Weekender: What to Do Around Louisville June 21 — 23

FRIDAY

Girls Rock Louisville 2019 Showcase Concert | Art Sanctuary

Come see and hear ten brand new camper bands from Girls Rock Louisville perform their original songs in concert. This is an all-ages, family-friendly event. Girls Rock Louisville empowers girls, trans (regardless of identity) and gender non-conforming youth from all backgrounds by exploring music creation in a supportive, inclusive environment. We view music as a force for change and community building and as an opportunity to develop self-confidence, self-expression, and

involvement in social justice.



When: Friday, June 21, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Art Sanctuary, 1433 S. Shelby St.

Website: Girls Rock Louisville

Cost: $5



June Flea Off Market | Fresh Start Growers Supply

Louisville's monthly pop-up flea market, with food trucks, craft beer and cocktails, great vendors, live music, entertainment and more.



When: June 21 — 23

Where: Fresh Start Growers Supply, 1007 E. Jefferson St.

Website: June Flea Off Market

Cost: Free to attend



2019 Summer Solstice Fest | Akasha Brewing

Akasha is opening early to celebrate the summer solstice. They'll have new beers, live music and local guest drafts to kick off your weekend. Toast the sunrise over Stonehenge at 11:52 p.m. our time, marking the official beginning of summer.



When: June 21, 1 p.m.-midnight

Where: Akasha Brewing Company, 909 E. Market St., Ste. 700

Website: Summer Solstice Fest

Cost: Free to attend



Louisville Blues, Brews and BBQ | Water Tower Park

Get lost in a soul-satisfying haze of New Orleans and Memphis-style blues and pit barbecue smoke, as well as exclusive craft beer and live music.



When: June 21, 5-11 p.m. & June 22, 4-11 p.m.

Where: Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road

Website: Louisville Blues, Brews and BBQ

Cost: $10 one-day pass; $20 two-day pass



Vegan Night Market | V-Grits

V-Grits is hosting the first ever Vegan Night Market. With their food truck, an outdoor beer and cocktail station by False Idol, and more local vendors, this event adds some diversity to the food fests around town, offering vegan-friendly options.



When: June 21, 5-9 p.m.

Where: V-Grits & False Idol, 1025 Barret Ave.

Website: Vegan Night Market

Cost: Free to attend



Coat Check Pool Party | American-Turners

Coat Check returns Friday evening, with resident DJs Sam Sneed and McKinley Moore as well as fresh faces Ghouligan and Axel Roley. Enjoy the pool, the music, the drinks and the good time. 21+ only.



When: June 21, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: American Turners-Louisville, 3125 River Road

Website: Coat Check Pool Party

Cost: $15



USA Jerryoke | the Merryweather

Back by popular demand, Against the Grain's very own superstar KJ and brewmaster extraordinaire, KY Jerry, is bringing a night of karaoke to the Merryweather. Sing a classic or let KJ spin the wheel and decide your fate.



When: June 21, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: The Merryweather, 1101 Lydia St.

Website: USA Jerryoke

Cost: Free to attend



After Hours at the Speed

Stay up late with the Speed and celebrate the opening of Ebony G. Patterson's "...while the dew is still on the roses..." with a paper flower-making activity, live music, panel discussion, poetry performance and more.



When: June 21, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S. Third St.

Website: After Hours

Cost: Free for museum members



Broadway in Louisville Presents: Hamilton | Kentucky Center

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.



When: June 21 — 23

Where: Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Website: Hamilton

Cost: See website



Kentucky Shakespeare Presents: Henry IV, Part Two | Central Park

The 2019 Kentucky Shakespeare season features seven different productions – a comedy, history and tragedy in their main stage series plus productions from guest companies and the Globe Players high school student troupe. Food trucks open at 6:30 p.m., bar opens at 7 p.m., pre-show at 7:15 p.m., and main show starts at 8 p.m. As always, performances are free and no tickets are required for entry. Henry IV, Part Two will run through July 19.



When: June 21-23, 8 p.m.

Where: Central Park, Fourth & Magnolia

Website: Henry IV, Part Two

Cost: Free to attend



Take Me to the River - Where Brandy Meets Bourbon | Frazier Museum

The Frazier Museum and Copper & Kings are taking it to the river with a party in celebration of Copper & Kings' fifth anniversary. In addition to brandy tastings and signature cocktails, attendees will enjoy live music by Otis Junior & Adonis Gentry, The Jesse Lees and Ninette & Casey Powell. Brandy/bourbon historian Mike Veach will share his knowledge about the history of brandy.



When: June 21, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Frazier History Museum, 829 W. Main St.

Website: Take Me to the River

Cost: $20

SATURDAY

Kentucky Arts Fest Presents “For the Love of Art” | Riverview Park

The Kentucky Arts Fest is coming to Louisville. “For the Love of Art” is a 100% handmade-only arts and crafts event. There will be artists and crafters from all over Kentucky showing and selling their handmade work. In addition, festival-goers will enjoy music, inflatables, food trucks and more.



When: Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Riverview Park, 8202 Greenwood Road

Website: Kentucky Arts Fest

Cost: Free to attend



Third Annual Kentucky Craft Bash | Festival Plaza

On Saturday, the Kentucky Guild of Brewers will host its third annual brew fest, the Kentucky Craft Bash. The KGB brew fest will be the state's largest beer festival featuring beers produced within the Commonwealth by Kentucky Craft Brewers. This event will host over 40 Kentucky breweries highlighting more than 120 different beers. Not only will you enjoy the Kentucky brews you love, you will also try exclusive, experimental beers hard to find outside the fest, as well as brews that never make it out of the brewery's taproom.



When: Saturday, June 22, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Festival Plaza at Waterfront Park, 231 Witherspoon St.

Website: Kentucky Craft Bash

Cost: $45 GA; $55 VIP



Southern Indiana Pride 2019 | Big Four Station Park

Southern Indiana's hometown LGBT pride parade and festival features a full day of family friendly fun, including a parade, 50+ vendors, great food and drinks and live local entertainment at Big Four Station.



When: June 22, 4-11 p.m.

Where: Big Four Station Park, Market and Pearl Streets, Jeffersonville, Ind.

Website: Southern Indiana Pride

Cost: Free to attend



Peerless Bourbon Inaugural Limited Release | Peerless Distillery

Kentucky Peerless is releasing their first bourbon in over 100 years. After four years of patiently waiting for the maturation of Peerless Bourbon, the wait is coming to an end. Peerless Bourbon will be available in extremely limited quantities at the distillery this Saturday. Complimentary tastings of Peerless Kentucky Straight Rye and Bourbon will be offered every half hour from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.



When: June 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Peerless Distillery, 120 N. Tenth St.

Website: Peerless Bourbon Release

Cost: Free to attend



Bao, Beer and Bonsai Bonanza | Louisville Beer Store

Join the Louisville Beer Store as their beer garden is converted into a Bonsai Backwoods with Revelry Boutique Gallery and Twisted Nature Bonsai. They'll have specialty beer available from Hitachino, and Josh Lehman from Bao Bien will be slinging steam buns from noon until they sell out.



When: June 22, noon-8 p.m.

Where: Louisville Beer Store, 746 E. Market St.

Website: Bao, Beer and Bonsai Bonanza

Cost: Free to attend



A Celebration of Global Style | Kentucky Refugee Ministries

KRM is hosting a celebration of fashion and culture with exhibits, conversations and light refreshments. This event is the culmination of Global Style Week, June 17-22, a new component of KRM's arts and culture programming.



When: June 22, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Refugee Ministries, 969 Cherokee Road

Website: A Celebration of Global Style

Cost: Free to attend



Water Lantern Festival | Waterfront Park

Celebrate the beginning of summer, say goodbye to departed loved ones and send your wishes for the future at the water lantern festival. Once the sun goes down, everyone will release their lantern into the water.



When: June 22, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, 3730 River Road

Website: Water Lantern Festival

Cost: $35 adult; $15 kids 6-12

SUNDAY

Brunch at Oldham Gardens

Oldham Gardens is opening for brunch this Sunday. With proceeds supporting JDRF, the brunch will feature food from the Backside Grill, cocktails by 3rd Turn and Hive and Barrel Meadery and live music by the Noes. Follow the link below to see the full menu.



When: June 23, noon-4 p.m.

Where: 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens, 6300 La Grange Road, Crestwood

Website: Oldham Gardens

Cost: $10



Second Chances' Wildlife Baby Shower

You're invited to Second Chances' Wildlife Baby Shower this Sunday. They have tons of wildlife babies coming in to the center care for and rehabilitate for return to the wild. This special event is the only time you are able see these wildlife babies up close

and in person.



When: June 23, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Second Chances Wildlife Center, 487 Gentry Lane, Mt. Washington

Website: Baby Shower

Cost: $6



Bungalow Betty & Brunch | Jimmy Can't Dance

Another Place Sandwich Shop and Jimmy Can't Dance are serving up brunch and live music from Bungalow Betty. All ages are welcome.



When: June 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

Website: Bungalow Betty & Brunch

Cost: Free to attend



Basic B*tch Brunch: Summer Solstice Edition | The Hub

Grab your flower crowns, sunglasses and squad, because it's finally summer. Celebrate with another of the Hub's Basic B*tch Brunches.



When: June 23, 11 a.m. 3 p.m.

Where: The Hub Louisville, 2235 Frankfort Ave.

Website: Basic B*tch Brunch

Cost: Free to attend