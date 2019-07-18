Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville July 19 — 21

To get this list delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday, sign up for the Weekender newsletter here.
FRIDAY
Saint Agnes Carnival & Concerts 2019
The annual Saint Agnes Carnival returns this weekend. Enjoy plenty of great food, games, music, a gambling tent and so much more.
When: July 19-20, 5 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Where: Saint Agnes, 1920 Newburg Road
Website: Saint Agnes Carnival
Cost: Free to attend
Donuts After Dark | North Lime
North Lime is through a doughnut party. Celebrate with them luau style, as they serve up delicious drinks, music and donut sandwiches.
When: July 19, 6-9 p.m.
Where: North Lime Old Louisville, 1228 S. Seventh St.
Website: Donuts After Dark
Cost: Free to attend
Coat Check Pool Party | American Turners
We got a late start so we're coming in hot with the second party of the summer. This time your boys Sam Sneed and McKinley Moore will be joined by Coat Check regulars DJ Slimm Thicc and Indigo Bonez.
When: July 19, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: American Turners-Louisville, 3125 River Road
Website: Coat Check Pool Party
Cost: $15
After Hours at the Speed
On the third Friday of every month, the museum will be open until 10 p.m. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar and food available by Wiltshire at the Speed and, of course, art. Experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before.
When: July 19, 5-10 p.m.
Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.
Website: After Hours
Cost: Free for members
Grand Opening: Mac's at Mile Wide
Head to the taproom for the Grand Opening of Mac's @ Mile Wide. The beer will be cold and the pizza will be hot, and they'll both be delicious.
When: July 19, 2-11 p.m.
Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.
Website: Mac's at Mile Wide
Cost: Free to attend
SATURDAY
GonzoFest Louisville 2019 | LFPL Main Branch
Gonzofest Louisville is a literary and music festival honoring the legacy of Hunter S. Thompson through spoken word, poetry, art, panel discussions, live music and more. Guests for the ninth-annual Gonzofest Louisville include Rolling Stone writer Matt Taibbi, Thompson biographer William McKeen, Ed McClanahan, Juan Thompson and Ron Whitehead. In addition to lectures and panels, GonzoFest Louisville will showcase spoken word artists and poets, as well as visual art created live by and Grant Goodwine.
When: Saturday, July 20, noon-8 p.m.
Where: Louisville Free Public Library - Main Branch, 301 York St.
Website: GonzoFest
Cost: $10 suggested donation
NuLu Summer Luau & Pickers in Paradise
Get lei'd in Nulu. Wear your brightest, cheesiest Hawaiian shirts and grass skirts and enjoy the fourth-annual Nulu Summer Luau. They've paired up this year with Fleur de Flea for a Pickers in Paradise street market. Activities of the day include a limbo contest, a pig roast, live music throughout the neighborhood, free leis at participating retailers with a purchase, tropical photo opt, luau t-shirts for sale and more.
When: Saturday, July 20, noon-9 p.m.
Where: NuLu, E. Market St.
Website: NuLu Summer Luau
Cost: Free to attend
The Moth Ball | Idlewild Butterfly Farm
In celebration of National Moth Week, Idlewild Butterfly Farm is hosting the Moth Ball. Attendees can explore the nighttime moth house, take part in a guided moth observation, browse moth merchandise and get your face painted by Bohemian Monkey. Red Top Hotdogs and Atrium Kitchen will provide food, and Mile Wide will bring the beer.
When: Saturday, July 20, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Idlewild Butterfly Farm, 1100 Logan St.
Website: The Moth Ball
Cost: $10 for adults; $8 for children, veterans and seniors
Free Neighborhood Bike-In | Bingham Park
When: July 20, 5-10 p.m.
Where: Bingham Park, 160 Coral Ave.
Website: Free Neighborhood Bike-In
Cost: Free to attend
The Dark Market: A Long Dark Summer | Mile Wide
When: July 20, 6-11 p.m.
Where: Mile Wide Beer Co., 636 Barret Ave.
Website: The Dark Market
Cost: Free to attend
A Slice of Life | Passalino's
This tasting event, held at Passalino's, will feature unique food and drinks from a number of local restaurants, a silent auction and musical entertainment. Must be 21+ to attend. All proceeds going to Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky.
When: July 20, 7 p.m.
Where: Passalino's, 207 W. Market St.
Website: A Slice of Life
Cost: $50 advance GA; $65 advance VIP
Summer Showdown Auto Show | Valor Traditional Academy
The Michael Feger Paralysis Foundation is hosting the ninth-annual Summer Showdown Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show / Silent Auction. Trophies will be given to the Best of Show + $100, Best Motorcycle, People’s Choice Car/Truck, People’s Choice Motorcycle, President’s Choice, Kids’ Choice, Club Participation, Farthest Distance Traveled, Tough Luck Award & Top 50. We will also have a silent auction, 50/50, gift card board, raffles, door prizes and free face painting.
When: July 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Valor Traditional Academy “The Castle”, 11501 Schlatter Road
Website: Summer Showdown Auto Show
Cost: Free for spectators; $20 vehicle registration
Eat, Drink and Play for Parkinson's | Joe's Older Than Dirt
The Parkinson Support Center of Kentuckiana is hosting their second-annual fundraiser. There will be live music, raffles, games, food and drink.
When: July 19, noon-6 p.m.
Where: Joe's Older Than Dirt, 8131 New LaGrange Road
Website: Eat, Drink and Play for Parkinson's
Cost: $10
SUNDAY
SheCastle | Air Devil's Inn
This benefit event supports Girls Rock Louisville and Successful Living, supporting women's housing and sober living. The all-female house band, That's What She Said, will provide all music and will feature 11 amazing vocalist queens. SheCastle is an all-woman produced show, featuring all-female musicians, singers, sponsors, businesses and volunteers.
When: July 21, 3-9 p.m.
Where: Air Devils Inn, 2802 Taylorsville Road
Website: SheCastle
Cost: $10
Puppies and Pints Patio Party | The Hub
Bring your dog to the Hub patio for free samples of Pet Wants fresh dog food and drinks for a good cause. They will have doggy jerky and iced treats for four-legged friends and puppy-themed snacks and drink specials for two-legged friends. Proceeds benefit the Arrow Fund.
When: July 21, 3-5 p.m.
Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.
Website: Puppies and Pints
Cost: Free to attend
Brunch + Beats with DJ Hi-Definition | The Butchertown Social
MAEC hosts this monthly hip-hop and R&B brunch party, featuring DJ Hi-Definition. Note, the kitchen closes at 3 p.m. 21+ only.
When: July 21, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Mellwood Arts Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.
Website: Brunch + Beats
Cost: Free to attend
White Rose Wedding Show | U of L Shelby Campus
Browse over thirty vendors, take part in hourly door prizes and giveaways and meet a variety of wedding professionals.
When: July 21, 1-4:15 p.m.
Where: University of Louisville Shelby Campus, 312 North Whittington Pkwy.
Website: White Rose Wedding Show
Cost: Free for registered brides/grooms; $10 guests
