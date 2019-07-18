Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville July 19 — 21

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.



FRIDAY

Saint Agnes Carnival & Concerts 2019

The annual Saint Agnes Carnival returns this weekend. Enjoy plenty of great food, games, music, a gambling tent and so much more.



When: July 19-20, 5 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Where: Saint Agnes, 1920 Newburg Road

Website: Saint Agnes Carnival

Cost: Free to attend



Donuts After Dark | North Lime

North Lime is through a doughnut party. Celebrate with them luau style, as they serve up delicious drinks, music and donut sandwiches.



When: July 19, 6-9 p.m.

Where: North Lime Old Louisville, 1228 S. Seventh St.

Website: Donuts After Dark

Cost: Free to attend



Coat Check Pool Party | American Turners

We got a late start so we're coming in hot with the second party of the summer. This time your boys Sam Sneed and McKinley Moore will be joined by Coat Check regulars DJ Slimm Thicc and Indigo Bonez.



When: July 19, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: American Turners-Louisville, 3125 River Road

Website: Coat Check Pool Party

Cost: $15



After Hours at the Speed

On the third Friday of every month, the museum will be open until 10 p.m. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar and food available by Wiltshire at the Speed and, of course, art. Experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before.



When: July 19, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: After Hours

Cost: Free for members



Grand Opening: Mac's at Mile Wide

Head to the taproom for the Grand Opening of Mac's @ Mile Wide. The beer will be cold and the pizza will be hot, and they'll both be delicious.



When: July 19, 2-11 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: Mac's at Mile Wide

Cost: Free to attend



SATURDAY

GonzoFest Louisville 2019 | LFPL Main Branch

Gonzofest Louisville is a literary and music festival honoring the legacy of Hunter S. Thompson through spoken word, poetry, art, panel discussions, live music and more. Guests for the ninth-annual Gonzofest Louisville include Rolling Stone writer Matt Taibbi, Thompson biographer William McKeen, Ed McClanahan, Juan Thompson and Ron Whitehead. In addition to lectures and panels, GonzoFest Louisville will showcase spoken word artists and poets, as well as visual art created live by and Grant Goodwine.

When: Saturday, July 20, noon-8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Free Public Library - Main Branch, 301 York St.

Website: GonzoFest

Cost: $10 suggested donation



NuLu Summer Luau & Pickers in Paradise

Get lei'd in Nulu. Wear your brightest, cheesiest Hawaiian shirts and grass skirts and enjoy the fourth-annual Nulu Summer Luau. They've paired up this year with Fleur de Flea for a Pickers in Paradise street market. Activities of the day include a limbo contest, a pig roast, live music throughout the neighborhood, free leis at participating retailers with a purchase, tropical photo opt, luau t-shirts for sale and more.

When: Saturday, July 20, noon-9 p.m.

Where: NuLu, E. Market St.

Website: NuLu Summer Luau

Cost: Free to attend



The Moth Ball | Idlewild Butterfly Farm

In celebration of National Moth Week, Idlewild Butterfly Farm is hosting the Moth Ball. Attendees can explore the nighttime moth house, take part in a guided moth observation, browse moth merchandise and get your face painted by Bohemian Monkey. Red Top Hotdogs and Atrium Kitchen will provide food, and Mile Wide will bring the beer.

When: Saturday, July 20, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Idlewild Butterfly Farm, 1100 Logan St.

Website: The Moth Ball

Cost: $10 for adults; $8 for children, veterans and seniors



Free Neighborhood Bike-In | Bingham Park





When: July 20, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Bingham Park, 160 Coral Ave.

Website: Free Neighborhood Bike-In

Cost: Free to attend

Grab your bike and head to Bingham Park for a neighborhood Bike-In. Like a drive-in movie but with bicycles, this free community event features live music, food, drinks and movies, thanks to support from Kentucky Select Properties and Kentucky Intentional Sounds. Activities and music start at 5 p.m., and the movie starts at dusk.July 20, 5-10 p.m.Bingham Park, 160 Coral Ave.Free to attend

The Dark Market: A Long Dark Summer | Mile Wide





When: July 20, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.

Website: The Dark Market

Cost: Free to attend

Get out of the heat and come see all of your favorite dark artists and enjoy a nice cold beer at the annual Dark Market.July 20, 6-11 p.m.Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.Free to attend

A Slice of Life | Passalino's

This tasting event, held at Passalino's, will feature unique food and drinks from a number of local restaurants, a silent auction and musical entertainment. Must be 21+ to attend. All proceeds going to Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky.



When: July 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Passalino's, 207 W. Market St.

Website: A Slice of Life

Cost: $50 advance GA; $65 advance VIP



Summer Showdown Auto Show | Valor Traditional Academy

The Michael Feger Paralysis Foundation is hosting the ninth-annual Summer Showdown Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show / Silent Auction. Trophies will be given to the Best of Show + $100, Best Motorcycle, People’s Choice Car/Truck, People’s Choice Motorcycle, President’s Choice, Kids’ Choice, Club Participation, Farthest Distance Traveled, Tough Luck Award & Top 50. We will also have a silent auction, 50/50, gift card board, raffles, door prizes and free face painting.



When: July 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Valor Traditional Academy “The Castle”, 11501 Schlatter Road

Website: Summer Showdown Auto Show

Cost: Free for spectators; $20 vehicle registration



Eat, Drink and Play for Parkinson's | Joe's Older Than Dirt

The Parkinson Support Center of Kentuckiana is hosting their second-annual fundraiser. There will be live music, raffles, games, food and drink.



When: July 19, noon-6 p.m.

Where: Joe's Older Than Dirt, 8131 New LaGrange Road

Website: Eat, Drink and Play for Parkinson's

Cost: $10

SUNDAY

SheCastle | Air Devil's Inn

This benefit event supports Girls Rock Louisville and Successful Living, supporting women's housing and sober living. The all-female house band, That's What She Said, will provide all music and will feature 11 amazing vocalist queens. SheCastle is an all-woman produced show, featuring all-female musicians, singers, sponsors, businesses and volunteers.



When: July 21, 3-9 p.m.

Where: Air Devils Inn, 2802 Taylorsville Road

Website: SheCastle

Cost: $10



Puppies and Pints Patio Party | The Hub

Bring your dog to the Hub patio for free samples of Pet Wants fresh dog food and drinks for a good cause. They will have doggy jerky and iced treats for four-legged friends and puppy-themed snacks and drink specials for two-legged friends. Proceeds benefit the Arrow Fund.



When: July 21, 3-5 p.m.

Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Puppies and Pints

Cost: Free to attend



Brunch + Beats with DJ Hi-Definition | The Butchertown Social

MAEC hosts this monthly hip-hop and R&B brunch party, featuring DJ Hi-Definition. Note, the kitchen closes at 3 p.m. 21+ only.



When: July 21, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Mellwood Arts Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.​

Website: Brunch + Beats

Cost: Free to attend



White Rose Wedding Show | U of L Shelby Campus

Browse over thirty vendors, take part in hourly door prizes and giveaways and meet a variety of wedding professionals.



When: July 21, 1-4:15 p.m.

Where: University of Louisville Shelby Campus, 312 North Whittington Pkwy.

Website: White Rose Wedding Show

Cost: Free for registered brides/grooms; $10 guests

Cover photo: Pexels.com