meet a variety of wedding professionals.

    When: July 21, 1-4:15 p.m.
    Where: University of Louisville Shelby Campus, 312 North Whittington Pkwy.
    Website: White Rose Wedding Show
    Cost: Free for registered brides/grooms; $10 guests

     

    Cover photo: Pexels.com

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Related Stories

     

    VOTING NOW OPEN!

    Upcoming Events

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Most Read Stories